Carrollton claims top rating after convincing rout of Grayson| Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

AJC Varsity There has been little movement among top teams as quarterfinals approach.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the playoff quarterfinals of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 31 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,309 of 2,467 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.82 points and all game margins within 12.87 points.
Home advantage: 1.12
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 13-0 108.01 67.79 12 [11] 50.81 -19.46
2 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 13-0 101.88 43.14 207 [48] 46.31 -17.83
3 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 13-0 100.89 66.82 15 [14] 43.00 -20.15
4 [3] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 12-1 98.21 67.61 13 [12] 40.82 -19.64
5 [1] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 13-0 94.92 57.60 62 [14] 42.50 -14.68
6 [2] Hughes 3-AAAAA 12-0 93.70 56.31 73 [19] 44.49 -11.48
7 [4] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 12-1 92.56 64.27 21 [18] 37.42 -17.40
8 [3] Roswell 7-AAAAA 12-1 88.65 58.02 56 [12] 42.64 -8.28
9 [4] Rome 5-AAAAA 11-2 88.51 66.04 16 [2] 40.23 -10.54
10 [5] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 9-4 87.91 75.01 2 [2] 37.09 -13.08
11 [6] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 10-2 87.74 69.92 7 [7] 37.24 -12.76
12 [7] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 12-1 86.51 63.12 25 [21] 38.80 -9.97
13 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 13-0 86.34 53.98 96 [9] 36.07 -12.53
14 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 10-2 85.01 57.41 64 [15] 35.81 -11.45
15 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 9-3 84.13 76.42 1 [1] 35.58 -10.81
16 [9] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 10-1 83.81 54.71 90 [45] 34.15 -11.92
17 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 13-0 81.58 29.08 336 [39] 32.15 -11.69
18 [2] Marist 5-AAAA 12-1 81.20 48.19 150 [31] 32.41 -11.05
19 [3] Benedictine 1-AAAA 10-2 80.98 61.32 33 [1] 34.20 -9.04
20 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 10-1 80.22 55.95 75 [1] 35.84 -6.64
21 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 10-2 80.03 64.04 23 [4] 34.14 -8.15
22 [10] Newton 4-AAAAAA 8-4 78.78 64.06 22 [19] 34.02 -7.02
23 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 8-4 77.43 67.84 11 [1] 34.08 -5.61
24 [4] North Oconee 8-AAAA 12-1 77.23 54.13 93 [13] 30.40 -9.09
25 [11] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 9-3 77.11 61.28 34 [27] 32.88 -6.48
26 [8] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 11-2 76.60 56.93 69 [17] 32.15 -6.71
27 [5] Kell 6-AAAA 11-2 76.36 60.27 39 [2] 30.58 -8.04
28 [12] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 10-2 76.34 55.52 81 [43] 33.87 -4.73
29 [6] Cartersville 7-AAAA 12-1 76.24 51.03 117 [19] 34.49 -4.01
30 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 12-1 75.61 54.76 89 [7] 30.18 -7.68
31 [9] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 11-2 75.57 50.62 121 [31] 29.57 -8.26
32 [10] Milton 7-AAAAA 8-4 75.46 57.80 60 [13] 30.44 -7.28
33 [7] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 12-1 75.39 50.82 118 [20] 34.31 -3.34
34 [2] Sumter County 1-AA 12-1 75.28 31.93 325 [34] 29.50 -8.05
35 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 8-4 74.87 65.00 19 [17] 31.09 -6.04
36 [14] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-4 74.72 63.52 24 [20] 31.22 -5.76
37 [11] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 10-3 73.03 55.29 84 [21] 27.99 -7.30
38 [15] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 9-3 72.99 51.12 115 [50] 28.46 -6.79
39 [3] LaGrange 2-AAA 11-2 72.78 56.66 71 [5] 28.79 -6.24
40 [16] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 10-3 72.60 60.21 40 [29] 30.92 -3.94
41 [17] Walton 5-AAAAAA 7-6 72.56 69.42 8 [8] 30.24 -4.58
42 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 10-1 72.54 42.35 220 [7] 29.88 -4.92
43 [4] Troup 2-AAA 10-2 72.10 54.61 91 [8] 31.77 -2.59
44 [18] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 8-3 71.47 62.76 27 [23] 30.31 -3.43
45 [19] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-5 71.31 68.96 10 [10] 27.47 -6.10
46 [20] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-5 70.66 65.59 17 [15] 30.09 -2.83
47 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 12-1 70.35 41.72 229 [6] 28.64 -3.96
48 [21] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-6 70.08 69.20 9 [9] 29.01 -3.33
49 [22] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 6-5 70.04 62.57 30 [24] 25.12 -7.18
50 [5] West Laurens 4-AAA 13-0 69.59 41.09 237 [42] 27.25 -4.60
51 [12] Newnan 3-AAAAA 9-3 69.01 54.12 94 [23] 31.31 0.05
52 [23] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 7-4 68.93 58.79 50 [32] 28.07 -3.12
53 [8] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 9-3 68.88 45.51 185 [43] 26.53 -4.61
54 [6] Jenkins 3-AAA 11-2 68.43 42.33 221 [37] 29.38 -1.30
55 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 11-1 68.04 32.13 323 [17] 29.48 -0.82
56 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 9-3 67.96 52.60 106 [17] 29.30 -0.92
57 [24] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-7 67.50 70.36 6 [6] 28.50 -1.26
58 [13] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 9-2 67.50 49.99 130 [33] 29.20 -0.56
59 [25] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 6-4 67.39 74.84 3 [3] 27.86 -1.79
