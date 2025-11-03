Maxwell regular season summary: Class 6A crowded at the top

AJC Varsity Only small movements among top teams as playoffs loom.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,087 of 2,226 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.76%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.70 points and all game margins within 12.76 points.
Home advantage: 1.20
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 10-0 103.13 59.75 33 [24] 45.00 -19.82
2 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 10-0 102.19 34.35 294 [55] 50.25 -13.64
3 [2] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 10-0 101.39 63.25 17 [15] 47.64 -15.44
4 [3] Buford 8-AAAAAA 10-0 99.77 62.23 19 [16] 42.46 -19.01
5 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 10-0 96.08 53.80 84 [20] 44.19 -13.59
6 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 10-0 93.74 56.02 61 [15] 39.31 -16.12
7 [4] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 10-0 90.62 52.63 97 [46] 36.81 -15.50
8 [5] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 9-1 89.99 60.23 29 [22] 35.21 -16.48
9 [6] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 9-1 89.95 67.73 8 [8] 37.16 -14.49
10 [7] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 9-1 89.17 61.58 23 [18] 37.81 -13.06
11 [3] Roswell 7-AAAAA 9-1 87.92 58.33 41 [10] 41.75 -7.87
12 [8] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 7-3 87.64 73.19 3 [3] 36.47 -12.87
13 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 10-0 86.37 53.23 96 [9] 34.36 -13.70
14 [4] Rome 5-AAAAA 8-2 85.28 63.28 16 [2] 36.31 -10.67
15 [9] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 8-2 84.17 74.52 2 [2] 35.42 -10.45
16 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 8-2 84.14 58.12 42 [11] 35.49 -10.35
17 [2] Cartersville 7-AAAA 10-0 83.32 50.38 121 [24] 39.35 -5.66
18 [3] North Oconee 8-AAAA 10-0 83.20 52.41 100 [17] 31.47 -13.42
19 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 8-1 79.99 56.09 60 [1] 34.97 -6.71
20 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 9-1 79.46 61.77 22 [5] 33.29 -7.87
21 [7] Milton 7-AAAAA 7-3 78.40 55.64 63 [16] 30.68 -9.41
22 [10] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 9-1 78.24 49.58 131 [52] 33.95 -5.99
23 [4] Benedictine 1-AAAA 7-2 78.23 59.48 36 [3] 33.15 -6.77
24 [11] Newton 4-AAAAAA 7-3 78.17 60.66 27 [21] 34.00 -5.86
25 [5] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 10-0 76.58 46.24 167 [40] 34.25 -4.02
26 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 10-0 76.39 26.01 354 [40] 28.93 -9.16
27 [8] Lee County 2-AAAAA 7-3 75.33 64.21 14 [1] 33.21 -3.82
28 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 9-1 75.31 52.13 102 [23] 30.79 -6.21
29 [12] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-3 75.20 60.20 30 [23] 31.10 -5.79
30 [2] Troup 2-AAA 9-1 75.16 53.25 94 [8] 34.27 -2.58
31 [13] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 7-3 74.89 65.03 13 [13] 30.31 -6.27
32 [14] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 8-2 74.88 56.73 56 [31] 31.39 -5.20
33 [15] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 8-2 74.79 47.72 149 [54] 29.80 -6.69
34 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 9-1 73.64 40.06 234 [46] 27.93 -7.41
35 [3] Jefferson 8-AAA 9-1 73.43 54.61 73 [6] 27.20 -7.93
36 [16] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-4 73.29 65.59 11 [11] 31.12 -3.86
37 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 9-1 73.27 42.35 209 [6] 32.46 -2.50
38 [17] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-4 72.95 66.30 10 [10] 28.27 -6.38
39 [7] Kell 6-AAAA 8-2 72.62 57.37 51 [7] 29.08 -5.23
40 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 9-1 72.27 44.05 191 [53] 28.17 -5.81
41 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 8-1 72.23 40.39 230 [9] 28.94 -4.99
42 [18] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 8-2 71.80 60.75 26 [20] 30.36 -3.13
43 [2] Sumter County 1-AA 9-1 70.32 27.88 335 [35] 26.17 -5.85
44 [4] LaGrange 2-AAA 8-2 70.21 55.07 68 [5] 27.00 -4.91
45 [5] Jenkins 3-AAA 9-1 69.87 35.97 278 [48] 32.95 1.38
46 [3] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 10-0 69.59 39.95 235 [16] 26.42 -4.87
47 [19] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-5 69.52 67.96 7 [7] 28.06 -3.16
48 [20] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 6-4 69.29 76.56 1 [1] 28.85 -2.14
49 [21] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 6-4 69.26 59.04 39 [26] 23.57 -7.38
50 [11] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 9-1 69.20 46.85 162 [41] 30.66 -0.24
51 [8] Cambridge 6-AAAA 8-2 68.81 48.42 142 [34] 29.30 -1.21
52 [6] North Hall 6-AAA 10-0 68.60 39.57 238 [41] 30.52 0.22
53 [12] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 8-2 68.55 48.94 138 [31] 26.26 -3.99
54 [22] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 7-3 68.47 55.11 67 [36] 28.21 -1.96
55 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 10-0 68.42 34.25 295 [29] 33.11 2.99
56 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 10-0 68.14 34.36 293 [24] 29.28 -0.55
57 [23] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-6 68.13 68.78 6 [6] 27.69 -2.13
58 [24] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 8-2 68.05 54.30 78 [39] 28.58 -1.17
59 [13] Newnan 3-AAAAA 8-2 67.97 51.16 112 [27] 30.50 0.83
60 [14] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 8-1 67.93 41.94 212 [57] 26.17 -3.46
