Maxwell summary after First Round: Creekside is Georgia’s highest rated team

Thomas County Central and Lincoln County snag top rating in their classes
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated after the first week of the playoffs of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
28 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,220 of 2,367 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.71 points and all game margins within 12.70 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.01

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson11-0 102.131(2)Thomas County Central11-095.75
2(2)Carrollton11-0 100.822(1)Hughes11-093.60
3(3)Buford11-0 100.633(3)Roswell10-187.59
4(5)North Gwinnett10-1 91.394(4)Rome9-285.34
5(6)Lowndes10-1 90.945(5)Gainesville9-283.48
6(7)Valdosta10-1 88.586(6)Houston County10-182.02
7(8)Douglas County8-3 86.867(8)Lee County8-378.46
8(9)Colquitt County9-2 86.138(7)Milton8-377.91
9(4)McEachern10-1 83.249(9)Sequoyah10-174.91
10(11)Newton8-3 78.7610(10)Jackson County10-173.66
11(14)Brookwood9-2 78.0011(12)Woodward Academy9-273.42
12(10)Harrison10-1 76.7212(13)Newnan9-270.50
13(15)Hillgrove9-2 74.6013(11)Sprayberry9-267.48
14(12)Mill Creek7-4 74.3614(15)Lovejoy8-367.45
15(13)North Cobb8-3 74.1615(14)New Manchester8-265.31



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside11-0102.521(1)Sandy Creek11-086.79
2(2)Cartersville11-082.672(2)Troup10-176.02
3(3)North Oconee11-081.493(3)Jefferson10-174.82
4(4)Benedictine8-280.534(5)Jenkins10-171.75
5(6)Marist10-178.605(4)LaGrange9-270.58
6(5)Central (Carrollton)11-074.696(6)North Hall11-068.87
7(7)Kell9-273.437(7)West Laurens11-067.08
8(16)Southwest DeKalb9-269.648(8)Calhoun9-266.51
9(8)Cambridge9-269.459(12)Stephenson10-163.69
10(9)Blessed Trinity7-468.5010(9)Peach County10-163.48
11(13)Ware County9-268.1411(11)Douglass8-362.75
12(10)Cass9-264.7812(10)Cairo9-262.48
13(21)Lithonia9-264.6013(14)Monroe Area9-260.63
14(11)Eastside6-561.4014(13)Westside (Augusta)10-159.16
15(23)Warner Robins7-460.8115(16)North Clayton8-357.82



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)11-074.961(1)Toombs County10-172.78
2(3)Carver (Atlanta)11-073.012(2)Worth County11-068.06
3(4)Morgan County11-068.303(3)Thomasville8-361.76
4(2)Sumter County10-168.294(5)Fitzgerald8-358.01
5(6)Hapeville Charter7-461.135(4)Swainsboro9-257.45
6(5)Rockmart10-158.996(8)Heard County11-055.70
7(7)Appling County8-358.407(6)Northeast9-255.25
8(10)Callaway8-357.208(9)Dublin9-253.61
9(8)Thomson8-356.189(10)Bleckley County9-251.68
10(9)Burke County9-256.1310(7)Lamar County10-149.11
11(11)Pierce County9-253.3811(14)Rabun County9-248.85
12(16)Columbia5-653.1512(11)Jasper County10-148.83
13(15)Stephens County6-551.6713(12)Jeff Davis7-446.43
14(14)Franklin County7-450.5814(13)Dodge County7-443.18
15(13)Crisp County4-750.0115(15)Gordon Lee10-142.75



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Lincoln County11-055.511(1)Hebron Christian8-180.56
2(1)Bowdon9-254.972(2)Fellowship Christian8-172.95
3(3)Clinch County11-049.473(3)Calvary Day9-166.76
4(4)Wheeler County11-047.954(5)Prince Avenue Christian7-360.21
5(5)Screven County11-045.585(4)Savannah Christian6-459.88
6(6)Brooks County6-544.916(6)Athens Academy9-156.81
7(7)Johnson County11-044.907(7)Holy Innocents8-355.19
8(8)Early County8-340.418(9)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-654.52
9(10)Emanuel County Institute8-338.239(8)Greater Atlanta Christian8-254.25
10(9)Wilcox County7-437.4810(11)Whitefield Academy8-251.78
11(13)Charlton County6-534.3411(12)Wesleyan8-350.66
12(12)Hawkinsville9-234.2312(10)Aquinas7-450.44
13(14)Atkinson County8-130.9413(14)Landmark Christian9-244.14
14(15)Manchester4-629.9314(13)Lovett6-543.66
15(20)Mount Zion (Carroll)8-329.5115(16)Christian Heritage7-335.50



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy10-152.351(1)Brentwood School11-139.49
2(2)Deerfield-Windsor12-045.182(2)Southwest Georgia Academy9-327.33
3(3)Stratford Academy10-242.933(4)Robert Toombs Academy6-519.54
4(4)Brookstone10-240.874(3)Southland Academy7-517.83
5(5)First Presbyterian8-438.795(6)Briarwood Academy9-317.01



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian8-35.34
2(2)Creekside Christian7-4-5.62
3(3)Cherokee Christian4-6-12.95
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-8-47.05



Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Creekside4-AAAA11-0102.5238.07264 [57]50.25-13.69
2 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA11-0102.1360.8136 [27]44.78-18.78
3 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAA11-0100.8263.8717 [15]47.78-14.46
4 [3]Buford8-AAAAAA11-0100.6364.1216 [14]43.04-19.02
5 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA11-095.7556.2572 [17]40.41-16.76
6 [2]Hughes3-AAAAA11-093.6054.7681 [19]43.67-11.35
7 [4]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA10-191.3961.6530 [24]36.73-16.08
8 [5]Lowndes1-AAAAAA10-190.9468.768 [8]37.86-14.50
9 [6]Valdosta1-AAAAAA10-188.5861.9928 [22]38.15-11.86
10 [3]Roswell7-AAAAA10-187.5957.1064 [14]41.42-7.59
11 [7]Douglas County2-AAAAAA8-386.8672.324 [4]35.32-12.97
