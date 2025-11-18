Maxwell summary after First Round: Creekside is Georgia’s highest rated team

AJC Varsity Thomas County Central and Lincoln County snag top rating in their classes
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated after the first week of the playoffs of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 28 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,220 of 2,367 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.71 points and all game margins within 12.70 points.
Home advantage: 1.01
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 11-0 102.52 38.07 264 [57] 50.25 -13.69
2 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 11-0 102.13 60.81 36 [27] 44.78 -18.78
3 [2] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 11-0 100.82 63.87 17 [15] 47.78 -14.46
4 [3] Buford 8-AAAAAA 11-0 100.63 64.12 16 [14] 43.04 -19.02
5 [1] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 11-0 95.75 56.25 72 [17] 40.41 -16.76
6 [2] Hughes 3-AAAAA 11-0 93.60 54.76 81 [19] 43.67 -11.35
7 [4] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 10-1 91.39 61.65 30 [24] 36.73 -16.08
8 [5] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 10-1 90.94 68.76 8 [8] 37.86 -14.50
9 [6] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 10-1 88.58 61.99 28 [22] 38.15 -11.86
10 [3] Roswell 7-AAAAA 10-1 87.59 57.10 64 [14] 41.42 -7.59
11 [7] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 8-3 86.86 72.32 4 [4] 35.32 -12.97
12 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 11-0 86.79 53.08 98 [9] 34.43 -13.78
13 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 9-2 86.13 75.26 2 [2] 36.09 -11.47
14 [4] Rome 5-AAAAA 9-2 85.34 63.78 18 [3] 36.65 -10.11
15 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 9-2 83.48 56.65 66 [15] 34.81 -10.09
16 [9] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 10-1 83.24 54.40 88 [46] 33.33 -11.33
17 [2] Cartersville 7-AAAA 11-0 82.67 48.89 142 [28] 39.23 -4.86
18 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 10-1 82.02 62.86 23 [5] 34.88 -8.57
19 [3] North Oconee 8-AAAA 11-0 81.49 52.67 102 [16] 30.92 -11.99
20 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 8-1 80.56 56.56 70 [1] 35.01 -6.97
21 [4] Benedictine 1-AAAA 8-2 80.53 60.30 38 [3] 34.13 -7.82
22 [10] Newton 4-AAAAAA 8-3 78.76 61.11 34 [25] 33.64 -6.54
23 [5] Marist 5-AAAA 10-1 78.60 43.98 205 [45] 30.14 -9.88
24 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 8-3 78.46 66.13 13 [1] 34.08 -5.81
25 [11] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 9-2 78.00 59.28 42 [28] 32.71 -6.71
26 [8] Milton 7-AAAAA 8-3 77.91 56.07 74 [18] 30.78 -8.55
27 [12] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 10-1 76.72 50.91 116 [50] 33.73 -4.41
28 [2] Troup 2-AAA 10-1 76.02 53.70 91 [7] 34.38 -3.07
29 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 11-0 74.96 24.62 368 [44] 27.91 -8.48
30 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 10-1 74.91 52.82 100 [24] 30.43 -5.91
31 [3] Jefferson 8-AAA 10-1 74.82 54.42 86 [6] 27.92 -8.33
32 [6] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 11-0 74.69 46.36 175 [39] 32.77 -3.35
33 [13] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 9-2 74.60 49.38 134 [52] 29.54 -6.48
34 [14] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-4 74.36 63.67 19 [16] 30.26 -5.52
35 [15] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 8-3 74.16 62.61 25 [20] 30.09 -5.49
36 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 10-1 73.66 45.63 185 [51] 28.79 -6.29
37 [7] Kell 6-AAAA 9-2 73.43 58.78 47 [6] 29.46 -5.40
38 [11] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 9-2 73.42 51.71 109 [28] 28.17 -6.67
39 [16] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-5 73.30 70.58 5 [5] 28.20 -6.52
40 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 11-0 73.01 37.90 267 [20] 27.06 -7.38
41 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 8-1 72.95 42.82 218 [7] 29.39 -4.98
42 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 10-1 72.78 40.07 245 [10] 31.98 -2.21
43 [4] Jenkins 3-AAA 10-1 71.75 38.57 258 [46] 33.71 0.53
44 [17] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 8-3 71.01 62.40 26 [21] 29.57 -2.86
45 [18] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-5 71.01 66.26 12 [12] 29.84 -2.59
46 [5] LaGrange 2-AAA 9-2 70.58 55.42 77 [5] 27.68 -4.32
47 [19] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 6-5 70.55 63.32 20 [17] 24.73 -7.24
48 [12] Newnan 3-AAAAA 9-2 70.50 52.49 105 [26] 31.37 -0.55
49 [20] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 9-2 69.78 55.58 75 [41] 29.67 -1.53
50 [8] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 9-2 69.64 43.21 215 [47] 27.83 -3.24
51 [21] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 6-4 69.54 76.91 1 [1] 28.67 -2.29
52 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 9-2 69.45 51.16 114 [18] 29.33 -1.54
53 [22] Walton 5-AAAAAA 6-5 69.37 67.73 11 [11] 27.90 -2.90
54 [23] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-6 69.29 68.39 9 [9] 28.07 -2.65
55 [6] North Hall 6-AAA 11-0 68.87 40.31 244 [43] 31.36 1.07
56 [24] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 7-4 68.87 58.79 46 [29] 27.59 -2.71
57 [10] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 7-4 68.50 58.18 51 [7] 25.13 -4.80
58 [3] Morgan County 2-AA 11-0 68.30 35.31 295 [29] 31.79 2.07
59 [4] Sumter County 1-AA 10-1 68.29 27.40 344 [38] 25.41 -4.30
