Maxwell regular season summary: Class 6A crowded at the top

Only small movements among top teams as playoffs loom.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,087 of 2,226 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.76%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.70 points and all game margins within 12.76 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.20

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson10-0 103.131(1)Hughes10-096.08
2(4)Carrollton10-0 101.392(2)Thomas County Central10-093.74
3(2)Buford10-0 99.773(3)Roswell9-187.92
4(5)McEachern10-0 90.624(5)Rome8-285.28
5(6)North Gwinnett9-1 89.995(4)Gainesville8-284.14
6(3)Lowndes9-1 89.956(8)Houston County9-179.46
7(8)Valdosta9-1 89.177(6)Milton7-378.40
8(7)Douglas County7-3 87.648(7)Lee County7-375.33
9(9)Colquitt County8-2 84.179(9)Sequoyah9-175.31
10(10)Harrison9-1 78.2410(10)Jackson County9-172.27
11(11)Newton7-3 78.1711(15)Sprayberry9-169.20
12(12)Mill Creek7-3 75.2012(12)Woodward Academy8-268.55
13(14)North Cobb7-3 74.8913(11)Newnan8-267.97
14(15)Brookwood8-2 74.8814(16)New Manchester8-167.93
15(13)Hillgrove8-2 74.7915(13)Lovejoy8-267.81



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside10-0102.191(1)Sandy Creek10-086.37
2(2)Cartersville10-083.322(2)Troup9-175.16
3(3)North Oconee10-083.203(3)Jefferson9-173.43
4(5)Benedictine7-278.234(5)LaGrange8-270.21
5(4)Central (Carrollton)10-076.585(4)Jenkins9-169.87
6(6)Marist9-173.646(6)North Hall10-068.60
7(7)Kell8-272.627(9)West Laurens10-067.54
8(9)Cambridge8-268.818(7)Calhoun8-266.37
9(8)Blessed Trinity6-467.459(10)Peach County9-162.93
10(10)Cass8-266.5410(11)Cairo8-262.73
11(11)Eastside6-465.7211(8)Douglass7-362.23
12(15)Locust Grove9-165.1912(14)Stephenson9-161.49
13(12)Ware County8-264.8313(12)Westside (Augusta)9-160.22
14(14)Stockbridge8-264.2514(13)Monroe Area8-258.77
15(16)Ola8-262.6515(16)Harlem8-257.65



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)10-076.391(1)Toombs County9-173.27
2(3)Sumter County9-170.322(2)Worth County10-068.14
3(2)Carver (Atlanta)10-069.593(3)Thomasville7-361.60
4(4)Morgan County10-068.424(5)Swainsboro8-258.42
5(6)Rockmart9-161.835(6)Fitzgerald7-358.09
6(5)Hapeville Charter6-460.596(4)Northeast8-256.46
7(9)Appling County7-358.187(11)Lamar County10-054.37
8(11)Thomson7-356.758(7)Heard County10-054.25
9(12)Burke County8-255.699(8)Dublin8-254.15
10(7)Callaway7-355.3210(10)Bleckley County8-251.58
11(8)Pierce County8-252.5611(9)Jasper County9-149.54
12(10)North Murray9-151.7812(12)Jeff Davis7-348.30
13(14)Crisp County4-651.6413(13)Dodge County7-346.44
14(19)Franklin County7-351.1414(14)Rabun County8-246.00
15(16)Stephens County5-549.9815(16)Gordon Lee9-143.17



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Bowdon8-253.131(1)Hebron Christian8-179.99
2(1)Lincoln County10-053.132(2)Fellowship Christian8-172.23
3(3)Clinch County10-050.353(3)Calvary Day9-165.23
4(4)Wheeler County10-049.164(5)Savannah Christian6-459.71
5(5)Screven County10-045.935(4)Prince Avenue Christian7-359.57
6(6)Brooks County5-545.366(6)Athens Academy9-155.62
7(7)Johnson County10-044.647(8)Holy Innocents7-354.73
8(8)Early County7-344.358(7)Greater Atlanta Christian8-253.80
9(9)Wilcox County7-339.519(10)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-652.82
10(10)Emanuel County Institute7-338.4710(9)Aquinas6-450.68
11(12)Seminole County8-137.5311(11)Whitefield Academy8-250.05
12(11)Hawkinsville8-236.4812(14)Wesleyan7-348.45
13(14)Charlton County5-533.2913(13)Lovett6-444.52
14(15)Atkinson County8-131.0214(12)Landmark Christian8-242.64
15(18)Manchester4-530.3615(17)Savannah Country Day4-638.38



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy8-150.121(1)Brentwood School9-136.82