60 [10] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 7-5 67.34 59.26 44 [5] 24.99 -4.61
61 [3] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 12-1 67.00 41.33 233 [13] 27.71 -1.55
62 [11] Ware County 1-AAAA 9-3 66.79 58.86 47 [6] 28.12 -0.93
63 [14] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-3 66.66 52.53 107 [27] 25.56 -3.37
64 [7] North Hall 6-AAA 11-1 66.34 42.70 215 [34] 30.35 1.75
65 [26] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-5 65.95 63.09 26 [22] 24.88 -3.33
66 [12] Lithonia 5-AAAA 10-3 65.68 44.35 198 [45] 25.36 -2.58
67 [8] Cairo 1-AAA 10-3 65.38 55.90 76 [6] 26.08 -1.56
68 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 7-4 65.03 57.38 65 [38] 23.25 -4.04
69 [15] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 8-2 64.97 45.45 187 [53] 24.68 -2.55
70 [13] Cass 7-AAAA 9-3 64.89 50.00 129 [24] 25.02 -2.13
71 [9] Douglass 5-AAA 9-4 64.75 53.94 97 [10] 21.93 -5.08
72 [28] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 4-8 64.17 70.53 5 [5] 27.67 1.24
73 [29] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-6 64.11 67.10 14 [13] 21.42 -4.95
74 [10] Stephenson 5-AAA 11-2 63.40 47.81 156 [19] 26.34 0.67
75 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 13-0 63.31 33.92 303 [25] 26.54 0.97
76 [11] Calhoun 7-AAA 9-3 63.10 47.75 158 [20] 25.17 -0.19
77 [4] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 9-4 63.00 48.58 146 [5] 21.46 -3.80
78 [16] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-5 62.89 58.05 55 [11] 24.73 -0.42
79 [12] Peach County 1-AAA 10-2 62.54 47.54 159 [21] 26.91 2.12
80 [17] Northgate 3-AAAAA 8-3 62.40 50.56 122 [32] 21.89 -2.77
81 [30] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 6-5 61.65 58.86 48 [31] 26.92 3.01
82 [3] Heard County 6-A Division I 13-0 60.66 32.79 316 [31] 25.99 3.08
83 [1] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 13-0 60.50 25.87 352 [18] 25.76 3.00
84 [4] Thomasville 1-A Division I 8-4 60.19 45.53 184 [2] 25.52 3.07
85 [14] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-5 60.12 53.11 102 [14] 22.93 0.55
86 [18] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 6-6 60.02 62.65 28 [5] 22.02 -0.25
87 [5] Burke County 4-AA 11-2 59.98 32.41 321 [32] 25.25 3.02
88 [31] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-7 59.93 72.11 4 [4] 25.68 3.49
89 [13] Monroe Area 8-AAA 9-3 59.93 44.86 195 [25] 22.74 0.55
90 [15] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 8-3 59.88 46.86 166 [36] 25.20 3.06
91 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 8-4 59.78 48.69 145 [4] 25.38 3.33
92 [6] Morgan County 2-AA 12-1 59.55 36.21 281 [26] 27.62 5.81
93 [19] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 7-3 59.46 50.72 119 [30] 19.66 -2.07
94 [20] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 9-3 59.43 47.16 162 [43] 24.78 3.09
95 [32] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 4-6 59.33 61.16 36 [28] 26.27 4.67
96 [21] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 6-5 59.11 49.44 136 [36] 22.62 1.26
97 [16] Ola 2-AAAA 8-3 59.08 47.80 157 [34] 20.60 -0.74
98 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-5 58.95 59.02 46 [30] 20.69 -0.52
99 [14] North Clayton 5-AAA 8-3 58.85 43.82 202 [27] 26.10 4.99
100 [17] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-5 58.64 47.01 165 [35] 23.80 2.90
101 [22] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-7 58.49 64.81 20 [3] 22.27 1.52
102 [34] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-5 58.43 55.07 86 [44] 22.09 1.40
103 [18] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 7-5 58.37 57.07 67 [10] 23.21 2.58
104 [7] Rockmart 7-AA 11-2 58.11 38.46 258 [20] 24.86 4.49
105 [15] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 10-2 58.07 37.96 261 [48] 21.04 0.71
106 [35] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 5-6 57.98 58.19 52 [33] 25.36 5.12
107 [19] Griffin 3-AAAA 7-4 57.97 50.12 125 [22] 22.43 2.20
108 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-7 57.86 65.27 18 [16] 23.46 3.33
109 [5] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 10-2 57.79 42.81 212 [6] 23.74 3.69
110 [20] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 6-5 57.79 49.05 140 [28] 20.93 0.88
111 [23] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-5 57.65 52.65 104 [26] 21.42 1.51
112 [21] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 7-4 57.26 53.01 103 [15] 23.86 4.34
113 [22] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 9-2 57.14 43.91 201 [47] 20.36 0.96
114 [6] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 7-5 57.12 50.06 127 [3] 23.92 4.54
115 [8] Thomson 4-AA 9-4 56.93 36.78 277 [23] 21.27 2.08
116 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-6 56.63 56.97 68 [16] 21.19 2.30
117 [5] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 9-4 56.52 41.88 226 [5] 19.89 1.11
118 [16] Whitewater 2-AAA 5-6 56.39 58.85 49 [3] 26.00 7.35
119 [17] Harlem 4-AAA 9-3 56.23 42.50 218 [36] 19.79 1.30
120 [23] Perry 1-AAAA 4-7 56.13 59.98 41 [3] 20.52 2.13
121 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-5 55.97 50.20 124 [15] 21.75 3.52
122 [9] Appling County 3-AA 8-4 55.79 45.50 186 [7] 22.30 4.26
123 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 10-3 55.76 37.55 269 [14] 17.40 -0.62
124 [24] M.L. King 4-AAAA 10-2 55.04 37.07 275 [58] 21.03 3.73
125 [25] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 8-3 54.73 46.69 168 [46] 23.97 6.98
126 [7] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 5-7 54.41 55.08 85 [2] 22.11 5.44
127 [26] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 6-5 54.32 49.44 135 [35] 18.74 2.16
