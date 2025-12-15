AJC Varsity

Gainesville routs Rome to continue ascent|Maxwell summary through semifinals

The Maxwell Ratings are based on the current season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the Georgia high school football state title games. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the Georgia high school football state title games. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

Georgia’s 6A title game could produce state’s first national champion since 2015

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,319 of 2,484 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.36%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.82 points and all game margins within 12.86 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.06

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carrollton14-0 110.551(1)Thomas County Central14-098.48
2(2)Buford14-0 102.792(3)Gainesville12-293.25
3(3)Grayson12-1 98.823(5)Hughes12-189.46
4(4)North Gwinnett12-2 91.944(2)Roswell12-289.38
5(5)Douglas County9-4 87.495(4)Rome11-384.59
6(6)Lowndes10-2 87.096(6)Houston County10-279.35
7(7)Valdosta12-2 84.967(7)Lee County8-476.93
8(8)Colquitt County9-3 83.748(8)Milton8-476.44
9(9)McEachern10-1 83.369(9)Sequoyah11-275.97
10(10)Newton8-4 78.5410(10)Jackson County11-274.77
11(11)Brookwood9-3 76.4611(11)Woodward Academy10-372.45
12(12)Harrison10-2 75.9512(12)Newnan9-367.81
13(13)North Cobb8-4 74.3813(13)Sprayberry9-266.78
14(14)Mill Creek7-4 74.3114(14)Lovejoy8-365.21
15(15)Hillgrove9-3 72.5415(15)New Manchester8-263.66



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside14-098.341(1)Sandy Creek14-085.87
2(2)Benedictine11-282.492(2)Jefferson13-175.17
3(3)Marist12-278.613(3)LaGrange11-371.91
4(4)North Oconee12-176.074(4)Troup10-271.11
5(5)Cartersville12-175.925(5)Jenkins11-269.22
6(6)Kell11-375.526(6)West Laurens13-168.96
7(7)Central (Carrollton)12-174.917(7)North Hall11-165.44
8(8)Southwest DeKalb9-367.438(8)Cairo10-364.90
9(9)Cambridge9-367.219(9)Douglass9-464.21
10(11)Blessed Trinity7-566.3910(10)Stephenson11-262.65
11(10)Ware County9-366.3311(11)Calhoun9-362.40
12(12)Cass9-364.4112(12)Peach County10-261.98
13(13)Lithonia10-364.1913(13)Monroe Area9-359.25
14(14)Eastside6-559.4414(14)North Clayton8-358.10
15(15)Stockbridge8-359.0115(15)Westside (Augusta)10-257.37



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)14-077.321(1)Toombs County13-171.64
2(2)Sumter County12-268.142(2)Worth County14-062.81
3(3)Carver (Atlanta)12-165.173(3)Thomasville8-459.76
4(4)Hapeville Charter10-464.644(4)Heard County13-158.21
5(5)Morgan County12-159.455(5)Fitzgerald9-455.41
6(6)Burke County11-359.246(6)Northeast10-355.16
7(7)Rockmart11-257.247(7)Swainsboro9-353.13
8(8)Thomson9-455.968(8)Bleckley County9-349.72
9(9)Appling County8-455.269(9)Dublin9-349.12
10(10)Callaway8-452.0810(10)Pepperell9-546.28
11(11)Pierce County9-351.1211(11)Lamar County10-145.36
12(12)Stephens County6-649.3212(12)Gordon Lee11-244.81
13(13)Columbia5-749.1913(13)Rabun County10-344.57
14(14)North Murray10-248.3114(14)Jeff Davis7-443.48
15(15)Franklin County7-448.0715(15)Jasper County10-242.97



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lincoln County14-061.281(1)Hebron Christian11-178.50
2(2)Bowdon12-256.062(2)Calvary Day12-173.06
3(3)Clinch County13-145.153(3)Fellowship Christian10-268.40
4(4)Brooks County7-642.574(4)Prince Avenue Christian8-458.54
5(5)Wheeler County12-141.985(5)Greater Atlanta Christian10-357.21
6(6)Screven County12-141.256(6)Savannah Christian7-556.28
7(7)Early County10-440.587(7)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-753.49
8(8)Johnson County11-139.188(8)Holy Innocents8-451.80
9(9)Emanuel County Institute8-435.109(9)Athens Academy10-251.75
10(10)Wilcox County7-433.8010(10)Whitefield Academy9-351.30
11(11)Hawkinsville9-330.5611(11)Aquinas7-546.57
12(12)Charlton County6-630.0812(12)Wesleyan8-445.99
13(13)Manchester4-627.9513(13)Lovett6-542.47
14(14)Mount Zion (Carroll)8-427.8714(14)Landmark Christian9-341.60
15(15)Warren County6-627.4515(15)Christian Heritage7-435.96



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy11-150.801(1)Brentwood School12-139.73
2(2)Stratford Academy11-241.662(2)Southwest Georgia Academy9-423.52
3(3)Deerfield-Windsor12-140.893(3)Robert Toombs Academy7-517.84
4(4)Brookstone10-337.764(4)Southland Academy7-514.96
5(5)First Presbyterian8-436.425(5)Briarwood Academy9-314.81



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian9-33.44
2(2)Creekside Christian7-5-8.41
3(3)Cherokee Christian4-6-15.37
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-8-49.40