60 [11] Ware County 1-AAAA 9-2 68.14 55.33 78 [12] 28.29 -1.27
61 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 11-0 68.06 33.25 313 [29] 29.35 -0.13
62 [13] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 9-2 67.48 50.11 128 [33] 28.79 -0.11
63 [14] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-3 67.45 53.01 99 [23] 25.58 -3.29
64 [7] West Laurens 4-AAA 11-0 67.08 38.52 259 [47] 27.50 -1.00
65 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 9-1 66.76 31.35 324 [16] 27.68 -0.50
66 [25] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 4-7 66.65 70.00 6 [6] 28.89 0.81
67 [8] Calhoun 7-AAA 9-2 66.51 47.08 165 [20] 27.28 -0.65
68 [26] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-7 66.31 69.12 7 [7] 27.21 -0.52
69 [27] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-5 65.64 63.24 22 [18] 24.34 -2.72
70 [15] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 8-2 65.31 45.63 186 [52] 24.60 -2.13
71 [28] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 7-4 64.83 57.22 63 [37] 22.64 -3.62
72 [12] Cass 7-AAAA 9-2 64.78 47.75 157 [32] 25.20 -1.01
73 [29] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-6 64.73 67.90 10 [10] 21.33 -4.82
74 [13] Lithonia 5-AAAA 9-2 64.60 39.22 250 [53] 24.36 -1.66
75 [9] Stephenson 5-AAA 10-1 63.69 44.67 195 [25] 25.79 0.68
76 [10] Peach County 1-AAA 10-1 63.48 45.90 182 [22] 27.17 2.27
77 [16] Northgate 3-AAAAA 8-3 63.07 51.18 113 [29] 21.84 -2.65
78 [17] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-5 63.03 57.96 56 [11] 24.35 -0.11
79 [11] Douglass 5-AAA 8-3 62.75 50.18 127 [15] 21.27 -2.90
80 [12] Cairo 1-AAA 9-2 62.48 52.59 103 [10] 23.31 -0.59
81 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 8-3 61.76 44.86 192 [2] 26.78 3.60
82 [30] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-7 61.46 73.70 3 [3] 26.03 3.15
83 [14] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-5 61.40 54.40 87 [13] 23.06 0.24
84 [5] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 7-4 61.13 48.68 144 [5] 19.52 -3.03
85 [18] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 9-2 61.05 44.72 194 [56] 25.44 2.97
86 [31] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 6-5 60.85 58.07 53 [32] 25.98 3.71
87 [15] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 7-4 60.81 56.40 71 [11] 24.36 2.13
88 [13] Monroe Area 8-AAA 9-2 60.63 42.00 226 [36] 22.65 0.60
89 [16] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 8-3 60.56 47.53 160 [33] 25.09 3.11
90 [19] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 6-5 60.32 59.99 40 [8] 21.61 -0.13
91 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 7-3 60.21 46.91 168 [5] 25.46 3.82
92 [5] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 6-4 59.88 50.56 122 [3] 24.53 3.23
93 [17] Ola 2-AAAA 8-3 59.64 48.44 148 [29] 20.48 -0.57
94 [20] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 6-5 59.56 49.81 130 [34] 22.32 1.34
95 [21] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 7-3 59.54 50.72 119 [30] 19.36 -1.60
96 [14] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 10-1 59.16 36.64 278 [51] 19.95 -0.64
97 [32] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 4-6 59.12 60.96 35 [26] 25.63 5.09
98 [22] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-7 59.01 65.47 14 [2] 22.15 1.72
99 [6] Rockmart 7-AA 10-1 58.99 36.59 280 [24] 24.81 4.40
100 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-5 58.58 58.01 55 [34] 20.08 0.08
101 [18] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-5 58.58 47.13 164 [35] 23.26 3.26
102 [7] Appling County 3-AA 8-3 58.40 45.37 190 [9] 22.47 2.65
103 [19] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 7-4 58.36 54.11 89 [14] 24.02 4.25
104 [20] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 6-5 58.18 49.16 137 [26] 20.39 0.79
105 [34] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 5-6 58.11 58.41 50 [31] 24.96 5.43
106 [35] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-5 58.08 54.66 83 [43] 21.44 1.94
107 [4] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 8-3 58.01 41.71 229 [6] 19.07 -0.37
108 [23] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-5 57.96 52.77 101 [25] 21.19 1.80
109 [15] North Clayton 5-AAA 8-3 57.82 43.54 210 [30] 24.62 5.38
110 [21] Perry 1-AAAA 4-7 57.71 61.63 31 [1] 20.67 1.53
111 [22] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 9-2 57.66 44.54 196 [44] 20.18 1.09
112 [16] Harlem 4-AAA 9-2 57.59 40.32 243 [42] 19.60 0.59
113 [5] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 9-2 57.45 46.67 171 [1] 21.34 2.46
114 [23] Griffin 3-AAAA 7-4 57.40 49.72 131 [24] 21.88 3.06
115 [8] Callaway 2-AA 8-3 57.20 42.86 217 [12] 19.79 1.17
116 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-6 57.12 57.52 57 [12] 20.95 2.41
117 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-7 57.11 64.35 15 [13] 22.65 4.11
118 [6] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 9-1 56.81 34.36 304 [12] 24.86 6.63
119 [17] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-5 56.36 50.88 117 [14] 21.45 3.67
120 [9] Thomson 4-AA 8-3 56.18 31.55 323 [33] 20.13 2.53
121 [18] Whitewater 2-AAA 5-6 56.17 58.94 45 [3] 25.21 7.62
122 [10] Burke County 4-AA 9-2 56.13 29.08 337 [36] 21.85 4.30
123 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 7-4 56.06 51.69 110 [13] 19.76 2.27
124 [6] Heard County 6-A Division I 11-0 55.70 29.34 334 [34] 21.61 4.49
125 [25] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 8-3 55.61 47.77 156 [43] 23.86 6.82
126 [1] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 11-0 55.51 23.24 377 [29] 20.51 3.57