128 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 7-5 53.88 51.48 113 [14] 18.94 2.80
129 [7] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 9-3 53.84 45.68 180 [1] 20.43 4.33
130 [2] Bowdon 7-A Division II 11-2 53.58 33.23 309 [6] 22.31 6.47
131 [25] Hampton 2-AAAA 7-4 53.56 48.10 151 [32] 20.07 4.25
132 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-6 53.38 55.99 74 [40] 21.30 5.67
133 [10] Callaway 2-AA 8-4 52.92 41.87 227 [11] 18.42 3.24
134 [8] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 10-2 52.52 36.15 282 [12] 22.79 8.01
135 [9] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 8-4 52.38 38.37 259 [10] 19.01 4.38
136 [11] Pierce County 3-AA 9-3 52.03 39.20 253 [18] 19.43 5.14
137 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 6-5 52.02 45.67 181 [23] 20.72 6.44
138 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-1 51.79 26.47 349 [3] 19.25 5.20
139 [26] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-4 51.65 45.35 188 [44] 19.46 5.55
140 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 9-3 51.62 34.41 298 [14] 20.18 6.30
141 [21] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 5-6 51.58 46.80 167 [22] 19.26 5.43
142 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 51.33 51.67 111 [49] 21.13 7.54
143 [22] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-5 51.20 51.67 110 [12] 16.23 2.76
144 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 6-5 50.86 48.08 152 [39] 19.48 6.36
145 [23] Westover 1-AAA 6-4 50.64 48.93 141 [17] 18.69 5.79
146 [8] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 9-3 50.50 34.15 299 [22] 20.07 7.31
147 [28] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 8-4 50.36 46.01 175 [50] 19.55 6.93
148 [12] Stephens County 8-AA 6-6 50.31 54.97 87 [2] 18.67 6.10
149 [29] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-4 50.16 43.07 209 [59] 18.19 5.77
150 [30] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-5 50.08 49.36 138 [37] 16.82 4.48
151 [13] Columbia 6-AA 5-7 49.98 55.56 80 [1] 17.01 4.77
152 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 9-3 49.94 35.84 286 [19] 17.17 4.96
153 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-4 49.90 49.37 137 [27] 20.43 8.27
154 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-6 49.83 58.51 51 [10] 21.41 9.31
155 [14] North Murray 7-AA 10-2 49.51 39.74 249 [16] 16.88 5.11
156 [15] Franklin County 8-AA 7-4 49.06 38.63 257 [19] 16.13 4.81
157 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 4-6 48.98 55.84 78 [42] 16.85 5.61
158 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 13-0 48.77 26.49 347 [15] 16.32 5.29
159 [28] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-6 48.74 52.61 105 [16] 18.20 7.20
160 [40] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-5 48.66 50.71 120 [51] 16.12 5.21
161 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 5-6 48.58 50.10 126 [23] 14.11 3.26
162 [24] Pickens 6-AAA 7-4 48.57 42.03 224 [38] 18.22 7.38
163 [16] Crisp County 3-AA 4-7 48.55 50.04 128 [4] 16.93 6.13
164 [17] Laney 4-AA 8-4 48.34 29.83 334 [37] 17.53 6.93
165 [32] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 6-6 48.19 51.08 116 [29] 17.65 7.19
166 [30] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 6-4 47.98 45.80 178 [41] 17.55 7.31
167 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 6-5 47.83 43.70 204 [28] 17.31 7.22
168 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.81 57.86 59 [36] 20.15 10.09
169 [10] Pepperell 6-A Division I 9-4 47.48 37.83 263 [12] 18.02 8.27
170 [11] Aquinas 4-AAA # 7-5 47.36 41.05 239 [9] 17.58 7.96
171 [12] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 8-4 47.26 34.54 296 [13] 16.17 6.65
172 [31] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-5 47.13 49.93 133 [25] 13.95 4.55
173 [26] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-4 46.81 37.32 272 [50] 18.85 9.78
174 [27] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 46.58 60.90 38 [1] 12.45 3.61
175 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 10-1 46.27 25.61 359 [36] 11.29 2.76
176 [32] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 46.24 39.85 248 [55] 16.03 7.53
177 [28] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 7-4 46.20 41.47 230 [39] 15.90 7.44
178 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 45.84 62.51 31 [25] 18.18 10.07
179 [12] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 11-2 45.60 24.32 370 [37] 14.89 7.03
180 [33] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-7 45.52 56.70 70 [18] 14.74 6.95
181 [13] Rabun County 8-A Division I 10-3 45.48 33.92 302 [24] 16.96 9.21
182 [33] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-8 45.23 57.57 63 [8] 15.71 8.22
183 [18] Hart County 8-AA 3-8 45.17 53.88 98 [3] 13.79 6.37
184 [34] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-5 45.11 44.73 196 [56] 18.23 10.86
185 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-8 44.48 57.69 61 [37] 14.78 8.03
186 [14] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-4 44.46 37.59 268 [13] 15.14 8.42
187 [35] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-7 44.23 55.80 79 [20] 13.46 6.98
188 [34] Centennial 6-AAAA 7-5 44.09 41.06 238 [52] 16.25 9.89
189 [44] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 6-4 44.02 45.62 183 [55] 13.52 7.24
190 [15] Jasper County 4-A Division I 10-2 43.90 23.72 373 [39] 14.32 8.16
191 [4] Brooks County 2-A Division II 7-6 43.88 40.46 244 [1] 11.83 5.69
192 [29] Monroe 1-AAA 3-7 43.84 51.57 112 [13] 14.47 8.37