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Carrollton2-AAAAAA14-0110.5569.647 [7]53.97-19.66
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA14-0102.7967.9912 [12]43.82-22.06
3 [3]Grayson4-AAAAAA12-198.8267.4314 [13]41.02-20.88
4 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA14-098.4859.4045 [12]44.22-17.34
5 [1]Creekside4-AAAA14-098.3444.82186 [42]44.19-17.23
6 [2]Gainesville7-AAAAA12-293.2562.0733 [6]39.66-16.67
7 [4]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA12-291.9467.0516 [14]37.70-17.32
8 [3]Hughes3-AAAAA12-189.4658.3849 [13]42.28-10.26
9 [4]Roswell7-AAAAA12-289.3861.3536 [8]43.73-8.73
10 [5]Douglas County2-AAAAAA9-487.4974.782 [2]37.32-13.25
11 [6]Lowndes1-AAAAAA10-287.0969.319 [9]37.32-12.85
12 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA14-085.8754.4885 [8]37.35-11.60
13 [7]Valdosta1-AAAAAA12-284.9665.4918 [16]38.22-9.82
14 [5]Rome5-AAAAA11-384.5967.2615 [2]38.06-9.61
15 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA9-383.7475.991 [1]35.81-11.01
16 [9]McEachern3-AAAAAA10-183.3654.1189 [45]34.32-12.12
17 [2]Benedictine1-AAAA11-282.4962.3129 [1]35.62-9.95
18 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA10-279.3563.4924 [4]34.46-7.97
19 [3]Marist5-AAAA12-278.6149.72123 [21]31.81-9.88
20 [10]Newton4-AAAAAA8-478.5463.8223 [20]34.41-7.21
21 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #11-178.5054.8982 [1]36.08-5.51
22 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA14-077.3229.90332 [36]30.06-10.34
23 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA8-476.9367.4713 [1]34.25-5.76
24 [11]Brookwood7-AAAAAA9-376.4660.5738 [27]32.94-6.60
25 [8]Milton7-AAAAA8-476.4458.3251 [14]31.26-8.26
26 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA12-176.0753.3095 [13]30.26-8.89
27 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA11-275.9756.2970 [17]32.32-6.72
28 [12]Harrison3-AAAAAA10-275.9555.1478 [43]34.08-4.95
29 [5]Cartersville7-AAAA12-175.9250.46116 [19]34.85-4.15
30 [6]Kell6-AAAA11-375.5262.2630 [2]30.44-8.17
31 [2]Jefferson8-AAA13-175.1754.9181 [7]29.94-8.30
32 [7]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA12-174.9149.96119 [20]34.57-3.41
33 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA11-274.7749.87121 [31]29.76-8.09
34 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAA8-474.3864.4822 [19]31.25-6.21
35 [14]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-474.3163.2125 [21]31.45-5.94
36 [2]Calvary Day3-AAA #12-173.0634.93290 [13]31.15-5.00
37 [15]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA9-372.5450.51114 [50]28.62-6.99
38 [11]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA10-372.4555.0480 [20]28.00-7.53
39 [16]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA10-372.2459.7142 [29]31.14-4.18
40 [17]Walton5-AAAAAA7-672.0168.9310 [10]30.38-4.70
41 [3]LaGrange2-AAA11-371.9157.9355 [3]29.14-5.85
42 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I13-171.6441.88219 [3]29.39-5.33
43 [4]Troup2-AAA10-271.1153.7592 [9]31.45-2.74
44 [18]North Paulding5-AAAAAA8-370.9462.1932 [25]30.45-3.57
45 [19]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-570.6468.5411 [11]27.57-6.16
46 [20]Archer4-AAAAAA6-570.1965.2019 [17]30.26-3.01
47 [21]Marietta5-AAAAAA5-669.9169.508 [8]29.45-3.54
48 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA6-569.5562.3228 [23]25.29-7.34
49 [5]Jenkins3-AAA11-269.2242.35213 [32]30.74-1.56
50 [6]West Laurens4-AAA13-168.9642.98207 [28]26.78-5.26
51 [23]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA7-468.4858.3252 [31]28.24-3.32
52 [3]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #10-268.4044.27195 [7]26.55-4.93
53 [2]Sumter County1-AA12-268.1433.05307 [32]27.26-3.96
54 [12]Newnan3-AAAAA9-367.8152.90101 [25]30.960.07
55 [24]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-767.7470.845 [5]29.06-1.76
56 [8]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA9-367.4344.30194 [45]26.24-4.27
57 [9]Cambridge6-AAAA9-367.2151.84106 [17]29.35-0.94
58 [13]Sprayberry6-AAAAA9-266.7849.26128 [33]29.25-0.60
59 [25]Camden County1-AAAAAA6-466.7374.163 [3]27.91-1.90
60 [10]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA7-566.3958.3550 [5]24.87-4.60
61 [11]Ware County1-AAAA9-366.3358.1654 [6]28.33-1.08
62 [26]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-565.4962.6026 [22]25.09-3.48
63 [7]North Hall6-AAA11-165.4441.88220 [36]30.161.63
64 [14]Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-365.2150.99110 [27]25.30-2.99
65 [3]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA12-165.1740.16240 [14]27.05-1.20
66 [8]Cairo1-AAA10-364.9055.5974 [6]26.38-1.60
67 [4]Hapeville Charter5-AA10-464.6449.39125 [4]22.70-5.02
68 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAA7-464.4356.7566 [38]23.35-4.15
69 [12]Cass7-AAAA9-364.4149.44124 [22]25.12-2.37
70 [9]Douglass5-AAA9-464.2153.2896 [10]21.98-5.32
71 [13]Lithonia5-AAAA10-364.1943.00206 [48]25.02-2.25
72 [15]New Manchester5-AAAAA8-263.6644.15199 [56]24.49-2.25
73 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-663.5166.5317 [15]21.53-5.07
74 [29]East Coweta2-AAAAAA4-863.4770.156 [6]27.731.18
75 [2]Worth County1-A Division I14-062.8133.83298 [22]26.130.24
76 [10]Stephenson5-AAA11-262.6547.01157 [19]26.320.59
77 [11]Calhoun7-AAA9-362.4047.00158 [20]25.26-0.22
78 [12]Peach County1-AAA10-261.9846.89160 [21]26.991.93
79 [16]East Paulding5-AAAAA6-561.7956.5369 [16]24.55-0.32
80 [1]Lincoln County8-A Division II14-061.2826.38345 [16]25.721.36
81 [17]Northgate3-AAAAA8-361.1549.20129 [34]21.69-2.54
82 [30]Lambert6-AAAAAA6-561.0958.3053 [32]27.072.90
83 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I8-459.7645.10179 [1]25.943.10
84 [18]Brunswick1-AAAAA9-359.4547.43152 [40]25.402.86
85 [5]Morgan County2-AA12-159.4535.59281 [24]28.065.53
86 [14]Eastside8-AAAA6-559.4452.43103 [14]23.000.48
87 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA9-359.2544.17198 [25]22.790.46
88 [6]Burke County4-AA11-359.2434.97288 [27]25.292.96
89 [19]Seckinger7-AAAAA6-559.0849.88120 [30]23.140.97
90 [31]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-759.0571.274 [4]25.683.54
91 [15]Stockbridge2-AAAA8-359.0145.99169 [35]25.193.10
92 [20]Villa Rica5-AAAAA6-658.8661.7535 [7]21.87-0.07
93 [32]Parkview7-AAAAAA4-658.8360.5639 [28]26.424.51
94 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAA7-358.7650.02118 [29]19.71-2.13
95 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #8-458.5447.61150 [4]24.993.37
96 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-558.4058.7348 [30]20.86-0.62
97 [4]Heard County6-A Division I13-158.2135.20285 [18]24.653.36
98 [16]Ola2-AAAA8-358.2046.95159 [34]20.58-0.70
99 [14]North Clayton5-AAA8-358.1043.03205 [27]26.195.01