2(2)Deerfield-Windsor10-046.742(2)Southwest Georgia Academy7-326.16
3(3)Stratford Academy8-240.273(3)Southland Academy6-420.76
4(5)Brookstone8-237.954(4)Robert Toombs Academy5-518.85
5(4)First Presbyterian7-337.715(5)Edmund Burke Academy6-411.84



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian7-33.57
2(2)Creekside Christian6-4-6.95
3(3)Cherokee Christian4-5-13.26
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-8-47.22



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA10-0103.1359.7533 [24]45.00-19.82
2 [1]Creekside4-AAAA10-0102.1934.35294 [55]50.25-13.64
3 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAA10-0101.3963.2517 [15]47.64-15.44
4 [3]Buford8-AAAAAA10-099.7762.2319 [16]42.46-19.01
5 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA10-096.0853.8084 [20]44.19-13.59
6 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA10-093.7456.0261 [15]39.31-16.12
7 [4]McEachern3-AAAAAA10-090.6252.6397 [46]36.81-15.50
8 [5]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA9-189.9960.2329 [22]35.21-16.48
9 [6]Lowndes1-AAAAAA9-189.9567.738 [8]37.16-14.49
10 [7]Valdosta1-AAAAAA9-189.1761.5823 [18]37.81-13.06
11 [3]Roswell7-AAAAA9-187.9258.3341 [10]41.75-7.87
12 [8]Douglas County2-AAAAAA7-387.6473.193 [3]36.47-12.87
13 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA10-086.3753.2396 [9]34.36-13.70
14 [4]Rome5-AAAAA8-285.2863.2816 [2]36.31-10.67
15 [9]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA8-284.1774.522 [2]35.42-10.45
16 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA8-284.1458.1242 [11]35.49-10.35
17 [2]Cartersville7-AAAA10-083.3250.38121 [24]39.35-5.66
18 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA10-083.2052.41100 [17]31.47-13.42
19 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #8-179.9956.0960 [1]34.97-6.71
20 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA9-179.4661.7722 [5]33.29-7.87
21 [7]Milton7-AAAAA7-378.4055.6463 [16]30.68-9.41
22 [10]Harrison3-AAAAAA9-178.2449.58131 [52]33.95-5.99
23 [4]Benedictine1-AAAA7-278.2359.4836 [3]33.15-6.77
24 [11]Newton4-AAAAAA7-378.1760.6627 [21]34.00-5.86
25 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA10-076.5846.24167 [40]34.25-4.02
26 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA10-076.3926.01354 [40]28.93-9.16
27 [8]Lee County2-AAAAA7-375.3364.2114 [1]33.21-3.82
28 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA9-175.3152.13102 [23]30.79-6.21
29 [12]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-375.2060.2030 [23]31.10-5.79
30 [2]Troup2-AAA9-175.1653.2594 [8]34.27-2.58
31 [13]North Cobb5-AAAAAA7-374.8965.0313 [13]30.31-6.27
32 [14]Brookwood7-AAAAAA8-274.8856.7356 [31]31.39-5.20
33 [15]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA8-274.7947.72149 [54]29.80-6.69
34 [6]Marist5-AAAA9-173.6440.06234 [46]27.93-7.41
35 [3]Jefferson8-AAA9-173.4354.6173 [6]27.20-7.93
36 [16]Archer4-AAAAAA6-473.2965.5911 [11]31.12-3.86
37 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I9-173.2742.35209 [6]32.46-2.50
38 [17]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-472.9566.3010 [10]28.27-6.38
39 [7]Kell6-AAAA8-272.6257.3751 [7]29.08-5.23
40 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA9-172.2744.05191 [53]28.17-5.81
41 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #8-172.2340.39230 [9]28.94-4.99
42 [18]North Paulding5-AAAAAA8-271.8060.7526 [20]30.36-3.13
43 [2]Sumter County1-AA9-170.3227.88335 [35]26.17-5.85
44 [4]LaGrange2-AAA8-270.2155.0768 [5]27.00-4.91
45 [5]Jenkins3-AAA9-169.8735.97278 [48]32.951.38
46 [3]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA10-069.5939.95235 [16]26.42-4.87
