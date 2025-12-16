Braves will have former Bulldog Aaron Schunk in spring training

Georgia third baseman/relief pitcher Aaron Schunk watches a foul ball slice just right of the line in the right field in the first of two NCAA regional games against Duke in 2018. (Steffenie Burns/UGA)

He’ll have an opportunity with his hometown team when the Braves report to North Port, Florida, for spring training in February.

Schunk was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Rockies after an illustrious two-way Bulldogs career. He hit .312 with 19 homers and 114 RBIs over 154 collegiate games as a third baseman. He had a 2.79 ERA with 20 saves as a reliever (51-2/3 innings). Baseball America named him a first-team All-American in 2019.

Atlanta native and Georgia product Aaron Schunk will be a non-roster invitee at Braves spring training, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned. The 28-year-old infielder has spent the past two seasons with Colorado.

The Lovett School product hasn’t had the same success at the pro level. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and has appeared in 55 games over the past two seasons, hitting .222 with a .548 OPS. He played in only 16 major league games last season. He did have an .829 OPS over 90 games in Triple-A.

Schunk was outrighted and elected free agency last month.

The Braves currently have Brett Wisely and Vidal Brujan as veteran infield depth on their 40-man roster, in addition to youngster Nacho Alvarez Jr.