100 [17]Warner Robins1-AAAA7-557.9156.6568 [10]23.382.39
101 [22]Coffee2-AAAAA4-757.8464.7021 [3]22.301.38
102 [34]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-557.7454.3686 [44]22.121.31
103 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAA5-657.4357.7458 [34]25.545.03
104 [15]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA10-257.3737.25263 [49]21.150.69
105 [23]Lanier7-AAAAA5-557.3553.2597 [23]21.431.00
106 [18]Tucker5-AAAA6-557.3445.85171 [36]23.553.13
107 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-757.3364.7320 [18]23.613.20
108 [7]Rockmart7-AA11-257.2437.57260 [20]24.874.55
109 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #10-357.2144.77188 [5]24.093.80
110 [19]Jonesboro3-AAAA6-556.5748.07143 [29]20.781.13
111 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAA7-456.5552.28104 [15]23.914.28
112 [21]Griffin3-AAAA7-456.3548.55139 [27]21.982.55
113 [6]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #7-556.2848.85133 [3]24.244.88
114 [22]Locust Grove2-AAAA9-256.2743.05204 [47]20.340.99
115 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II12-256.0632.92309 [4]23.884.74
116 [8]Thomson4-AA9-455.9635.71279 [23]21.282.24
117 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA5-655.9156.2771 [18]21.232.23
118 [23]Perry1-AAAA4-755.5659.5144 [3]20.642.00
119 [16]Whitewater2-AAA5-655.4757.8357 [4]25.917.36
120 [5]Fitzgerald1-A Division I9-455.4140.83231 [6]19.891.40
121 [17]Harlem4-AAA9-355.4041.78221 [37]19.861.38
122 [9]Appling County3-AA8-455.2644.87185 [7]22.384.04
123 [6]Northeast2-A Division I10-355.1636.88267 [13]17.48-0.76
124 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA5-555.1049.35127 [15]21.693.51
125 [25]Effingham County1-AAAAA8-354.2946.28165 [46]24.146.77
126 [24]M.L. King4-AAAA10-254.2036.03277 [58]21.023.73
127 [26]Shiloh4-AAAAA6-553.6848.84134 [36]18.782.02
128 [7]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #5-753.4954.1888 [2]22.025.45
129 [19]Oconee County8-AAA7-553.1550.78112 [14]19.032.80
130 [7]Swainsboro3-A Division I9-353.1344.91184 [2]20.464.25
131 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-652.7755.3277 [42]21.425.57
132 [25]Hampton2-AAAA7-452.7047.24153 [32]20.064.28
133 [10]Callaway2-AA8-452.0841.05228 [11]18.413.25
134 [8]Holy Innocents5-AA #8-451.8037.68257 [10]19.104.22
135 [9]Athens Academy8-A Division I #10-251.7535.29283 [12]22.817.98
136 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA6-551.3544.95183 [23]20.846.41
137 [10]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #9-351.3033.70299 [14]20.836.45
138 [11]Pierce County3-AA9-351.1238.23255 [18]19.415.21
139 [26]Jones County2-AAAA6-450.8144.51192 [44]19.455.56
140 [21]Richmond Academy4-AAA5-650.8046.02168 [22]19.335.44
141 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-150.8025.45348 [3]19.165.29
142 [38]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-450.7651.21109 [49]21.287.43
143 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA6-550.4947.65149 [39]19.686.12
144 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-550.3550.83111 [13]16.212.78
145 [28]Statesboro1-AAAAA8-449.9345.63173 [50]19.776.75
146 [8]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-349.7233.31302 [24]20.177.37
147 [23]Westover1-AAA6-449.6847.97145 [17]18.685.92
148 [29]Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-449.4842.36212 [59]18.255.68
149 [30]Woodstock6-AAAAA6-549.3449.03130 [35]16.844.42
150 [12]Stephens County8-AA6-649.3253.7891 [2]18.626.22
151 [13]Columbia6-AA5-749.1955.1479 [1]17.064.78
152 [27]Madison County8-AAAA6-449.1748.59137 [26]20.478.23
153 [9]Dublin2-A Division I9-349.1234.99287 [19]17.144.94
154 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAA4-648.8457.2462 [15]21.319.40
155 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA4-648.4055.4475 [41]16.975.49
156 [14]North Murray7-AA10-248.3138.29254 [17]16.695.30
157 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-548.1050.37117 [51]16.205.02
158 [15]Franklin County8-AA7-448.0737.63259 [19]16.064.90
159 [28]Hiram7-AAAA5-647.9451.88105 [16]18.227.20
160 [29]Mays4-AAAA5-647.8348.79135 [25]14.153.24
161 [24]Pickens6-AAA7-447.7641.20226 [40]18.237.39
162 [16]Crisp County3-AA4-747.6648.63136 [5]16.896.16
163 [32]Clarke Central8-AAAAA6-647.5450.50115 [28]17.747.12
164 [17]Laney4-AA8-447.4528.95334 [37]17.476.94
165 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-747.2157.2861 [36]20.289.99
166 [30]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA6-447.1544.97181 [41]17.557.32
167 [25]Lumpkin County6-AAA6-547.0742.92208 [29]17.327.17
168 [11]Aquinas4-AAA #7-546.5740.29236 [9]17.527.87
169 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-546.4649.37126 [23]14.014.47
170 [10]Pepperell6-A Division I9-546.2838.70249 [9]17.618.25
171 [12]Wesleyan5-A Division I #8-445.9933.25303 [15]16.167.09
172 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-445.9736.46273 [51]18.849.79
173 [27]Spalding2-AAA2-845.7160.0341 [1]12.453.66
174 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I10-145.3624.66359 [36]11.232.79
175 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA7-445.3540.63232 [41]15.877.44
176 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-945.2661.9734 [26]18.319.96
177 [32]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-445.1638.66250 [55]15.947.70
178 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II13-145.1527.37341 [13]14.836.60
179 [12]Gordon Lee7-A Division I11-244.8123.49369 [37]14.967.07
180 [33]New Hampstead1-AAAA2-844.6257.2064 [7]15.788.07
181 [13]Rabun County8-A Division I10-344.5733.00308 [26]16.949.28
182 [33]Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-744.5655.3976 [19]14.687.04
183 [34]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-544.3643.97200 [57]18.2810.84
184 [18]Hart County8-AA3-844.3352.96100 [3]13.806.38
185 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-843.8557.2163 [37]14.887.95
186 [14]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-443.4836.62271 [14]15.088.52
187 [29]Long County3-AAA7-443.4334.83293 [55]19.7813.26
188 [44]Campbell3-AAAAAA6-443.2844.96182 [55]13.557.19
189 [34]Centennial6-AAAA7-543.2540.19239 [52]16.249.92
190 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-743.1954.5484 [21]13.387.11
191 [35]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-542.9943.55201 [46]14.388.30
192 [30]Baldwin4-AAA4-642.9843.46202 [26]17.6511.59
193 [15]Jasper County4-A Division I10-242.9722.75374 [39]14.338.27
194 [31]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-742.9744.38193 [24]15.129.07
195 [32]Monroe1-AAA3-742.9051.24108 [12]14.408.42
