Carrollton claims top rating after convincing rout of Grayson| Maxwell summary after Quarterfinals

There has been little movement among top teams as quarterfinals approach.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the playoff quarterfinals of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated ahead of the playoff quarterfinals of the Georgia high school football season.
By Loren Maxwell
31 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,309 of 2,467 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.60%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.82 points and all game margins within 12.87 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.12

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Carrollton13-0 108.011(1)Thomas County Central13-094.92
2(3)Buford13-0 100.892(2)Hughes12-093.70
3(1)Grayson12-1 98.213(3)Roswell12-188.65
4(4)North Gwinnett12-1 92.564(4)Rome11-288.51
5(7)Douglas County9-4 87.915(5)Gainesville10-285.01
6(5)Lowndes10-2 87.746(6)Houston County10-280.03
7(6)Valdosta12-1 86.517(7)Lee County8-477.43
8(8)Colquitt County9-3 84.138(9)Sequoyah11-276.60
9(9)McEachern10-1 83.819(8)Jackson County11-275.57
10(10)Newton8-4 78.7810(10)Milton8-475.46
11(11)Brookwood9-3 77.1111(11)Woodward Academy10-373.03
12(12)Harrison10-2 76.3412(12)Newnan9-369.01
13(14)North Cobb8-4 74.8713(13)Sprayberry9-267.50
14(13)Mill Creek7-4 74.7214(14)Lovejoy8-366.66
15(15)Hillgrove9-3 72.9915(15)New Manchester8-264.97



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside13-0101.881(1)Sandy Creek13-086.34
2(5)Marist12-181.202(2)Jefferson12-175.61
3(4)Benedictine10-280.983(5)LaGrange11-272.78
4(3)North Oconee12-177.234(4)Troup10-272.10
5(7)Kell11-276.365(6)West Laurens13-069.59
6(2)Cartersville12-176.246(3)Jenkins11-268.43
7(6)Central (Carrollton)12-175.397(9)North Hall11-166.34
8(8)Southwest DeKalb9-368.888(7)Cairo10-365.38
9(9)Cambridge9-367.969(8)Douglass9-464.75
10(11)Blessed Trinity7-567.3410(10)Stephenson11-263.40
11(10)Ware County9-366.7911(11)Calhoun9-363.10
12(13)Lithonia10-365.6812(12)Peach County10-262.54
13(12)Cass9-364.8913(13)Monroe Area9-359.93
14(14)Eastside6-560.1214(14)North Clayton8-358.85
15(15)Stockbridge8-359.8815(15)Westside (Augusta)10-258.07



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)13-081.581(1)Toombs County12-170.35
2(3)Sumter County12-175.282(2)Worth County13-063.31
3(2)Carver (Atlanta)12-167.003(5)Heard County13-060.66
4(5)Hapeville Charter9-463.004(3)Thomasville8-460.19
5(7)Burke County11-259.985(4)Fitzgerald9-456.52
6(4)Morgan County12-159.556(6)Northeast10-355.76
7(6)Rockmart11-258.117(7)Swainsboro9-353.84
8(8)Thomson9-456.938(8)Bleckley County9-350.50
9(9)Appling County8-455.799(9)Dublin9-349.94
10(10)Callaway8-452.9210(13)Pepperell9-447.48
11(11)Pierce County9-352.0311(11)Lamar County10-146.27
12(12)Stephens County6-650.3112(14)Gordon Lee11-245.60
13(14)Columbia5-749.9813(10)Rabun County10-345.48
14(13)North Murray10-249.5114(12)Jeff Davis7-444.46
15(16)Franklin County7-449.0615(15)Jasper County10-243.90



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lincoln County13-060.501(1)Hebron Christian10-180.22
2(2)Bowdon11-253.582(2)Fellowship Christian10-172.54
3(3)Clinch County13-048.773(3)Calvary Day11-168.04
4(5)Brooks County7-643.884(4)Prince Avenue Christian8-459.78
5(6)Wheeler County12-143.595(7)Greater Atlanta Christian10-257.79
6(4)Screven County12-142.576(6)Savannah Christian7-557.12
7(8)Early County10-342.297(8)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-754.41
8(7)Johnson County11-140.318(5)Athens Academy10-252.52
9(9)Emanuel County Institute8-436.539(9)Holy Innocents8-452.38
10(10)Wilcox County7-435.0510(10)Whitefield Academy9-351.62
11(12)Hawkinsville9-331.6911(11)Aquinas7-547.36
12(11)Charlton County6-631.5312(12)Wesleyan8-447.26
13(17)Mount Zion (Carroll)8-428.7913(13)Lovett6-543.12
14(15)Manchester4-628.7814(14)Landmark Christian9-342.45
15(16)Warren County6-628.5115(15)Christian Heritage7-436.87



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy11-151.791(1)Brentwood School12-140.77
2(2)Stratford Academy11-242.672(2)Southwest Georgia Academy9-424.56
3(3)Deerfield-Windsor12-141.913(3)Robert Toombs Academy7-518.86
4(4)Brookstone10-338.784(4)Southland Academy7-515.99
5(5)First Presbyterian8-437.435(5)Briarwood Academy9-315.82



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian9-34.44
2(2)Creekside Christian7-5-7.40
3(3)Cherokee Christian4-6-14.36
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-8-48.40



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Carrollton2-AAAAAA13-0108.0167.7912 [11]50.81-19.46
2 [1]Creekside4-AAAA13-0101.8843.14207 [48]46.31-17.83
3 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA13-0100.8966.8215 [14]43.00-20.15
4 [3]Grayson4-AAAAAA12-198.2167.6113 [12]40.82-19.64
5 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA13-094.9257.6062 [14]42.50-14.68
6 [2]Hughes3-AAAAA12-093.7056.3173 [19]44.49-11.48
7 [4]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA12-192.5664.2721 [18]37.42-17.40
8 [3]Roswell7-AAAAA12-188.6558.0256 [12]42.64-8.28
9 [4]Rome5-AAAAA11-288.5166.0416 [2]40.23-10.54
10 [5]Douglas County2-AAAAAA9-487.9175.012 [2]37.09-13.08
