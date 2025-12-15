Gainesville routs Rome to continue ascent|Maxwell summary through semifinals

AJC Varsity The Maxwell Ratings are based on the current season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the Georgia high school football state title games. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,319 of 2,484 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.82 points and all game margins within 12.86 points.
Home advantage: 1.06
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 14-0 110.55 69.64 7 [7] 53.97 -19.66
2 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 14-0 102.79 67.99 12 [12] 43.82 -22.06
3 [3] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 12-1 98.82 67.43 14 [13] 41.02 -20.88
4 [1] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 14-0 98.48 59.40 45 [12] 44.22 -17.34
5 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 14-0 98.34 44.82 186 [42] 44.19 -17.23
6 [2] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 12-2 93.25 62.07 33 [6] 39.66 -16.67
7 [4] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 12-2 91.94 67.05 16 [14] 37.70 -17.32
8 [3] Hughes 3-AAAAA 12-1 89.46 58.38 49 [13] 42.28 -10.26
9 [4] Roswell 7-AAAAA 12-2 89.38 61.35 36 [8] 43.73 -8.73
10 [5] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 9-4 87.49 74.78 2 [2] 37.32 -13.25
11 [6] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 10-2 87.09 69.31 9 [9] 37.32 -12.85
12 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 14-0 85.87 54.48 85 [8] 37.35 -11.60
13 [7] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 12-2 84.96 65.49 18 [16] 38.22 -9.82
14 [5] Rome 5-AAAAA 11-3 84.59 67.26 15 [2] 38.06 -9.61
15 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 9-3 83.74 75.99 1 [1] 35.81 -11.01
16 [9] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 10-1 83.36 54.11 89 [45] 34.32 -12.12
17 [2] Benedictine 1-AAAA 11-2 82.49 62.31 29 [1] 35.62 -9.95
18 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 10-2 79.35 63.49 24 [4] 34.46 -7.97
19 [3] Marist 5-AAAA 12-2 78.61 49.72 123 [21] 31.81 -9.88
20 [10] Newton 4-AAAAAA 8-4 78.54 63.82 23 [20] 34.41 -7.21
21 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 11-1 78.50 54.89 82 [1] 36.08 -5.51
22 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 14-0 77.32 29.90 332 [36] 30.06 -10.34
23 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 8-4 76.93 67.47 13 [1] 34.25 -5.76
24 [11] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 9-3 76.46 60.57 38 [27] 32.94 -6.60
25 [8] Milton 7-AAAAA 8-4 76.44 58.32 51 [14] 31.26 -8.26
26 [4] North Oconee 8-AAAA 12-1 76.07 53.30 95 [13] 30.26 -8.89
27 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 11-2 75.97 56.29 70 [17] 32.32 -6.72
28 [12] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 10-2 75.95 55.14 78 [43] 34.08 -4.95
29 [5] Cartersville 7-AAAA 12-1 75.92 50.46 116 [19] 34.85 -4.15
30 [6] Kell 6-AAAA 11-3 75.52 62.26 30 [2] 30.44 -8.17
31 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 13-1 75.17 54.91 81 [7] 29.94 -8.30
32 [7] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 12-1 74.91 49.96 119 [20] 34.57 -3.41
33 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 11-2 74.77 49.87 121 [31] 29.76 -8.09
34 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 8-4 74.38 64.48 22 [19] 31.25 -6.21
35 [14] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-4 74.31 63.21 25 [21] 31.45 -5.94
36 [2] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 12-1 73.06 34.93 290 [13] 31.15 -5.00
37 [15] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 9-3 72.54 50.51 114 [50] 28.62 -6.99
38 [11] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 10-3 72.45 55.04 80 [20] 28.00 -7.53
39 [16] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 10-3 72.24 59.71 42 [29] 31.14 -4.18
40 [17] Walton 5-AAAAAA 7-6 72.01 68.93 10 [10] 30.38 -4.70
41 [3] LaGrange 2-AAA 11-3 71.91 57.93 55 [3] 29.14 -5.85
42 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 13-1 71.64 41.88 219 [3] 29.39 -5.33
43 [4] Troup 2-AAA 10-2 71.11 53.75 92 [9] 31.45 -2.74
44 [18] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 8-3 70.94 62.19 32 [25] 30.45 -3.57
45 [19] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-5 70.64 68.54 11 [11] 27.57 -6.16
46 [20] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-5 70.19 65.20 19 [17] 30.26 -3.01
47 [21] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-6 69.91 69.50 8 [8] 29.45 -3.54
48 [22] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 6-5 69.55 62.32 28 [23] 25.29 -7.34
49 [5] Jenkins 3-AAA 11-2 69.22 42.35 213 [32] 30.74 -1.56
50 [6] West Laurens 4-AAA 13-1 68.96 42.98 207 [28] 26.78 -5.26
51 [23] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 7-4 68.48 58.32 52 [31] 28.24 -3.32
52 [3] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 10-2 68.40 44.27 195 [7] 26.55 -4.93
53 [2] Sumter County 1-AA 12-2 68.14 33.05 307 [32] 27.26 -3.96
54 [12] Newnan 3-AAAAA 9-3 67.81 52.90 101 [25] 30.96 0.07
55 [24] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-7 67.74 70.84 5 [5] 29.06 -1.76
56 [8] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 9-3 67.43 44.30 194 [45] 26.24 -4.27
57 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 9-3 67.21 51.84 106 [17] 29.35 -0.94
58 [13] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 9-2 66.78 49.26 128 [33] 29.25 -0.60
59 [25] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 6-4 66.73 74.16 3 [3] 27.91 -1.90