196 [36]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA1-942.9062.3927 [5]11.585.61
197 [33]Luella5-AAA4-642.8947.47151 [18]13.537.57
198 [4]Brooks County2-A Division II7-642.5739.35245 [1]11.625.97
199 [13]Lovett5-AA #6-542.4741.14227 [8]10.434.88
200 [37]Decatur4-AAAAA4-642.3046.45162 [44]12.006.62
201 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-742.1753.6393 [47]15.3110.06
202 [38]Veterans2-AAAAA2-842.0060.8937 [9]15.4610.38
203 [5]Wheeler County4-A Division II12-141.9820.74386 [33]16.5211.46
204 [39]Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-641.9745.21178 [53]14.059.00
205 [19]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA7-441.9234.69295 [30]16.0011.00
206 [20]East Jackson8-AA5-641.8046.34164 [6]15.6910.81
207 [36]Dalton7-AAAA3-841.7454.3387 [12]18.3113.49
208 [34]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA5-541.7235.45282 [54]14.149.34
209 [37]Allatoona7-AAAA3-741.7248.02144 [30]14.459.65
210 [2]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-241.6624.56360 [5]14.7710.03
211 [14]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #9-341.6022.09378 [22]14.119.43
212 [35]Gilmer7-AAA6-541.5839.62243 [45]15.7411.09
213 [6]Screven County3-A Division II12-141.2520.14389 [35]12.438.10
214 [36]Liberty County3-AAA7-441.1336.79268 [50]11.146.93
215 [21]Miller Grove6-AA9-340.9828.17336 [39]12.338.26
216 [38]McDonough2-AAAA3-740.9847.11156 [33]11.747.68
217 [3]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA12-140.8917.57397 [14]11.147.17
218 [37]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-640.6748.44140 [16]13.739.98
219 [7]Early County1-A Division II10-440.5826.55343 [14]12.278.61
220 [16]Dodge County2-A Division I7-440.2432.06316 [30]14.7111.38
221 [38]Dawson County6-AAA4-640.1537.55261 [48]12.999.76
222 [22]Cook3-AA5-640.0541.98216 [10]12.589.46
223 [40]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-639.9446.82161 [43]11.388.37
224 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A12-139.739.40426 [5]15.6912.88
225 [41]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-739.4343.12203 [58]16.8314.32
226 [23]Jackson2-AA4-739.2639.34246 [15]13.5311.19
227 [8]Johnson County5-A Division II11-139.1812.40417 [47]13.4911.23
228 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-839.1650.53113 [18]11.349.10
229 [17]Elbert County8-A Division I5-739.0738.46252 [10]11.219.06
230 [18]Haralson County6-A Division I7-439.0029.64333 [34]12.5110.43
231 [40]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA7-438.9236.71269 [57]12.1710.18
232 [42]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-738.7647.77148 [38]13.0611.22
233 [19]Social Circle4-A Division I7-538.6832.28315 [29]15.4313.67
234 [43]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-838.6052.46102 [26]16.4414.76
235 [44]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-838.4360.2140 [10]12.7811.27
236 [45]Alexander5-AAAAA2-838.3153.5394 [22]13.0011.61
237 [41]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-838.1156.6867 [9]13.0611.87
238 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA10-337.7628.02338 [2]10.669.82
239 [39]Beach3-AAA5-537.4237.78256 [47]11.3710.87
240 [42]Wayne County1-AAAA1-937.3959.3946 [4]12.1911.72
241 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-637.2840.23237 [13]11.8611.51
242 [20]Bremen6-A Division I5-637.2131.71321 [32]9.909.62
243 [46]Evans1-AAAAA3-736.9445.93170 [49]11.8811.86
244 [43]Harris County3-AAAA4-636.7449.00131 [24]9.9010.08
245 [40]East Hall8-AAA3-736.6740.22238 [43]16.9017.15
246 [41]Adairsville7-AAA4-636.4941.89218 [35]11.5111.94
247 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-436.4223.89366 [6]10.6111.10
248 [25]Ringgold7-AA6-536.1534.90292 [29]11.7912.56
249 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #7-435.9626.88342 [19]12.6613.61
250 [42]Bainbridge1-AAA1-935.6057.6859 [5]10.0711.39
251 [43]Dougherty1-AAA2-935.6051.81107 [11]13.2714.59
252 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II8-435.1024.40361 [21]11.4913.31
253 [44]White County6-AAA3-735.0941.99215 [34]9.5311.36
254 [21]Washington County2-A Division I5-635.0234.82294 [21]10.7312.64
255 [22]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I6-535.0133.61301 [23]9.7811.69
256 [26]Sonoraville7-AA5-634.7536.60272 [22]13.7215.89
257 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-734.7044.26196 [54]14.5116.74
258 [27]Spencer1-AA6-534.5028.78335 [38]10.8513.27
259 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-834.0946.16167 [48]10.8513.69
260 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II7-433.8024.81354 [19]10.9014.02
261 [46]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-933.7253.2098 [48]11.1014.31
262 [16]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #6-633.6131.52322 [16]10.4013.71
263 [47]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-933.5157.8356 [33]12.3715.78
264 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-833.1545.72172 [37]11.5115.28
265 [23]Putnam County4-A Division I5-633.0532.87310 [27]9.5513.42
266 [24]Bacon County1-A Division I5-632.8237.49262 [11]9.6913.80
267 [48]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-732.6947.78147 [54]9.2913.52
268 [45]Hephzibah4-AAA3-732.5141.71223 [38]10.3214.73
269 [45]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-1032.2954.6283 [11]6.1810.82
270 [46]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-832.1148.18142 [28]12.3217.12
271 [49]Pope6-AAAAA1-932.0652.9999 [24]9.9814.84
272 [49]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-932.0662.2531 [24]12.0816.93
273 [50]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-932.0645.36176 [52]9.4714.33
274 [50]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-831.8648.23141 [53]11.0716.14
275 [6]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA11-131.554.02442 [26]7.9213.29
276 [7]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-431.5120.14388 [11]7.9513.36
277 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA3-831.3844.56189 [8]9.0314.57
278 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #4-731.3144.54190 [6]8.1513.76
279 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-431.1023.60367 [7]8.4014.22
280 [25]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-631.0233.16304 [25]9.6815.58
281 [47]Druid Hills5-AAAA4-631.0139.72242 [53]7.1013.01
282 [48]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-730.8644.81187 [43]6.8712.93
283 [46]Chestatee6-AAA3-730.7640.00241 [44]11.3117.47
284 [26]Berrien1-A Division I4-830.6939.02247 [7]9.5515.78
285 [11]Hawkinsville4-A Division II9-330.5621.10384 [31]8.3614.72
286 [27]Commerce8-A Division I2-830.4536.93266 [12]9.0615.52