193 [30] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-7 43.82 45.20 189 [24] 15.12 9.04
194 [31] Luella 5-AAA 4-6 43.79 48.37 149 [18] 13.56 7.52
195 [32] Baldwin 4-AAA 4-6 43.77 44.19 200 [26] 17.65 11.62
196 [35] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-5 43.70 44.30 199 [46] 14.31 8.34
197 [5] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 12-1 43.59 22.05 385 [33] 16.98 11.13
198 [36] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 1-9 43.53 62.62 29 [6] 11.48 5.70
199 [33] Long County 3-AAA 7-4 43.21 34.66 295 [56] 19.00 13.53
200 [37] Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-6 43.16 47.32 160 [42] 12.01 6.59
201 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 6-5 43.12 41.82 228 [8] 10.39 5.01
202 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-7 42.94 54.32 92 [46] 15.27 10.07
203 [19] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 7-4 42.85 35.64 289 [29] 16.04 10.93
204 [38] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-6 42.82 45.20 190 [54] 14.07 8.99
205 [20] East Jackson 8-AA 5-6 42.68 47.29 161 [6] 15.73 10.79
206 [2] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-2 42.67 25.60 360 [5] 14.86 9.93
207 [39] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-8 42.67 61.11 37 [8] 15.36 10.43
208 [36] Dalton 7-AAAA 3-8 42.58 55.40 82 [11] 18.30 13.46
209 [6] Screven County 3-A Division II 12-1 42.57 21.32 387 [34] 12.60 7.77
210 [37] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 42.51 48.75 144 [30] 14.45 9.67
211 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 9-3 42.45 22.98 377 [22] 14.24 9.53
212 [34] Gilmer 7-AAA 6-5 42.40 40.43 245 [45] 15.75 11.09
213 [7] Early County 1-A Division II 10-3 42.29 24.80 367 [24] 13.05 8.50
214 [3] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 12-1 41.91 18.60 397 [14] 11.24 7.07
215 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-7 41.82 47.95 153 [33] 11.76 7.67
216 [35] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 5-5 41.76 35.10 292 [54] 13.83 9.80
217 [21] Miller Grove 6-AA 9-3 41.71 28.90 339 [40] 12.31 8.34
218 [36] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-6 41.46 49.16 139 [16] 13.73 10.01
219 [16] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-4 41.11 32.92 313 [29] 14.74 11.36
220 [22] Cook 3-AA 5-6 41.02 42.94 211 [10] 12.67 9.39
221 [37] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-4 41.01 36.53 279 [51] 10.73 7.46
222 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-6 40.97 38.35 260 [47] 12.98 9.75
223 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 12-1 40.77 10.42 426 [5] 15.80 12.77
224 [8] Johnson County 5-A Division II 11-1 40.31 13.48 417 [47] 13.66 11.09
225 [40] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-6 40.28 47.02 164 [45] 11.15 8.61
226 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-8 40.18 51.69 109 [18] 11.43 8.98
227 [41] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-7 40.07 43.70 203 [58] 16.74 14.41
228 [23] Jackson 2-AA 4-7 40.06 40.14 247 [15] 13.53 11.21
229 [17] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-4 39.93 30.70 332 [34] 12.55 10.35
230 [18] Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-7 39.92 39.25 251 [9] 11.22 9.04
231 [40] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 7-4 39.70 37.72 266 [57] 12.16 10.21
232 [42] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.63 53.71 100 [24] 16.55 14.66
233 [19] Social Circle 4-A Division I 7-5 39.62 33.28 308 [27] 15.52 13.64
234 [43] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-7 39.62 48.53 147 [38] 13.08 11.20
235 [44] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.46 61.24 35 [7] 12.88 11.16
236 [45] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.28 54.82 88 [22] 13.08 11.54
237 [41] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-8 38.93 57.22 66 [9] 13.07 11.88
238 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 10-3 38.78 29.05 337 [2] 10.76 9.72
239 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-6 38.06 41.46 231 [12] 11.87 11.55
240 [20] Bremen 6-A Division I 5-6 38.01 32.49 320 [32] 9.81 9.54
241 [42] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-9 37.96 59.69 43 [4] 12.05 11.83
242 [43] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 37.82 50.35 123 [21] 10.00 9.92
243 [39] Beach 3-AAA 5-5 37.50 37.45 271 [49] 10.97 11.20
244 [40] East Hall 8-AAA 3-7 37.45 41.00 240 [43] 16.84 17.13
245 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-4 37.43 24.91 366 [6] 10.70 11.01
246 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-6 37.35 42.71 214 [33] 11.49 11.89
247 [46] Evans 1-AAAAA 3-7 37.34 46.35 173 [48] 11.68 12.08
248 [25] Ringgold 7-AA 6-5 37.13 35.85 285 [28] 11.87 12.48
249 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 7-4 36.87 27.76 341 [19] 12.70 13.57
250 [42] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-9 36.57 52.48 108 [11] 13.30 14.47
251 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 8-4 36.53 25.73 358 [20] 11.78 12.99
252 [43] Bainbridge 1-AAA 1-9 36.53 58.01 57 [4] 10.14 11.36
253 [21] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 6-5 35.90 34.50 297 [21] 9.81 11.65
254 [22] Washington County 2-A Division I 5-6 35.90 35.67 288 [20] 10.76 12.61
255 [44] White County 6-AAA 3-7 35.90 42.79 213 [32] 9.53 11.38
256 [26] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-6 35.70 37.53 270 [22] 13.78 15.82
257 [27] Spencer 1-AA 6-5 35.43 30.60 333 [36] 10.85 13.17
258 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 7-4 35.05 25.96 351 [17] 11.02 13.71
