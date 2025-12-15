Braves reschedule their opening game in 2026

Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) reacts after hitting a single in the fourth inning of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The Braves rescheduled their 2026 season opener against the Royals to March 27 at Truist Park, the team announced Monday. The game was previously scheduled for March 26.

First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m. There will be a postgame fireworks show, as always is the case following Friday games. March 27 had been a scheduled off-day before the change.