287 [12]Charlton County2-A Division II6-630.0830.23329 [9]12.8319.67
288 [49]Cedartown7-AAAA2-829.3745.07180 [40]7.4414.99
289 [9]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-429.2118.42396 [13]10.4718.17
290 [10]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-329.0617.35399 [15]10.2018.06
291 [51]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-728.9644.19197 [55]8.5016.46
292 [50]Pace Academy4-AAAA3-728.3039.49244 [54]3.7212.34
293 [29]Pike County2-AA4-628.0535.24284 [25]7.3516.23
294 [13]Manchester7-A Division II4-627.9531.90318 [6]9.3818.36
295 [14]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II8-427.8722.16376 [28]6.4215.47
296 [15]Warren County8-A Division II6-627.4530.06330 [10]4.9814.44
297 [30]Coahulla Creek7-AA3-727.4234.35296 [31]6.5716.07
298 [18]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-727.3831.51323 [17]10.8220.35
299 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-627.3834.23297 [56]5.4214.96
300 [16]Atkinson County2-A Division II †8-127.15-2.14452 [57]11.3721.14
301 [17]Jenkins County3-A Division II8-527.1324.30362 [22]8.0117.80
302 [31]Union County7-AA3-726.8834.90291 [28]6.4016.44
303 [18]Seminole County1-A Division II8-226.7913.67412 [43]7.7317.86
304 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-726.7536.93265 [61]7.8017.97
305 [11]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-626.6524.79355 [4]6.4716.74
306 [28]Temple6-A Division I5-626.5832.36314 [28]8.8119.15
307 [29]East Laurens2-A Division I3-826.5636.02278 [17]4.3414.71
308 [19]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #8-426.2416.53402 [23]6.2516.93
309 [32]Columbus1-AA7-426.1723.41370 [45]3.8214.57
310 [19]Metter3-A Division II5-525.6924.12364 [24]4.2915.52
311 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-825.5757.3660 [35]6.6117.97
312 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-525.2116.56401 [16]6.8218.54
313 [20]Darlington6-A Division I #3-825.0936.68270 [11]9.3021.12
314 [51]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-824.9841.62225 [49]7.2119.15
315 [52]Union Grove2-AAAA0-1024.8247.95146 [31]4.7416.84
316 [53]Banneker3-AAAAA2-824.5348.57138 [37]3.1315.53
317 [48]Howard4-AAA2-824.4640.39233 [42]9.1221.58
318 [54]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-924.3647.19155 [42]2.6115.17
319 [53]Midtown4-AAAA3-724.1637.65258 [56]3.2015.96
320 [20]Taylor County6-A Division II7-423.8812.12418 [48]4.5717.61
321 [33]Redan6-AA4-723.7635.08286 [26]5.1618.32
322 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-923.5855.6173 [40]1.9915.34
323 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A9-423.5210.71423 [3]4.9118.31
324 [21]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-623.2225.39349 [20]5.9619.66
325 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-823.2042.40211 [56]3.7717.50
326 [21]Treutlen4-A Division II6-523.1821.52381 [29]2.6316.37
327 [22]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-722.9730.81326 [8]6.1120.05
328 [30]Vidalia3-A Division I1-922.9641.71222 [4]4.1118.07
329 [31]Southwest2-A Division I3-722.8531.96317 [31]4.4718.54
330 [23]Bryan County3-A Division II5-522.7322.79372 [25]3.7917.99
331 [55]Loganville8-AAAAA1-922.5145.53174 [51]-0.1314.28
332 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I5-622.4526.17347 [35]4.6719.15
333 [34]Tattnall County3-AA2-822.4438.51251 [16]5.7720.26
334 [24]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-622.3022.39375 [27]2.2916.90
335 [25]Trion7-A Division II4-722.0828.02337 [11]4.4219.26
336 [26]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-522.0118.65395 [37]6.4221.33
337 [35]South Atlanta6-AA3-821.8031.73320 [33]1.6516.76
338 [33]McNair4-A Division I3-821.4231.31324 [33]4.3219.82
339 [36]Therrell5-AA1-921.0044.52191 [9]1.8117.73
340 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA4-620.9533.16305 [57]3.8219.79
341 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-820.8441.96217 [60]2.0718.15
342 [27]Telfair County4-A Division II3-719.6926.46344 [15]1.8319.06
343 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-719.3122.11377 [9]2.6720.28
344 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-619.0514.87407 [17]2.5020.37
345 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-1018.9856.9365 [8]2.0620.00
346 [28]Turner County2-A Division II2-718.8531.89319 [7]2.5720.64
347 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-818.8532.37313 [58]2.5520.62
348 [57]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-918.6747.23154 [41]3.9522.19
349 [51]Riverdale5-AAA2-818.5738.29253 [46]-1.6616.69
350 [34]Model6-A Division I2-818.5036.12275 [16]5.1623.58
351 [29]Schley County6-A Division II7-518.3412.72415 [45]2.8021.39
352 [3]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-517.8411.23420 [1]2.4621.54
353 [37]Rutland2-AA0-1017.8140.38234 [12]-0.5218.59
354 [38]Shaw1-AA3-717.7227.72339 [40]1.5620.76
355 [58]Morrow3-AAAAA1-917.4249.82122 [32]1.0620.55
356 [52]West Hall8-AAA2-817.1042.32214 [33]1.5021.32
357 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-917.0948.97132 [52]3.4123.24
358 [30]Macon County6-A Division II5-617.0115.33404 [39]2.1722.08
359 [35]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-816.9834.97289 [20]0.3220.25
360 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-1016.9246.27166 [47]0.4320.43
361 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-1016.8759.0147 [2]2.3822.42
362 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I7-416.6714.47409 [46]1.3021.55
363 [15]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-416.6213.31414 [19]1.4521.75
364 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-616.1421.82379 [10]-0.0920.68
365 [31]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-5-115.7617.50398 [38]3.2124.36
366 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-615.3918.74394 [36]3.9325.45
367 [33]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-714.9621.13383 [30]4.6826.63
368 [4]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-514.9611.17421 [2]1.6223.57
369 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A9-314.816.44436 [9]1.8223.93
370 [55]Northview5-AAAA2-814.0841.04229 [50]0.6823.52
371 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA2-813.6246.42163 [45]2.1425.43
372 [37]Chattooga7-A Division I3-713.0921.18382 [41]-0.1623.67
373 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-912.9153.7990 [46]0.5724.58
374 [34]Lanier County2-A Division II2-912.8327.44340 [12]1.7325.81
375 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-812.7735.62280 [53]0.2924.44
376 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-1012.1355.7672 [39]-0.7224.07
