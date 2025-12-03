Career-high effort earns national honors for Kennesaw State’s Cottle

Kennesaw State guard Simeon Cottle shoots a technical foul shot during the second half of a game against South Florida Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 at Kennesaw State University. (Daniel Varnado/For the AJC))

The senior forward was named as one of five National Players of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association after helping the Owls win the Coconuts Hoops championship.

Earlier this week he was named Conference USA’s Player of the Week. It is the fourth time the senior has earned the award.

Cottle, who played at Tri-Cities High School, last week averaged 24.3 points and helped the Owls to overtime wins against Rice and Florida Gulf Coast. He scored a career-high 33 points in the win over Florida Gulf Coast after getting 25 against Rice and 15 in a loss to Oral Roberts.

Cottle leads CUSA and ranks 29th in the nation at 20.4 points per game.