61 [15] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-2 67.81 49.73 130 [30] 25.56 -3.95
62 [7] West Laurens 4-AAA 10-0 67.54 38.43 250 [45] 28.33 -0.90
63 [9] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 6-4 67.45 56.26 59 [8] 24.34 -4.81
64 [16] Northgate 3-AAAAA 8-2 67.25 50.14 125 [29] 23.25 -5.70
65 [25] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 7-3 66.91 55.92 62 [34] 23.98 -4.63
66 [26] Walton 5-AAAAAA 5-5 66.67 66.75 9 [9] 26.41 -1.96
67 [10] Cass 7-AAAA 8-2 66.54 48.32 145 [35] 26.93 -1.31
68 [8] Calhoun 7-AAA 8-2 66.37 46.86 161 [18] 27.74 -0.33
69 [11] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-4 65.72 54.64 72 [10] 25.78 -1.64
70 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 9-1 65.23 30.49 320 [15] 27.29 0.36
71 [12] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 9-1 65.19 47.16 156 [38] 23.60 -3.29
72 [13] Ware County 1-AAAA 8-2 64.83 53.24 95 [15] 26.52 -0.01
73 [27] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-5 64.80 65.04 12 [12] 20.91 -5.59
74 [14] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 8-2 64.25 48.52 141 [33] 26.78 0.83
75 [28] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-4 63.64 58.10 43 [27] 23.24 -2.10
76 [29] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 3-7 63.24 70.18 5 [5] 28.04 3.11
77 [9] Peach County 1-AAA 9-1 62.93 45.32 176 [20] 26.67 2.05
78 [10] Cairo 1-AAA 8-2 62.73 53.93 82 [7] 23.71 -0.71
79 [15] Ola 2-AAAA 8-2 62.65 49.32 135 [29] 22.27 -2.08
80 [17] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-4 62.40 54.55 74 [19] 23.72 -0.38
81 [16] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 8-2 62.35 37.71 264 [50] 23.74 -0.30
82 [11] Douglass 5-AAA 7-3 62.23 49.48 133 [15] 21.48 -2.45
83 [18] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 8-2 61.88 45.28 177 [46] 25.55 1.98
84 [5] Rockmart 7-AA 9-1 61.83 40.33 232 [15] 25.72 2.19
85 [17] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 6-4 61.82 47.85 147 [36] 21.66 -1.86
86 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 7-3 61.60 45.71 171 [2] 26.97 3.68
87 [12] Stephenson 5-AAA 9-1 61.49 42.59 204 [31] 24.56 1.38
88 [30] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-7 61.24 73.14 4 [4] 25.66 2.72
89 [19] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 6-4 61.21 46.88 160 [40] 23.17 0.26
90 [18] Griffin 3-AAAA 7-3 60.71 49.76 129 [26] 24.11 1.70
91 [6] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 6-4 60.59 49.87 128 [5] 19.33 -2.95
92 [31] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 6-4 60.44 54.82 70 [37] 25.91 3.77
93 [19] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 7-3 60.41 53.47 91 [13] 25.20 3.10
94 [13] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 9-1 60.22 35.39 283 [51] 19.83 -2.09
95 [20] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 7-3 60.09 50.78 117 [28] 19.40 -2.39
96 [4] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 6-4 59.71 50.41 120 [3] 24.80 3.39
97 [5] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 7-3 59.57 46.10 168 [5] 25.34 4.07
98 [14] Monroe Area 8-AAA 8-2 58.77 40.63 228 [38] 22.23 1.77
99 [21] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 8-2 58.53 47.32 155 [36] 25.67 5.44
100 [4] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 8-2 58.42 48.64 140 [1] 21.37 1.25
101 [22] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 5-5 58.28 60.19 31 [7] 20.57 0.59
102 [32] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-5 58.21 54.36 76 [38] 21.52 1.61
103 [7] Appling County 3-AA 7-3 58.18 45.70 174 [8] 22.25 2.37
104 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-4 58.17 53.53 88 [44] 19.85 -0.02
105 [5] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 7-3 58.09 42.45 206 [5] 18.98 -0.80
106 [15] Harlem 4-AAA 8-2 57.65 39.02 244 [42] 18.61 -0.74
107 [23] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-5 57.53 51.95 103 [24] 21.31 2.08
108 [16] North Clayton 5-AAA 8-2 57.49 40.36 231 [39] 24.06 4.87
109 [24] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-6 57.48 62.34 18 [3] 21.66 2.48
110 [34] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 4-6 57.43 59.70 35 [25] 24.96 5.83
111 [20] Hampton 2-AAAA 7-3 57.31 48.95 137 [31] 21.55 2.54
112 [25] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-5 57.19 54.84 69 [17] 20.82 1.94
113 [35] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-7 56.90 64.18 15 [14] 22.77 4.18
114 [8] Thomson 4-AA 7-3 56.75 29.53 327 [33] 21.90 3.46
115 [21] Lithonia 5-AAAA 8-2 56.62 33.75 301 [56] 21.21 2.89
116 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 8-2 56.46 37.57 266 [17] 17.74 -0.41
117 [36] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 5-5 55.83 54.12 80 [41] 23.34 5.82
118 [22] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-4 55.72 48.99 136 [30] 21.32 3.90
119 [9] Burke County 4-AA 8-2 55.69 26.85 351 [39] 21.33 3.94
120 [6] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 9-1 55.62 33.82 300 [13] 24.15 6.84
121 [17] Whitewater 2-AAA 5-5 55.61 57.20 52 [4] 24.99 7.68
122 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-5 55.50 50.02 126 [14] 21.14 3.94
123 [23] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 6-4 55.37 54.07 81 [12] 22.27 5.20
124 [10] Callaway 2-AA 7-3 55.32 41.31 222 [14] 18.57 1.56
125 [24] Perry 1-AAAA 4-6 55.28 57.57 49 [6] 19.40 2.42
126 [7] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 7-3 54.73 38.32 253 [10] 19.54 3.11
127 [7] Lamar County 4-A Division I 10-0 54.37 27.11 346 [35] 14.71 -1.35
128 [8] Heard County 6-A Division I 10-0 54.25 28.44 331 [32] 20.73 4.78