12 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA11-086.7953.0898 [9]34.43-13.78
13 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA9-286.1375.262 [2]36.09-11.47
14 [4]Rome5-AAAAA9-285.3463.7818 [3]36.65-10.11
15 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA9-283.4856.6566 [15]34.81-10.09
16 [9]McEachern3-AAAAAA10-183.2454.4088 [46]33.33-11.33
17 [2]Cartersville7-AAAA11-082.6748.89142 [28]39.23-4.86
18 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA10-182.0262.8623 [5]34.88-8.57
19 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA11-081.4952.67102 [16]30.92-11.99
20 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #8-180.5656.5670 [1]35.01-6.97
21 [4]Benedictine1-AAAA8-280.5360.3038 [3]34.13-7.82
22 [10]Newton4-AAAAAA8-378.7661.1134 [25]33.64-6.54
23 [5]Marist5-AAAA10-178.6043.98205 [45]30.14-9.88
24 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA8-378.4666.1313 [1]34.08-5.81
25 [11]Brookwood7-AAAAAA9-278.0059.2842 [28]32.71-6.71
26 [8]Milton7-AAAAA8-377.9156.0774 [18]30.78-8.55
27 [12]Harrison3-AAAAAA10-176.7250.91116 [50]33.73-4.41
28 [2]Troup2-AAA10-176.0253.7091 [7]34.38-3.07
29 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA11-074.9624.62368 [44]27.91-8.48
30 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA10-174.9152.82100 [24]30.43-5.91
31 [3]Jefferson8-AAA10-174.8254.4286 [6]27.92-8.33
32 [6]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA11-074.6946.36175 [39]32.77-3.35
33 [13]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA9-274.6049.38134 [52]29.54-6.48
34 [14]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-474.3663.6719 [16]30.26-5.52
35 [15]North Cobb5-AAAAAA8-374.1662.6125 [20]30.09-5.49
36 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA10-173.6645.63185 [51]28.79-6.29
37 [7]Kell6-AAAA9-273.4358.7847 [6]29.46-5.40
38 [11]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA9-273.4251.71109 [28]28.17-6.67
39 [16]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-573.3070.585 [5]28.20-6.52
40 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA11-073.0137.90267 [20]27.06-7.38
41 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #8-172.9542.82218 [7]29.39-4.98
42 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I10-172.7840.07245 [10]31.98-2.21
43 [4]Jenkins3-AAA10-171.7538.57258 [46]33.710.53
44 [17]North Paulding5-AAAAAA8-371.0162.4026 [21]29.57-2.86
45 [18]Archer4-AAAAAA6-571.0166.2612 [12]29.84-2.59
46 [5]LaGrange2-AAA9-270.5855.4277 [5]27.68-4.32
47 [19]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA6-570.5563.3220 [17]24.73-7.24
48 [12]Newnan3-AAAAA9-270.5052.49105 [26]31.37-0.55
49 [20]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA9-269.7855.5875 [41]29.67-1.53
50 [8]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA9-269.6443.21215 [47]27.83-3.24
51 [21]Camden County1-AAAAAA6-469.5476.911 [1]28.67-2.29
52 [9]Cambridge6-AAAA9-269.4551.16114 [18]29.33-1.54
53 [22]Walton5-AAAAAA6-569.3767.7311 [11]27.90-2.90
54 [23]Marietta5-AAAAAA5-669.2968.399 [9]28.07-2.65
55 [6]North Hall6-AAA11-068.8740.31244 [43]31.361.07
56 [24]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA7-468.8758.7946 [29]27.59-2.71
57 [10]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA7-468.5058.1851 [7]25.13-4.80
58 [3]Morgan County2-AA11-068.3035.31295 [29]31.792.07
59 [4]Sumter County1-AA10-168.2927.40344 [38]25.41-4.30
60 [11]Ware County1-AAAA9-268.1455.3378 [12]28.29-1.27
61 [2]Worth County1-A Division I11-068.0633.25313 [29]29.35-0.13
62 [13]Sprayberry6-AAAAA9-267.4850.11128 [33]28.79-0.11
63 [14]Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-367.4553.0199 [23]25.58-3.29
64 [7]West Laurens4-AAA11-067.0838.52259 [47]27.50-1.00
65 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #9-166.7631.35324 [16]27.68-0.50
66 [25]East Coweta2-AAAAAA4-766.6570.006 [6]28.890.81
67 [8]Calhoun7-AAA9-266.5147.08165 [20]27.28-0.65
68 [26]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-766.3169.127 [7]27.21-0.52
69 [27]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-565.6463.2422 [18]24.34-2.72
70 [15]New Manchester5-AAAAA8-265.3145.63186 [52]24.60-2.13
71 [28]Denmark6-AAAAAA7-464.8357.2263 [37]22.64-3.62
72 [12]Cass7-AAAA9-264.7847.75157 [32]25.20-1.01
73 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-664.7367.9010 [10]21.33-4.82
74 [13]Lithonia5-AAAA9-264.6039.22250 [53]24.36-1.66
75 [9]Stephenson5-AAA10-163.6944.67195 [25]25.790.68
76 [10]Peach County1-AAA10-163.4845.90182 [22]27.172.27
77 [16]Northgate3-AAAAA8-363.0751.18113 [29]21.84-2.65
78 [17]East Paulding5-AAAAA6-563.0357.9656 [11]24.35-0.11
79 [11]Douglass5-AAA8-362.7550.18127 [15]21.27-2.90
80 [12]Cairo1-AAA9-262.4852.59103 [10]23.31-0.59
81 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I8-361.7644.86192 [2]26.783.60
82 [30]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-761.4673.703 [3]26.033.15
83 [14]Eastside8-AAAA6-561.4054.4087 [13]23.060.24
84 [5]Hapeville Charter5-AA7-461.1348.68144 [5]19.52-3.03
85 [18]Brunswick1-AAAAA9-261.0544.72194 [56]25.442.97
86 [31]Lambert6-AAAAAA6-560.8558.0753 [32]25.983.71
87 [15]Warner Robins1-AAAA7-460.8156.4071 [11]24.362.13
