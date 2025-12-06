Carrollton, Buford earned No. 1 national football rankings prior to semifinals

Grayson quarterback Deuce Smith(14) is brought down by Carrollton defensive end Tavarius Ackey (47) and outside linebacker Shem Mcmillan (3) during the first half of class 6A quarterfinal playoff game at Carrollton High School. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Carrollton moved to No. 1 in the MaxPreps poll from its previous No. 11 spot. Grayson, which had been elevated to No. 1 by MaxPreps last week, dropped to No. 12.

Carrollton and Buford gained No. 1 national football rankings this week after Carrollton’s 34-14 victory over previous No. 1 Grayson in the Class 6A quarterfinals sent the Rams tumbling in the polls.

Buford rose to No. 1 in the USA Today rankings from its previous No. 3 spot after defeating Douglas County 30-15 last week in the other Class 6A semifinal. Carrollton moved up seven spots to No. 4, and Grayson fell to 8. Grayson had been No. 1 in the USA Today rankings for two weeks.

The new No. 1 team in the High School Football America 300, which had Grayson at No. 1 for four weeks, is St. Thomas Aquinas of Florida. Buford is No. 8, Carrollton is No. 14 and Grayson fell to No. 20 in that poll.

The ascension of both Buford and Carrollton to No. 1 increases the chances of Georgia having its first national champion since Colquitt County finished No. 1 in the High School Football America and Prep Force rankings in 2015.

Milton was named the No. 1 public-school team in America last season by High School Football America but finished No. 2 overall.