60 [10] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 7-5 66.39 58.35 50 [5] 24.87 -4.60
61 [11] Ware County 1-AAAA 9-3 66.33 58.16 54 [6] 28.33 -1.08
62 [26] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-5 65.49 62.60 26 [22] 25.09 -3.48
63 [7] North Hall 6-AAA 11-1 65.44 41.88 220 [36] 30.16 1.63
64 [14] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-3 65.21 50.99 110 [27] 25.30 -2.99
65 [3] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 12-1 65.17 40.16 240 [14] 27.05 -1.20
66 [8] Cairo 1-AAA 10-3 64.90 55.59 74 [6] 26.38 -1.60
67 [4] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 10-4 64.64 49.39 125 [4] 22.70 -5.02
68 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 7-4 64.43 56.75 66 [38] 23.35 -4.15
69 [12] Cass 7-AAAA 9-3 64.41 49.44 124 [22] 25.12 -2.37
70 [9] Douglass 5-AAA 9-4 64.21 53.28 96 [10] 21.98 -5.32
71 [13] Lithonia 5-AAAA 10-3 64.19 43.00 206 [48] 25.02 -2.25
72 [15] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 8-2 63.66 44.15 199 [56] 24.49 -2.25
73 [28] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-6 63.51 66.53 17 [15] 21.53 -5.07
74 [29] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 4-8 63.47 70.15 6 [6] 27.73 1.18
75 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 14-0 62.81 33.83 298 [22] 26.13 0.24
76 [10] Stephenson 5-AAA 11-2 62.65 47.01 157 [19] 26.32 0.59
77 [11] Calhoun 7-AAA 9-3 62.40 47.00 158 [20] 25.26 -0.22
78 [12] Peach County 1-AAA 10-2 61.98 46.89 160 [21] 26.99 1.93
79 [16] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-5 61.79 56.53 69 [16] 24.55 -0.32
80 [1] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 14-0 61.28 26.38 345 [16] 25.72 1.36
81 [17] Northgate 3-AAAAA 8-3 61.15 49.20 129 [34] 21.69 -2.54
82 [30] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 6-5 61.09 58.30 53 [32] 27.07 2.90
83 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 8-4 59.76 45.10 179 [1] 25.94 3.10
84 [18] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 9-3 59.45 47.43 152 [40] 25.40 2.86
85 [5] Morgan County 2-AA 12-1 59.45 35.59 281 [24] 28.06 5.53
86 [14] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-5 59.44 52.43 103 [14] 23.00 0.48
87 [13] Monroe Area 8-AAA 9-3 59.25 44.17 198 [25] 22.79 0.46
88 [6] Burke County 4-AA 11-3 59.24 34.97 288 [27] 25.29 2.96
89 [19] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 6-5 59.08 49.88 120 [30] 23.14 0.97
90 [31] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-7 59.05 71.27 4 [4] 25.68 3.54
91 [15] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 8-3 59.01 45.99 169 [35] 25.19 3.10
92 [20] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 6-6 58.86 61.75 35 [7] 21.87 -0.07
93 [32] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 4-6 58.83 60.56 39 [28] 26.42 4.51
94 [21] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 7-3 58.76 50.02 118 [29] 19.71 -2.13
95 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 8-4 58.54 47.61 150 [4] 24.99 3.37
96 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-5 58.40 58.73 48 [30] 20.86 -0.62
97 [4] Heard County 6-A Division I 13-1 58.21 35.20 285 [18] 24.65 3.36
98 [16] Ola 2-AAAA 8-3 58.20 46.95 159 [34] 20.58 -0.70
99 [14] North Clayton 5-AAA 8-3 58.10 43.03 205 [27] 26.19 5.01
100 [17] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 7-5 57.91 56.65 68 [10] 23.38 2.39
101 [22] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-7 57.84 64.70 21 [3] 22.30 1.38
102 [34] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-5 57.74 54.36 86 [44] 22.12 1.31
103 [35] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 5-6 57.43 57.74 58 [34] 25.54 5.03
104 [15] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 10-2 57.37 37.25 263 [49] 21.15 0.69
105 [23] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-5 57.35 53.25 97 [23] 21.43 1.00
106 [18] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-5 57.34 45.85 171 [36] 23.55 3.13
107 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-7 57.33 64.73 20 [18] 23.61 3.20
108 [7] Rockmart 7-AA 11-2 57.24 37.57 260 [20] 24.87 4.55
109 [5] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 10-3 57.21 44.77 188 [5] 24.09 3.80
110 [19] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 6-5 56.57 48.07 143 [29] 20.78 1.13
111 [20] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 7-4 56.55 52.28 104 [15] 23.91 4.28
112 [21] Griffin 3-AAAA 7-4 56.35 48.55 139 [27] 21.98 2.55
113 [6] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 7-5 56.28 48.85 133 [3] 24.24 4.88
114 [22] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 9-2 56.27 43.05 204 [47] 20.34 0.99
115 [2] Bowdon 7-A Division II 12-2 56.06 32.92 309 [4] 23.88 4.74
116 [8] Thomson 4-AA 9-4 55.96 35.71 279 [23] 21.28 2.24
117 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-6 55.91 56.27 71 [18] 21.23 2.23
118 [23] Perry 1-AAAA 4-7 55.56 59.51 44 [3] 20.64 2.00
119 [16] Whitewater 2-AAA 5-6 55.47 57.83 57 [4] 25.91 7.36
120 [5] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 9-4 55.41 40.83 231 [6] 19.89 1.40
121 [17] Harlem 4-AAA 9-3 55.40 41.78 221 [37] 19.86 1.38
122 [9] Appling County 3-AA 8-4 55.26 44.87 185 [7] 22.38 4.04
123 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 10-3 55.16 36.88 267 [13] 17.48 -0.76
124 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-5 55.10 49.35 127 [15] 21.69 3.51
125 [25] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 8-3 54.29 46.28 165 [46] 24.14 6.77
126 [24] M.L. King 4-AAAA 10-2 54.20 36.03 277 [58] 21.02 3.73
127 [26] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 6-5 53.68 48.84 134 [36] 18.78 2.02
