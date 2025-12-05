5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss Sunday to the Seahawks

Again, nothing new was learned here.

It was another reaffirmation of the inability to execute on third downs (1-of-13, 7.7%). The excuse was they had to get out of long third-down situations. Well, they couldn’t make medium to short third-down situations and even had a fumble (by Bijan Robinson) and two interceptions (by Kirk Cousins) on third downs.

Robinson didn’t talk to media members after the game, so he was not asked about the fumble.

Cousins went to the podium and discussed his interceptions and the rash of dropped passes.

“I think the first one, Kyle (Pitts) did a good job of kind of trying to get me a quick surface to throw,” Cousins said. “I tried to (put) it on him. The (defensive back) drove on it and the ball got tipped up in the air and it goes right to the other (defensive back).”

Cousins then addressed his second interception, which happened on a third-and-7 at the Falcons’ 18-yard line.

“Then, the second one, checked to the screen,” Cousins said. “They kind of read out into the screen. It was a bang-bang play. Again, gets tipped up in the air and they come away with it.”