11 [6]Lowndes1-AAAAAA10-287.7469.927 [7]37.24-12.76
12 [7]Valdosta1-AAAAAA12-186.5163.1225 [21]38.80-9.97
13 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA13-086.3453.9896 [9]36.07-12.53
14 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA10-285.0157.4164 [15]35.81-11.45
15 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA9-384.1376.421 [1]35.58-10.81
16 [9]McEachern3-AAAAAA10-183.8154.7190 [45]34.15-11.92
17 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA13-081.5829.08336 [39]32.15-11.69
18 [2]Marist5-AAAA12-181.2048.19150 [31]32.41-11.05
19 [3]Benedictine1-AAAA10-280.9861.3233 [1]34.20-9.04
20 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #10-180.2255.9575 [1]35.84-6.64
21 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA10-280.0364.0423 [4]34.14-8.15
22 [10]Newton4-AAAAAA8-478.7864.0622 [19]34.02-7.02
23 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA8-477.4367.8411 [1]34.08-5.61
24 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA12-177.2354.1393 [13]30.40-9.09
25 [11]Brookwood7-AAAAAA9-377.1161.2834 [27]32.88-6.48
26 [8]Sequoyah6-AAAAA11-276.6056.9369 [17]32.15-6.71
27 [5]Kell6-AAAA11-276.3660.2739 [2]30.58-8.04
28 [12]Harrison3-AAAAAA10-276.3455.5281 [43]33.87-4.73
29 [6]Cartersville7-AAAA12-176.2451.03117 [19]34.49-4.01
30 [2]Jefferson8-AAA12-175.6154.7689 [7]30.18-7.68
31 [9]Jackson County8-AAAAA11-275.5750.62121 [31]29.57-8.26
32 [10]Milton7-AAAAA8-475.4657.8060 [13]30.44-7.28
33 [7]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA12-175.3950.82118 [20]34.31-3.34
34 [2]Sumter County1-AA12-175.2831.93325 [34]29.50-8.05
35 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAA8-474.8765.0019 [17]31.09-6.04
36 [14]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-474.7263.5224 [20]31.22-5.76
37 [11]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA10-373.0355.2984 [21]27.99-7.30
38 [15]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA9-372.9951.12115 [50]28.46-6.79
39 [3]LaGrange2-AAA11-272.7856.6671 [5]28.79-6.24
40 [16]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA10-372.6060.2140 [29]30.92-3.94
41 [17]Walton5-AAAAAA7-672.5669.428 [8]30.24-4.58
42 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #10-172.5442.35220 [7]29.88-4.92
43 [4]Troup2-AAA10-272.1054.6191 [8]31.77-2.59
44 [18]North Paulding5-AAAAAA8-371.4762.7627 [23]30.31-3.43
45 [19]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-571.3168.9610 [10]27.47-6.10
46 [20]Archer4-AAAAAA6-570.6665.5917 [15]30.09-2.83
47 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I12-170.3541.72229 [6]28.64-3.96
48 [21]Marietta5-AAAAAA5-670.0869.209 [9]29.01-3.33
49 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA6-570.0462.5730 [24]25.12-7.18
50 [5]West Laurens4-AAA13-069.5941.09237 [42]27.25-4.60
51 [12]Newnan3-AAAAA9-369.0154.1294 [23]31.310.05
52 [23]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA7-468.9358.7950 [32]28.07-3.12
53 [8]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA9-368.8845.51185 [43]26.53-4.61
54 [6]Jenkins3-AAA11-268.4342.33221 [37]29.38-1.30
55 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #11-168.0432.13323 [17]29.48-0.82
56 [9]Cambridge6-AAAA9-367.9652.60106 [17]29.30-0.92
57 [24]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-767.5070.366 [6]28.50-1.26
58 [13]Sprayberry6-AAAAA9-267.5049.99130 [33]29.20-0.56
59 [25]Camden County1-AAAAAA6-467.3974.843 [3]27.86-1.79
60 [10]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA7-567.3459.2644 [5]24.99-4.61
61 [3]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA12-167.0041.33233 [13]27.71-1.55
62 [11]Ware County1-AAAA9-366.7958.8647 [6]28.12-0.93
63 [14]Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-366.6652.53107 [27]25.56-3.37
64 [7]North Hall6-AAA11-166.3442.70215 [34]30.351.75
65 [26]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-565.9563.0926 [22]24.88-3.33
66 [12]Lithonia5-AAAA10-365.6844.35198 [45]25.36-2.58
67 [8]Cairo1-AAA10-365.3855.9076 [6]26.08-1.56
68 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAA7-465.0357.3865 [38]23.25-4.04
69 [15]New Manchester5-AAAAA8-264.9745.45187 [53]24.68-2.55
70 [13]Cass7-AAAA9-364.8950.00129 [24]25.02-2.13
71 [9]Douglass5-AAA9-464.7553.9497 [10]21.93-5.08
72 [28]East Coweta2-AAAAAA4-864.1770.535 [5]27.671.24
73 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-664.1167.1014 [13]21.42-4.95
74 [10]Stephenson5-AAA11-263.4047.81156 [19]26.340.67
75 [2]Worth County1-A Division I13-063.3133.92303 [25]26.540.97
76 [11]Calhoun7-AAA9-363.1047.75158 [20]25.17-0.19
77 [4]Hapeville Charter5-AA9-463.0048.58146 [5]21.46-3.80
78 [16]East Paulding5-AAAAA6-562.8958.0555 [11]24.73-0.42
79 [12]Peach County1-AAA10-262.5447.54159 [21]26.912.12
80 [17]Northgate3-AAAAA8-362.4050.56122 [32]21.89-2.77
81 [30]Lambert6-AAAAAA6-561.6558.8648 [31]26.923.01
82 [3]Heard County6-A Division I13-060.6632.79316 [31]25.993.08
83 [1]Lincoln County8-A Division II13-060.5025.87352 [18]25.763.00
84 [4]Thomasville1-A Division I8-460.1945.53184 [2]25.523.07
85 [14]Eastside8-AAAA6-560.1253.11102 [14]22.930.55
86 [18]Villa Rica5-AAAAA6-660.0262.6528 [5]22.02-0.25
87 [5]Burke County4-AA11-259.9832.41321 [32]25.253.02