128 [7] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 5-7 53.49 54.18 88 [2] 22.02 5.45
129 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 7-5 53.15 50.78 112 [14] 19.03 2.80
130 [7] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 9-3 53.13 44.91 184 [2] 20.46 4.25
131 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-6 52.77 55.32 77 [42] 21.42 5.57
132 [25] Hampton 2-AAAA 7-4 52.70 47.24 153 [32] 20.06 4.28
133 [10] Callaway 2-AA 8-4 52.08 41.05 228 [11] 18.41 3.25
134 [8] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 8-4 51.80 37.68 257 [10] 19.10 4.22
135 [9] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 10-2 51.75 35.29 283 [12] 22.81 7.98
136 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 6-5 51.35 44.95 183 [23] 20.84 6.41
137 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 9-3 51.30 33.70 299 [14] 20.83 6.45
138 [11] Pierce County 3-AA 9-3 51.12 38.23 255 [18] 19.41 5.21
139 [26] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-4 50.81 44.51 192 [44] 19.45 5.56
140 [21] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 5-6 50.80 46.02 168 [22] 19.33 5.44
141 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-1 50.80 25.45 348 [3] 19.16 5.29
142 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 50.76 51.21 109 [49] 21.28 7.43
143 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 6-5 50.49 47.65 149 [39] 19.68 6.12
144 [22] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-5 50.35 50.83 111 [13] 16.21 2.78
145 [28] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 8-4 49.93 45.63 173 [50] 19.77 6.75
146 [8] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 9-3 49.72 33.31 302 [24] 20.17 7.37
147 [23] Westover 1-AAA 6-4 49.68 47.97 145 [17] 18.68 5.92
148 [29] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-4 49.48 42.36 212 [59] 18.25 5.68
149 [30] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-5 49.34 49.03 130 [35] 16.84 4.42
150 [12] Stephens County 8-AA 6-6 49.32 53.78 91 [2] 18.62 6.22
151 [13] Columbia 6-AA 5-7 49.19 55.14 79 [1] 17.06 4.78
152 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-4 49.17 48.59 137 [26] 20.47 8.23
153 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 9-3 49.12 34.99 287 [19] 17.14 4.94
154 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-6 48.84 57.24 62 [15] 21.31 9.40
155 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 4-6 48.40 55.44 75 [41] 16.97 5.49
156 [14] North Murray 7-AA 10-2 48.31 38.29 254 [17] 16.69 5.30
157 [40] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-5 48.10 50.37 117 [51] 16.20 5.02
158 [15] Franklin County 8-AA 7-4 48.07 37.63 259 [19] 16.06 4.90
159 [28] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-6 47.94 51.88 105 [16] 18.22 7.20
160 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 5-6 47.83 48.79 135 [25] 14.15 3.24
161 [24] Pickens 6-AAA 7-4 47.76 41.20 226 [40] 18.23 7.39
162 [16] Crisp County 3-AA 4-7 47.66 48.63 136 [5] 16.89 6.16
163 [32] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 6-6 47.54 50.50 115 [28] 17.74 7.12
164 [17] Laney 4-AA 8-4 47.45 28.95 334 [37] 17.47 6.94
165 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.21 57.28 61 [36] 20.28 9.99
166 [30] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 6-4 47.15 44.97 181 [41] 17.55 7.32
167 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 6-5 47.07 42.92 208 [29] 17.32 7.17
168 [11] Aquinas 4-AAA # 7-5 46.57 40.29 236 [9] 17.52 7.87
169 [31] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-5 46.46 49.37 126 [23] 14.01 4.47
170 [10] Pepperell 6-A Division I 9-5 46.28 38.70 249 [9] 17.61 8.25
171 [12] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 8-4 45.99 33.25 303 [15] 16.16 7.09
172 [26] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-4 45.97 36.46 273 [51] 18.84 9.79
173 [27] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 45.71 60.03 41 [1] 12.45 3.66
174 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 10-1 45.36 24.66 359 [36] 11.23 2.79
175 [28] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 7-4 45.35 40.63 232 [41] 15.87 7.44
176 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 45.26 61.97 34 [26] 18.31 9.96
177 [32] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 45.16 38.66 250 [55] 15.94 7.70
178 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 13-1 45.15 27.37 341 [13] 14.83 6.60
179 [12] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 11-2 44.81 23.49 369 [37] 14.96 7.07
180 [33] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-8 44.62 57.20 64 [7] 15.78 8.07
181 [13] Rabun County 8-A Division I 10-3 44.57 33.00 308 [26] 16.94 9.28
182 [33] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-7 44.56 55.39 76 [19] 14.68 7.04
183 [34] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-5 44.36 43.97 200 [57] 18.28 10.84
184 [18] Hart County 8-AA 3-8 44.33 52.96 100 [3] 13.80 6.38
185 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-8 43.85 57.21 63 [37] 14.88 7.95
186 [14] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-4 43.48 36.62 271 [14] 15.08 8.52
187 [29] Long County 3-AAA 7-4 43.43 34.83 293 [55] 19.78 13.26
188 [44] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 6-4 43.28 44.96 182 [55] 13.55 7.19
189 [34] Centennial 6-AAAA 7-5 43.25 40.19 239 [52] 16.24 9.92
190 [35] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-7 43.19 54.54 84 [21] 13.38 7.11
191 [35] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-5 42.99 43.55 201 [46] 14.38 8.30
