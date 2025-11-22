Sports

UAB plays after 2 players stabbed hours before kickoff

The American Athletic Conference team is coached by former Atlanta high school football standout Alex Mortensen. UAB offensive lineman Daniel Israel Mincey was charged as suspect.
By
42 minutes ago

The University of Alabama Birmingham game against South Florida went on as scheduled Saturday after a stabbing incident at the school’s football training center, officials said.

Two UAB players were injured in the incident at the Football Operations Building, school spokesperson Ted Feeley said in an e-mailed statement. They were said to be stable.

Another player was arrested as an investigation remains active, Feeley confirmed.

According to the Jefferson County jail roster, 20-year-old Daniel Israel Mincey was booked by campus police shortly before 1 p.m. on charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

The school’s football roster confirms Mincey is from Florida. He is a 6-foot-4 offensive lineman from Pompano Beach, Fla. He transferred to UAB from Kentucky and is considered a redshirt freshman.

The victims were not publicly identified by the school.

More than 10 Georgia players are on the roster.

Another Georgia connection is Atlanta native Alex Mortensen, son of ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, a former AJC sportswriter. He was named interim head coach at UAB after Trent Dilfer was let go on Oct. 13.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover,” Feeley said. “UAB’s top priority remains the safety and well-being of all of our students.”

The Blazers, who play in the American Athletic Conference, decided to move forward with their Saturday home game, which kicked off at 3 p.m.