127 [7] Northeast 2-A Division I 9-2 55.25 34.88 299 [24] 16.97 0.29
128 [7] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 8-3 55.19 38.13 263 [10] 19.55 2.94
129 [2] Bowdon 7-A Division II 9-2 54.97 35.09 297 [5] 21.60 5.20
130 [24] M.L. King 4-AAAA 10-1 54.94 33.97 305 [59] 19.75 3.39
131 [26] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 6-5 54.90 50.19 126 [32] 18.54 2.21
132 [8] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 5-6 54.52 53.28 96 [2] 21.54 5.60
133 [9] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 8-2 54.25 42.45 221 [8] 22.36 6.68
134 [25] Hampton 2-AAAA 7-4 53.99 48.38 150 [31] 19.80 4.38
135 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-6 53.65 56.19 73 [40] 20.94 5.86
136 [8] Dublin 2-A Division I 9-2 53.61 35.83 289 [21] 18.51 3.47
137 [11] Pierce County 3-AA 9-2 53.38 37.96 266 [19] 19.15 4.35
138 [12] Columbia 6-AA 5-6 53.15 55.28 79 [1] 17.50 2.92
139 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 6-5 53.07 46.74 169 [21] 20.81 6.32
140 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 10-1 52.35 26.38 355 [6] 18.15 4.37
141 [26] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-4 52.26 45.98 181 [42] 19.32 5.63
142 [21] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 5-6 51.89 47.21 163 [19] 19.07 5.76
143 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 51.86 52.53 104 [48] 20.97 7.69
144 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 8-2 51.78 30.96 326 [17] 20.19 6.99
145 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 6-5 51.74 48.89 143 [37] 19.39 6.23
146 [9] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 9-2 51.68 33.42 312 [28] 19.68 6.58
147 [13] Stephens County 8-AA 6-5 51.67 53.67 92 [3] 18.81 5.72
148 [22] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-5 51.42 52.21 106 [11] 16.00 3.15
149 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-4 51.08 50.64 120 [20] 20.56 8.05
150 [23] Westover 1-AAA 6-4 51.01 49.46 133 [16] 18.36 5.93
151 [28] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-4 50.94 43.70 207 [59] 18.09 5.72
152 [29] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 8-3 50.76 44.46 197 [57] 19.64 7.46
153 [11] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 8-3 50.66 33.49 310 [13] 17.87 5.79
154 [14] Franklin County 8-AA 7-4 50.58 39.91 247 [16] 16.43 4.42
155 [12] Aquinas 4-AAA # 7-4 50.44 41.10 236 [9] 18.73 6.87
156 [30] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-5 50.25 49.50 132 [35] 16.50 4.83
157 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-6 50.08 58.09 52 [10] 21.00 9.50
158 [15] Crisp County 3-AA 4-7 50.01 50.78 118 [4] 17.49 6.06
159 [16] North Murray 7-AA 10-1 49.75 37.16 273 [22] 16.69 5.53
160 [17] Laney 4-AA 8-3 49.72 27.82 342 [37] 18.16 7.02
161 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 11-0 49.47 26.07 360 [20] 16.39 5.50
162 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 4-6 49.42 56.61 68 [39] 16.63 5.79
163 [28] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-6 49.27 53.52 95 [15] 18.13 7.43
164 [32] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 6-5 49.11 48.60 145 [38] 17.75 7.22
165 [10] Lamar County 4-A Division I 10-1 49.11 27.89 341 [35] 11.92 1.39
166 [40] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-5 48.88 51.36 112 [49] 15.86 5.55
167 [11] Rabun County 8-A Division I 9-2 48.85 34.36 303 [26] 19.26 8.98
168 [12] Jasper County 4-A Division I 10-1 48.83 23.22 378 [38] 16.49 6.24
169 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 5-6 48.67 50.23 125 [22] 13.83 3.74
170 [30] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 6-4 48.57 46.40 174 [38] 17.38 7.38
171 [24] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 6-5 48.15 44.26 201 [26] 16.94 7.37
172 [31] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-5 48.14 50.95 115 [19] 13.99 4.42
173 [25] Pickens 6-AAA 7-4 47.96 41.73 228 [37] 17.36 7.97
174 [4] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 11-0 47.95 21.20 389 [33] 19.28 9.91
175 [26] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-4 47.56 38.02 265 [48] 18.77 9.79
176 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.48 57.36 60 [35] 19.48 10.58
177 [27] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 46.99 61.24 32 [1] 12.25 3.84
178 [32] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-8 46.79 59.01 43 [4] 16.13 7.92
179 [18] Hart County 8-AA 3-8 46.53 55.10 80 [2] 14.10 6.15
180 [33] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 46.51 39.88 248 [52] 15.58 7.65
181 [13] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-4 46.43 39.84 249 [12] 15.71 7.86
182 [33] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-7 46.36 57.38 59 [13] 14.76 6.98
183 [28] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 7-4 46.24 41.68 230 [38] 15.28 7.61
184 [5] Screven County 3-A Division II 11-0 45.58 19.77 394 [37] 13.08 6.07
185 [34] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-5 45.41 44.85 193 [55] 17.86 11.03
186 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 45.39 61.68 29 [23] 17.44 10.63
187 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 12-0 45.18 17.42 404 [16] 11.48 4.88
188 [29] Baldwin 4-AAA 4-6 45.16 45.18 191 [24] 18.05 11.46
189 [34] Centennial 6-AAAA 7-4 45.08 39.13 253 [55] 16.59 10.09
190 [35] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-7 45.06 56.59 69 [16] 13.32 6.84
191 [35] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-5 44.91 45.62 187 [43] 14.46 8.12
192 [6] Brooks County 2-A Division II 6-5 44.91 40.76 240 [1] 11.86 5.53