192 [30] Baldwin 4-AAA 4-6 42.98 43.46 202 [26] 17.65 11.59
193 [15] Jasper County 4-A Division I 10-2 42.97 22.75 374 [39] 14.33 8.27
194 [31] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-7 42.97 44.38 193 [24] 15.12 9.07
195 [32] Monroe 1-AAA 3-7 42.90 51.24 108 [12] 14.40 8.42
196 [36] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 1-9 42.90 62.39 27 [5] 11.58 5.61
197 [33] Luella 5-AAA 4-6 42.89 47.47 151 [18] 13.53 7.57
198 [4] Brooks County 2-A Division II 7-6 42.57 39.35 245 [1] 11.62 5.97
199 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 6-5 42.47 41.14 227 [8] 10.43 4.88
200 [37] Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-6 42.30 46.45 162 [44] 12.00 6.62
201 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-7 42.17 53.63 93 [47] 15.31 10.06
202 [38] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-8 42.00 60.89 37 [9] 15.46 10.38
203 [5] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 12-1 41.98 20.74 386 [33] 16.52 11.46
204 [39] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-6 41.97 45.21 178 [53] 14.05 9.00
205 [19] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 7-4 41.92 34.69 295 [30] 16.00 11.00
206 [20] East Jackson 8-AA 5-6 41.80 46.34 164 [6] 15.69 10.81
207 [36] Dalton 7-AAAA 3-8 41.74 54.33 87 [12] 18.31 13.49
208 [34] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 5-5 41.72 35.45 282 [54] 14.14 9.34
209 [37] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 41.72 48.02 144 [30] 14.45 9.65
210 [2] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-2 41.66 24.56 360 [5] 14.77 10.03
211 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 9-3 41.60 22.09 378 [22] 14.11 9.43
212 [35] Gilmer 7-AAA 6-5 41.58 39.62 243 [45] 15.74 11.09
213 [6] Screven County 3-A Division II 12-1 41.25 20.14 389 [35] 12.43 8.10
214 [36] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-4 41.13 36.79 268 [50] 11.14 6.93
215 [21] Miller Grove 6-AA 9-3 40.98 28.17 336 [39] 12.33 8.26
216 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-7 40.98 47.11 156 [33] 11.74 7.68
217 [3] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 12-1 40.89 17.57 397 [14] 11.14 7.17
218 [37] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-6 40.67 48.44 140 [16] 13.73 9.98
219 [7] Early County 1-A Division II 10-4 40.58 26.55 343 [14] 12.27 8.61
220 [16] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-4 40.24 32.06 316 [30] 14.71 11.38
221 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-6 40.15 37.55 261 [48] 12.99 9.76
222 [22] Cook 3-AA 5-6 40.05 41.98 216 [10] 12.58 9.46
223 [40] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-6 39.94 46.82 161 [43] 11.38 8.37
224 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 12-1 39.73 9.40 426 [5] 15.69 12.88
225 [41] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-7 39.43 43.12 203 [58] 16.83 14.32
226 [23] Jackson 2-AA 4-7 39.26 39.34 246 [15] 13.53 11.19
227 [8] Johnson County 5-A Division II 11-1 39.18 12.40 417 [47] 13.49 11.23
228 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-8 39.16 50.53 113 [18] 11.34 9.10
229 [17] Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-7 39.07 38.46 252 [10] 11.21 9.06
230 [18] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-4 39.00 29.64 333 [34] 12.51 10.43
231 [40] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 7-4 38.92 36.71 269 [57] 12.17 10.18
232 [42] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-7 38.76 47.77 148 [38] 13.06 11.22
233 [19] Social Circle 4-A Division I 7-5 38.68 32.28 315 [29] 15.43 13.67
234 [43] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.60 52.46 102 [26] 16.44 14.76
235 [44] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.43 60.21 40 [10] 12.78 11.27
236 [45] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.31 53.53 94 [22] 13.00 11.61
237 [41] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-8 38.11 56.68 67 [9] 13.06 11.87
238 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 10-3 37.76 28.02 338 [2] 10.66 9.82
239 [39] Beach 3-AAA 5-5 37.42 37.78 256 [47] 11.37 10.87
240 [42] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-9 37.39 59.39 46 [4] 12.19 11.72
241 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-6 37.28 40.23 237 [13] 11.86 11.51
242 [20] Bremen 6-A Division I 5-6 37.21 31.71 321 [32] 9.90 9.62
243 [46] Evans 1-AAAAA 3-7 36.94 45.93 170 [49] 11.88 11.86
244 [43] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 36.74 49.00 131 [24] 9.90 10.08
245 [40] East Hall 8-AAA 3-7 36.67 40.22 238 [43] 16.90 17.15
246 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-6 36.49 41.89 218 [35] 11.51 11.94
247 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-4 36.42 23.89 366 [6] 10.61 11.10
248 [25] Ringgold 7-AA 6-5 36.15 34.90 292 [29] 11.79 12.56
249 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 7-4 35.96 26.88 342 [19] 12.66 13.61
250 [42] Bainbridge 1-AAA 1-9 35.60 57.68 59 [5] 10.07 11.39
251 [43] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-9 35.60 51.81 107 [11] 13.27 14.59
252 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 8-4 35.10 24.40 361 [21] 11.49 13.31
253 [44] White County 6-AAA 3-7 35.09 41.99 215 [34] 9.53 11.36
254 [21] Washington County 2-A Division I 5-6 35.02 34.82 294 [21] 10.73 12.64
255 [22] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 6-5 35.01 33.61 301 [23] 9.78 11.69
256 [26] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-6 34.75 36.60 272 [22] 13.72 15.89
257 [47] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-7 34.70 44.26 196 [54] 14.51 16.74
