Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ report card: Falcons will take the ugly win Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was not ready to throw a parade after the 26-19 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. “It’s a weird feeling because anytime you win in this league you have to be happy and grateful about it,” Cousins said. “I think we all as professionals when we hold ourselves to a standard and we feel there are plays for each one of us that could have been better. I feel that way.

“It’s an interesting feeling right now.” The Falcons crafted a 10-point fourth quarter lead and tried to blow it. But cornerback C.J. Henderson, who was called up from the practice squad, would not let them. He stepped in front of a Jacoby Brissett pass with 1:30 to play to save the Falcons from themselves. They shot themselves in the foot in the fourth quarter in games against the 49ers, Patriots, Colts and Panthers this season. With the win over the Cardinals, they have back-to-back wins. Here are grades the Falcons earned in the win over the Cardinals:

Quarterback

Cousins was efficient as he completed 21-of-35 passes for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He finished with an 82.7 passer rating. The Falcons were 7-of-14 on third down situations. He leaned on tight end Kyle Pitts but couldn’t direct a couple of key conversions late to run out the clock. Grade: B Running backs Bijan Robinson put on a show and Tyler Allgeier came on to try to close out the game. Robinson rushed 16 times for 76 yards. He also caught seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. Allgeier added 79 yards on 16 carries. Robinson had his very own, 3-play, 65-yard touchdown drive that was amazing. “That was cool,” Robinson said. “Obviously, you want to score as fast as possible. But to do it three plays like that, in that fashion, I’ll take it.” It went reception for 41, run for 11 and then TD reception for 13 yards. “I was tired as heck,” Robinson said. “I was trying to catch my wind. Trying to catch my breath. I just knew that how the momentum was going, we had to get the ball in the end zone. That was the main focus. For us to do it three plays like that, was huge.” Grade: A Wide receiver/tight ends Wide receiver Drake London returned after missing four games. He caught 3-of-8 targets for 27 yards. Pitts caught 7-of-9 targets for 57 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass. Darnell Mooney caught both of his two targets for 24 yards. Grade: B-plus

Offensive line Robinson was asked what the line’s grade was. He gave them an A. Cousins was sacked just once, and they opened up the holes for Robinson and Allgeier. Jake Matthews nearly had a touchdown pass, but Cousins’ pass was a little high and he had to withstand the rush. Grade: A. Defensive line The Cardinals were able to run the ball. They picked up 132 yards on 23 carries as they averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Brandon Dorlus continued his fine season with half a sack. The Falcons were more concerned about stopping tight end Trey McBride. Grade: C Linebackers

James Pearce had half a sack and Arnold Ebiketie had a sack. Linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo helped the safeties to keep McBride in check. He finished with four catches for 27 yards on eight targets. Deablo lead the defense with six tackles and had two passes defensed. Grade: B-plus Secondary Henderson came up with the play of the day for the Falcons. Cobee Bryant was in tight coverage with Michael Wilson on the 32-yard touchdown play, but has got to dig the football out on those contested plays. A.J. Terrell picked up one penalty before he had an injury late. Safeties Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts helped to keep McBride under control. Grade: B-plus. Special teams Zane Gonzalez made all of his field goal kicks, but missed the landing zone on his first kickoff. Also, the extra point team had one blocked by Calais Campbell. The returners were not a factor as the Cardinals kicked the ball out of the endzone. Deven Thompkins had one punt return for 8 yards. Grade: B