129 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 6-4 54.25 51.05 115 [13] 17.92 1.98
130 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 8-2 54.15 37.35 267 [18] 18.76 2.92
131 [8] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 8-2 53.80 41.64 220 [7] 22.25 6.76
132 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 8-2 53.13 34.61 292 [5] 21.23 6.40
133 [2] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 10-0 53.13 20.49 390 [37] 19.56 4.73
134 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 6-4 52.92 44.19 188 [22] 20.88 6.26
135 [25] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-4 52.85 40.62 229 [45] 20.53 5.99
136 [9] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 4-6 52.82 53.80 85 [2] 20.54 6.03
137 [26] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 6-4 52.60 45.15 178 [47] 17.18 2.89
138 [21] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 5-5 52.58 45.46 175 [19] 19.48 5.20
139 [11] Pierce County 3-AA 8-2 52.56 38.27 256 [21] 18.74 4.48
140 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 6-4 52.44 46.59 164 [42] 19.83 5.69
141 [28] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-3 52.09 41.87 215 [58] 18.29 4.50
142 [26] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-5 51.79 54.45 75 [11] 18.86 5.37
143 [12] North Murray 7-AA 9-1 51.78 39.14 242 [17] 18.29 4.81
144 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-4 51.72 51.18 111 [20] 21.20 7.78
145 [28] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 6-4 51.71 49.46 134 [28] 19.07 5.66
146 [13] Crisp County 3-AA 4-6 51.64 51.15 113 [4] 18.71 5.38
147 [10] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 8-2 51.58 33.88 299 [26] 20.48 7.20
148 [22] Westover 1-AAA 6-3 51.37 47.40 153 [17] 18.74 5.67
149 [14] Franklin County 8-AA 7-3 51.14 37.29 268 [25] 16.49 3.65
150 [37] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 50.94 51.78 106 [48] 20.77 8.13
151 [38] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-6 50.74 53.89 83 [42] 19.84 7.40
152 [10] Aquinas 4-AAA # 6-4 50.68 42.48 205 [6] 18.94 6.56
153 [23] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-5 50.60 51.85 105 [11] 15.85 3.55
154 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 10-0 50.35 29.03 330 [14] 16.33 4.28
155 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-1 50.12 26.97 349 [4] 17.09 5.27
156 [11] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 8-2 50.05 29.43 328 [17] 19.66 7.92
157 [15] Stephens County 8-AA 5-5 49.98 53.43 92 [3] 18.51 6.83
158 [29] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-4 49.94 44.57 185 [50] 16.25 4.61
159 [16] Columbia 6-AA 4-6 49.78 55.21 66 [1] 15.61 4.13
160 [30] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-6 49.73 57.98 44 [12] 21.01 9.59
161 [11] Jasper County 4-A Division I 9-1 49.54 24.03 368 [37] 16.76 5.52
162 [31] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 7-3 49.29 44.11 189 [52] 18.69 7.70
163 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 4-6 49.19 56.71 57 [32] 16.46 5.57
164 [4] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 10-0 49.16 21.49 384 [33] 19.85 9.00
165 [29] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-4 49.09 48.82 139 [32] 14.40 3.61
166 [24] Pickens 6-AAA 7-3 48.61 39.82 236 [40] 17.72 7.42
167 [25] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-3 48.52 36.85 271 [47] 18.46 8.24
168 [12] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 7-3 48.45 33.25 304 [14] 17.00 6.85
169 [30] M.L. King 4-AAAA 9-1 48.37 30.03 324 [59] 15.40 5.33
170 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-3 48.30 38.46 249 [14] 17.51 7.52
171 [26] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 6-4 48.04 41.70 218 [33] 17.16 7.42
172 [17] Laney 4-AA 7-3 48.01 25.25 359 [41] 16.58 6.88
173 [27] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 7-3 47.38 40.91 224 [36] 15.19 6.12
174 [40] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-5 47.26 49.92 127 [51] 15.29 6.34
175 [18] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 7-3 47.06 37.04 269 [26] 17.42 8.66
176 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 46.84 57.12 53 [29] 19.33 10.79
177 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 10-0 46.74 16.34 407 [16] 12.64 4.20
178 [13] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-3 46.44 35.05 288 [23] 16.92 8.79
179 [32] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-7 46.42 57.82 47 [13] 14.89 6.77
180 [19] Hart County 8-AA 3-7 46.22 54.32 77 [2] 13.70 5.78
181 [28] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 46.18 60.82 25 [1] 11.96 4.08
182 [31] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-5 46.01 45.78 170 [41] 14.88 7.17
183 [14] Rabun County 8-A Division I 8-2 46.00 32.76 306 [28] 17.91 10.21
184 [5] Screven County 3-A Division II 10-0 45.93 21.72 382 [31] 13.45 5.83
185 [32] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-8 45.51 57.75 48 [5] 15.66 8.45
186 [33] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-7 45.43 56.73 55 [14] 13.54 6.41
187 [6] Brooks County 2-A Division II 5-5 45.36 42.44 207 [1] 12.46 5.40
188 [33] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-7 45.32 51.52 109 [19] 13.12 6.11
189 [34] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 5-5 45.19 47.12 157 [37] 15.97 9.08
190 [29] Baldwin 4-AAA 4-6 44.92 44.83 182 [21] 18.21 11.59
191 [35] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-5 44.91 44.25 187 [51] 17.84 11.23
192 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 44.89 61.45 24 [19] 17.27 10.68