258 [27] Spencer 1-AA 6-5 34.50 28.78 335 [38] 10.85 13.27
259 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-8 34.09 46.16 167 [48] 10.85 13.69
260 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 7-4 33.80 24.81 354 [19] 10.90 14.02
261 [46] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-9 33.72 53.20 98 [48] 11.10 14.31
262 [16] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 6-6 33.61 31.52 322 [16] 10.40 13.71
263 [47] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-9 33.51 57.83 56 [33] 12.37 15.78
264 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-8 33.15 45.72 172 [37] 11.51 15.28
265 [23] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-6 33.05 32.87 310 [27] 9.55 13.42
266 [24] Bacon County 1-A Division I 5-6 32.82 37.49 262 [11] 9.69 13.80
267 [48] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-7 32.69 47.78 147 [54] 9.29 13.52
268 [45] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 32.51 41.71 223 [38] 10.32 14.73
269 [45] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-10 32.29 54.62 83 [11] 6.18 10.82
270 [46] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-8 32.11 48.18 142 [28] 12.32 17.12
271 [49] Pope 6-AAAAA 1-9 32.06 52.99 99 [24] 9.98 14.84
272 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 32.06 62.25 31 [24] 12.08 16.93
273 [50] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 32.06 45.36 176 [52] 9.47 14.33
274 [50] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-8 31.86 48.23 141 [53] 11.07 16.14
275 [6] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 11-1 31.55 4.02 442 [26] 7.92 13.29
276 [7] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-4 31.51 20.14 388 [11] 7.95 13.36
277 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-8 31.38 44.56 189 [8] 9.03 14.57
278 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 4-7 31.31 44.54 190 [6] 8.15 13.76
279 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-4 31.10 23.60 367 [7] 8.40 14.22
280 [25] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-6 31.02 33.16 304 [25] 9.68 15.58
281 [47] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-6 31.01 39.72 242 [53] 7.10 13.01
282 [48] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-7 30.86 44.81 187 [43] 6.87 12.93
283 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-7 30.76 40.00 241 [44] 11.31 17.47
284 [26] Berrien 1-A Division I 4-8 30.69 39.02 247 [7] 9.55 15.78
285 [11] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 9-3 30.56 21.10 384 [31] 8.36 14.72
286 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 2-8 30.45 36.93 266 [12] 9.06 15.52
287 [12] Charlton County 2-A Division II 6-6 30.08 30.23 329 [9] 12.83 19.67
288 [49] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 29.37 45.07 180 [40] 7.44 14.99
289 [9] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-4 29.21 18.42 396 [13] 10.47 18.17
290 [10] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-3 29.06 17.35 399 [15] 10.20 18.06
291 [51] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-7 28.96 44.19 197 [55] 8.50 16.46
292 [50] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-7 28.30 39.49 244 [54] 3.72 12.34
293 [29] Pike County 2-AA 4-6 28.05 35.24 284 [25] 7.35 16.23
294 [13] Manchester 7-A Division II 4-6 27.95 31.90 318 [6] 9.38 18.36
295 [14] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 8-4 27.87 22.16 376 [28] 6.42 15.47
296 [15] Warren County 8-A Division II 6-6 27.45 30.06 330 [10] 4.98 14.44
297 [30] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 3-7 27.42 34.35 296 [31] 6.57 16.07
298 [18] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-7 27.38 31.51 323 [17] 10.82 20.35
299 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-6 27.38 34.23 297 [56] 5.42 14.96
300 [16] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 27.15 -2.14 452 [57] 11.37 21.14
301 [17] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 8-5 27.13 24.30 362 [22] 8.01 17.80
302 [31] Union County 7-AA 3-7 26.88 34.90 291 [28] 6.40 16.44
303 [18] Seminole County 1-A Division II 8-2 26.79 13.67 412 [43] 7.73 17.86
304 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-7 26.75 36.93 265 [61] 7.80 17.97
305 [11] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 26.65 24.79 355 [4] 6.47 16.74
306 [28] Temple 6-A Division I 5-6 26.58 32.36 314 [28] 8.81 19.15
307 [29] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-8 26.56 36.02 278 [17] 4.34 14.71
308 [19] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 8-4 26.24 16.53 402 [23] 6.25 16.93
309 [32] Columbus 1-AA 7-4 26.17 23.41 370 [45] 3.82 14.57
310 [19] Metter 3-A Division II 5-5 25.69 24.12 364 [24] 4.29 15.52
311 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 25.57 57.36 60 [35] 6.61 17.97
312 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 25.21 16.56 401 [16] 6.82 18.54
313 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-8 25.09 36.68 270 [11] 9.30 21.12
314 [51] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-8 24.98 41.62 225 [49] 7.21 19.15
315 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-10 24.82 47.95 146 [31] 4.74 16.84
316 [53] Banneker 3-AAAAA 2-8 24.53 48.57 138 [37] 3.13 15.53
317 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-8 24.46 40.39 233 [42] 9.12 21.58
318 [54] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-9 24.36 47.19 155 [42] 2.61 15.17
319 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-7 24.16 37.65 258 [56] 3.20 15.96
320 [20] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-4 23.88 12.12 418 [48] 4.57 17.61