88 [31]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-759.9372.114 [4]25.683.49
89 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA9-359.9344.86195 [25]22.740.55
90 [15]Stockbridge2-AAAA8-359.8846.86166 [36]25.203.06
91 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #8-459.7848.69145 [4]25.383.33
92 [6]Morgan County2-AA12-159.5536.21281 [26]27.625.81
93 [19]River Ridge6-AAAAA7-359.4650.72119 [30]19.66-2.07
94 [20]Brunswick1-AAAAA9-359.4347.16162 [43]24.783.09
95 [32]Parkview7-AAAAAA4-659.3361.1636 [28]26.274.67
96 [21]Seckinger7-AAAAA6-559.1149.44136 [36]22.621.26
97 [16]Ola2-AAAA8-359.0847.80157 [34]20.60-0.74
98 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-558.9559.0246 [30]20.69-0.52
99 [14]North Clayton5-AAA8-358.8543.82202 [27]26.104.99
100 [17]Tucker5-AAAA6-558.6447.01165 [35]23.802.90
101 [22]Coffee2-AAAAA4-758.4964.8120 [3]22.271.52
102 [34]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-558.4355.0786 [44]22.091.40
103 [18]Warner Robins1-AAAA7-558.3757.0767 [10]23.212.58
104 [7]Rockmart7-AA11-258.1138.46258 [20]24.864.49
105 [15]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA10-258.0737.96261 [48]21.040.71
106 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAA5-657.9858.1952 [33]25.365.12
107 [19]Griffin3-AAAA7-457.9750.12125 [22]22.432.20
108 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-757.8665.2718 [16]23.463.33
109 [5]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #10-257.7942.81212 [6]23.743.69
110 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAA6-557.7949.05140 [28]20.930.88
111 [23]Lanier7-AAAAA5-557.6552.65104 [26]21.421.51
112 [21]Flowery Branch8-AAAA7-457.2653.01103 [15]23.864.34
113 [22]Locust Grove2-AAAA9-257.1443.91201 [47]20.360.96
114 [6]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #7-557.1250.06127 [3]23.924.54
115 [8]Thomson4-AA9-456.9336.78277 [23]21.272.08
116 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA5-656.6356.9768 [16]21.192.30
117 [5]Fitzgerald1-A Division I9-456.5241.88226 [5]19.891.11
118 [16]Whitewater2-AAA5-656.3958.8549 [3]26.007.35
119 [17]Harlem4-AAA9-356.2342.50218 [36]19.791.30
120 [23]Perry1-AAAA4-756.1359.9841 [3]20.522.13
121 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA5-555.9750.20124 [15]21.753.52
122 [9]Appling County3-AA8-455.7945.50186 [7]22.304.26
123 [6]Northeast2-A Division I10-355.7637.55269 [14]17.40-0.62
124 [24]M.L. King4-AAAA10-255.0437.07275 [58]21.033.73
125 [25]Effingham County1-AAAAA8-354.7346.69168 [46]23.976.98
126 [7]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #5-754.4155.0885 [2]22.115.44
127 [26]Shiloh4-AAAAA6-554.3249.44135 [35]18.742.16
128 [19]Oconee County8-AAA7-553.8851.48113 [14]18.942.80
129 [7]Swainsboro3-A Division I9-353.8445.68180 [1]20.434.33
130 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II11-253.5833.23309 [6]22.316.47
131 [25]Hampton2-AAAA7-453.5648.10151 [32]20.074.25
132 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-653.3855.9974 [40]21.305.67
133 [10]Callaway2-AA8-452.9241.87227 [11]18.423.24
134 [8]Athens Academy8-A Division I #10-252.5236.15282 [12]22.798.01
135 [9]Holy Innocents5-AA #8-452.3838.37259 [10]19.014.38
136 [11]Pierce County3-AA9-352.0339.20253 [18]19.435.14
137 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA6-552.0245.67181 [23]20.726.44
138 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-151.7926.47349 [3]19.255.20
139 [26]Jones County2-AAAA6-451.6545.35188 [44]19.465.55
140 [10]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #9-351.6234.41298 [14]20.186.30
141 [21]Richmond Academy4-AAA5-651.5846.80167 [22]19.265.43
142 [38]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-451.3351.67111 [49]21.137.54
143 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-551.2051.67110 [12]16.232.76
144 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA6-550.8648.08152 [39]19.486.36
145 [23]Westover1-AAA6-450.6448.93141 [17]18.695.79
146 [8]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-350.5034.15299 [22]20.077.31
147 [28]Statesboro1-AAAAA8-450.3646.01175 [50]19.556.93
148 [12]Stephens County8-AA6-650.3154.9787 [2]18.676.10
149 [29]Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-450.1643.07209 [59]18.195.77
150 [30]Woodstock6-AAAAA6-550.0849.36138 [37]16.824.48
151 [13]Columbia6-AA5-749.9855.5680 [1]17.014.77
152 [9]Dublin2-A Division I9-349.9435.84286 [19]17.174.96
153 [27]Madison County8-AAAA6-449.9049.37137 [27]20.438.27
154 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAA4-649.8358.5151 [10]21.419.31
155 [14]North Murray7-AA10-249.5139.74249 [16]16.885.11
156 [15]Franklin County8-AA7-449.0638.63257 [19]16.134.81
157 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA4-648.9855.8478 [42]16.855.61
158 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II13-048.7726.49347 [15]16.325.29
159 [28]Hiram7-AAAA5-648.7452.61105 [16]18.207.20
160 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-548.6650.71120 [51]16.125.21
161 [29]Mays4-AAAA5-648.5850.10126 [23]14.113.26
162 [24]Pickens6-AAA7-448.5742.03224 [38]18.227.38
163 [16]Crisp County3-AA4-748.5550.04128 [4]16.936.13
164 [17]Laney4-AA8-448.3429.83334 [37]17.536.93