193 [7] Johnson County 5-A Division II 11-0 44.90 12.26 424 [48] 16.29 9.96
194 [43] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 6-4 44.39 46.03 178 [55] 13.23 7.42
195 [44] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-8 44.25 57.25 62 [36] 14.21 8.54
196 [30] Luella 5-AAA 4-6 44.19 49.11 138 [18] 13.48 7.87
197 [13] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 9-2 44.14 20.72 393 [22] 14.29 8.73
198 [31] Monroe 1-AAA 3-7 44.05 51.92 108 [12] 14.15 8.68
199 [36] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 1-9 44.02 63.29 21 [4] 11.37 5.93
200 [32] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-7 44.01 45.76 183 [23] 14.83 9.40
201 [19] East Jackson 8-AA 5-6 43.96 48.48 147 [6] 15.99 10.61
202 [14] Lovett 5-AA # 6-5 43.66 42.95 216 [6] 10.34 5.26
203 [37] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-8 43.50 62.14 27 [6] 15.29 10.37
204 [36] Dalton 7-AAAA 3-8 43.47 57.03 65 [10] 18.09 13.20
205 [38] Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-6 43.45 48.02 155 [42] 11.70 6.83
206 [33] Long County 3-AAA 7-4 43.44 35.50 293 [55] 18.57 13.71
207 [20] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 7-4 43.42 36.11 284 [27] 15.85 11.01
208 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-7 43.33 54.60 84 [44] 15.00 10.24
209 [39] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-6 43.29 45.51 188 [53] 13.88 9.17
210 [37] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 43.22 49.93 129 [23] 14.40 9.76
211 [14] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-4 43.18 34.89 298 [23] 15.20 10.60
212 [3] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 10-2 42.93 25.89 361 [8] 15.34 10.99
213 [21] Jackson 2-AA 4-7 42.80 42.70 220 [13] 14.51 10.29
214 [15] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 10-1 42.75 19.46 396 [43] 15.06 10.88
215 [34] Gilmer 7-AAA 6-5 42.55 40.60 241 [41] 15.44 11.46
216 [22] Cook 3-AA 5-6 42.53 44.38 199 [10] 13.05 9.09
217 [16] Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-6 42.48 40.36 242 [9] 12.19 8.29
218 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-7 42.37 48.40 149 [30] 11.61 7.82
219 [17] Pepperell 6-A Division I 7-4 42.37 35.55 292 [22] 15.71 11.93
220 [35] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 5-5 42.20 35.75 291 [54] 13.55 9.93
221 [23] Miller Grove 6-AA 9-2 42.03 26.94 348 [39] 11.47 8.01
222 [36] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-6 41.74 49.23 136 [17] 13.40 10.24
223 [18] Social Circle 4-A Division I 7-4 41.73 32.29 319 [31] 16.33 13.17
224 [40] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-6 41.31 48.14 153 [40] 11.14 8.41
225 [37] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-4 41.18 36.91 275 [50] 10.54 7.94
226 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-6 41.06 38.77 255 [45] 12.48 9.99
227 [41] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-7 40.89 44.36 200 [58] 16.66 14.36
228 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 10-2 40.87 29.44 333 [2] 11.76 9.47
229 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-8 40.59 51.64 111 [17] 11.18 9.17
230 [8] Early County 1-A Division II 8-3 40.41 23.34 376 [28] 11.83 10.00
231 [42] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-7 40.20 48.90 141 [36] 12.87 11.25
232 [40] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 7-4 40.08 38.76 256 [56] 11.98 10.48
233 [43] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.91 53.64 94 [22] 16.22 14.88
234 [44] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.76 60.30 39 [7] 12.58 11.40
235 [45] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.58 54.74 82 [20] 12.81 11.80
236 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 11-1 39.49 10.71 429 [6] 15.76 14.85
237 [19] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-4 39.49 30.22 330 [33] 11.81 10.90
238 [41] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-9 39.41 61.18 33 [2] 12.52 11.70
239 [42] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-8 39.14 57.35 61 [9] 12.39 11.83
240 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-6 39.08 42.16 225 [14] 12.15 11.65
241 [39] East Hall 8-AAA 3-7 38.87 42.25 223 [35] 17.15 16.85
242 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-4 38.79 26.32 357 [7] 10.86 10.65
243 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 8-3 38.23 25.24 365 [22] 12.35 12.69
244 [43] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 38.16 50.25 124 [21] 9.79 10.21
245 [46] Evans 1-AAAAA 3-7 38.16 47.06 166 [46] 11.60 12.02
246 [20] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 6-5 38.03 36.65 277 [17] 10.29 10.83
247 [21] Washington County 2-A Division I 5-6 37.97 37.67 270 [16] 11.42 12.03
248 [40] Beach 3-AAA 5-5 37.86 37.82 268 [49] 10.58 11.31
249 [25] Ringgold 7-AA 6-5 37.60 36.32 282 [25] 11.70 12.68
250 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 7-4 37.48 28.10 340 [16] 11.76 12.86
251 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-6 37.07 42.75 219 [33] 10.82 12.33
252 [42] Bainbridge 1-AAA 1-9 36.92 58.45 49 [4] 9.90 11.55
253 [22] Bremen 6-A Division I 5-6 36.68 31.55 322 [32] 8.61 10.51
254 [43] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-9 36.63 53.09 97 [8] 12.96 14.90
255 [23] Bacon County 1-A Division I 5-6 36.39 41.11 235 [8] 10.57 12.76
256 [44] White County 6-AAA 3-7 36.28 43.31 213 [32] 9.12 11.42
257 [24] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-6 35.92 35.93 286 [18] 10.06 12.72
258 [26] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-6 35.88 37.46 271 [21] 13.42 16.12