88 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA9-260.6342.00226 [36]22.650.60
89 [16]Stockbridge2-AAAA8-360.5647.53160 [33]25.093.11
90 [19]Villa Rica5-AAAAA6-560.3259.9940 [8]21.61-0.13
91 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #7-360.2146.91168 [5]25.463.82
92 [5]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #6-459.8850.56122 [3]24.533.23
93 [17]Ola2-AAAA8-359.6448.44148 [29]20.48-0.57
94 [20]Seckinger7-AAAAA6-559.5649.81130 [34]22.321.34
95 [21]River Ridge6-AAAAA7-359.5450.72119 [30]19.36-1.60
96 [14]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA10-159.1636.64278 [51]19.95-0.64
97 [32]Parkview7-AAAAAA4-659.1260.9635 [26]25.635.09
98 [22]Coffee2-AAAAA4-759.0165.4714 [2]22.151.72
99 [6]Rockmart7-AA10-158.9936.59280 [24]24.814.40
100 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-558.5858.0155 [34]20.080.08
101 [18]Tucker5-AAAA6-558.5847.13164 [35]23.263.26
102 [7]Appling County3-AA8-358.4045.37190 [9]22.472.65
103 [19]Flowery Branch8-AAAA7-458.3654.1189 [14]24.024.25
104 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAA6-558.1849.16137 [26]20.390.79
105 [34]Dacula8-AAAAAA5-658.1158.4150 [31]24.965.43
106 [35]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-558.0854.6683 [43]21.441.94
107 [4]Fitzgerald1-A Division I8-358.0141.71229 [6]19.07-0.37
108 [23]Lanier7-AAAAA5-557.9652.77101 [25]21.191.80
109 [15]North Clayton5-AAA8-357.8243.54210 [30]24.625.38
110 [21]Perry1-AAAA4-757.7161.6331 [1]20.671.53
111 [22]Locust Grove2-AAAA9-257.6644.54196 [44]20.181.09
112 [16]Harlem4-AAA9-257.5940.32243 [42]19.600.59
113 [5]Swainsboro3-A Division I9-257.4546.67171 [1]21.342.46
114 [23]Griffin3-AAAA7-457.4049.72131 [24]21.883.06
115 [8]Callaway2-AA8-357.2042.86217 [12]19.791.17
116 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA5-657.1257.5257 [12]20.952.41
117 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-757.1164.3515 [13]22.654.11
118 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #9-156.8134.36304 [12]24.866.63
119 [17]Mary Persons2-AAA5-556.3650.88117 [14]21.453.67
120 [9]Thomson4-AA8-356.1831.55323 [33]20.132.53
121 [18]Whitewater2-AAA5-656.1758.9445 [3]25.217.62
122 [10]Burke County4-AA9-256.1329.08337 [36]21.854.30
123 [19]Oconee County8-AAA7-456.0651.69110 [13]19.762.27
124 [6]Heard County6-A Division I11-055.7029.34334 [34]21.614.49
125 [25]Effingham County1-AAAAA8-355.6147.77156 [43]23.866.82
126 [1]Lincoln County8-A Division II11-055.5123.24377 [29]20.513.57
127 [7]Northeast2-A Division I9-255.2534.88299 [24]16.970.29
128 [7]Holy Innocents5-AA #8-355.1938.13263 [10]19.552.94
129 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II9-254.9735.09297 [5]21.605.20
130 [24]M.L. King4-AAAA10-154.9433.97305 [59]19.753.39
131 [26]Shiloh4-AAAAA6-554.9050.19126 [32]18.542.21
132 [8]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #5-654.5253.2896 [2]21.545.60
133 [9]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #8-254.2542.45221 [8]22.366.68
134 [25]Hampton2-AAAA7-453.9948.38150 [31]19.804.38
135 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-653.6556.1973 [40]20.945.86
136 [8]Dublin2-A Division I9-253.6135.83289 [21]18.513.47
137 [11]Pierce County3-AA9-253.3837.96266 [19]19.154.35
138 [12]Columbia6-AA5-653.1555.2879 [1]17.502.92
139 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA6-553.0746.74169 [21]20.816.32
140 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA10-152.3526.38355 [6]18.154.37
141 [26]Jones County2-AAAA6-452.2645.98181 [42]19.325.63
142 [21]Richmond Academy4-AAA5-651.8947.21163 [19]19.075.76
143 [38]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-451.8652.53104 [48]20.977.69
144 [10]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #8-251.7830.96326 [17]20.196.99
145 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA6-551.7448.89143 [37]19.396.23
146 [9]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-251.6833.42312 [28]19.686.58
147 [13]Stephens County8-AA6-551.6753.6792 [3]18.815.72
148 [22]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-551.4252.21106 [11]16.003.15
149 [27]Madison County8-AAAA6-451.0850.64120 [20]20.568.05
150 [23]Westover1-AAA6-451.0149.46133 [16]18.365.93
151 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-450.9443.70207 [59]18.095.72
152 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA8-350.7644.46197 [57]19.647.46
153 [11]Wesleyan5-A Division I #8-350.6633.49310 [13]17.875.79
154 [14]Franklin County8-AA7-450.5839.91247 [16]16.434.42
155 [12]Aquinas4-AAA #7-450.4441.10236 [9]18.736.87
156 [30]Woodstock6-AAAAA6-550.2549.50132 [35]16.504.83
157 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAA4-650.0858.0952 [10]21.009.50
158 [15]Crisp County3-AA4-750.0150.78118 [4]17.496.06
159 [16]North Murray7-AA10-149.7537.16273 [22]16.695.53
160 [17]Laney4-AA8-349.7227.82342 [37]18.167.02
161 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II11-049.4726.07360 [20]16.395.50
162 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA4-649.4256.6168 [39]16.635.79
163 [28]Hiram7-AAAA5-649.2753.5295 [15]18.137.43
164 [32]Clarke Central8-AAAAA6-549.1148.60145 [38]17.757.22
165 [10]Lamar County4-A Division I10-149.1127.89341 [35]11.921.39