47 [19]Marietta5-AAAAAA5-569.5267.967 [7]28.06-3.16
48 [20]Camden County1-AAAAAA6-469.2976.561 [1]28.85-2.14
49 [21]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA6-469.2659.0439 [26]23.57-7.38
50 [11]Sprayberry6-AAAAA9-169.2046.85162 [41]30.66-0.24
51 [8]Cambridge6-AAAA8-268.8148.42142 [34]29.30-1.21
52 [6]North Hall6-AAA10-068.6039.57238 [41]30.520.22
53 [12]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA8-268.5548.94138 [31]26.26-3.99
54 [22]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA7-368.4755.1167 [36]28.21-1.96
55 [4]Morgan County2-AA10-068.4234.25295 [29]33.112.99
56 [2]Worth County1-A Division I10-068.1434.36293 [24]29.28-0.55
57 [23]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-668.1368.786 [6]27.69-2.13
58 [24]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA8-268.0554.3078 [39]28.58-1.17
59 [13]Newnan3-AAAAA8-267.9751.16112 [27]30.500.83
60 [14]New Manchester5-AAAAA8-167.9341.94212 [57]26.17-3.46
61 [15]Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-267.8149.73130 [30]25.56-3.95
62 [7]West Laurens4-AAA10-067.5438.43250 [45]28.33-0.90
63 [9]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA6-467.4556.2659 [8]24.34-4.81
64 [16]Northgate3-AAAAA8-267.2550.14125 [29]23.25-5.70
65 [25]Denmark6-AAAAAA7-366.9155.9262 [34]23.98-4.63
66 [26]Walton5-AAAAAA5-566.6766.759 [9]26.41-1.96
67 [10]Cass7-AAAA8-266.5448.32145 [35]26.93-1.31
68 [8]Calhoun7-AAA8-266.3746.86161 [18]27.74-0.33
69 [11]Eastside8-AAAA6-465.7254.6472 [10]25.78-1.64
70 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #9-165.2330.49320 [15]27.290.36
71 [12]Locust Grove2-AAAA9-165.1947.16156 [38]23.60-3.29
72 [13]Ware County1-AAAA8-264.8353.2495 [15]26.52-0.01
73 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-564.8065.0412 [12]20.91-5.59
74 [14]Stockbridge2-AAAA8-264.2548.52141 [33]26.780.83
75 [28]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-463.6458.1043 [27]23.24-2.10
76 [29]East Coweta2-AAAAAA3-763.2470.185 [5]28.043.11
77 [9]Peach County1-AAA9-162.9345.32176 [20]26.672.05
78 [10]Cairo1-AAA8-262.7353.9382 [7]23.71-0.71
79 [15]Ola2-AAAA8-262.6549.32135 [29]22.27-2.08
80 [17]East Paulding5-AAAAA6-462.4054.5574 [19]23.72-0.38
81 [16]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA8-262.3537.71264 [50]23.74-0.30
82 [11]Douglass5-AAA7-362.2349.48133 [15]21.48-2.45
83 [18]Brunswick1-AAAAA8-261.8845.28177 [46]25.551.98
84 [5]Rockmart7-AA9-161.8340.33232 [15]25.722.19
85 [17]Jonesboro3-AAAA6-461.8247.85147 [36]21.66-1.86
86 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I7-361.6045.71171 [2]26.973.68
87 [12]Stephenson5-AAA9-161.4942.59204 [31]24.561.38
88 [30]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-761.2473.144 [4]25.662.72
89 [19]Seckinger7-AAAAA6-461.2146.88160 [40]23.170.26
90 [18]Griffin3-AAAA7-360.7149.76129 [26]24.111.70
91 [6]Hapeville Charter5-AA6-460.5949.87128 [5]19.33-2.95
92 [31]Lambert6-AAAAAA6-460.4454.8270 [37]25.913.77
93 [19]Flowery Branch8-AAAA7-360.4153.4791 [13]25.203.10
94 [13]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA9-160.2235.39283 [51]19.83-2.09
95 [20]River Ridge6-AAAAA7-360.0950.78117 [28]19.40-2.39
96 [4]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #6-459.7150.41120 [3]24.803.39
97 [5]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #7-359.5746.10168 [5]25.344.07
98 [14]Monroe Area8-AAA8-258.7740.63228 [38]22.231.77
99 [21]Effingham County1-AAAAA8-258.5347.32155 [36]25.675.44
100 [4]Swainsboro3-A Division I8-258.4248.64140 [1]21.371.25
101 [22]Villa Rica5-AAAAA5-558.2860.1931 [7]20.570.59
102 [32]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-558.2154.3676 [38]21.521.61
103 [7]Appling County3-AA7-358.1845.70174 [8]22.252.37