259 [47] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-7 35.01 44.54 197 [57] 14.26 16.98
260 [16] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 6-6 34.67 33.01 312 [15] 10.54 13.61
261 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-8 34.45 46.57 171 [47] 10.63 13.92
262 [46] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-9 34.36 53.82 99 [48] 11.02 14.40
263 [47] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-9 34.16 58.09 54 [34] 12.26 15.85
264 [23] Bacon County 1-A Division I 5-6 34.15 38.70 256 [10] 9.95 13.53
265 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-8 34.03 46.59 170 [38] 11.54 15.25
266 [24] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-6 33.92 33.68 305 [26] 9.58 13.39
267 [48] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-7 33.54 48.50 148 [54] 9.30 13.51
268 [45] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 33.31 42.50 217 [35] 10.29 14.72
269 [45] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-8 33.14 49.56 134 [26] 12.45 17.05
270 [46] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-10 32.99 55.33 83 [12] 6.14 10.88
271 [49] Pope 6-AAAAA 1-9 32.76 53.71 101 [25] 9.92 14.90
272 [6] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 11-1 32.63 5.04 442 [26] 8.04 13.16
273 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 32.57 62.46 32 [26] 11.86 17.02
274 [50] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-8 32.55 48.86 142 [53] 11.00 16.19
275 [7] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-4 32.54 21.17 388 [11] 8.06 13.26
276 [50] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 32.44 45.72 179 [52] 9.25 14.55
277 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 4-7 32.24 45.12 191 [5] 8.21 13.71
278 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-4 32.13 24.63 368 [7] 8.51 14.12
279 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-8 32.04 45.01 194 [9] 8.91 14.61
280 [25] Berrien 1-A Division I 4-8 31.94 40.21 246 [7] 9.70 15.50
281 [26] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-6 31.93 34.04 300 [23] 9.73 15.55
282 [47] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-6 31.89 40.91 241 [53] 7.12 12.97
283 [48] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-7 31.70 45.66 182 [42] 6.88 12.92
284 [11] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 9-3 31.69 22.10 384 [32] 8.49 14.54
285 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-7 31.57 40.80 242 [44] 11.31 17.47
286 [12] Charlton County 2-A Division II 6-6 31.53 31.42 326 [8] 13.18 19.39
287 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 2-8 31.32 37.84 262 [11] 9.08 15.50
288 [49] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 30.26 45.88 176 [40] 7.47 14.96
289 [9] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-4 30.22 19.47 396 [13] 10.56 18.08
290 [10] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-3 30.14 18.39 400 [15] 10.32 17.93
291 [51] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-7 29.80 45.01 193 [55] 8.51 16.45
292 [50] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-7 29.10 40.55 243 [54] 3.70 12.34
293 [29] Pike County 2-AA 4-6 28.86 36.67 278 [24] 7.35 16.23
294 [13] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 8-4 28.79 22.87 378 [28] 6.42 15.37
295 [14] Manchester 7-A Division II 4-6 28.78 32.56 318 [7] 9.35 18.32
296 [15] Warren County 8-A Division II 6-6 28.51 30.91 331 [10] 5.06 14.30
297 [18] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-7 28.39 32.49 319 [16] 10.89 20.24
298 [30] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 3-7 28.38 35.31 290 [30] 6.64 16.00
299 [16] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 28.28 -1.02 452 [57] 11.58 21.04
300 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-6 28.22 35.05 293 [55] 5.44 14.95
301 [17] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 8-5 28.22 25.04 364 [23] 8.12 17.64
302 [18] Seminole County 1-A Division II 8-2 28.02 14.91 410 [42] 7.91 17.63
303 [31] Union County 7-AA 3-7 27.83 35.86 283 [27] 6.46 16.37
304 [11] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 27.70 25.77 357 [4] 6.60 16.63
305 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-7 27.64 37.80 264 [61] 7.83 17.93
306 [28] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-8 27.47 37.03 276 [17] 4.37 14.64
307 [29] Temple 6-A Division I 5-6 27.42 33.19 311 [28] 8.84 19.15
308 [19] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 8-4 27.42 17.33 403 [23] 6.49 16.81
309 [32] Columbus 1-AA 7-4 27.11 25.04 365 [45] 3.91 14.53
310 [19] Metter 3-A Division II 5-5 26.84 25.24 363 [22] 4.46 15.36
311 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 26.47 57.99 58 [35] 6.66 17.93
312 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 26.24 17.60 402 [16] 6.93 18.43
313 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-8 25.95 37.69 267 [11] 9.33 21.13
314 [51] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-8 25.80 42.36 219 [49] 7.21 19.15
315 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-10 25.63 48.80 143 [29] 4.73 16.84
316 [53] Banneker 3-AAAAA 2-8 25.37 49.95 132 [34] 3.12 15.50
317 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-8 25.22 41.16 235 [41] 9.09 21.61
318 [54] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-9 25.11 47.92 154 [40] 2.57 15.21
319 [20] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-4 25.03 13.26 418 [48] 4.73 17.44
320 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-7 24.96 38.72 255 [56] 3.19 15.97
