Sports

Career-high effort earns national honors for Kennesaw State’s Cottle

Cottle last week averaged 24.3 points and helped the Owls to overtime wins against Rice and Florida Gulf Coast.
Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle shoots a technical foul shot during the second half of a game against South Florida Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC))
Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle shoots a technical foul shot during the second half of a game against South Florida Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC))
By Stan Awtrey
10 minutes ago

Kennesaw State’s Simeon Cottle has added a national award to his basketball resume.

The senior forward was named as one of five National Players of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after helping the Owls win the Coconuts Hoops championship.

Earlier this week he was named Conference USA’s Player of the Week. It is the fourth time the senior has earned the award.

Cottle, who played at Tri-Cities High School, last week averaged 24.3 points and helped the Owls to overtime wins against Rice and Florida Gulf Coast. He scored a career-high 33 points in the win over Florida Gulf Coast after getting 25 against Rice and 15 in a loss to Oral Roberts.

Cottle leads CUSA and ranks 29th in the nation at 20.4 points per game.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

More Stories

The Latest

Seahawks Titans Football

Slumping Falcons next face Sam Darnold, who torched them last season

2h ago

Nine Yellow Jackets named all-ACC

Atlanta will host U.S. men against Belgium, Portugal

Keep Reading

Cottle, Kennesaw State take down FGCU 102-100 in OT

Cottle leads Kennesaw State against Jackson State

Jackson State visits Kennesaw State following Cottle's 33-point game

Featured

Austin Walters - Austin's Law

A 30-year-old’s overdose sparked a new law. Now courts are testing how far it can go.

Jared Curtis isn’t the only Georgia football storyline to watch on signing day

Search for inmate who escaped from Grady hospital enters second day