104 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-458.1753.5388 [44]19.85-0.02
105 [5]Fitzgerald1-A Division I7-358.0942.45206 [5]18.98-0.80
106 [15]Harlem4-AAA8-257.6539.02244 [42]18.61-0.74
107 [23]Lanier7-AAAAA5-557.5351.95103 [24]21.312.08
108 [16]North Clayton5-AAA8-257.4940.36231 [39]24.064.87
109 [24]Coffee2-AAAAA4-657.4862.3418 [3]21.662.48
110 [34]Parkview7-AAAAAA4-657.4359.7035 [25]24.965.83
111 [20]Hampton2-AAAA7-357.3148.95137 [31]21.552.54
112 [25]Creekview6-AAAAA5-557.1954.8469 [17]20.821.94
113 [35]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-756.9064.1815 [14]22.774.18
114 [8]Thomson4-AA7-356.7529.53327 [33]21.903.46
115 [21]Lithonia5-AAAA8-256.6233.75301 [56]21.212.89
116 [6]Northeast2-A Division I8-256.4637.57266 [17]17.74-0.41
117 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAA5-555.8354.1280 [41]23.345.82
118 [22]Jones County2-AAAA6-455.7248.99136 [30]21.323.90
119 [9]Burke County4-AA8-255.6926.85351 [39]21.333.94
120 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #9-155.6233.82300 [13]24.156.84
121 [17]Whitewater2-AAA5-555.6157.2052 [4]24.997.68
122 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA5-555.5050.02126 [14]21.143.94
123 [23]Warner Robins1-AAAA6-455.3754.0781 [12]22.275.20
124 [10]Callaway2-AA7-355.3241.31222 [14]18.571.56
125 [24]Perry1-AAAA4-655.2857.5749 [6]19.402.42
126 [7]Holy Innocents5-AA #7-354.7338.32253 [10]19.543.11
127 [7]Lamar County4-A Division I10-054.3727.11346 [35]14.71-1.35
128 [8]Heard County6-A Division I10-054.2528.44331 [32]20.734.78
129 [19]Oconee County8-AAA6-454.2551.05115 [13]17.921.98
130 [9]Dublin2-A Division I8-254.1537.35267 [18]18.762.92
131 [8]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #8-253.8041.64220 [7]22.256.76
132 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II8-253.1334.61292 [5]21.236.40
133 [2]Lincoln County8-A Division II10-053.1320.49390 [37]19.564.73
134 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA6-452.9244.19188 [22]20.886.26
135 [25]Tucker5-AAAA6-452.8540.62229 [45]20.535.99
136 [9]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #4-652.8253.8085 [2]20.546.03
137 [26]Shiloh4-AAAAA6-452.6045.15178 [47]17.182.89
138 [21]Richmond Academy4-AAA5-552.5845.46175 [19]19.485.20
139 [11]Pierce County3-AA8-252.5638.27256 [21]18.744.48
140 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA6-452.4446.59164 [42]19.835.69
141 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-352.0941.87215 [58]18.294.50
142 [26]Hiram7-AAAA5-551.7954.4575 [11]18.865.37
143 [12]North Murray7-AA9-151.7839.14242 [17]18.294.81
144 [27]Madison County8-AAAA6-451.7251.18111 [20]21.207.78
145 [28]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA6-451.7149.46134 [28]19.075.66
146 [13]Crisp County3-AA4-651.6451.15113 [4]18.715.38
147 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I8-251.5833.88299 [26]20.487.20
148 [22]Westover1-AAA6-351.3747.40153 [17]18.745.67
149 [14]Franklin County8-AA7-351.1437.29268 [25]16.493.65
150 [37]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-450.9451.78106 [48]20.778.13
151 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-650.7453.8983 [42]19.847.40
152 [10]Aquinas4-AAA #6-450.6842.48205 [6]18.946.56
153 [23]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-550.6051.85105 [11]15.853.55
154 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II10-050.3529.03330 [14]16.334.28
155 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-150.1226.97349 [4]17.095.27
156 [11]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #8-250.0529.43328 [17]19.667.92
157 [15]Stephens County8-AA5-549.9853.4392 [3]18.516.83
158 [29]Woodstock6-AAAAA6-449.9444.57185 [50]16.254.61