193 [7] Johnson County 5-A Division II 10-0 44.64 10.34 427 [50] 16.38 10.04
194 [30] Monroe 1-AAA 3-7 44.53 52.21 101 [10] 14.48 8.26
195 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 6-4 44.52 40.86 225 [8] 10.29 4.08
196 [8] Early County 1-A Division II 7-3 44.35 28.22 333 [15] 14.29 8.24
197 [34] Mays 4-AAAA 5-5 44.28 46.73 163 [39] 12.30 6.32
198 [35] Dalton 7-AAAA 3-7 44.22 53.38 93 [14] 18.62 12.70
199 [20] East Jackson 8-AA 5-5 43.95 47.44 152 [6] 16.00 10.36
200 [43] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 6-4 43.88 46.43 165 [55] 13.11 7.54
201 [36] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 43.86 50.66 118 [22] 14.92 9.36
202 [44] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-8 43.77 56.98 54 [30] 13.99 8.52
203 [31] Luella 5-AAA 4-6 43.72 48.34 144 [16] 13.37 7.96
204 [36] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 1-9 43.22 61.92 21 [4] 11.14 6.23
205 [15] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 9-1 43.17 20.18 394 [42] 15.52 10.65
206 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-6 43.09 53.51 90 [45] 14.86 10.08
207 [32] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-6 42.97 42.87 201 [29] 13.88 9.22
208 [21] Cook 3-AA 5-5 42.79 43.64 195 [11] 13.36 8.87
209 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 8-2 42.64 20.48 392 [22] 13.38 9.05
210 [37] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-8 42.59 60.62 28 [6] 14.74 10.45
211 [22] Jackson 2-AA 4-6 42.50 41.77 217 [13] 15.17 10.97
212 [37] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 41.96 35.85 279 [53] 13.48 9.82
213 [33] Gilmer 7-AAA 6-4 41.87 38.66 246 [43] 15.76 12.20
214 [16] Pepperell 6-A Division I 6-4 41.76 35.39 284 [21] 15.44 11.98
215 [34] Long County 3-AAA 7-3 41.71 32.56 309 [58] 16.73 13.32
216 [38] Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-6 41.47 45.70 173 [45] 10.92 7.76
217 [39] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-6 41.36 48.42 143 [32] 11.25 8.19
218 [35] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-6 41.28 38.64 247 [44] 12.70 9.72
219 [38] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-7 41.27 50.44 119 [23] 11.68 8.72
220 [40] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-5 41.19 39.44 239 [60] 12.95 10.07
221 [23] Ringgold 7-AA 6-4 41.08 36.94 270 [27] 13.50 10.73
222 [36] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 5-5 41.04 34.79 291 [53] 13.36 10.63
223 [37] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-5 40.67 44.09 190 [23] 13.19 10.82
224 [17] Washington County 2-A Division I 5-5 40.53 37.70 265 [16] 12.58 10.36
225 [38] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-3 40.49 33.51 303 [56] 10.21 8.02
226 [18] Social Circle 4-A Division I 6-4 40.42 31.28 316 [29] 15.41 13.29
227 [3] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-2 40.27 24.60 362 [7] 13.64 11.67
228 [19] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-3 40.17 28.12 334 [33] 11.95 10.08
229 [41] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-6 39.72 42.03 211 [56] 15.94 14.53
230 [20] Elbert County 8-A Division I 4-6 39.61 39.13 243 [12] 10.83 9.52
231 [9] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 7-3 39.51 27.04 347 [20] 13.10 11.89
232 [42] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.50 53.56 87 [21] 16.26 15.06
233 [39] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 39.39 51.62 107 [18] 10.46 9.38
234 [43] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.15 54.75 71 [18] 12.73 11.89
235 [24] Spencer 1-AA 6-4 38.96 30.31 323 [31] 13.52 12.87
236 [44] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-8 38.94 59.40 37 [8] 12.24 11.60
237 [40] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-9 38.66 59.72 34 [2] 12.24 11.88
238 [25] Miller Grove 6-AA 8-2 38.60 23.66 373 [44] 10.43 10.14
239 [10] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 7-3 38.47 27.32 343 [18] 12.46 12.29
240 [26] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-5 38.46 37.93 262 [24] 14.71 14.55
241 [15] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 4-6 38.38 50.19 124 [4] 11.43 11.35
242 [27] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-5 38.32 38.39 251 [19] 11.97 11.96
243 [45] Evans 1-AAAAA 3-7 38.27 47.44 151 [35] 11.79 11.82
244 [39] East Hall 8-AAA 3-7 38.22 41.34 221 [34] 16.97 17.05
245 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-2 37.95 27.88 336 [2] 10.89 11.24
246 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 7-3 37.71 24.11 366 [9] 11.07 11.67
247 [46] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-6 37.61 41.79 216 [59] 11.64 12.33
248 [11] Seminole County 1-A Division II 8-1 37.53 18.50 398 [39] 12.57 13.34
249 [40] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-6 37.39 43.18 198 [26] 11.10 12.02
250 [21] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 6-4 37.33 34.00 298 [25] 10.12 11.10
251 [41] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-8 37.26 51.57 108 [12] 13.17 14.22
252 [42] Bainbridge 1-AAA 1-9 37.23 57.89 45 [3] 10.24 11.31
253 [41] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-8 37.18 50.36 122 [25] 12.63 13.75
254 [43] Beach 3-AAA 5-4 37.15 33.61 302 [55] 10.38 11.53
255 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-1 36.82 9.17 431 [6] 14.13 15.61
256 [42] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 7-3 36.65 31.62 314 [58] 10.61 12.27
257 [22] Bremen 6-A Division I 5-5 36.58 29.83 325 [31] 8.57 10.29
258 [12] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 8-2 36.48 22.40 377 [30] 10.78 12.60