259 [27] Spencer 1-AA 6-5 35.83 29.97 331 [34] 10.77 13.52
260 [47] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-7 35.80 45.39 189 [54] 14.17 16.94
261 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 7-3 35.50 24.28 373 [21] 10.97 14.05
262 [16] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 6-5 35.45 30.51 328 [18] 10.00 13.13
263 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-8 35.40 47.48 161 [45] 10.68 13.86
264 [25] Berrien 1-A Division I 4-7 35.28 41.89 227 [5] 11.52 14.82
265 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-8 34.77 47.26 162 [34] 11.46 15.27
266 [46] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-9 34.60 53.64 93 [47] 10.70 14.67
267 [47] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-9 34.53 58.59 48 [30] 12.22 16.27
268 [45] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 34.53 43.47 211 [31] 10.47 14.52
269 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-8 34.43 48.19 152 [7] 9.95 14.10
270 [11] Charlton County 2-A Division II 6-5 34.34 32.11 321 [8] 14.49 18.72
271 [45] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-10 34.26 57.51 58 [8] 6.28 10.60
272 [12] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 9-2 34.23 21.01 391 [35] 9.40 13.74
273 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 4-7 34.06 47.61 159 [4] 8.90 13.42
274 [48] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-7 34.03 48.98 140 [53] 9.11 13.66
275 [6] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-4 33.97 26.56 353 [5] 9.11 13.72
276 [26] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-6 33.77 35.83 288 [20] 10.28 15.08
277 [7] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-4 33.76 22.47 380 [11] 8.22 13.05
278 [46] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-8 33.67 49.11 139 [27] 12.20 17.11
279 [8] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 11-1 33.64 6.27 442 [26] 7.91 12.85
280 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 2-8 33.48 40.04 246 [11] 9.54 14.64
281 [49] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 33.34 46.58 172 [48] 9.24 14.48
282 [50] Pope 6-AAAAA 1-9 33.09 53.83 90 [21] 9.66 15.14
283 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 33.02 62.77 24 [19] 11.63 17.19
284 [50] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-8 32.69 48.53 146 [54] 10.59 16.47
285 [47] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-7 32.34 46.26 176 [40] 6.73 12.97
286 [9] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-4 32.24 21.23 388 [13] 11.10 17.44
287 [48] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-6 32.10 40.90 239 [51] 7.02 13.49
288 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-7 31.87 41.13 234 [40] 11.05 17.76
289 [10] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-3 31.30 19.58 395 [14] 10.56 17.83
290 [13] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 30.94 1.19 451 [57] 12.45 20.09
291 [49] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 30.79 46.45 173 [37] 7.28 15.07
292 [29] Pike County 2-AA 4-6 30.70 38.31 262 [18] 7.77 15.65
293 [51] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-7 30.48 45.67 184 [50] 8.42 16.52
294 [14] Manchester 7-A Division II 4-6 29.93 33.72 307 [7] 9.40 18.05
295 [50] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-7 29.54 40.98 237 [50] 3.57 12.60
296 [15] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 8-3 29.51 22.28 382 [31] 6.99 16.06
297 [28] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-8 29.45 38.49 260 [14] 4.92 14.05
298 [11] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 29.34 27.15 346 [3] 6.84 16.07
299 [16] Warren County 8-A Division II 6-5 29.33 30.85 327 [10] 4.99 14.24
300 [18] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-7 28.88 33.00 315 [15] 10.71 20.41
301 [17] Seminole County 1-A Division II 8-2 28.87 15.83 411 [44] 7.92 17.62
302 [30] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 3-7 28.84 35.78 290 [28] 6.41 16.15
303 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-7 28.43 38.47 261 [61] 7.78 17.93
304 [31] Union County 7-AA 3-7 28.24 36.25 283 [26] 6.21 16.55
305 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-6 28.19 35.25 296 [56] 4.88 15.26
306 [19] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 8-3 28.12 14.02 418 [23] 6.19 16.64
307 [18] Metter 3-A Division II 5-5 28.06 26.81 349 [18] 4.67 15.19
308 [19] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 7-4 27.85 23.87 374 [26] 6.95 17.68
309 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 27.79 19.14 398 [15] 7.21 17.99
310 [32] Columbus 1-AA 7-4 27.59 24.33 372 [45] 3.89 14.87
311 [20] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-4 27.46 15.76 412 [45] 5.55 16.66
312 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 9-3 27.33 11.20 426 [4] 6.28 17.53
313 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 27.03 58.06 54 [33] 6.52 18.07
314 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-8 26.92 42.33 222 [34] 9.43 21.08
315 [29] Temple 6-A Division I 5-6 26.83 32.46 317 [30] 7.90 19.65
316 [21] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-5 26.76 25.17 367 [24] 3.32 15.14
317 [51] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-8 26.41 43.37 212 [46] 7.13 19.29
318 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-10 26.39 49.36 135 [25] 4.68 16.87
319 [53] Banneker 3-AAAAA 2-8 26.09 50.63 121 [31] 3.04 15.53
320 [30] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-9 25.82 44.39 198 [3] 4.66 17.42