159 [16]Columbia6-AA4-649.7855.2166 [1]15.614.13
160 [30]South Paulding5-AAAAA4-649.7357.9844 [12]21.019.59
161 [11]Jasper County4-A Division I9-149.5424.03368 [37]16.765.52
162 [31]Statesboro1-AAAAA7-349.2944.11189 [52]18.697.70
163 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA4-649.1956.7157 [32]16.465.57
164 [4]Wheeler County4-A Division II10-049.1621.49384 [33]19.859.00
165 [29]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-449.0948.82139 [32]14.403.61
166 [24]Pickens6-AAA7-348.6139.82236 [40]17.727.42
167 [25]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-348.5236.85271 [47]18.468.24
168 [12]Wesleyan5-A Division I #7-348.4533.25304 [14]17.006.85
169 [30]M.L. King4-AAAA9-148.3730.03324 [59]15.405.33
170 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-348.3038.46249 [14]17.517.52
171 [26]Lumpkin County6-AAA6-448.0441.70218 [33]17.167.42
172 [17]Laney4-AA7-348.0125.25359 [41]16.586.88
173 [27]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA7-347.3840.91224 [36]15.196.12
174 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-547.2649.92127 [51]15.296.34
175 [18]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA7-347.0637.04269 [26]17.428.66
176 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-746.8457.1253 [29]19.3310.79
177 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA10-046.7416.34407 [16]12.644.20
178 [13]Dodge County2-A Division I7-346.4435.05288 [23]16.928.79
179 [32]Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-746.4257.8247 [13]14.896.77
180 [19]Hart County8-AA3-746.2254.3277 [2]13.705.78
181 [28]Spalding2-AAA2-846.1860.8225 [1]11.964.08
182 [31]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-546.0145.78170 [41]14.887.17
183 [14]Rabun County8-A Division I8-246.0032.76306 [28]17.9110.21
184 [5]Screven County3-A Division II10-045.9321.72382 [31]13.455.83
185 [32]New Hampstead1-AAAA2-845.5157.7548 [5]15.668.45
186 [33]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-745.4356.7355 [14]13.546.41
187 [6]Brooks County2-A Division II5-545.3642.44207 [1]12.465.40
188 [33]McDonough2-AAAA3-745.3251.52109 [19]13.126.11
189 [34]Clarke Central8-AAAAA5-545.1947.12157 [37]15.979.08
190 [29]Baldwin4-AAA4-644.9244.83182 [21]18.2111.59
191 [35]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-544.9144.25187 [51]17.8411.23
192 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-944.8961.4524 [19]17.2710.68
193 [7]Johnson County5-A Division II10-044.6410.34427 [50]16.3810.04
194 [30]Monroe1-AAA3-744.5352.21101 [10]14.488.26
195 [13]Lovett5-AA #6-444.5240.86225 [8]10.294.08
196 [8]Early County1-A Division II7-344.3528.22333 [15]14.298.24
197 [34]Mays4-AAAA5-544.2846.73163 [39]12.306.32
198 [35]Dalton7-AAAA3-744.2253.3893 [14]18.6212.70
199 [20]East Jackson8-AA5-543.9547.44152 [6]16.0010.36
200 [43]Campbell3-AAAAAA6-443.8846.43165 [55]13.117.54
201 [36]Allatoona7-AAAA3-743.8650.66118 [22]14.929.36
202 [44]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-843.7756.9854 [30]13.998.52
203 [31]Luella5-AAA4-643.7248.34144 [16]13.377.96
204 [36]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA1-943.2261.9221 [4]11.146.23
205 [15]Gordon Lee7-A Division I9-143.1720.18394 [42]15.5210.65
206 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-643.0953.5190 [45]14.8610.08
207 [32]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-642.9742.87201 [29]13.889.22
208 [21]Cook3-AA5-542.7943.64195 [11]13.368.87
209 [14]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #8-242.6420.48392 [22]13.389.05
210 [37]Veterans2-AAAAA2-842.5960.6228 [6]14.7410.45
211 [22]Jackson2-AA4-642.5041.77217 [13]15.1710.97
212 [37]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-441.9635.85279 [53]13.489.82