377 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A7-512.047.54430 [7]-4.4620.42
378 [35]Towns County8-A Division II †7-311.931.29445 [55]0.8325.82
379 [39]Murray County7-AA2-811.8331.04325 [34]-3.6721.43
380 [38]Dade County7-A Division I2-811.6821.61380 [40]-2.1623.08
381 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-411.648.93427 [21]-0.0425.24
382 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA2-711.5432.75312 [59]-2.1423.23
383 [39]Towers4-A Division I4-711.2723.20371 [38]-2.0823.57
384 [36]Greene County8-A Division II2-911.1532.84311 [5]3.4129.18
385 [37]Irwin County2-A Division II1-911.1333.64300 [2]-2.7723.02
386 [38]Miller County1-A Division II3-711.0320.86385 [32]0.5726.45
387 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-910.7430.24328 [18]-1.6324.55
388 [40]Washington5-AA2-810.6637.10264 [21]-5.8820.39
389 [57]North Springs5-AAAA1-910.4445.37175 [38]-4.5821.90
390 [39]Dooly County4-A Division II1-810.3233.10306 [3]-3.1523.45
391 [40]Greenville7-A Division II3-78.8520.34387 [34]-0.7227.35
392 [41]Crawford County6-A Division II4-68.577.10432 [51]-0.7127.64
393 [40]Banks County8-A Division I0-108.2838.78248 [8]-1.3427.30
394 [41]Salem6-AA3-78.2725.01351 [41]0.8529.49
395 [55]Islands3-AAA1-98.0736.05276 [52]-3.3025.55
396 [41]Coosa7-A Division I3-77.6217.03400 [45]-2.2327.07
397 [18]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-57.206.58435 [23]-4.9424.78
398 [42]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-86.5822.77373 [26]-9.9120.43
399 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-106.2841.01230 [5]-6.5224.12
400 [43]Savannah3-A Division II1-85.7224.12363 [23]-5.9925.21
401 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-65.715.85437 [24]-3.9427.27
402 [43]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †8-15.121.29446 [47]-5.0726.73
403 [44]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-74.5814.63408 [41]-5.4726.86
404 [45]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-64.304.95438 [52]-5.2827.34
405 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A6-34.25-1.73451 [14]-2.8129.86
406 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA9-33.44-6.82455 [1]-8.1325.35
407 [42]Butler4-AA2-93.4130.38327 [35]-6.3727.14
408 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #3-83.2523.95365 [21]-8.1925.47
409 [46]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-93.0925.27350 [18]-3.6030.23
410 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †4-52.962.20444 [54]-8.7625.20
411 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A4-82.166.96434 [8]-7.1327.63
412 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-61.508.67428 [6]-6.3329.09
413 [20]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-81.3419.46391 [12]-6.0229.56
414 [48]Glascock County5-A Division II3-81.1313.50413 [44]-4.4531.33
415 [21]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-70.6510.66424 [20]-4.6831.59
416 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-100.5440.32235 [51]-3.4932.89
417 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-60.214.77440 [25]-9.1427.57
418 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-90.1042.72209 [30]-9.2127.61
419 [49]Pelham1-A Division II1-9-0.9226.33346 [17]-7.6130.23
420 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-10-1.2836.23274 [15]-7.3330.87
421 [57]Groves3-AAA0-10-1.5241.67224 [39]-3.5334.91
422 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-8-1.6011.80419 [60]-7.2931.23
423 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-6-1.810.41448 [12]-9.1429.59
424 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-6-2.1716.53403 [46]-9.7129.37
425 [50]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-7-2.897.99429 [49]-6.7133.09
426 [51]Claxton3-A Division II0-10-4.0324.68358 [20]-10.8430.11
427 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-10-4.3942.53210 [31]-6.0435.27
428 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-9-5.1124.72356 [43]-10.5631.47
429 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-10-5.2345.30177 [39]-10.6031.55
430 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-5.52-0.10449 [27]-8.8833.56
431 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-9-6.4024.96352 [59]-10.1633.16
432 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-10-6.8929.95331 [1]-15.4728.35
433 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-8-6.99-0.15450 [13]-9.5034.41
434 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-7-7.1913.79410 [18]-7.2336.88
435 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-5-8.41-13.19457 [3]-10.2135.12
436 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-10-8.4310.27425 [4]-10.7234.63
437 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-9-10.1118.84393 [44]-12.6934.34
438 [26]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-9-10.2123.50368 [8]-12.3734.76
439 [52]Terrell County1-A Division II1-8-11.0414.99405 [40]-14.3633.60
440 [45]Josey4-AA2-8-11.1314.90406 [47]-13.0035.05
441 [53]Marion County6-A Division II1-9-11.2112.62416 [46]-7.6240.51
442 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-9-11.5819.09392 [43]-16.7131.79
443 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A2-9-12.463.82443 [11]-14.5834.80
444 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-10-12.6359.6743 [11]-14.0535.50
445 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-9-12.866.99433 [22]-10.6139.17
446 [14]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-4-12.88-15.91459 [15]-15.5734.23
447 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-5-13.90-4.07453 [58]-15.3035.52
448 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-9-14.9519.50390 [42]-16.1735.70
449 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-6-15.37-11.21456 [2]-10.3941.90
450 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-8-17.2210.84422 [24]-14.5739.57
451 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-10-17.5113.76411 [42]-11.8642.58
452 [56]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-7-18.384.93439 [53]-15.7239.58
453 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-10-19.374.09441 [10]-11.0045.29
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-10-28.3424.92353 [42]-21.6943.58
455 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-7-29.830.72447 [56]-19.1847.57
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-10-33.2324.70357 [44]-18.9851.18
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-38.917.28431 [50]-29.5346.31
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †1-9-45.12-6.05454 [61]-33.3548.69
459 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-8-49.40-15.67458 [4]-29.2057.12