165 [32]Clarke Central8-AAAAA6-648.1951.08116 [29]17.657.19
166 [30]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA6-447.9845.80178 [41]17.557.31
167 [25]Lumpkin County6-AAA6-547.8343.70204 [28]17.317.22
168 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-747.8157.8659 [36]20.1510.09
169 [10]Pepperell6-A Division I9-447.4837.83263 [12]18.028.27
170 [11]Aquinas4-AAA #7-547.3641.05239 [9]17.587.96
171 [12]Wesleyan5-A Division I #8-447.2634.54296 [13]16.176.65
172 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-547.1349.93133 [25]13.954.55
173 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-446.8137.32272 [50]18.859.78
174 [27]Spalding2-AAA2-846.5860.9038 [1]12.453.61
175 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I10-146.2725.61359 [36]11.292.76
176 [32]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-446.2439.85248 [55]16.037.53
177 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA7-446.2041.47230 [39]15.907.44
178 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-945.8462.5131 [25]18.1810.07
179 [12]Gordon Lee7-A Division I11-245.6024.32370 [37]14.897.03
180 [33]Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-745.5256.7070 [18]14.746.95
181 [13]Rabun County8-A Division I10-345.4833.92302 [24]16.969.21
182 [33]New Hampstead1-AAAA2-845.2357.5763 [8]15.718.22
183 [18]Hart County8-AA3-845.1753.8898 [3]13.796.37
184 [34]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-545.1144.73196 [56]18.2310.86
185 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-844.4857.6961 [37]14.788.03
186 [14]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-444.4637.59268 [13]15.148.42
187 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-744.2355.8079 [20]13.466.98
188 [34]Centennial6-AAAA7-544.0941.06238 [52]16.259.89
189 [44]Campbell3-AAAAAA6-444.0245.62183 [55]13.527.24
190 [15]Jasper County4-A Division I10-243.9023.72373 [39]14.328.16
191 [4]Brooks County2-A Division II7-643.8840.46244 [1]11.835.69
192 [29]Monroe1-AAA3-743.8451.57112 [13]14.478.37
193 [30]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-743.8245.20189 [24]15.129.04
194 [31]Luella5-AAA4-643.7948.37149 [18]13.567.52
195 [32]Baldwin4-AAA4-643.7744.19200 [26]17.6511.62
196 [35]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-543.7044.30199 [46]14.318.34
197 [5]Wheeler County4-A Division II12-143.5922.05385 [33]16.9811.13
198 [36]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA1-943.5362.6229 [6]11.485.70
199 [33]Long County3-AAA7-443.2134.66295 [56]19.0013.53
200 [37]Decatur4-AAAAA4-643.1647.32160 [42]12.016.59
201 [13]Lovett5-AA #6-543.1241.82228 [8]10.395.01
202 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-742.9454.3292 [46]15.2710.07
203 [19]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA7-442.8535.64289 [29]16.0410.93
204 [38]Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-642.8245.20190 [54]14.078.99
205 [20]East Jackson8-AA5-642.6847.29161 [6]15.7310.79
206 [2]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-242.6725.60360 [5]14.869.93
207 [39]Veterans2-AAAAA2-842.6761.1137 [8]15.3610.43
208 [36]Dalton7-AAAA3-842.5855.4082 [11]18.3013.46
209 [6]Screven County3-A Division II12-142.5721.32387 [34]12.607.77
210 [37]Allatoona7-AAAA3-742.5148.75144 [30]14.459.67
211 [14]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #9-342.4522.98377 [22]14.249.53
212 [34]Gilmer7-AAA6-542.4040.43245 [45]15.7511.09
213 [7]Early County1-A Division II10-342.2924.80367 [24]13.058.50
214 [3]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA12-141.9118.60397 [14]11.247.07
215 [38]McDonough2-AAAA3-741.8247.95153 [33]11.767.67
216 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA5-541.7635.10292 [54]13.839.80
217 [21]Miller Grove6-AA9-341.7128.90339 [40]12.318.34
218 [36]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-641.4649.16139 [16]13.7310.01
219 [16]Dodge County2-A Division I7-441.1132.92313 [29]14.7411.36
220 [22]Cook3-AA5-641.0242.94211 [10]12.679.39
221 [37]Liberty County3-AAA7-441.0136.53279 [51]10.737.46
222 [38]Dawson County6-AAA4-640.9738.35260 [47]12.989.75
223 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A12-140.7710.42426 [5]15.8012.77
224 [8]Johnson County5-A Division II11-140.3113.48417 [47]13.6611.09
225 [40]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-640.2847.02164 [45]11.158.61
226 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-840.1851.69109 [18]11.438.98
227 [41]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-740.0743.70203 [58]16.7414.41
228 [23]Jackson2-AA4-740.0640.14247 [15]13.5311.21
229 [17]Haralson County6-A Division I7-439.9330.70332 [34]12.5510.35
230 [18]Elbert County8-A Division I5-739.9239.25251 [9]11.229.04
231 [40]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA7-439.7037.72266 [57]12.1610.21
232 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-839.6353.71100 [24]16.5514.66
233 [19]Social Circle4-A Division I7-539.6233.28308 [27]15.5213.64
234 [43]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-739.6248.53147 [38]13.0811.20
235 [44]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-839.4661.2435 [7]12.8811.16