259 [23] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-5 36.31 33.20 305 [27] 10.66 12.66
260 [24] Bacon County 1-A Division I 5-5 36.30 39.81 237 [10] 10.08 12.08
261 [44] White County 6-AAA 3-7 36.09 43.07 200 [28] 9.13 11.35
262 [43] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-8 36.05 55.63 64 [9] 10.91 13.17
263 [44] Centennial 6-AAAA 6-4 35.96 35.30 285 [54] 12.19 14.53
264 [47] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-7 35.92 45.71 172 [44] 14.42 16.81
265 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-8 35.60 47.80 148 [33] 10.99 13.69
266 [16] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 7-3 35.59 24.26 363 [19] 11.27 13.98
267 [25] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-5 35.57 35.20 286 [22] 11.17 13.91
268 [6] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-3 35.44 20.48 391 [12] 12.91 15.78
269 [45] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-8 35.02 51.11 114 [21] 13.01 16.29
270 [46] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-7 34.96 49.55 132 [27] 8.06 11.40
271 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-7 34.39 46.28 166 [7] 9.85 13.76
272 [46] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-9 34.28 53.68 86 [43] 10.76 14.78
273 [47] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-10 34.06 57.85 46 [4] 6.05 10.30
274 [47] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-7 33.72 50.28 123 [50] 8.99 13.57
275 [7] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 7-3 33.64 25.90 355 [5] 8.39 13.06
276 [49] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 33.48 46.94 158 [38] 9.50 14.32
277 [45] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 33.42 42.69 203 [30] 10.23 15.11
278 [8] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-2 33.40 17.25 403 [14] 12.10 17.00
279 [13] Charlton County 2-A Division II 5-5 33.29 34.22 296 [6] 15.02 20.03
280 [17] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-6 32.84 35.50 281 [11] 12.96 18.42
281 [48] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-9 32.63 57.47 50 [28] 11.35 17.03
282 [9] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 7-3 32.29 18.36 399 [13] 7.85 13.86
283 [26] Commerce 8-A Division I 2-8 32.18 38.88 245 [13] 9.00 15.13
284 [49] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-8 32.05 48.11 146 [53] 10.33 16.59
285 [50] Pope 6-AAAAA 1-9 32.00 53.51 89 [22] 9.18 15.48
286 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-7 31.81 41.08 223 [35] 11.16 17.66
287 [27] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-7 31.48 38.24 257 [15] 6.04 12.87
288 [29] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 3-7 31.46 38.17 260 [23] 7.85 14.69
289 [48] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 31.36 47.34 154 [37] 7.71 14.65
290 [50] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 31.22 62.07 20 [17] 11.12 18.20
291 [14] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 31.02 2.12 447 [57] 12.84 20.12
292 [28] Berrien 1-A Division I 3-7 30.90 41.68 219 [7] 10.85 18.25
293 [30] Columbus 1-AA 7-3 30.84 22.64 375 [45] 4.85 12.31
294 [31] Union County 7-AA 3-7 30.68 38.52 248 [18] 7.54 15.17
295 [15] Manchester 7-A Division II 4-5 30.36 32.14 310 [8] 9.35 17.29
296 [32] Pike County 2-AA 4-6 30.30 38.32 254 [20] 7.66 15.66
297 [18] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 5-5 30.04 27.86 337 [18] 7.50 15.77
298 [10] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 29.85 25.01 360 [6] 7.13 15.58
299 [11] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 10-0 29.54 -0.92 451 [27] 7.61 16.37
300 [16] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-4 29.52 25.54 356 [24] 5.03 13.82
301 [17] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-4 29.48 23.83 371 [27] 8.58 17.40
302 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-4 29.11 16.59 406 [15] 7.74 16.94
303 [18] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-3 29.04 14.13 417 [46] 6.73 15.99
304 [49] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-10 28.76 52.49 99 [16] 6.08 15.63
305 [50] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-6 28.74 36.51 273 [51] 5.35 14.91
306 [51] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-7 28.47 43.32 197 [54] 7.58 17.42
307 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-6 28.34 35.41 282 [50] 5.13 15.10
308 [19] Metter 3-A Division II 5-5 28.20 27.04 348 [21] 4.82 14.93
309 [20] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 7-3 27.80 21.59 383 [32] 6.52 17.03
310 [29] Southwest 2-A Division I 3-7 27.78 36.44 276 [19] 6.06 16.58
311 [30] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-9 27.66 45.10 180 [3] 5.56 16.20
312 [51] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-8 27.43 44.34 186 [42] 7.76 18.63
313 [21] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 6-4 27.28 24.08 367 [26] 6.80 17.83
314 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-7 27.01 36.50 275 [61] 7.01 18.30
315 [52] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-7 26.64 38.33 252 [48] 2.27 13.93
316 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-8 26.61 42.37 208 [32] 9.45 21.14
317 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 26.61 56.47 58 [33] 6.49 18.18
318 [33] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 26.48 41.92 213 [12] 6.92 18.75
319 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-3 26.16 11.94 421 [3] 5.59 17.74
320 [31] Temple 6-A Division I 5-5 26.15 27.63 340 [34] 7.76 19.91