166 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-548.8851.36112 [49]15.865.55
167 [11]Rabun County8-A Division I9-248.8534.36303 [26]19.268.98
168 [12]Jasper County4-A Division I10-148.8323.22378 [38]16.496.24
169 [29]Mays4-AAAA5-648.6750.23125 [22]13.833.74
170 [30]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA6-448.5746.40174 [38]17.387.38
171 [24]Lumpkin County6-AAA6-548.1544.26201 [26]16.947.37
172 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-548.1450.95115 [19]13.994.42
173 [25]Pickens6-AAA7-447.9641.73228 [37]17.367.97
174 [4]Wheeler County4-A Division II11-047.9521.20389 [33]19.289.91
175 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-447.5638.02265 [48]18.779.79
176 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-747.4857.3660 [35]19.4810.58
177 [27]Spalding2-AAA2-846.9961.2432 [1]12.253.84
178 [32]New Hampstead1-AAAA2-846.7959.0143 [4]16.137.92
179 [18]Hart County8-AA3-846.5355.1080 [2]14.106.15
180 [33]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-446.5139.88248 [52]15.587.65
181 [13]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-446.4339.84249 [12]15.717.86
182 [33]Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-746.3657.3859 [13]14.766.98
183 [28]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA7-446.2441.68230 [38]15.287.61
184 [5]Screven County3-A Division II11-045.5819.77394 [37]13.086.07
185 [34]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-545.4144.85193 [55]17.8611.03
186 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-945.3961.6829 [23]17.4410.63
187 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA12-045.1817.42404 [16]11.484.88
188 [29]Baldwin4-AAA4-645.1645.18191 [24]18.0511.46
189 [34]Centennial6-AAAA7-445.0839.13253 [55]16.5910.09
190 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-745.0656.5969 [16]13.326.84
191 [35]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-544.9145.62187 [43]14.468.12
192 [6]Brooks County2-A Division II6-544.9140.76240 [1]11.865.53
193 [7]Johnson County5-A Division II11-044.9012.26424 [48]16.299.96
194 [43]Campbell3-AAAAAA6-444.3946.03178 [55]13.237.42
195 [44]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-844.2557.2562 [36]14.218.54
196 [30]Luella5-AAA4-644.1949.11138 [18]13.487.87
197 [13]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #9-244.1420.72393 [22]14.298.73
198 [31]Monroe1-AAA3-744.0551.92108 [12]14.158.68
199 [36]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA1-944.0263.2921 [4]11.375.93
200 [32]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-744.0145.76183 [23]14.839.40
201 [19]East Jackson8-AA5-643.9648.48147 [6]15.9910.61
202 [14]Lovett5-AA #6-543.6642.95216 [6]10.345.26
203 [37]Veterans2-AAAAA2-843.5062.1427 [6]15.2910.37
204 [36]Dalton7-AAAA3-843.4757.0365 [10]18.0913.20
205 [38]Decatur4-AAAAA4-643.4548.02155 [42]11.706.83
206 [33]Long County3-AAA7-443.4435.50293 [55]18.5713.71
207 [20]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA7-443.4236.11284 [27]15.8511.01
208 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-743.3354.6084 [44]15.0010.24
209 [39]Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-643.2945.51188 [53]13.889.17
210 [37]Allatoona7-AAAA3-743.2249.93129 [23]14.409.76
211 [14]Dodge County2-A Division I7-443.1834.89298 [23]15.2010.60
212 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA10-242.9325.89361 [8]15.3410.99
213 [21]Jackson2-AA4-742.8042.70220 [13]14.5110.29
214 [15]Gordon Lee7-A Division I10-142.7519.46396 [43]15.0610.88
215 [34]Gilmer7-AAA6-542.5540.60241 [41]15.4411.46
216 [22]Cook3-AA5-642.5344.38199 [10]13.059.09
217 [16]Elbert County8-A Division I5-642.4840.36242 [9]12.198.29
218 [38]McDonough2-AAAA3-742.3748.40149 [30]11.617.82
219 [17]Pepperell6-A Division I7-442.3735.55292 [22]15.7111.93
220 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA5-542.2035.75291 [54]13.559.93
221 [23]Miller Grove6-AA9-242.0326.94348 [39]11.478.01
222 [36]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-641.7449.23136 [17]13.4010.24
223 [18]Social Circle4-A Division I7-441.7332.29319 [31]16.3313.17
224 [40]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-641.3148.14153 [40]11.148.41
225 [37]Liberty County3-AAA7-441.1836.91275 [50]10.547.94
226 [38]Dawson County6-AAA4-641.0638.77255 [45]12.489.99
227 [41]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-740.8944.36200 [58]16.6614.36
228 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA10-240.8729.44333 [2]11.769.47
229 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-840.5951.64111 [17]11.189.17
230 [8]Early County1-A Division II8-340.4123.34376 [28]11.8310.00
231 [42]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-740.2048.90141 [36]12.8711.25
232 [40]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA7-440.0838.76256 [56]11.9810.48
233 [43]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-839.9153.6494 [22]16.2214.88
234 [44]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-839.7660.3039 [7]12.5811.40
235 [45]Alexander5-AAAAA2-839.5854.7482 [20]12.8111.80
236 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A11-139.4910.71429 [6]15.7614.85