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAA584.7670.57
21-AAAAAA680.5575.37
32-AAAAA676.7266.25
44-AAAAAA773.8863.39
57-AAAAA770.8053.78
68-AAAAAA770.5556.74
77-AAAAAA868.1656.46
85-AAAAAA767.8262.44
96-AAAA565.3258.09
102-AAA865.2656.55
111-AAAA664.9457.39
123-AAAAA863.1851.67
135-AAAAA862.3554.14
143-AAAAAA860.8948.78
158-AA460.5245.88
166-AAAAAA859.7952.91
176-AAAAA859.0850.94
188-AAAA758.7851.85
198-AAA657.7148.78
203-A Division I355.8449.24
211-AAA654.5148.44
223-AAAA754.1344.97
234-AAAA853.3037.98
247-AAAA751.6746.58
255-AA551.3739.75
264-AAA851.1341.57
272-AAAA1051.1245.39
285-AAA750.9347.15
291-A Division I750.4041.61
308-AAAAA749.1439.03
316-AAA748.9237.41
325-AAAA948.8540.34
334-AAAAA848.7740.22
341-AAAAA948.6743.54
353-AA548.5543.30
363-AAA946.7230.36
377-AAA746.3739.72
382-AA645.7138.01
396-A Division I642.5637.63
407-AA841.2735.56
411-AA840.5822.92
422-A Division I1040.5232.54
438-A Division I538.9431.48
444-AA637.9521.10
455-A Division I137.36-11.58
467-A Division II536.8628.56
476-AA536.2228.80
48GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA535.7524.67
494-A Division I734.7025.40
508-A Division II534.0625.89
512-A Division II633.8526.77
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA531.2527.95
534-A Division II729.6123.23
543-A Division II927.7321.25
557-A Division I725.8515.17
56GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA425.2118.17
57GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA524.8015.34
58GIAA District 3-AA-A418.2114.46
59GIAA District 4-AA-A617.407.97
605-A Division II615.966.58
611-A Division II714.5214.89
62GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA813.566.82
636-A Division II712.093.14
64GIAA District 1-AA-A5-2.77-7.36
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-7.96-17.43
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/26Warner RobinsWayne County10 - 3219.4691.7%0.097
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2142.0199.4%0.120
10/24West ForsythNorth Atlanta17 - 3115.5687.2%0.172
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2417.3189.4%0.172
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2113.9084.7%0.181
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 039.3599.2%0.207
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2018.9091.1%0.215
10/24Locust GroveUnion Grove18 - 1432.5198.2%0.215
09/19SequoyahRiver Ridge21 - 2816.1588.0%0.217
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4927.7296.8%0.217
11/14Lamar CountyBerrien0 - 715.7387.4%0.224
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 5912.3682.1%0.226
09/05Calvary DaySoutheast Bulloch28 - 2430.2997.7%0.237
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 3514.7386.0%0.240
10/31NewnanMcIntosh42 - 4123.5694.8%0.243