321 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 9-4 24.56 11.75 423 [3] 5.01 18.19
322 [33] Redan 6-AA 4-7 24.55 36.25 280 [25] 5.14 18.33
323 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-9 24.36 55.88 77 [41] 1.99 15.37
324 [21] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-5 24.34 22.70 380 [29] 2.80 16.20
325 [21] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-6 24.15 26.26 350 [20] 6.00 19.59
326 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-8 23.98 43.07 208 [56] 3.76 17.52
327 [30] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-9 23.94 42.32 222 [3] 4.19 18.00
328 [22] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-7 23.92 31.30 328 [9] 6.18 20.00
329 [23] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-5 23.84 23.88 372 [25] 3.94 17.84
330 [31] Southwest 2-A Division I 3-7 23.75 32.82 315 [30] 4.50 18.49
331 [24] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-6 23.47 23.55 375 [27] 2.44 16.71
332 [34] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 23.42 39.23 252 [17] 5.84 20.16
333 [25] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-5 23.37 20.17 392 [36] 6.72 21.09
334 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-6 23.31 27.02 344 [35] 4.70 19.13
335 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-9 23.17 46.23 174 [49] -0.21 14.35
336 [26] Trion 7-A Division II 4-7 22.90 28.58 340 [12] 4.41 19.24
337 [35] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-8 22.61 32.68 317 [31] 1.61 16.74
338 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 3-8 22.29 32.16 322 [33] 4.34 19.79
339 [36] Therrell 5-AA 1-9 21.76 45.02 192 [8] 1.78 17.76
340 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 21.54 42.66 216 [60] 2.00 18.20
341 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 4-6 21.38 32.83 314 [58] 3.66 20.01
342 [27] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 20.90 27.69 342 [13] 2.04 18.87
343 [13] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-7 20.32 23.13 376 [9] 2.76 20.18
344 [28] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 20.20 33.35 307 [5] 2.81 20.35
345 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 20.11 15.93 406 [17] 2.61 20.24
346 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-10 20.01 58.13 53 [7] 2.17 19.90
347 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-8 19.66 33.21 310 [57] 2.54 20.62
348 [29] Schley County 6-A Division II 7-5 19.52 13.91 415 [45] 2.97 21.19
349 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-9 19.38 47.87 155 [41] 3.89 22.25
350 [51] Riverdale 5-AAA 2-8 19.37 39.07 254 [46] -1.68 16.69
351 [34] Model 6-A Division I 2-8 19.33 37.14 273 [15] 5.18 23.59
352 [3] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 18.86 12.25 420 [1] 2.56 21.44
353 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-10 18.71 41.16 236 [14] -0.46 18.57
354 [38] Shaw 1-AA 3-7 18.65 29.72 335 [38] 1.61 20.69
355 [58] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-9 18.27 51.13 114 [28] 1.08 20.55
356 [30] Macon County 6-A Division II 5-6 18.11 16.07 405 [40] 2.34 21.97
357 [52] West Hall 8-AAA 2-8 17.90 43.00 210 [31] 1.50 21.34
358 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-9 17.89 49.99 131 [52] 3.39 23.25
359 [35] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-8 17.88 35.85 284 [18] 0.35 20.21
360 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-10 17.75 59.84 42 [2] 2.37 22.36
361 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-10 17.75 47.08 163 [44] 0.43 20.42
362 [15] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 17.65 14.32 414 [19] 1.56 21.65
363 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 7-4 17.53 15.35 409 [46] 1.32 21.53
364 [16] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-6 17.19 22.84 379 [10] 0.02 20.56
365 [31] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 4-5-1 16.99 18.53 398 [38] 3.38 24.13
366 [32] Portal 3-A Division II 4-6 16.53 19.91 394 [37] 4.10 25.31
367 [33] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-7 16.02 22.22 383 [31] 4.81 26.53
368 [4] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 15.99 12.21 421 [2] 1.72 23.47
369 [5] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-3 15.82 7.46 436 [9] 1.91 23.83
370 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 2-8 14.90 42.24 223 [50] 0.66 23.51
371 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 2-8 14.43 45.86 177 [51] 2.15 25.45
372 [34] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-9 14.13 28.94 338 [11] 1.97 25.58
373 [37] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-7 13.96 22.04 386 [41] -0.13 23.65
374 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-9 13.67 54.12 95 [47] 0.53 24.60
375 [54] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-8 13.33 35.29 291 [53] 0.16 24.57
376 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-10 13.12 56.42 72 [39] -0.63 24.00
377 [6] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-5 13.05 8.56 430 [7] -4.37 20.31
378 [35] Towns County 8-A Division II † 7-3 12.90 2.27 446 [55] 0.90 25.75
379 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-8 12.80 32.01 324 [33] -3.59 21.35
380 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 12.69 9.96 427 [21] 0.07 25.12
381 [38] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-8 12.55 22.47 381 [40] -2.14 23.05
382 [36] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-9 12.42 35.04 294 [2] -2.56 22.77
383 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-7 12.36 33.88 304 [59] -2.15 23.24