321 [53] Banneker 3-AAAAA 2-8 25.45 51.19 110 [26] 2.67 15.52
322 [22] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-5 25.06 25.31 357 [25] 4.27 17.51
323 [19] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-7 25.00 35.03 289 [12] 8.20 21.50
324 [23] Warren County 8-A Division II 5-5 24.98 29.21 329 [13] 1.58 14.90
325 [24] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-5 24.97 23.12 374 [29] 2.58 15.92
326 [25] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 24.82 31.81 312 [10] 3.59 17.07
327 [26] Schley County 6-A Division II 6-4 24.76 16.65 405 [43] 4.06 17.61
328 [52] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-8 23.79 43.93 192 [56] 3.35 17.86
329 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-5 23.59 24.14 365 [36] 4.27 18.99
330 [54] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-9 23.58 46.91 159 [39] 1.49 16.21
331 [53] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-9 23.52 54.24 79 [40] 1.17 15.95
332 [27] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 23.39 36.69 272 [4] 4.11 19.02
333 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-7 22.95 36.50 274 [52] 2.09 17.44
334 [28] Macon County 6-A Division II 5-5 22.87 17.24 404 [42] 5.35 20.79
335 [34] Redan 6-AA 4-6 22.86 29.76 326 [32] 4.00 19.44
336 [29] Trion 7-A Division II 4-6 22.78 27.85 338 [16] 3.90 19.42
337 [30] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 4-4-1 22.66 18.24 400 [40] 6.05 21.69
338 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-9 22.65 45.95 169 [43] -0.82 14.83
339 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 3-7 22.57 30.40 322 [30] 3.98 19.72
340 [13] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-5 21.96 24.20 364 [8] 1.82 18.17
341 [34] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-8 21.80 39.34 240 [11] 2.07 18.57
342 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-10 21.67 59.89 32 [1] 2.83 19.47
343 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 4-6 21.66 32.61 308 [57] 3.60 20.24
344 [20] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 7-3 21.59 11.00 424 [23] 3.38 20.09
345 [35] Shaw 1-AA 3-7 21.51 30.62 319 [30] 2.56 19.35
346 [36] Rutland 2-AA 0-10 21.16 44.83 183 [10] 0.03 17.17
347 [37] Therrell 5-AA 1-9 21.09 44.90 181 [9] 1.03 18.24
348 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 20.90 14.97 409 [17] 2.54 19.94
349 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 20.89 42.07 210 [55] 1.38 18.79
350 [3] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 6-4 20.76 14.72 412 [1] 4.36 21.90
351 [21] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-5 20.72 22.16 380 [21] 4.16 21.74
352 [38] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-7 20.58 28.27 332 [34] 0.16 17.88
353 [15] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-6 19.75 21.39 386 [10] 2.47 21.02
354 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-8 19.69 34.16 297 [54] 2.29 20.90
355 [4] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-5 18.85 14.43 414 [2] 1.45 20.90
356 [35] Model 6-A Division I 2-8 18.77 36.02 277 [20] 4.65 24.19
357 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-9 18.62 47.61 150 [34] 3.15 22.83
358 [31] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-6 18.28 23.67 372 [28] 6.21 26.23
359 [32] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-8 18.26 32.63 307 [7] 2.62 22.66
360 [51] Riverdale 5-AAA 2-8 18.18 37.72 263 [46] -2.78 17.34
361 [33] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-7 17.85 26.67 352 [22] 3.59 24.04
362 [16] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 17.80 14.25 416 [20] 1.16 21.66
363 [34] Portal 3-A Division II 4-6 17.79 21.19 388 [35] 4.50 25.01
364 [52] West Hall 8-AAA 2-8 17.69 43.14 199 [27] 1.04 21.66
365 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-9 17.68 50.93 116 [49] 3.03 23.65
366 [58] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-9 17.65 51.87 104 [25] 0.33 20.99
367 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-10 17.55 59.33 38 [2] 1.81 22.56
368 [35] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-6 17.51 27.11 345 [19] 2.42 23.21
369 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 7-3 17.51 12.11 420 [46] 0.77 21.57
370 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-10 16.73 45.10 179 [48] -0.34 21.23
371 [36] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-9 15.96 38.01 261 [3] -0.68 21.66
372 [37] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-8 15.62 38.32 255 [2] -1.44 21.24
373 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-8 15.23 34.88 290 [28] -2.82 20.25
374 [37] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-7 14.23 21.98 381 [41] -0.36 23.72
375 [54] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-8 13.80 35.09 287 [52] 0.03 24.54
376 [38] Towns County 8-A Division II † 7-3 13.58 3.08 445 [56] 0.83 25.55
377 [55] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-10 13.51 55.31 65 [35] -0.74 24.05
378 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 13.26 10.50 426 [21] -0.02 25.02
379 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 2-8 13.14 38.17 259 [49] -0.55 24.61
380 [38] Towers 4-A Division I 4-6 13.01 23.88 370 [38] -2.16 23.13
381 [39] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-6 12.85 11.28 422 [48] 0.79 26.24
382 [39] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-8 12.68 22.60 376 [39] -2.37 23.25
383 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 2-8 12.48 44.74 184 [49] 0.64 26.47
384 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-8 12.46 30.47 321 [16] -1.51 24.34