321 [33] Redan 6-AA 4-7 23.76 35.08 286 [26] 5.16 18.32
322 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-9 23.58 55.61 73 [40] 1.99 15.34
323 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 9-4 23.52 10.71 423 [3] 4.91 18.31
324 [21] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-6 23.22 25.39 349 [20] 5.96 19.66
325 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-8 23.20 42.40 211 [56] 3.77 17.50
326 [21] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-5 23.18 21.52 381 [29] 2.63 16.37
327 [22] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-7 22.97 30.81 326 [8] 6.11 20.05
328 [30] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-9 22.96 41.71 222 [4] 4.11 18.07
329 [31] Southwest 2-A Division I 3-7 22.85 31.96 317 [31] 4.47 18.54
330 [23] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-5 22.73 22.79 372 [25] 3.79 17.99
331 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-9 22.51 45.53 174 [51] -0.13 14.28
332 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-6 22.45 26.17 347 [35] 4.67 19.15
333 [34] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 22.44 38.51 251 [16] 5.77 20.26
334 [24] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-6 22.30 22.39 375 [27] 2.29 16.90
335 [25] Trion 7-A Division II 4-7 22.08 28.02 337 [11] 4.42 19.26
336 [26] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-5 22.01 18.65 395 [37] 6.42 21.33
337 [35] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-8 21.80 31.73 320 [33] 1.65 16.76
338 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 3-8 21.42 31.31 324 [33] 4.32 19.82
339 [36] Therrell 5-AA 1-9 21.00 44.52 191 [9] 1.81 17.73
340 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 4-6 20.95 33.16 305 [57] 3.82 19.79
341 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 20.84 41.96 217 [60] 2.07 18.15
342 [27] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 19.69 26.46 344 [15] 1.83 19.06
343 [13] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-7 19.31 22.11 377 [9] 2.67 20.28
344 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 19.05 14.87 407 [17] 2.50 20.37
345 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-10 18.98 56.93 65 [8] 2.06 20.00
346 [28] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 18.85 31.89 319 [7] 2.57 20.64
347 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-8 18.85 32.37 313 [58] 2.55 20.62
348 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-9 18.67 47.23 154 [41] 3.95 22.19
349 [51] Riverdale 5-AAA 2-8 18.57 38.29 253 [46] -1.66 16.69
350 [34] Model 6-A Division I 2-8 18.50 36.12 275 [16] 5.16 23.58
351 [29] Schley County 6-A Division II 7-5 18.34 12.72 415 [45] 2.80 21.39
352 [3] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 17.84 11.23 420 [1] 2.46 21.54
353 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-10 17.81 40.38 234 [12] -0.52 18.59
354 [38] Shaw 1-AA 3-7 17.72 27.72 339 [40] 1.56 20.76
355 [58] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-9 17.42 49.82 122 [32] 1.06 20.55
356 [52] West Hall 8-AAA 2-8 17.10 42.32 214 [33] 1.50 21.32
357 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-9 17.09 48.97 132 [52] 3.41 23.24
358 [30] Macon County 6-A Division II 5-6 17.01 15.33 404 [39] 2.17 22.08
359 [35] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-8 16.98 34.97 289 [20] 0.32 20.25
360 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-10 16.92 46.27 166 [47] 0.43 20.43
361 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-10 16.87 59.01 47 [2] 2.38 22.42
362 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 7-4 16.67 14.47 409 [46] 1.30 21.55
363 [15] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 16.62 13.31 414 [19] 1.45 21.75
364 [16] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-6 16.14 21.82 379 [10] -0.09 20.68
365 [31] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 4-5-1 15.76 17.50 398 [38] 3.21 24.36
366 [32] Portal 3-A Division II 4-6 15.39 18.74 394 [36] 3.93 25.45
367 [33] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-7 14.96 21.13 383 [30] 4.68 26.63
368 [4] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 14.96 11.17 421 [2] 1.62 23.57
369 [5] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-3 14.81 6.44 436 [9] 1.82 23.93
370 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 2-8 14.08 41.04 229 [50] 0.68 23.52
371 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 2-8 13.62 46.42 163 [45] 2.14 25.43
372 [37] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-7 13.09 21.18 382 [41] -0.16 23.67
373 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-9 12.91 53.79 90 [46] 0.57 24.58
374 [34] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-9 12.83 27.44 340 [12] 1.73 25.81
375 [54] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-8 12.77 35.62 280 [53] 0.29 24.44
376 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-10 12.13 55.76 72 [39] -0.72 24.07
377 [6] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-5 12.04 7.54 430 [7] -4.46 20.42
378 [35] Towns County 8-A Division II † 7-3 11.93 1.29 445 [55] 0.83 25.82
379 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-8 11.83 31.04 325 [34] -3.67 21.43
380 [38] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-8 11.68 21.61 380 [40] -2.16 23.08
381 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 11.64 8.93 427 [21] -0.04 25.24
382 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-7 11.54 32.75 312 [59] -2.14 23.23
383 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 4-7 11.27 23.20 371 [38] -2.08 23.57
