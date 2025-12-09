Falcons-Buccaneers on Thursday night: A battle of two slumping teams

“Our biggest thing is, we can’t let one loss turn into two because we’ve got to turn around and play Thursday,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles told Tampa media members Sunday. “We’ve got to come to work (Monday), as bitter of a taste as this — and it’s very bitter for me and everybody else — we’ve got to turn around and not let one loss turn into two.”

The Bucs find themselves in a tie with the Panthers for the division lead with four games to play.

The Bucs raced to a 6-2 record and looked like they were ready to run away from the NFC South pack. However, they’ve lost four of the past five games, including a 24-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs (7-6) have held up their end of the bargain, but the Falcons (4-9) have slipped toward the bottom of the division. The two teams will meet at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with the Falcons in the spoiler role.

FLOWERY BRANCH — When the schedule was released, the Week 14 game between the Falcons and Buccaneers figured to be a battle for the NFC South title.

The Bucs won the season opener 23-20 over the Falcons back on Sept. 7. Then-Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt with two seconds left in the game that likely would have forced overtime.

Bucs rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka got open for two touchdowns in the previous meeting. He has 54 catches for 806 yards and six touchdowns on the season. He had a key drop late in the loss to the Saints.

The Bucs have been without wide receiver Mike Evans since they faced Detroit on Oct. 20. He is pushing to return against the Falcons after suffering a broken collarbone against the Lions.

“Yeah, more problems for us,” Morris said. “Mike Evans is an excellent player. He’s one of the best, if not the best, that we see. He’s just one of those guys. He’s been an all-time great — he’ll be an all-time great for the Bucs.”

Evans’ string of 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards receiving is in jeopardy. He has 14 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown over four games.

“He competes at a very high level,” Morris said. “(I have) nothing but tremendous respect for him and what he’s been able to do throughout his career. If he plays, he plays, but we’ve got to go out there and try to find a way to beat these guys, no matter whether he plays or not.”

The Bucs need to beat the Falcons and take care of business in two head-to-head meetings with the Panthers, first in Charlotte in Week 16 and then in Tampa in Week 18, the regular-season finale.

The Falcons are trying to move on from a 37-9 loss Sunday against the Seahawks and have lost seven of their past eight games.

“So, we’ve got a couple of options,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “We are going to put our heads down and keep working hard and find a way to win. The quicker you can get back on the field and get a win, the better.”

The Falcons know the game with the Bucs will be a slugfest.

“I think you’re always reminded of just how it’s a four-quarter game and you have to keep playing,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “You never know which play is going to be the play that can make the difference. So, you just have to play with that sense of urgency at all times.”

The Falcons were held to 69 yards rushing in the first meeting.

Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. passed for 298 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown pass to running back Bijan Robinson, and finished with a passer rating of 93.8. The Bucs are aggressive while trying to stop the run. That normally allows for some opportunities in the passing game.

Drake London caught eight passes for 55 yards. Kyle Pitts had seven for 59, and Ray-Ray McCloud III had three for 51. Robinson had six for 100 and the touchdown.

“They started the season hot as almost anybody,” Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss said. “They’ve got a really talented roster. Baker (Mayfield) is a player. I love his story. It’s really awesome to see what he’s been able to do. I really respect him.”

The Falcons respect the Bucs.

“They’re good,” Elliss said. “They’ve battled injuries, which has been a big part of them dropping games. It’s a team that, when healthy, is really dangerous. We have to come prepared because it’s a good team.”