236 [45]Alexander5-AAAAA2-839.2854.8288 [22]13.0811.54
237 [41]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-838.9357.2266 [9]13.0711.88
238 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA10-338.7829.05337 [2]10.769.72
239 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-638.0641.46231 [12]11.8711.55
240 [20]Bremen6-A Division I5-638.0132.49320 [32]9.819.54
241 [42]Wayne County1-AAAA1-937.9659.6943 [4]12.0511.83
242 [43]Harris County3-AAAA4-637.8250.35123 [21]10.009.92
243 [39]Beach3-AAA5-537.5037.45271 [49]10.9711.20
244 [40]East Hall8-AAA3-737.4541.00240 [43]16.8417.13
245 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-437.4324.91366 [6]10.7011.01
246 [41]Adairsville7-AAA4-637.3542.71214 [33]11.4911.89
247 [46]Evans1-AAAAA3-737.3446.35173 [48]11.6812.08
248 [25]Ringgold7-AA6-537.1335.85285 [28]11.8712.48
249 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #7-436.8727.76341 [19]12.7013.57
250 [42]Dougherty1-AAA2-936.5752.48108 [11]13.3014.47
251 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II8-436.5325.73358 [20]11.7812.99
252 [43]Bainbridge1-AAA1-936.5358.0157 [4]10.1411.36
253 [21]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I6-535.9034.50297 [21]9.8111.65
254 [22]Washington County2-A Division I5-635.9035.67288 [20]10.7612.61
255 [44]White County6-AAA3-735.9042.79213 [32]9.5311.38
256 [26]Sonoraville7-AA5-635.7037.53270 [22]13.7815.82
257 [27]Spencer1-AA6-535.4330.60333 [36]10.8513.17
258 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II7-435.0525.96351 [17]11.0213.71
259 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-735.0144.54197 [57]14.2616.98
260 [16]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #6-634.6733.01312 [15]10.5413.61
261 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-834.4546.57171 [47]10.6313.92
262 [46]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-934.3653.8299 [48]11.0214.40
263 [47]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-934.1658.0954 [34]12.2615.85
264 [23]Bacon County1-A Division I5-634.1538.70256 [10]9.9513.53
265 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-834.0346.59170 [38]11.5415.25
266 [24]Putnam County4-A Division I5-633.9233.68305 [26]9.5813.39
267 [48]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-733.5448.50148 [54]9.3013.51
268 [45]Hephzibah4-AAA3-733.3142.50217 [35]10.2914.72
269 [45]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-833.1449.56134 [26]12.4517.05
270 [46]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-1032.9955.3383 [12]6.1410.88
271 [49]Pope6-AAAAA1-932.7653.71101 [25]9.9214.90
272 [6]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA11-132.635.04442 [26]8.0413.16
273 [49]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-932.5762.4632 [26]11.8617.02
274 [50]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-832.5548.86142 [53]11.0016.19
275 [7]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-432.5421.17388 [11]8.0613.26
276 [50]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-932.4445.72179 [52]9.2514.55
277 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #4-732.2445.12191 [5]8.2113.71
278 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-432.1324.63368 [7]8.5114.12
279 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA3-832.0445.01194 [9]8.9114.61
280 [25]Berrien1-A Division I4-831.9440.21246 [7]9.7015.50
281 [26]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-631.9334.04300 [23]9.7315.55
282 [47]Druid Hills5-AAAA4-631.8940.91241 [53]7.1212.97
283 [48]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-731.7045.66182 [42]6.8812.92
284 [11]Hawkinsville4-A Division II9-331.6922.10384 [32]8.4914.54
285 [46]Chestatee6-AAA3-731.5740.80242 [44]11.3117.47
286 [12]Charlton County2-A Division II6-631.5331.42326 [8]13.1819.39
287 [27]Commerce8-A Division I2-831.3237.84262 [11]9.0815.50
288 [49]Cedartown7-AAAA2-830.2645.88176 [40]7.4714.96
289 [9]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-430.2219.47396 [13]10.5618.08
290 [10]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-330.1418.39400 [15]10.3217.93
291 [51]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-729.8045.01193 [55]8.5116.45
292 [50]Pace Academy4-AAAA3-729.1040.55243 [54]3.7012.34
293 [29]Pike County2-AA4-628.8636.67278 [24]7.3516.23
294 [13]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II8-428.7922.87378 [28]6.4215.37
295 [14]Manchester7-A Division II4-628.7832.56318 [7]9.3518.32
296 [15]Warren County8-A Division II6-628.5130.91331 [10]5.0614.30
297 [18]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-728.3932.49319 [16]10.8920.24
298 [30]Coahulla Creek7-AA3-728.3835.31290 [30]6.6416.00
299 [16]Atkinson County2-A Division II †8-128.28-1.02452 [57]11.5821.04
300 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-628.2235.05293 [55]5.4414.95
301 [17]Jenkins County3-A Division II8-528.2225.04364 [23]8.1217.64
302 [18]Seminole County1-A Division II8-228.0214.91410 [42]7.9117.63
303 [31]Union County7-AA3-727.8335.86283 [27]6.4616.37
304 [11]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-627.7025.77357 [4]6.6016.63
305 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-727.6437.80264 [61]7.8317.93