384 [36] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-9 11.15 32.84 311 [5] 3.41 29.18
385 [37] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-9 11.13 33.64 300 [2] -2.77 23.02
386 [38] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-7 11.03 20.86 385 [32] 0.57 26.45
387 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-9 10.74 30.24 328 [18] -1.63 24.55
388 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-8 10.66 37.10 264 [21] -5.88 20.39
389 [57] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-9 10.44 45.37 175 [38] -4.58 21.90
390 [39] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-8 10.32 33.10 306 [3] -3.15 23.45
391 [40] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-7 8.85 20.34 387 [34] -0.72 27.35
392 [41] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-6 8.57 7.10 432 [51] -0.71 27.64
393 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-10 8.28 38.78 248 [8] -1.34 27.30
394 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-7 8.27 25.01 351 [41] 0.85 29.49
395 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-9 8.07 36.05 276 [52] -3.30 25.55
396 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 3-7 7.62 17.03 400 [45] -2.23 27.07
397 [18] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-5 7.20 6.58 435 [23] -4.94 24.78
398 [42] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 6.58 22.77 373 [26] -9.91 20.43
399 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-10 6.28 41.01 230 [5] -6.52 24.12
400 [43] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-8 5.72 24.12 363 [23] -5.99 25.21
401 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-6 5.71 5.85 437 [24] -3.94 27.27
402 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 8-1 5.12 1.29 446 [47] -5.07 26.73
403 [44] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-7 4.58 14.63 408 [41] -5.47 26.86
404 [45] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 5-6 4.30 4.95 438 [52] -5.28 27.34
405 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-3 4.25 -1.73 451 [14] -2.81 29.86
406 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 9-3 3.44 -6.82 455 [1] -8.13 25.35
407 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-9 3.41 30.38 327 [35] -6.37 27.14
408 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 3-8 3.25 23.95 365 [21] -8.19 25.47
409 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-9 3.09 25.27 350 [18] -3.60 30.23
410 [47] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 4-5 2.96 2.20 444 [54] -8.76 25.20
411 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-8 2.16 6.96 434 [8] -7.13 27.63
412 [9] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-6 1.50 8.67 428 [6] -6.33 29.09
413 [20] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 1.34 19.46 391 [12] -6.02 29.56
414 [48] Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-8 1.13 13.50 413 [44] -4.45 31.33
415 [21] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-7 0.65 10.66 424 [20] -4.68 31.59
416 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-10 0.54 40.32 235 [51] -3.49 32.89
417 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 0.21 4.77 440 [25] -9.14 27.57
418 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-9 0.10 42.72 209 [30] -9.21 27.61
419 [49] Pelham 1-A Division II 1-9 -0.92 26.33 346 [17] -7.61 30.23
420 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-10 -1.28 36.23 274 [15] -7.33 30.87
421 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-10 -1.52 41.67 224 [39] -3.53 34.91
422 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 -1.60 11.80 419 [60] -7.29 31.23
423 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-6 -1.81 0.41 448 [12] -9.14 29.59
424 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-6 -2.17 16.53 403 [46] -9.71 29.37
425 [50] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-7 -2.89 7.99 429 [49] -6.71 33.09
426 [51] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -4.03 24.68 358 [20] -10.84 30.11
427 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-10 -4.39 42.53 210 [31] -6.04 35.27
428 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-9 -5.11 24.72 356 [43] -10.56 31.47
429 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-10 -5.23 45.30 177 [39] -10.60 31.55
430 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -5.52 -0.10 449 [27] -8.88 33.56
431 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-9 -6.40 24.96 352 [59] -10.16 33.16
432 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -6.89 29.95 331 [1] -15.47 28.35
433 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-8 -6.99 -0.15 450 [13] -9.50 34.41
434 [25] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -7.19 13.79 410 [18] -7.23 36.88
435 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 7-5 -8.41 -13.19 457 [3] -10.21 35.12
436 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-10 -8.43 10.27 425 [4] -10.72 34.63
437 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-9 -10.11 18.84 393 [44] -12.69 34.34
438 [26] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -10.21 23.50 368 [8] -12.37 34.76
439 [52] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-8 -11.04 14.99 405 [40] -14.36 33.60
440 [45] Josey 4-AA 2-8 -11.13 14.90 406 [47] -13.00 35.05
441 [53] Marion County 6-A Division II 1-9 -11.21 12.62 416 [46] -7.62 40.51
442 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-9 -11.58 19.09 392 [43] -16.71 31.79
443 [13] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-9 -12.46 3.82 443 [11] -14.58 34.80