384 [37] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-7 12.27 22.27 382 [30] 0.78 26.25
385 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 4-7 12.19 24.11 371 [38] -2.03 23.52
386 [38] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-9 12.14 33.62 306 [4] 3.45 29.06
387 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-9 11.73 31.20 329 [18] -1.53 24.47
388 [39] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-8 11.52 33.98 301 [3] -2.95 23.26
389 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-8 11.45 37.77 265 [21] -5.88 20.41
390 [57] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-9 11.27 46.55 172 [39] -4.58 21.89
391 [40] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-7 9.80 20.92 389 [35] -0.65 27.30
392 [41] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-6 9.65 8.16 432 [51] -0.58 27.51
393 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-10 9.24 39.64 250 [8] -1.29 27.21
394 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-7 9.04 25.78 356 [44] 0.81 29.51
395 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-9 8.68 35.72 287 [52] -3.42 25.63
396 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 3-7 8.46 17.88 401 [45] -2.23 27.06
397 [18] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-5 8.24 7.60 435 [23] -4.83 24.67
398 [42] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 7.59 23.58 374 [26] -9.81 20.35
399 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-10 7.28 41.94 225 [4] -6.43 24.03
400 [43] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-8 6.87 25.29 361 [21] -5.82 25.04
401 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-6 6.72 6.87 437 [24] -3.85 27.17
402 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 8-1 6.07 2.28 445 [47] -5.01 26.66
403 [44] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-7 5.64 15.73 408 [41] -5.37 26.73
404 [45] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 5-6 5.37 6.26 438 [52] -5.19 27.18
405 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-3 5.30 -0.69 451 [14] -2.70 29.74
406 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 9-3 4.44 -5.80 455 [1] -8.05 25.25
407 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-9 4.35 31.39 327 [35] -6.32 27.07
408 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 3-8 4.31 25.26 362 [21] -8.09 25.34
409 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-9 4.21 26.47 348 [16] -3.45 30.08
410 [47] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 4-5 4.02 3.24 444 [54] -8.64 25.08
411 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-8 3.19 7.99 434 [8] -7.03 27.52
412 [9] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-6 2.53 9.69 428 [6] -6.23 28.98
413 [20] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 2.42 20.48 390 [12] -5.89 29.43
414 [48] Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-8 2.16 14.58 413 [44] -4.35 31.23
415 [21] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-7 1.69 11.69 424 [20] -4.57 31.48
416 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-10 1.28 41.38 232 [51] -3.53 32.92
417 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 1.22 5.79 440 [25] -9.05 27.47
418 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-9 0.92 43.49 205 [29] -9.20 27.61
419 [49] Pelham 1-A Division II 1-9 0.31 27.49 343 [14] -7.41 30.02
420 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-10 -0.42 37.08 274 [16] -7.31 30.85
421 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 -0.71 12.69 419 [60] -7.26 31.19
422 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-6 -0.78 1.44 448 [12] -9.04 29.49
423 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-10 -0.94 41.29 234 [40] -3.62 35.05
424 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-6 -1.18 18.46 399 [46] -9.62 29.29
425 [50] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-7 -1.85 9.01 429 [49] -6.61 32.98
426 [51] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -2.93 25.84 353 [19] -10.70 29.96
427 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-10 -3.53 43.34 206 [30] -6.04 35.24
428 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-9 -4.21 26.60 346 [42] -10.53 31.41
429 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-10 -4.43 46.68 169 [37] -10.61 31.56
430 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -4.54 0.92 449 [27] -8.81 33.47
431 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-9 -5.59 25.83 354 [59] -10.14 33.20
432 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -5.86 30.99 330 [1] -15.36 28.24
433 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-8 -5.99 0.88 450 [13] -9.41 34.32
434 [25] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -6.19 14.81 412 [18] -7.14 36.79
435 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 7-5 -7.40 -12.18 457 [3] -10.11 35.02
436 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-10 -7.42 11.29 425 [4] -10.63 34.54
437 [26] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -9.21 24.53 369 [8] -12.28 34.67
438 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-9 -9.27 19.69 395 [44] -12.68 34.33
439 [52] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-8 -9.81 16.24 404 [39] -14.15 33.40
440 [53] Marion County 6-A Division II 1-9 -10.14 13.72 416 [46] -7.47 40.41
441 [45] Josey 4-AA 2-8 -10.16 15.81 407 [47] -12.92 34.98
442 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-9 -10.53 20.06 393 [43] -16.61 31.66
443 [13] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-9 -11.45 4.83 443 [11] -14.50 34.69
444 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-10 -11.66 59.18 45 [9] -13.98 35.41
