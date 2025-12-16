Atlanta Braves

Braves will have former Bulldog Aaron Schunk in spring training

He’ll have an opportunity with his hometown team when the Braves report to North Port, Florida, for spring training in February.
Georgia third baseman/relief pitcher Aaron Schunk watches a foul ball slice just right of the line in the right field in the first of two NCAA regional games against Duke in 2018. (Steffenie Burns/UGA)
1 hour ago

Atlanta native and Georgia product Aaron Schunk will be a non-roster invitee at Braves spring training, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has learned. The 28-year-old infielder has spent the past two seasons with Colorado.

Schunk was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Rockies after an illustrious two-way Bulldogs career. He hit .312 with 19 homers and 114 RBIs over 154 collegiate games as a third baseman. He had a 2.79 ERA with 20 saves as a reliever (51-2/3 innings). Baseball America named him a first-team All-American in 2019.

The Lovett School product hasn’t had the same success at the pro level. He made his MLB debut in 2024 and has appeared in 55 games over the past two seasons, hitting .222 with a .548 OPS. He played in only 16 major league games last season. He did have an .829 OPS over 90 games in Triple-A.

Schunk was outrighted and elected free agency last month. Now he’ll have an opportunity with his hometown team when the Braves report to North Port, Florida, for spring training in February.

The Braves currently have Brett Wisely and Vidal Brujan as veteran infield depth on their 40-man roster, in addition to youngster Nacho Alvarez Jr.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