237 [19]Haralson County6-A Division I7-439.4930.22330 [33]11.8110.90
238 [41]Wayne County1-AAAA1-939.4161.1833 [2]12.5211.70
239 [42]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-839.1457.3561 [9]12.3911.83
240 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-639.0842.16225 [14]12.1511.65
241 [39]East Hall8-AAA3-738.8742.25223 [35]17.1516.85
242 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-438.7926.32357 [7]10.8610.65
243 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II8-338.2325.24365 [22]12.3512.69
244 [43]Harris County3-AAAA4-638.1650.25124 [21]9.7910.21
245 [46]Evans1-AAAAA3-738.1647.06166 [46]11.6012.02
246 [20]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I6-538.0336.65277 [17]10.2910.83
247 [21]Washington County2-A Division I5-637.9737.67270 [16]11.4212.03
248 [40]Beach3-AAA5-537.8637.82268 [49]10.5811.31
249 [25]Ringgold7-AA6-537.6036.32282 [25]11.7012.68
250 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II7-437.4828.10340 [16]11.7612.86
251 [41]Adairsville7-AAA4-637.0742.75219 [33]10.8212.33
252 [42]Bainbridge1-AAA1-936.9258.4549 [4]9.9011.55
253 [22]Bremen6-A Division I5-636.6831.55322 [32]8.6110.51
254 [43]Dougherty1-AAA2-936.6353.0997 [8]12.9614.90
255 [23]Bacon County1-A Division I5-636.3941.11235 [8]10.5712.76
256 [44]White County6-AAA3-736.2843.31213 [32]9.1211.42
257 [24]Putnam County4-A Division I5-635.9235.93286 [18]10.0612.72
258 [26]Sonoraville7-AA5-635.8837.46271 [21]13.4216.12
259 [27]Spencer1-AA6-535.8329.97331 [34]10.7713.52
260 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-735.8045.39189 [54]14.1716.94
261 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #7-335.5024.28373 [21]10.9714.05
262 [16]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #6-535.4530.51328 [18]10.0013.13
263 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-835.4047.48161 [45]10.6813.86
264 [25]Berrien1-A Division I4-735.2841.89227 [5]11.5214.82
265 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-834.7747.26162 [34]11.4615.27
266 [46]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-934.6053.6493 [47]10.7014.67
267 [47]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-934.5358.5948 [30]12.2216.27
268 [45]Hephzibah4-AAA3-734.5343.47211 [31]10.4714.52
269 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA3-834.4348.19152 [7]9.9514.10
270 [11]Charlton County2-A Division II6-534.3432.11321 [8]14.4918.72
271 [45]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-1034.2657.5158 [8]6.2810.60
272 [12]Hawkinsville4-A Division II9-234.2321.01391 [35]9.4013.74
273 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #4-734.0647.61159 [4]8.9013.42
274 [48]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-734.0348.98140 [53]9.1113.66
275 [6]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-433.9726.56353 [5]9.1113.72
276 [26]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-633.7735.83288 [20]10.2815.08
277 [7]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-433.7622.47380 [11]8.2213.05
278 [46]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-833.6749.11139 [27]12.2017.11
279 [8]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA11-133.646.27442 [26]7.9112.85
280 [27]Commerce8-A Division I2-833.4840.04246 [11]9.5414.64
281 [49]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-933.3446.58172 [48]9.2414.48
282 [50]Pope6-AAAAA1-933.0953.8390 [21]9.6615.14
283 [49]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-933.0262.7724 [19]11.6317.19
284 [50]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-832.6948.53146 [54]10.5916.47
285 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-732.3446.26176 [40]6.7312.97
286 [9]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-432.2421.23388 [13]11.1017.44
287 [48]Druid Hills5-AAAA4-632.1040.90239 [51]7.0213.49
288 [46]Chestatee6-AAA3-731.8741.13234 [40]11.0517.76
289 [10]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-331.3019.58395 [14]10.5617.83
290 [13]Atkinson County2-A Division II †8-130.941.19451 [57]12.4520.09
291 [49]Cedartown7-AAAA2-830.7946.45173 [37]7.2815.07
292 [29]Pike County2-AA4-630.7038.31262 [18]7.7715.65
293 [51]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-730.4845.67184 [50]8.4216.52
294 [14]Manchester7-A Division II4-629.9333.72307 [7]9.4018.05
295 [50]Pace Academy4-AAAA3-729.5440.98237 [50]3.5712.60
296 [15]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II8-329.5122.28382 [31]6.9916.06
297 [28]East Laurens2-A Division I3-829.4538.49260 [14]4.9214.05
298 [11]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-629.3427.15346 [3]6.8416.07
299 [16]Warren County8-A Division II6-529.3330.85327 [10]4.9914.24
300 [18]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-728.8833.00315 [15]10.7120.41
301 [17]Seminole County1-A Division II8-228.8715.83411 [44]7.9217.62
302 [30]Coahulla Creek7-AA3-728.8435.78290 [28]6.4116.15
303 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-728.4338.47261 [61]7.7817.93
304 [31]Union County7-AA3-728.2436.25283 [26]6.2116.55
305 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-628.1935.25296 [56]4.8815.26