445 [14] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-4 -11.83 -14.91 459 [15] -15.46 34.11
446 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -11.88 8.03 433 [22] -10.53 39.09
447 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 -12.85 -3.01 453 [58] -15.19 35.40
448 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-9 -13.90 20.43 391 [42] -16.03 35.61
449 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-6 -14.36 -10.20 456 [2] -10.29 41.80
450 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-8 -16.17 11.78 422 [24] -14.46 39.45
451 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-10 -16.49 14.87 411 [43] -11.76 42.48
452 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-7 -17.32 6.01 439 [53] -15.61 39.45
453 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-10 -18.37 5.12 441 [10] -10.91 45.20
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-10 -27.42 25.81 355 [43] -21.64 43.51
455 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-7 -28.76 1.78 447 [56] -19.05 47.45
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-10 -32.23 26.62 345 [41] -18.90 51.07
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -37.90 8.38 431 [50] -29.44 46.19
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -44.15 -5.07 454 [61] -33.27 48.62
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-8 -48.40 -14.66 458 [4] -29.12 57.02
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 2-AAAAAA 5 83.93 70.39
2 1-AAAAAA 6 81.40 76.17
3 2-AAAAA 6 76.00 66.18
4 4-AAAAAA 7 74.00 63.75
5 8-AAAAAA 7 70.33 56.93
6 7-AAAAAA 8 68.77 57.11
7 7-AAAAA 7 68.68 52.67
8 5-AAAAAA 7 68.29 62.93
9 6-AAAA 5 66.15 58.94
10 2-AAA 8 66.09 57.39
11 3-AAAAA 8 65.20 53.15
12 1-AAAA 6 64.75 57.58
13 5-AAAAA 8 64.30 55.57
14 8-AA 4 61.72 46.80
15 3-AAAAAA 8 61.46 49.44
16 6-AAAAAA 8 60.35 53.51
17 6-AAAAA 8 59.78 51.66
18 8-AAAA 7 59.63 52.62
19 8-AAA 6 58.31 49.46
20 3-A Division I 3 55.87 49.37
21 1-AAA 6 55.22 49.25
22 3-AAAA 7 55.13 46.04
23 4-AAAA 8 54.94 39.11
24 7-AAAA 7 52.30 47.29
25 2-AAAA 10 51.98 46.25
26 4-AAA 8 51.86 42.34
27 5-AA 5 51.82 40.25
28 5-AAA 7 51.67 47.92
29 1-A Division I 7 51.23 42.55
30 5-AAAA 9 50.29 41.59
31 8-AAAAA 7 49.86 39.73
32 6-AAA 7 49.71 38.24
33 4-AAAAA 8 49.51 41.02
34 3-AA 5 49.34 44.16
35 1-AAAAA 9 48.97 43.88
36 7-AAA 7 47.16 40.53
37 2-AA 6 46.28 38.69
38 3-AAA 9 45.67 30.49
39 6-A Division I 6 44.00 38.81
40 1-AA 8 43.69 25.06
41 7-AA 8 42.25 36.54
42 2-A Division I 10 41.32 33.38
43 8-A Division I 5 39.80 32.37
44 5-A Division I 1 38.92 -10.53
45 4-AA 6 38.84 22.00
46 6-AA 5 36.99 29.58
47 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 36.76 25.69
48 7-A Division II 5 36.38 28.77
49 2-A Division II 6 35.76 28.49
50 4-A Division I 7 35.62 26.33
51 8-A Division II 5 34.46 26.53
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 32.28 28.99
53 4-A Division II 7 30.92 24.47
54 3-A Division II 9 28.96 22.44
55 7-A Division I 7 26.70 16.02
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 26.25 19.20
57 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 25.83 16.36
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 19.24 15.48
59 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 18.43 8.99
60 5-A Division II 6 17.04 7.63
61 1-A Division II 7 15.82 16.20
62 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 14.60 7.84
63 6-A Division II 7 13.21 4.23
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 -1.73 -6.33
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -6.96 -16.43 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 19.29 91.5% 0.099
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 41.65 99.4% 0.123
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 17.35 89.4% 0.172
10/24 West Forsyth North Atlanta 17 - 31 15.29 86.8% 0.176
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 13.75 84.4% 0.184
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 39.05 99.2% 0.210
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 32.63 98.2% 0.214
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 27.77 96.8% 0.216
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 18.83 91.0% 0.216
09/19 Sequoyah River Ridge 21 - 28 16.02 87.7% 0.220
11/14 Lamar County Berrien 0 - 7 15.45 87.0% 0.229
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 12.15 81.7% 0.230
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 14.73 85.9% 0.241
10/31 Newnan McIntosh 42 - 41 23.66 94.8% 0.242
11/14 Locust Grove Centennial 21 - 28 14.17 85.1% 0.250 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
100.47 11/28 Carrollton Grayson 34 - 14 10.92 79.3%
94.48 12/05 Carrollton North Gwinnett - 16.56 88.5%
91.86 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 12.24 81.8%
91.37 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 18.38 90.5%
90.82 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 13.36 83.8%
90.78 12/05 Thomas County Central Roswell - 7.39 71.3%
90.03 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 14.11 85.0%
90.03 11/28 Buford Douglas County 30 - 15 14.11 85.0%
89.98 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 6.92 70.1%
89.80 12/05 Buford Valdosta - 13.26 83.6%
89.67 11/21 North Gwinnett Lowndes 29 - 17 5.94 67.5%
89.59 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 4.65 63.9%
89.36 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County 55 - 22 21.22 93.1%
87.69 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta 14 - 23 0.11 50.3%
87.52 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 21.88 93.6%