321 [31] Southwest 2-A Division I 3-7 25.78 34.67 300 [25] 5.07 17.87
322 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-7 25.50 39.15 251 [54] 3.03 16.10
323 [54] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-9 25.46 48.06 154 [41] 2.30 15.42
324 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-8 25.45 36.93 274 [11] 8.61 21.74
325 [33] Redan 6-AA 4-7 25.34 36.63 279 [23] 5.11 18.35
326 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-9 25.13 55.50 76 [42] 1.96 15.40
327 [34] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 25.10 40.97 238 [15] 6.24 19.71
328 [22] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-5 25.09 25.31 364 [21] 4.18 17.67
329 [23] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-6 24.96 25.22 366 [23] 2.63 16.25
330 [21] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-6 24.95 27.45 343 [19] 6.20 19.82
331 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-8 24.53 43.57 209 [56] 3.60 17.65
332 [24] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-6 24.32 29.49 332 [12] 5.60 19.86
333 [25] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-5 24.31 21.00 392 [36] 6.77 21.04
334 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-9 24.23 47.00 167 [47] -0.15 14.20
335 [26] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 23.54 30.43 329 [11] 2.88 17.92
336 [27] Trion 7-A Division II 4-7 23.35 28.86 338 [14] 4.09 19.32
337 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-6 23.21 27.03 347 [36] 4.11 19.48
338 [35] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-8 23.12 33.09 314 [30] 1.56 17.02
339 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 3-8 23.11 33.84 306 [27] 4.36 19.83
340 [28] Schley County 6-A Division II 7-4 22.65 14.30 416 [47] 3.93 19.85
341 [36] Therrell 5-AA 1-9 22.52 46.00 179 [8] 1.77 17.83
342 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 22.43 43.27 214 [60] 2.00 18.15
343 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 4-6 22.16 33.58 309 [58] 3.64 20.06
344 [29] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 22.14 35.46 294 [4] 3.32 19.75
345 [13] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-7 21.57 24.48 370 [10] 2.84 19.85
346 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 21.56 17.29 405 [17] 2.78 19.80
347 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-10 20.58 44.18 202 [11] -0.20 17.80
348 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-10 20.47 58.96 44 [5] 1.98 20.09
349 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-9 20.26 48.38 151 [39] 3.88 22.19
350 [30] Macon County 6-A Division II 5-6 20.18 18.05 400 [39] 2.91 21.30
351 [50] Riverdale 5-AAA 2-8 20.06 39.14 252 [44] -1.75 16.76
352 [34] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-8 19.90 37.80 269 [15] 0.95 19.63
353 [51] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-8 19.69 33.67 308 [57] 2.15 21.03
354 [3] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 6-5 19.54 13.87 419 [2] 2.34 21.38
355 [38] Shaw 1-AA 3-7 19.52 29.27 336 [35] 1.58 20.64
356 [58] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-9 19.01 52.04 107 [27] 0.98 20.55
357 [15] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-6 18.96 24.62 369 [9] 0.48 20.10
358 [16] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 18.91 15.56 415 [19] 1.74 21.41
359 [35] Model 6-A Division I 2-8 18.89 35.91 287 [19] 4.45 24.14
360 [52] West Hall 8-AAA 2-8 18.83 43.82 206 [28] 1.51 21.26
361 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-10 18.55 47.67 158 [44] 0.41 20.43
362 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-9 18.55 50.50 123 [51] 3.28 23.31
363 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-10 18.39 60.47 37 [2] 2.30 22.49
364 [4] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 17.83 14.16 417 [1] 2.11 22.86
365 [31] Portal 3-A Division II 4-6 17.72 21.19 390 [34] 4.30 25.16
366 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 7-4 17.70 15.70 414 [46] 0.92 21.79
367 [32] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 4-5-1 17.69 18.50 399 [38] 3.21 24.10
368 [33] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-7 17.57 24.38 371 [25] 5.36 26.37
369 [5] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-3 17.01 8.61 436 [9] 1.94 23.50
370 [34] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-9 16.47 31.09 325 [9] 2.64 24.74
371 [6] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-4 15.64 8.85 435 [8] -3.75 19.19
372 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 2-8 15.55 42.22 224 [48] 0.50 23.53
373 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 2-8 15.00 46.25 177 [49] 2.00 25.58
374 [35] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-9 14.72 37.26 272 [2] -1.72 22.13
375 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-9 14.22 54.50 85 [45] 0.37 24.73
376 [54] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-8 14.17 35.99 285 [53] 0.14 24.55
377 [37] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-7 14.14 21.80 386 [41] -0.50 23.93
378 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 14.06 11.38 425 [21] 0.35 24.86
379 [36] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-8 14.00 36.90 276 [3] -2.18 22.39
380 [37] Towns County 8-A Division II † 7-3 13.74 3.19 447 [56] 0.85 25.69
381 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-10 13.73 56.64 67 [38] -0.77 24.09
382 [38] Towers 4-A Division I 4-7 13.39 25.58 363 [37] -2.02 23.16
383 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-8 13.35 32.52 316 [31] -3.75 21.47