385 [5] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 6-4 11.84 6.92 435 [7] -5.36 21.11
386 [56] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-9 11.34 52.55 98 [47] -1.20 25.77
387 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-8 11.02 38.23 258 [22] -6.38 20.90
388 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-7 10.86 31.65 313 [57] -3.13 24.31
389 [40] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-7 10.26 21.46 385 [34] -0.71 27.34
390 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-10 9.92 40.67 227 [8] -1.21 27.17
391 [6] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-3 9.54 4.50 442 [11] -1.74 27.03
392 [41] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-8 9.19 31.41 315 [11] 1.91 31.03
393 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-9 9.18 35.55 280 [49] -3.51 25.61
394 [57] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-9 9.13 42.78 202 [43] -5.84 23.33
395 [42] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 5-5 8.81 5.86 438 [53] -4.28 25.22
396 [18] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 8.80 3.96 444 [25] -4.93 24.57
397 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 3-7 8.55 17.64 402 [45] -2.55 27.20
398 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-10 8.11 43.85 193 [4] -6.90 23.29
399 [43] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-9 7.99 30.65 318 [12] -1.96 28.35
400 [44] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-8 7.79 26.46 353 [23] -5.69 24.82
401 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-2 7.65 -2.41 453 [14] -2.16 28.49
402 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-7 7.59 23.93 369 [43] -0.40 30.31
403 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-6 7.38 7.26 434 [23] -3.89 27.04
404 [45] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-6 6.69 14.70 413 [45] -5.56 26.05
405 [46] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 4-5 6.65 5.85 439 [54] -7.63 24.02
406 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 7-1 6.22 2.29 446 [47] -5.42 26.66
407 [47] Pelham 1-A Division II 1-9 5.48 32.01 311 [9] -5.30 27.52
408 [8] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-5 4.73 9.71 429 [5] -5.52 28.05
409 [20] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-7 4.69 14.88 410 [18] -3.39 30.22
410 [48] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 4.38 20.34 393 [38] -11.52 22.40
411 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 7-3 3.57 -4.87 455 [1] -8.80 25.93
412 [21] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 3.53 21.22 387 [11] -5.89 28.88
413 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-10 3.50 40.30 233 [9] -5.63 29.18
414 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-8 3.18 26.96 350 [38] -7.09 28.03
415 [9] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-7 2.95 6.60 436 [8] -7.46 27.89
416 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 3-7 2.90 22.29 379 [20] -9.07 26.34
417 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 1.86 6.27 437 [24] -9.06 27.38
418 [49] Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-7 1.28 11.27 423 [49] -5.09 31.94
419 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-9 1.12 43.83 194 [24] -9.50 27.68
420 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-6 0.62 19.24 396 [46] -9.38 28.30
421 [58] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 0.00 13.49 418 [60] -7.19 31.12
422 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-5 -0.11 0.94 449 [12] -8.49 29.92
423 [59] Drew 4-AAAA 0-10 -0.20 39.14 241 [47] -4.65 33.86
424 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-10 -0.46 40.77 226 [37] -3.67 35.10
425 [50] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -1.81 27.54 342 [17] -10.42 29.69
426 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-6 -1.94 -1.98 452 [13] -7.86 32.38
427 [51] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-7 -2.53 9.28 430 [51] -7.11 33.73
428 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-9 -2.66 27.29 344 [37] -9.97 31.00
429 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-10 -3.48 43.53 196 [25] -6.28 35.51
430 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -4.12 1.07 448 [26] -8.91 33.51
431 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -4.35 31.24 317 [1] -14.71 27.94
432 [52] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-8 -5.39 20.92 389 [36] -12.00 31.69
433 [25] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -5.73 27.71 339 [3] -10.91 33.13
434 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-10 -6.16 41.88 214 [44] -11.77 32.69
435 [26] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -6.48 14.38 415 [19] -7.83 36.96
436 [53] Marion County 6-A Division II 1-9 -6.81 17.66 401 [41] -5.73 39.38
437 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-9 -6.83 25.28 358 [59] -10.79 34.34
438 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 6-4 -6.95 -13.58 457 [3] -9.74 35.52
439 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-9 -7.69 10.08 428 [4] -11.52 34.47
440 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-9 -8.86 19.45 395 [43] -12.77 34.39
441 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 -9.60 0.13 450 [58] -13.86 34.05
442 [13] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-3 -10.38 -15.55 459 [15] -14.52 34.16
443 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-9 -10.56 4.63 441 [10] -14.27 34.60
444 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-9 -10.57 18.76 397 [44] -16.62 32.25