306 [28]East Laurens2-A Division I3-827.4737.03276 [17]4.3714.64
307 [29]Temple6-A Division I5-627.4233.19311 [28]8.8419.15
308 [19]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #8-427.4217.33403 [23]6.4916.81
309 [32]Columbus1-AA7-427.1125.04365 [45]3.9114.53
310 [19]Metter3-A Division II5-526.8425.24363 [22]4.4615.36
311 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-826.4757.9958 [35]6.6617.93
312 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-526.2417.60402 [16]6.9318.43
313 [20]Darlington6-A Division I #3-825.9537.69267 [11]9.3321.13
314 [51]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-825.8042.36219 [49]7.2119.15
315 [52]Union Grove2-AAAA0-1025.6348.80143 [29]4.7316.84
316 [53]Banneker3-AAAAA2-825.3749.95132 [34]3.1215.50
317 [48]Howard4-AAA2-825.2241.16235 [41]9.0921.61
318 [54]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-925.1147.92154 [40]2.5715.21
319 [20]Taylor County6-A Division II7-425.0313.26418 [48]4.7317.44
320 [53]Midtown4-AAAA3-724.9638.72255 [56]3.1915.97
321 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A9-424.5611.75423 [3]5.0118.19
322 [33]Redan6-AA4-724.5536.25280 [25]5.1418.33
323 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-924.3655.8877 [41]1.9915.37
324 [21]Treutlen4-A Division II6-524.3422.70380 [29]2.8016.20
325 [21]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-624.1526.26350 [20]6.0019.59
326 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-823.9843.07208 [56]3.7617.52
327 [30]Vidalia3-A Division I1-923.9442.32222 [3]4.1918.00
328 [22]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-723.9231.30328 [9]6.1820.00
329 [23]Bryan County3-A Division II5-523.8423.88372 [25]3.9417.84
330 [31]Southwest2-A Division I3-723.7532.82315 [30]4.5018.49
331 [24]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-623.4723.55375 [27]2.4416.71
332 [34]Tattnall County3-AA2-823.4239.23252 [17]5.8420.16
333 [25]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-523.3720.17392 [36]6.7221.09
334 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I5-623.3127.02344 [35]4.7019.13
335 [55]Loganville8-AAAAA1-923.1746.23174 [49]-0.2114.35
336 [26]Trion7-A Division II4-722.9028.58340 [12]4.4119.24
337 [35]South Atlanta6-AA3-822.6132.68317 [31]1.6116.74
338 [33]McNair4-A Division I3-822.2932.16322 [33]4.3419.79
339 [36]Therrell5-AA1-921.7645.02192 [8]1.7817.76
340 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-821.5442.66216 [60]2.0018.20
341 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA4-621.3832.83314 [58]3.6620.01
342 [27]Telfair County4-A Division II3-720.9027.69342 [13]2.0418.87
343 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-720.3223.13376 [9]2.7620.18
344 [28]Turner County2-A Division II2-720.2033.35307 [5]2.8120.35
345 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-620.1115.93406 [17]2.6120.24
346 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-1020.0158.1353 [7]2.1719.90
347 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-819.6633.21310 [57]2.5420.62
348 [29]Schley County6-A Division II7-519.5213.91415 [45]2.9721.19
349 [57]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-919.3847.87155 [41]3.8922.25
350 [51]Riverdale5-AAA2-819.3739.07254 [46]-1.6816.69
351 [34]Model6-A Division I2-819.3337.14273 [15]5.1823.59
352 [3]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-518.8612.25420 [1]2.5621.44
353 [37]Rutland2-AA0-1018.7141.16236 [14]-0.4618.57
354 [38]Shaw1-AA3-718.6529.72335 [38]1.6120.69
355 [58]Morrow3-AAAAA1-918.2751.13114 [28]1.0820.55
356 [30]Macon County6-A Division II5-618.1116.07405 [40]2.3421.97
357 [52]West Hall8-AAA2-817.9043.00210 [31]1.5021.34
358 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-917.8949.99131 [52]3.3923.25
359 [35]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-817.8835.85284 [18]0.3520.21
360 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-1017.7559.8442 [2]2.3722.36
361 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-1017.7547.08163 [44]0.4320.42
362 [15]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-417.6514.32414 [19]1.5621.65
363 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I7-417.5315.35409 [46]1.3221.53
364 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-617.1922.84379 [10]0.0220.56
365 [31]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-5-116.9918.53398 [38]3.3824.13
366 [32]Portal3-A Division II4-616.5319.91394 [37]4.1025.31
367 [33]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-716.0222.22383 [31]4.8126.53
368 [4]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-515.9912.21421 [2]1.7223.47
369 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A9-315.827.46436 [9]1.9123.83
370 [55]Northview5-AAAA2-814.9042.24223 [50]0.6623.51
371 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA2-814.4345.86177 [51]2.1525.45
372 [34]Lanier County2-A Division II2-914.1328.94338 [11]1.9725.58
373 [37]Chattooga7-A Division I3-713.9622.04386 [41]-0.1323.65
374 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-913.6754.1295 [47]0.5324.60
375 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-813.3335.29291 [53]0.1624.57