384 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-9 13.32 33.46 311 [14] -1.31 23.95
385 [38] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-7 13.19 23.09 379 [30] 0.75 26.14
386 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-7 13.05 34.38 301 [58] -2.22 23.31
387 [39] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-9 12.70 34.37 302 [6] 3.27 29.15
388 [39] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-8 12.61 22.21 383 [40] -2.51 23.46
389 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-8 12.48 39.00 254 [17] -5.81 20.29
390 [57] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-9 11.83 46.72 170 [36] -4.72 22.03
391 [40] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-6 11.80 10.25 431 [51] 0.11 26.88
392 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-10 11.07 41.66 232 [7] -0.67 26.84
393 [41] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-7 10.72 22.01 384 [32] -0.62 27.23
394 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-7 9.90 26.65 350 [40] 0.71 29.39
395 [18] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-5 9.57 8.95 434 [23] -4.60 24.41
396 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-9 9.52 36.44 281 [52] -3.47 25.59
397 [41] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-10 9.05 44.16 203 [4] -6.07 23.46
398 [42] Coosa 7-A Division I 3-7 8.56 17.55 402 [45] -2.63 27.39
399 [42] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 8.32 23.73 375 [27] -9.84 20.42
400 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-6 8.02 8.15 437 [24] -3.67 26.89
401 [43] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-8 7.92 26.61 351 [19] -5.75 24.91
402 [44] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 5-6 7.54 7.95 438 [52] -4.57 26.47
403 [45] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-7 7.33 17.51 403 [40] -5.06 26.19
404 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 8-1 7.32 3.48 446 [47] -4.94 26.31
405 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-3 7.00 0.88 452 [14] -2.23 29.34
406 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-9 6.60 29.30 335 [13] -2.64 29.33
407 [47] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 4-5 5.76 5.02 444 [54] -8.25 24.57
408 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 3-8 5.43 26.37 356 [20] -7.90 25.25
409 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 8-3 5.34 -4.32 455 [1] -7.85 25.39
410 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-9 5.11 32.45 318 [32] -6.28 27.19
411 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-8 4.85 9.51 432 [7] -6.65 27.07
412 [9] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-6 4.14 11.16 427 [5] -5.91 28.52
413 [20] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 3.93 21.97 385 [12] -5.62 29.03
414 [48] Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-8 3.71 16.32 408 [43] -4.03 30.84
415 [21] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-7 3.43 13.63 420 [20] -4.12 31.03
416 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 2.64 7.19 440 [25] -8.77 27.17
417 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-9 2.43 43.99 204 [27] -8.85 27.30
418 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-10 2.04 41.67 231 [49] -3.61 32.93
419 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-10 1.68 38.72 257 [13] -6.68 30.21
420 [49] Pelham 1-A Division II 1-9 1.21 28.19 339 [15] -7.39 29.98
421 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-6 0.79 3.02 448 [12] -8.69 29.10
422 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-6 0.17 17.98 401 [46] -9.43 28.98
423 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-10 -0.10 41.61 233 [39] -3.63 35.04
424 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 -0.12 13.31 421 [60] -7.42 31.28
425 [50] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-7 -0.58 10.95 428 [49] -6.38 32.77
426 [51] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -1.78 27.18 345 [17] -10.57 29.79
427 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-10 -2.82 43.67 208 [29] -6.08 35.32
428 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-9 -2.94 26.14 358 [41] -10.26 31.25
429 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -3.15 2.22 449 [27] -8.57 33.16
430 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-10 -3.86 45.99 180 [41] -10.73 31.71
431 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -4.26 32.25 320 [1] -14.93 27.91
432 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-8 -4.30 2.22 450 [13] -9.00 33.88
433 [25] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -4.58 16.23 409 [18] -6.77 36.38
434 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-9 -4.70 26.52 354 [59] -10.09 33.19
435 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 7-4 -5.62 -12.66 457 [3] -9.50 34.70
436 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-10 -5.70 12.48 423 [3] -10.14 34.14
437 [26] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -7.32 26.59 352 [4] -11.78 34.12
438 [52] Marion County 6-A Division II 1-9 -8.27 15.75 413 [46] -6.87 39.98
439 [53] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-8 -8.82 17.09 406 [41] -14.09 33.32
440 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-9 -8.88 19.34 397 [44] -12.90 34.56
441 [45] Josey 4-AA 2-8 -8.96 16.13 410 [47] -12.80 34.74
442 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-9 -9.38 21.29 387 [42] -16.47 31.49
443 [13] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-9 -9.74 6.24 443 [11] -14.09 34.22
444 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -10.34 9.33 433 [22] -10.26 38.66
