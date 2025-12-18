Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Drake London tracking to return to play after knee injury A decision on Sunday’s game against Arizona will be made Friday. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is excited after a first down against the Carolina Panthers in November, but would injure his knee later in the game. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — After his second day of practice since his Nov. 16 knee injury, Falcons wide receiver Drake London gave an indication he could be back in the lineup for Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals. “We’re trending in the right direction,” London told media after practice Thursday. “So, still day by day, but good.”

London has missed the team’s past four games with a PCL sprain in his knee. He said he has wanted to get back out to the practice field “as quick as possible, but everything is going smoothly. Been making good strides and leaps. That’s all I can ask for.” RELATED What if the Falcons had let Kirk Cousins compete for the quarterback job? London’s comments followed coach Raheem Morris’ declaration Monday that he was “very hopeful” London would play Sunday. London was on pace to have the best season of his four-year career when he injured his knee in the team’s home loss to the Carolina Panthers. In nine games, he has 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns. The game against the Panthers was his fifth in the past six in which he had caught at least 100 yards worth of passes.

In the portion of Thursday’s practice that media could observe, London caught passes out of routes and appeared to move well. The team’s injury report Thursday said he was a limited participant for the second day in a row. The official prognosis for Sunday will be made Friday.