376 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-1013.1256.4272 [39]-0.6324.00
377 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A7-513.058.56430 [7]-4.3720.31
378 [35]Towns County8-A Division II †7-312.902.27446 [55]0.9025.75
379 [39]Murray County7-AA2-812.8032.01324 [33]-3.5921.35
380 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-412.699.96427 [21]0.0725.12
381 [38]Dade County7-A Division I2-812.5522.47381 [40]-2.1423.05
382 [36]Irwin County2-A Division II1-912.4235.04294 [2]-2.5622.77
383 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA2-712.3633.88304 [59]-2.1523.24
384 [37]Miller County1-A Division II3-712.2722.27382 [30]0.7826.25
385 [39]Towers4-A Division I4-712.1924.11371 [38]-2.0323.52
386 [38]Greene County8-A Division II2-912.1433.62306 [4]3.4529.06
387 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-911.7331.20329 [18]-1.5324.47
388 [39]Dooly County4-A Division II1-811.5233.98301 [3]-2.9523.26
389 [40]Washington5-AA2-811.4537.77265 [21]-5.8820.41
390 [57]North Springs5-AAAA1-911.2746.55172 [39]-4.5821.89
391 [40]Greenville7-A Division II3-79.8020.92389 [35]-0.6527.30
392 [41]Crawford County6-A Division II4-69.658.16432 [51]-0.5827.51
393 [40]Banks County8-A Division I0-109.2439.64250 [8]-1.2927.21
394 [41]Salem6-AA3-79.0425.78356 [44]0.8129.51
395 [55]Islands3-AAA1-98.6835.72287 [52]-3.4225.63
396 [41]Coosa7-A Division I3-78.4617.88401 [45]-2.2327.06
397 [18]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-58.247.60435 [23]-4.8324.67
398 [42]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-87.5923.58374 [26]-9.8120.35
399 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-107.2841.94225 [4]-6.4324.03
400 [43]Savannah3-A Division II1-86.8725.29361 [21]-5.8225.04
401 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-66.726.87437 [24]-3.8527.17
402 [43]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †8-16.072.28445 [47]-5.0126.66
403 [44]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-75.6415.73408 [41]-5.3726.73
404 [45]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-65.376.26438 [52]-5.1927.18
405 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A6-35.30-0.69451 [14]-2.7029.74
406 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA9-34.44-5.80455 [1]-8.0525.25
407 [42]Butler4-AA2-94.3531.39327 [35]-6.3227.07
408 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #3-84.3125.26362 [21]-8.0925.34
409 [46]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-94.2126.47348 [16]-3.4530.08
410 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †4-54.023.24444 [54]-8.6425.08
411 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A4-83.197.99434 [8]-7.0327.52
412 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-62.539.69428 [6]-6.2328.98
413 [20]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-82.4220.48390 [12]-5.8929.43
414 [48]Glascock County5-A Division II3-82.1614.58413 [44]-4.3531.23
415 [21]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-71.6911.69424 [20]-4.5731.48
416 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-101.2841.38232 [51]-3.5332.92
417 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-61.225.79440 [25]-9.0527.47
418 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-90.9243.49205 [29]-9.2027.61
419 [49]Pelham1-A Division II1-90.3127.49343 [14]-7.4130.02
420 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-10-0.4237.08274 [16]-7.3130.85
421 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-8-0.7112.69419 [60]-7.2631.19
422 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-6-0.781.44448 [12]-9.0429.49
423 [57]Groves3-AAA0-10-0.9441.29234 [40]-3.6235.05
424 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-6-1.1818.46399 [46]-9.6229.29
425 [50]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-7-1.859.01429 [49]-6.6132.98
426 [51]Claxton3-A Division II0-10-2.9325.84353 [19]-10.7029.96
427 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-10-3.5343.34206 [30]-6.0435.24
428 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-9-4.2126.60346 [42]-10.5331.41
429 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-10-4.4346.68169 [37]-10.6131.56
430 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-4.540.92449 [27]-8.8133.47
431 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-9-5.5925.83354 [59]-10.1433.20
432 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-10-5.8630.99330 [1]-15.3628.24
433 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-8-5.990.88450 [13]-9.4134.32
434 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-7-6.1914.81412 [18]-7.1436.79
435 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-5-7.40-12.18457 [3]-10.1135.02
436 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-10-7.4211.29425 [4]-10.6334.54
437 [26]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-9-9.2124.53369 [8]-12.2834.67
438 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-9-9.2719.69395 [44]-12.6834.33
439 [52]Terrell County1-A Division II1-8-9.8116.24404 [39]-14.1533.40
440 [53]Marion County6-A Division II1-9-10.1413.72416 [46]-7.4740.41
441 [45]Josey4-AA2-8-10.1615.81407 [47]-12.9234.98
442 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-9-10.5320.06393 [43]-16.6131.66