445 [45] Josey 4-AA 2-8 -10.99 14.85 411 [47] -13.85 35.44
446 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -11.25 7.59 433 [22] -10.63 38.92
447 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-5 -13.26 -12.06 456 [2] -10.59 40.97
448 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-10 -13.54 58.55 40 [9] -15.12 36.73
449 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-9 -13.67 22.31 378 [40] -16.26 35.72
450 [55] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-7 -14.25 8.82 432 [52] -14.51 38.04
451 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-8 -15.76 10.78 425 [24] -14.66 39.40
452 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-10 -17.24 5.73 440 [9] -10.71 44.83
453 [56] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-10 -17.41 16.30 408 [44] -12.47 43.25
454 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-7 -25.41 4.39 443 [55] -17.63 46.08
455 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-10 -28.62 24.70 361 [42] -22.35 44.57
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-10 -29.48 27.60 341 [36] -17.97 49.81
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -34.54 12.14 419 [47] -28.20 44.65
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -43.00 -4.79 454 [61] -33.07 48.23
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-8 -47.22 -14.00 458 [4] -28.85 56.68
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 83.05 77.80
2 2-AAAAAA 5 81.40 68.78
3 4-AAAAAA 7 75.77 64.59
4 2-AAAAA 6 74.96 65.30
5 8-AAAAAA 7 69.32 55.70
6 7-AAAAA 7 68.93 52.59
7 5-AAAAAA 7 67.05 61.64
8 7-AAAAAA 8 67.00 55.66
9 3-AAAAA 8 66.63 54.26
10 2-AAA 8 65.97 57.15
11 6-AAAA 5 64.20 56.18
12 3-AAAAAA 8 63.74 50.73
13 8-AAAA 7 63.71 55.74
14 5-AAAAA 8 63.43 55.15
15 1-AAAA 6 62.97 56.31
16 8-AA 4 62.08 47.82
17 6-AAAAA 8 59.88 51.53
18 3-A Division I 3 59.61 53.12
19 6-AAAAAA 8 59.30 52.73
20 8-AAA 6 57.78 49.21
21 3-AAAA 7 57.23 48.06
22 2-AAAA 10 56.42 50.31
23 7-AAAA 7 55.49 49.79
24 1-AAA 6 54.89 49.34
25 1-A Division I 7 53.88 44.49
26 4-AAAA 8 52.95 36.47
27 4-AAA 8 52.86 43.01
28 5-AA 5 52.42 40.12
29 3-AA 5 51.32 46.33
30 2-AA 6 50.95 42.02
31 1-AAAAA 9 50.64 45.20
32 5-AAA 7 50.07 46.68
33 6-AAA 7 49.68 38.71
34 7-AAA 7 48.63 41.37
35 8-AAAAA 7 48.49 38.78
36 4-AAAAA 8 47.14 39.20
37 7-AA 8 45.55 39.70
38 3-AAA 9 45.31 30.49
39 5-AAAA 9 44.85 36.92
40 2-A Division I 10 44.46 36.93
41 1-AA 8 42.92 25.81
42 8-A Division I 5 41.11 33.01
43 6-A Division I 6 40.65 36.28
44 4-A Division I 7 39.38 28.94
45 2-A Division II 6 38.12 31.10
46 5-A Division I 1 37.66 -10.57
47 4-AA 6 37.29 20.67
48 7-A Division II 5 36.26 28.87
49 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 35.87 25.46
50 4-A Division II 7 35.76 29.01
51 6-AA 5 35.48 27.88
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 33.05 30.29
53 3-A Division II 9 30.59 23.74
54 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 30.49 20.62
55 8-A Division II 5 29.69 21.84
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 27.18 19.74
57 7-A Division I 7 25.92 15.84
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 21.32 17.62
59 1-A Division II 7 20.75 21.71
60 5-A Division II 6 18.91 8.49
61 6-A Division II 7 17.41 8.14
62 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 15.90 7.15
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 14.08 7.91
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 0.16 -4.40
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -6.87 -15.96 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 41.80 99.4% 0.122
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 15.51 87.1% 0.146
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 37.64 99.0% 0.171
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 13.93 84.7% 0.181
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 29.18 97.3% 0.202
08/22 Mill Creek Norcross 28 - 45 12.76 82.8% 0.205
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 19.56 91.7% 0.206
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 39.05 99.2% 0.210
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 34.41 98.6% 0.223
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 13.96 84.8% 0.225
09/05 East Forsyth Chestatee 20 - 26 16.08 87.8% 0.230
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 15.32 86.8% 0.231
09/19 Briarwood Academy Windsor Academy 15 - 34 10.28 78.0% 0.246
08/22 Toombs County Dougherty 12 - 6 34.81 98.6% 0.247
10/24 West Forsyth North Atlanta 17 - 31 11.05 79.6% 0.251 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
90.16 10/31 Valdosta Lowndes 23 - 14 0.43 51.3%
90.10 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 13.05 83.3%
89.89 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 9.64 76.6%
89.80 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 13.33 83.8%
89.69 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County 55 - 22 14.95 86.3%
88.65 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 2.36 57.2%
88.54 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 14.90 86.2%
88.47 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 15.70 87.3%
87.30 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 16.04 87.8%
86.84 10/03 Valdosta Colquitt County 17 - 18 3.80 61.5%
86.43 10/24 Roswell Gainesville 37 - 35 2.58 57.9%
86.26 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 7.02 70.3%
86.25 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 6.98 70.2%
81.70 10/03 McEachern Harrison 48 - 21 11.18 79.8%
81.47 10/24 Thomas County Central Houston County 31 - 7 15.48 87.0%