306 [19]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #8-328.1214.02418 [23]6.1916.64
307 [18]Metter3-A Division II5-528.0626.81349 [18]4.6715.19
308 [19]Jenkins County3-A Division II7-427.8523.87374 [26]6.9517.68
309 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-527.7919.14398 [15]7.2117.99
310 [32]Columbus1-AA7-427.5924.33372 [45]3.8914.87
311 [20]Taylor County6-A Division II7-427.4615.76412 [45]5.5516.66
312 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A9-327.3311.20426 [4]6.2817.53
313 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-827.0358.0654 [33]6.5218.07
314 [48]Howard4-AAA2-826.9242.33222 [34]9.4321.08
315 [29]Temple6-A Division I5-626.8332.46317 [30]7.9019.65
316 [21]Treutlen4-A Division II6-526.7625.17367 [24]3.3215.14
317 [51]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-826.4143.37212 [46]7.1319.29
318 [52]Union Grove2-AAAA0-1026.3949.36135 [25]4.6816.87
319 [53]Banneker3-AAAAA2-826.0950.63121 [31]3.0415.53
320 [30]Vidalia3-A Division I1-925.8244.39198 [3]4.6617.42
321 [31]Southwest2-A Division I3-725.7834.67300 [25]5.0717.87
322 [53]Midtown4-AAAA3-725.5039.15251 [54]3.0316.10
323 [54]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-925.4648.06154 [41]2.3015.42
324 [20]Darlington6-A Division I #3-825.4536.93274 [11]8.6121.74
325 [33]Redan6-AA4-725.3436.63279 [23]5.1118.35
326 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-925.1355.5076 [42]1.9615.40
327 [34]Tattnall County3-AA2-825.1040.97238 [15]6.2419.71
328 [22]Bryan County3-A Division II5-525.0925.31364 [21]4.1817.67
329 [23]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-624.9625.22366 [23]2.6316.25
330 [21]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-624.9527.45343 [19]6.2019.82
331 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-824.5343.57209 [56]3.6017.65
332 [24]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-624.3229.49332 [12]5.6019.86
333 [25]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-524.3121.00392 [36]6.7721.04
334 [55]Loganville8-AAAAA1-924.2347.00167 [47]-0.1514.20
335 [26]Telfair County4-A Division II3-723.5430.43329 [11]2.8817.92
336 [27]Trion7-A Division II4-723.3528.86338 [14]4.0919.32
337 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I5-623.2127.03347 [36]4.1119.48
338 [35]South Atlanta6-AA3-823.1233.09314 [30]1.5617.02
339 [33]McNair4-A Division I3-823.1133.84306 [27]4.3619.83
340 [28]Schley County6-A Division II7-422.6514.30416 [47]3.9319.85
341 [36]Therrell5-AA1-922.5246.00179 [8]1.7717.83
342 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-822.4343.27214 [60]2.0018.15
343 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA4-622.1633.58309 [58]3.6420.06
344 [29]Turner County2-A Division II2-722.1435.46294 [4]3.3219.75
345 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-721.5724.48370 [10]2.8419.85
346 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-621.5617.29405 [17]2.7819.80
347 [37]Rutland2-AA0-1020.5844.18202 [11]-0.2017.80
348 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-1020.4758.9644 [5]1.9820.09
349 [57]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-920.2648.38151 [39]3.8822.19
350 [30]Macon County6-A Division II5-620.1818.05400 [39]2.9121.30
351 [50]Riverdale5-AAA2-820.0639.14252 [44]-1.7516.76
352 [34]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-819.9037.80269 [15]0.9519.63
353 [51]Ridgeland7-AAA2-819.6933.67308 [57]2.1521.03
354 [3]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A6-519.5413.87419 [2]2.3421.38
355 [38]Shaw1-AA3-719.5229.27336 [35]1.5820.64
356 [58]Morrow3-AAAAA1-919.0152.04107 [27]0.9820.55
357 [15]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-618.9624.62369 [9]0.4820.10
358 [16]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-418.9115.56415 [19]1.7421.41
359 [35]Model6-A Division I2-818.8935.91287 [19]4.4524.14
360 [52]West Hall8-AAA2-818.8343.82206 [28]1.5121.26
361 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-1018.5547.67158 [44]0.4120.43
362 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-918.5550.50123 [51]3.2823.31
363 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-1018.3960.4737 [2]2.3022.49
364 [4]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-517.8314.16417 [1]2.1122.86
365 [31]Portal3-A Division II4-617.7221.19390 [34]4.3025.16
366 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I7-417.7015.70414 [46]0.9221.79
367 [32]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-5-117.6918.50399 [38]3.2124.10
368 [33]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-717.5724.38371 [25]5.3626.37
369 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A9-317.018.61436 [9]1.9423.50
370 [34]Lanier County2-A Division II2-916.4731.09325 [9]2.6424.74
371 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A7-415.648.85435 [8]-3.7519.19
372 [55]Northview5-AAAA2-815.5542.22224 [48]0.5023.53
373 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA2-815.0046.25177 [49]2.0025.58
374 [35]Irwin County2-A Division II1-914.7237.26272 [2]-1.7222.13
375 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-914.2254.5085 [45]0.3724.73
376 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-814.1735.99285 [53]0.1424.55