444 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-10 -12.63 59.67 43 [11] -14.05 35.50
445 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -12.86 6.99 433 [22] -10.61 39.17
446 [14] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-4 -12.88 -15.91 459 [15] -15.57 34.23
447 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 -13.90 -4.07 453 [58] -15.30 35.52
448 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-9 -14.95 19.50 390 [42] -16.17 35.70
449 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-6 -15.37 -11.21 456 [2] -10.39 41.90
450 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-8 -17.22 10.84 422 [24] -14.57 39.57
451 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-10 -17.51 13.76 411 [42] -11.86 42.58
452 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-7 -18.38 4.93 439 [53] -15.72 39.58
453 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-10 -19.37 4.09 441 [10] -11.00 45.29
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-10 -28.34 24.92 353 [42] -21.69 43.58
455 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-7 -29.83 0.72 447 [56] -19.18 47.57
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-10 -33.23 24.70 357 [44] -18.98 51.18
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -38.91 7.28 431 [50] -29.53 46.31
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -45.12 -6.05 454 [61] -33.35 48.69
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-8 -49.40 -15.67 458 [4] -29.20 57.12
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 2-AAAAAA 5 84.76 70.57
2 1-AAAAAA 6 80.55 75.37
3 2-AAAAA 6 76.72 66.25
4 4-AAAAAA 7 73.88 63.39
5 7-AAAAA 7 70.80 53.78
6 8-AAAAAA 7 70.55 56.74
7 7-AAAAAA 8 68.16 56.46
8 5-AAAAAA 7 67.82 62.44
9 6-AAAA 5 65.32 58.09
10 2-AAA 8 65.26 56.55
11 1-AAAA 6 64.94 57.39
12 3-AAAAA 8 63.18 51.67
13 5-AAAAA 8 62.35 54.14
14 3-AAAAAA 8 60.89 48.78
15 8-AA 4 60.52 45.88
16 6-AAAAAA 8 59.79 52.91
17 6-AAAAA 8 59.08 50.94
18 8-AAAA 7 58.78 51.85
19 8-AAA 6 57.71 48.78
20 3-A Division I 3 55.84 49.24
21 1-AAA 6 54.51 48.44
22 3-AAAA 7 54.13 44.97
23 4-AAAA 8 53.30 37.98
24 7-AAAA 7 51.67 46.58
25 5-AA 5 51.37 39.75
26 4-AAA 8 51.13 41.57
27 2-AAAA 10 51.12 45.39
28 5-AAA 7 50.93 47.15
29 1-A Division I 7 50.40 41.61
30 8-AAAAA 7 49.14 39.03
31 6-AAA 7 48.92 37.41
32 5-AAAA 9 48.85 40.34
33 4-AAAAA 8 48.77 40.22
34 1-AAAAA 9 48.67 43.54
35 3-AA 5 48.55 43.30
36 3-AAA 9 46.72 30.36
37 7-AAA 7 46.37 39.72
38 2-AA 6 45.71 38.01
39 6-A Division I 6 42.56 37.63
40 7-AA 8 41.27 35.56
41 1-AA 8 40.58 22.92
42 2-A Division I 10 40.52 32.54
43 8-A Division I 5 38.94 31.48
44 4-AA 6 37.95 21.10
45 5-A Division I 1 37.36 -11.58
46 7-A Division II 5 36.86 28.56
47 6-AA 5 36.22 28.80
48 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 35.75 24.67
49 4-A Division I 7 34.70 25.40
50 8-A Division II 5 34.06 25.89
51 2-A Division II 6 33.85 26.77
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 31.25 27.95
53 4-A Division II 7 29.61 23.23
54 3-A Division II 9 27.73 21.25
55 7-A Division I 7 25.85 15.17
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 25.21 18.17
57 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 24.80 15.34
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 18.21 14.46
59 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 17.40 7.97
60 5-A Division II 6 15.96 6.58
61 1-A Division II 7 14.52 14.89
62 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 13.56 6.82
63 6-A Division II 7 12.09 3.14
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 -2.77 -7.36
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -7.96 -17.43 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 19.46 91.7% 0.097
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 42.01 99.4% 0.120
10/24 West Forsyth North Atlanta 17 - 31 15.56 87.2% 0.172
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 17.31 89.4% 0.172
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 13.90 84.7% 0.181
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 39.35 99.2% 0.207
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 18.90 91.1% 0.215
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 32.51 98.2% 0.215
09/19 Sequoyah River Ridge 21 - 28 16.15 88.0% 0.217
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 27.72 96.8% 0.217
11/14 Lamar County Berrien 0 - 7 15.73 87.4% 0.224
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 12.36 82.1% 0.226
09/05 Calvary Day Southeast Bulloch 28 - 24 30.29 97.7% 0.237
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 14.73 86.0% 0.240
10/31 Newnan McIntosh 42 - 41 23.56 94.8% 0.243 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
104.95 12/16 Carrollton Buford - 7.76 72.2%
101.01 11/28 Carrollton Grayson 34 - 14 12.79 82.8%
96.24 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 16.25 88.1%
95.05 12/17 Thomas County Central Gainesville - 5.24 65.6%
93.54 12/05 Carrollton North Gwinnett 48 - 21 19.67 91.8%
91.65 12/05 Gainesville Hughes 40 - 32 2.73 58.3%
91.64 12/11 Thomas County Central Roswell 49 - 28 10.16 77.7%
91.46 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 14.47 85.6%
91.12 10/24 Gainesville Roswell 35 - 37 4.92 64.7%
89.41 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 16.36 88.2%
89.41 11/28 Buford Douglas County 30 - 15 16.36 88.2%
89.12 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 4.45 63.4%
89.02 11/21 North Gwinnett Lowndes 29 - 17 5.90 67.4%
88.72 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 3.03 59.2%
88.67 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County 55 - 22 24.12 95.1%