443 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A2-9-11.454.83443 [11]-14.5034.69
444 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-10-11.6659.1845 [9]-13.9835.41
445 [14]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-4-11.83-14.91459 [15]-15.4634.11
446 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-9-11.888.03433 [22]-10.5339.09
447 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-5-12.85-3.01453 [58]-15.1935.40
448 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-9-13.9020.43391 [42]-16.0335.61
449 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-6-14.36-10.20456 [2]-10.2941.80
450 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-8-16.1711.78422 [24]-14.4639.45
451 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-10-16.4914.87411 [43]-11.7642.48
452 [56]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-7-17.326.01439 [53]-15.6139.45
453 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-10-18.375.12441 [10]-10.9145.20
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-10-27.4225.81355 [43]-21.6443.51
455 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-7-28.761.78447 [56]-19.0547.45
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-10-32.2326.62345 [41]-18.9051.07
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-37.908.38431 [50]-29.4446.19
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †1-9-44.15-5.07454 [61]-33.2748.62
459 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-8-48.40-14.66458 [4]-29.1257.02

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
12-AAAAAA583.9370.39
21-AAAAAA681.4076.17
32-AAAAA676.0066.18
44-AAAAAA774.0063.75
58-AAAAAA770.3356.93
67-AAAAAA868.7757.11
77-AAAAA768.6852.67
85-AAAAAA768.2962.93
96-AAAA566.1558.94
102-AAA866.0957.39
113-AAAAA865.2053.15
121-AAAA664.7557.58
135-AAAAA864.3055.57
148-AA461.7246.80
153-AAAAAA861.4649.44
166-AAAAAA860.3553.51
176-AAAAA859.7851.66
188-AAAA759.6352.62
198-AAA658.3149.46
203-A Division I355.8749.37
211-AAA655.2249.25
223-AAAA755.1346.04
234-AAAA854.9439.11
247-AAAA752.3047.29
252-AAAA1051.9846.25
264-AAA851.8642.34
275-AA551.8240.25
285-AAA751.6747.92
291-A Division I751.2342.55
305-AAAA950.2941.59
318-AAAAA749.8639.73
326-AAA749.7138.24
334-AAAAA849.5141.02
343-AA549.3444.16
351-AAAAA948.9743.88
367-AAA747.1640.53
372-AA646.2838.69
383-AAA945.6730.49
396-A Division I644.0038.81
401-AA843.6925.06
417-AA842.2536.54
422-A Division I1041.3233.38
438-A Division I539.8032.37
445-A Division I138.92-10.53
454-AA638.8422.00
466-AA536.9929.58
47GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA536.7625.69
487-A Division II536.3828.77
492-A Division II635.7628.49
504-A Division I735.6226.33
518-A Division II534.4626.53
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA532.2828.99
534-A Division II730.9224.47
543-A Division II928.9622.44
557-A Division I726.7016.02
56GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA426.2519.20
57GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA525.8316.36
58GIAA District 3-AA-A419.2415.48
59GIAA District 4-AA-A618.438.99
605-A Division II617.047.63
611-A Division II715.8216.20
62GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA814.607.84
636-A Division II713.214.23
64GIAA District 1-AA-A5-1.73-6.33
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-6.96-16.43
Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/26Warner RobinsWayne County10 - 3219.2991.5%0.099
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2141.6599.4%0.123
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2417.3589.4%0.172
10/24West ForsythNorth Atlanta17 - 3115.2986.8%0.176
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2113.7584.4%0.184
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 039.0599.2%0.210
10/24Locust GroveUnion Grove18 - 1432.6398.2%0.214
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4927.7796.8%0.216
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2018.8391.0%0.216
09/19SequoyahRiver Ridge21 - 2816.0287.7%0.220
11/14Lamar CountyBerrien0 - 715.4587.0%0.229
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 5912.1581.7%0.230
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 3514.7385.9%0.241
10/31NewnanMcIntosh42 - 4123.6694.8%0.242
11/14Locust GroveCentennial21 - 2814.1785.1%0.250

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.4711/28CarrolltonGrayson34 - 1410.9279.3%
94.4812/05CarrolltonNorth Gwinnett - 16.5688.5%
91.8608/15CreeksideRome48 - 2812.2481.8%
91.3708/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2118.3890.5%
90.8209/05BufordRoswell65 - 2113.3683.8%
90.7812/05Thomas County CentralRoswell - 7.3971.3%
90.0309/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2614.1185.0%
90.0311/28BufordDouglas County30 - 1514.1185.0%
89.9809/05HughesDouglas County44 - 316.9270.1%
89.8012/05BufordValdosta - 13.2683.6%
89.6711/21North GwinnettLowndes29 - 175.9467.5%
89.5908/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 214.6563.9%
89.3610/31CarrolltonDouglas County55 - 2221.2293.1%
87.6910/31LowndesValdosta14 - 230.1150.3%
87.5209/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2121.8893.6%