377 [37]Chattooga7-A Division I3-714.1421.80386 [41]-0.5023.93
378 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-414.0611.38425 [21]0.3524.86
379 [36]Dooly County4-A Division II1-814.0036.90276 [3]-2.1822.39
380 [37]Towns County8-A Division II †7-313.743.19447 [56]0.8525.69
381 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-1013.7356.6467 [38]-0.7724.09
382 [38]Towers4-A Division I4-713.3925.58363 [37]-2.0223.16
383 [39]Murray County7-AA2-813.3532.52316 [31]-3.7521.47
384 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-913.3233.46311 [14]-1.3123.95
385 [38]Miller County1-A Division II3-713.1923.09379 [30]0.7526.14
386 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA2-713.0534.38301 [58]-2.2223.31
387 [39]Greene County8-A Division II2-912.7034.37302 [6]3.2729.15
388 [39]Dade County7-A Division I2-812.6122.21383 [40]-2.5123.46
389 [40]Washington5-AA2-812.4839.00254 [17]-5.8120.29
390 [57]North Springs5-AAAA1-911.8346.72170 [36]-4.7222.03
391 [40]Crawford County6-A Division II4-611.8010.25431 [51]0.1126.88
392 [40]Banks County8-A Division I0-1011.0741.66232 [7]-0.6726.84
393 [41]Greenville7-A Division II3-710.7222.01384 [32]-0.6227.23
394 [41]Salem6-AA3-79.9026.65350 [40]0.7129.39
395 [18]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-59.578.95434 [23]-4.6024.41
396 [55]Islands3-AAA1-99.5236.44281 [52]-3.4725.59
397 [41]Brantley County1-A Division I0-109.0544.16203 [4]-6.0723.46
398 [42]Coosa7-A Division I3-78.5617.55402 [45]-2.6327.39
399 [42]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-88.3223.73375 [27]-9.8420.42
400 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-68.028.15437 [24]-3.6726.89
401 [43]Savannah3-A Division II1-87.9226.61351 [19]-5.7524.91
402 [44]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-67.547.95438 [52]-4.5726.47
403 [45]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-77.3317.51403 [40]-5.0626.19
404 [43]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †8-17.323.48446 [47]-4.9426.31
405 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A6-37.000.88452 [14]-2.2329.34
406 [46]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-96.6029.30335 [13]-2.6429.33
407 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †4-55.765.02444 [54]-8.2524.57
408 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #3-85.4326.37356 [20]-7.9025.25
409 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA8-35.34-4.32455 [1]-7.8525.39
410 [42]Butler4-AA2-95.1132.45318 [32]-6.2827.19
411 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A4-84.859.51432 [7]-6.6527.07
412 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-64.1411.16427 [5]-5.9128.52
413 [20]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-83.9321.97385 [12]-5.6229.03
414 [48]Glascock County5-A Division II3-83.7116.32408 [43]-4.0330.84
415 [21]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-73.4313.63420 [20]-4.1231.03
416 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-62.647.19440 [25]-8.7727.17
417 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-92.4343.99204 [27]-8.8527.30
418 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-102.0441.67231 [49]-3.6132.93
419 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-101.6838.72257 [13]-6.6830.21
420 [49]Pelham1-A Division II1-91.2128.19339 [15]-7.3929.98
421 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-60.793.02448 [12]-8.6929.10
422 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-60.1717.98401 [46]-9.4328.98
423 [57]Groves3-AAA0-10-0.1041.61233 [39]-3.6335.04
424 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-8-0.1213.31421 [60]-7.4231.28
425 [50]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-7-0.5810.95428 [49]-6.3832.77
426 [51]Claxton3-A Division II0-10-1.7827.18345 [17]-10.5729.79
427 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-10-2.8243.67208 [29]-6.0835.32
428 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-9-2.9426.14358 [41]-10.2631.25
429 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-3.152.22449 [27]-8.5733.16
430 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-10-3.8645.99180 [41]-10.7331.71
431 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-10-4.2632.25320 [1]-14.9327.91
432 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-8-4.302.22450 [13]-9.0033.88
433 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-7-4.5816.23409 [18]-6.7736.38
434 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-9-4.7026.52354 [59]-10.0933.19
435 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-4-5.62-12.66457 [3]-9.5034.70
436 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-10-5.7012.48423 [3]-10.1434.14
437 [26]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-9-7.3226.59352 [4]-11.7834.12
438 [52]Marion County6-A Division II1-9-8.2715.75413 [46]-6.8739.98
439 [53]Terrell County1-A Division II1-8-8.8217.09406 [41]-14.0933.32
440 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-9-8.8819.34397 [44]-12.9034.56
441 [45]Josey4-AA2-8-8.9616.13410 [47]-12.8034.74
442 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-9-9.3821.29387 [42]-16.4731.49