445 [14] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-4 -10.42 -13.56 459 [15] -15.29 33.71
446 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 -11.20 -1.18 453 [58] -14.79 34.98
447 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-10 -11.23 59.61 41 [9] -14.21 35.60
448 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-9 -12.85 22.31 381 [39] -15.92 35.50
449 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-6 -12.95 -8.85 456 [2] -10.07 41.46
450 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-8 -14.95 12.84 422 [24] -14.33 39.20
451 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-10 -15.32 16.91 407 [42] -11.56 42.34
452 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-7 -15.77 7.73 439 [53] -15.31 39.04
453 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-10 -16.84 6.52 441 [10] -10.61 44.80
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-10 -26.20 26.11 359 [42] -21.42 43.35
455 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-7 -27.16 3.75 445 [55] -18.70 47.03
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-10 -30.92 25.88 362 [43] -18.69 50.81
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -36.13 10.64 430 [50] -29.05 45.66
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -42.76 -3.80 454 [61] -33.04 48.30
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-8 -47.05 -13.28 458 [4] -28.86 56.77
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 83.66 78.33
2 2-AAAAAA 5 81.41 69.16
3 2-AAAAA 6 77.04 67.13
4 4-AAAAAA 7 75.40 64.63
5 8-AAAAAA 7 70.37 57.11
6 7-AAAAA 7 68.70 52.90
7 7-AAAAAA 8 68.62 57.18
8 5-AAAAAA 7 67.18 61.97
9 2-AAA 8 66.68 57.84
10 6-AAAA 5 65.94 59.12
11 3-AAAAA 8 65.81 53.89
12 1-AAAA 6 65.73 58.90
13 5-AAAAA 8 63.52 55.42
14 8-AA 4 62.53 48.18
15 3-AAAAAA 8 61.88 49.92
16 8-AAAA 7 61.84 54.23
17 6-AAAAA 8 59.50 51.66
18 6-AAAAAA 8 59.49 52.96
19 8-AAA 6 59.01 50.38
20 3-A Division I 3 58.59 52.02
21 4-AAAA 8 55.71 39.54
22 3-AAAA 7 54.98 46.16
23 1-AAA 6 54.84 49.09
24 7-AAAA 7 54.43 48.66
25 1-A Division I 7 54.03 45.00
26 5-AA 5 53.65 41.64
27 2-AAAA 10 52.56 46.85
28 4-AAA 8 52.50 43.09
29 5-AAA 7 51.20 47.75
30 2-AA 6 51.14 42.33
31 3-AA 5 51.14 45.88
32 4-AAAAA 8 50.02 41.59
33 1-AAAAA 9 49.96 44.80
34 5-AAAA 9 49.96 41.50
35 8-AAAAA 7 49.86 40.22
36 6-AAA 7 49.85 38.77
37 7-AAA 7 48.35 41.12
38 3-AAA 9 46.51 31.35
39 2-A Division I 10 42.96 35.23
40 8-A Division I 5 42.84 34.78
41 7-AA 8 42.75 37.01
42 6-A Division I 6 41.19 36.66
43 1-AA 8 41.00 24.06
44 5-A Division I 1 40.05 -9.38
45 6-AA 5 38.52 30.71
46 4-A Division I 7 38.29 28.46
47 4-AA 6 38.19 22.00
48 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 37.62 26.75
49 2-A Division II 6 37.48 30.34
50 7-A Division II 5 37.35 29.70
51 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 34.06 30.71
52 4-A Division II 7 34.01 27.22
53 8-A Division II 5 32.98 26.04
54 3-A Division II 9 30.53 23.74
55 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 28.31 18.50
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 27.51 20.51
57 7-A Division I 7 25.74 15.73
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 21.15 17.21
59 5-A Division II 6 19.63 9.60
60 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 19.30 10.26
61 1-A Division II 7 16.31 16.69
62 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 15.86 9.17
63 6-A Division II 7 15.58 6.46
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 -0.11 -4.75
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -5.69 -15.07 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 20.40 92.6% 0.087
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 41.00 99.4% 0.126
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 14.11 85.1% 0.176
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 16.72 88.8% 0.179
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 28.99 97.3% 0.202
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 18.92 91.2% 0.213
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 32.28 98.2% 0.217
10/24 West Forsyth North Atlanta 17 - 31 12.70 82.8% 0.218
10/31 Newnan McIntosh 42 - 41 24.44 95.3% 0.231
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 14.93 86.3% 0.236
11/14 Lamar County Berrien 0 - 7 14.84 86.2% 0.237
09/05 East Forsyth Chestatee 20 - 26 15.26 86.8% 0.242
08/22 Toombs County Dougherty 12 - 6 35.14 98.7% 0.243
09/19 Sequoyah River Ridge 21 - 28 14.37 85.5% 0.245
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 34.72 98.6% 0.247 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
91.60 11/21 North Gwinnett Lowndes - 1.46 54.5%
90.21 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta 14 - 23 1.35 54.2%
89.70 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 14.04 85.0%
89.01 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 7.75 72.3%
88.91 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 14.78 86.1%
88.90 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County 55 - 22 14.97 86.4%
88.51 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 4.53 63.6%
88.42 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 14.47 85.7%
88.28 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 16.18 88.1%
88.11 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 6.26 68.4%
88.04 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 5.81 67.2%
87.99 11/21 Grayson Colquitt County - 17.01 89.1%
87.80 10/03 Valdosta Colquitt County 17 - 18 1.44 54.4%
86.40 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 16.34 88.3%
85.74 10/24 Roswell Gainesville 37 - 35 3.11 59.5%