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
104.9512/16CarrolltonBuford - 7.7672.2%
101.0111/28CarrolltonGrayson34 - 1412.7982.8%
96.2409/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2116.2588.1%
95.0512/17Thomas County CentralGainesville - 5.2465.6%
93.5412/05CarrolltonNorth Gwinnett48 - 2119.6791.8%
91.6512/05GainesvilleHughes40 - 322.7358.3%
91.6412/11Thomas County CentralRoswell49 - 2810.1677.7%
91.4609/05BufordRoswell65 - 2114.4785.6%
91.1210/24GainesvilleRoswell35 - 374.9264.7%
89.4109/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2616.3688.2%
89.4111/28BufordDouglas County30 - 1516.3688.2%
89.1208/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 214.4563.4%
89.0211/21North GwinnettLowndes29 - 175.9067.4%
88.7209/05HughesDouglas County44 - 313.0359.2%
88.6710/31CarrolltonDouglas County55 - 2224.1295.1%

081424 hs douglass

Maxwell GHSA Championship predictions: Carrollton vs. Buford highest rated matchup in 45 years

Teams, players, storylines to watch at the GHSA football state championships

GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups

Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the AAAAA semifinals

Maxwell GHSA Championship predictions: Carrollton vs. Buford highest rated matchup in 45 years

Maxwell AAAAA semifinal predictions: Look for two close battles to advance to the championship