443 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A2-9-9.746.24443 [11]-14.0934.22
444 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-9-10.349.33433 [22]-10.2638.66
445 [14]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-4-10.42-13.56459 [15]-15.2933.71
446 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-5-11.20-1.18453 [58]-14.7934.98
447 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-10-11.2359.6141 [9]-14.2135.60
448 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-9-12.8522.31381 [39]-15.9235.50
449 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-6-12.95-8.85456 [2]-10.0741.46
450 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-8-14.9512.84422 [24]-14.3339.20
451 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-10-15.3216.91407 [42]-11.5642.34
452 [56]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-7-15.777.73439 [53]-15.3139.04
453 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-10-16.846.52441 [10]-10.6144.80
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-10-26.2026.11359 [42]-21.4243.35
455 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-7-27.163.75445 [55]-18.7047.03
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-10-30.9225.88362 [43]-18.6950.81
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-36.1310.64430 [50]-29.0545.66
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †1-9-42.76-3.80454 [61]-33.0448.30
459 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-8-47.05-13.28458 [4]-28.8656.77

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA683.6678.33
22-AAAAAA581.4169.16
32-AAAAA677.0467.13
44-AAAAAA775.4064.63
58-AAAAAA770.3757.11
67-AAAAA768.7052.90
77-AAAAAA868.6257.18
85-AAAAAA767.1861.97
92-AAA866.6857.84
106-AAAA565.9459.12
113-AAAAA865.8153.89
121-AAAA665.7358.90
135-AAAAA863.5255.42
148-AA462.5348.18
153-AAAAAA861.8849.92
168-AAAA761.8454.23
176-AAAAA859.5051.66
186-AAAAAA859.4952.96
198-AAA659.0150.38
203-A Division I358.5952.02
214-AAAA855.7139.54
223-AAAA754.9846.16
231-AAA654.8449.09
247-AAAA754.4348.66
251-A Division I754.0345.00
265-AA553.6541.64
272-AAAA1052.5646.85
284-AAA852.5043.09
295-AAA751.2047.75
302-AA651.1442.33
313-AA551.1445.88
324-AAAAA850.0241.59
331-AAAAA949.9644.80
345-AAAA949.9641.50
358-AAAAA749.8640.22
366-AAA749.8538.77
377-AAA748.3541.12
383-AAA946.5131.35
392-A Division I1042.9635.23
408-A Division I542.8434.78
417-AA842.7537.01
426-A Division I641.1936.66
431-AA841.0024.06
445-A Division I140.05-9.38
456-AA538.5230.71
464-A Division I738.2928.46
474-AA638.1922.00
48GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA537.6226.75
492-A Division II637.4830.34
507-A Division II537.3529.70
51GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA534.0630.71
524-A Division II734.0127.22
538-A Division II532.9826.04
543-A Division II930.5323.74
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA528.3118.50
56GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.5120.51
577-A Division I725.7415.73
58GIAA District 3-AA-A421.1517.21
595-A Division II619.639.60
60GIAA District 4-AA-A619.3010.26
611-A Division II716.3116.69
62GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA815.869.17
636-A Division II715.586.46
64GIAA District 1-AA-A5-0.11-4.75
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-5.69-15.07
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/26Warner RobinsWayne County10 - 3220.4092.6%0.087
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2141.0099.4%0.126
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2114.1185.1%0.176
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2416.7288.8%0.179
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4928.9997.3%0.202
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2018.9291.2%0.213
10/24Locust GroveUnion Grove18 - 1432.2898.2%0.217
10/24West ForsythNorth Atlanta17 - 3112.7082.8%0.218
10/31NewnanMcIntosh42 - 4124.4495.3%0.231
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 3514.9386.3%0.236
11/14Lamar CountyBerrien0 - 714.8486.2%0.237
09/05East ForsythChestatee20 - 2615.2686.8%0.242
08/22Toombs CountyDougherty12 - 635.1498.7%0.243
09/19SequoyahRiver Ridge21 - 2814.3785.5%0.245
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 034.7298.6%0.247

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
91.6011/21North GwinnettLowndes - 1.4654.5%
90.2110/31LowndesValdosta14 - 231.3554.2%
89.7009/05BufordRoswell65 - 2114.0485.0%
89.0109/05HughesDouglas County44 - 317.7572.3%
88.9109/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2614.7886.1%
88.9010/31CarrolltonDouglas County55 - 2214.9786.4%
88.5108/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 214.5363.6%
88.4208/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2114.4785.7%
88.2808/15CreeksideRome48 - 2816.1888.1%
88.1108/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 76.2668.4%
88.0409/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 145.8167.2%
87.9911/21GraysonColquitt County - 17.0189.1%
87.8010/03ValdostaColquitt County17 - 181.4454.4%
86.4009/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2116.3488.3%
85.7410/24RoswellGainesville37 - 353.1159.5%