213 [33]Gilmer7-AAA6-441.8738.66246 [43]15.7612.20
214 [16]Pepperell6-A Division I6-441.7635.39284 [21]15.4411.98
215 [34]Long County3-AAA7-341.7132.56309 [58]16.7313.32
216 [38]Decatur4-AAAAA4-641.4745.70173 [45]10.927.76
217 [39]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-641.3648.42143 [32]11.258.19
218 [35]Dawson County6-AAA4-641.2838.64247 [44]12.709.72
219 [38]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-741.2750.44119 [23]11.688.72
220 [40]Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-541.1939.44239 [60]12.9510.07
221 [23]Ringgold7-AA6-441.0836.94270 [27]13.5010.73
222 [36]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA5-541.0434.79291 [53]13.3610.63
223 [37]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-540.6744.09190 [23]13.1910.82
224 [17]Washington County2-A Division I5-540.5337.70265 [16]12.5810.36
225 [38]Liberty County3-AAA7-340.4933.51303 [56]10.218.02
226 [18]Social Circle4-A Division I6-440.4231.28316 [29]15.4113.29
227 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-240.2724.60362 [7]13.6411.67
228 [19]Haralson County6-A Division I7-340.1728.12334 [33]11.9510.08
229 [41]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-639.7242.03211 [56]15.9414.53
230 [20]Elbert County8-A Division I4-639.6139.13243 [12]10.839.52
231 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II7-339.5127.04347 [20]13.1011.89
232 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-839.5053.5687 [21]16.2615.06
233 [39]Harris County3-AAAA4-639.3951.62107 [18]10.469.38
234 [43]Alexander5-AAAAA2-839.1554.7571 [18]12.7311.89
235 [24]Spencer1-AA6-438.9630.31323 [31]13.5212.87
236 [44]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-838.9459.4037 [8]12.2411.60
237 [40]Wayne County1-AAAA1-938.6659.7234 [2]12.2411.88
238 [25]Miller Grove6-AA8-238.6023.66373 [44]10.4310.14
239 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II7-338.4727.32343 [18]12.4612.29
240 [26]Sonoraville7-AA5-538.4637.93262 [24]14.7114.55
241 [15]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #4-638.3850.19124 [4]11.4311.35
242 [27]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-538.3238.39251 [19]11.9711.96
243 [45]Evans1-AAAAA3-738.2747.44151 [35]11.7911.82
244 [39]East Hall8-AAA3-738.2241.34221 [34]16.9717.05
245 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-237.9527.88336 [2]10.8911.24
246 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-337.7124.11366 [9]11.0711.67
247 [46]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-637.6141.79216 [59]11.6412.33
248 [11]Seminole County1-A Division II8-137.5318.50398 [39]12.5713.34
249 [40]Adairsville7-AAA4-637.3943.18198 [26]11.1012.02
250 [21]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I6-437.3334.00298 [25]10.1211.10
251 [41]Dougherty1-AAA2-837.2651.57108 [12]13.1714.22
252 [42]Bainbridge1-AAA1-937.2357.8945 [3]10.2411.31
253 [41]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-837.1850.36122 [25]12.6313.75
254 [43]Beach3-AAA5-437.1533.61302 [55]10.3811.53
255 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A9-136.829.17431 [6]14.1315.61
256 [42]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA7-336.6531.62314 [58]10.6112.27
257 [22]Bremen6-A Division I5-536.5829.83325 [31]8.5710.29
258 [12]Hawkinsville4-A Division II8-236.4822.40377 [30]10.7812.60
259 [23]Putnam County4-A Division I5-536.3133.20305 [27]10.6612.66
260 [24]Bacon County1-A Division I5-536.3039.81237 [10]10.0812.08
261 [44]White County6-AAA3-736.0943.07200 [28]9.1311.35
262 [43]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-836.0555.6364 [9]10.9113.17
263 [44]Centennial6-AAAA6-435.9635.30285 [54]12.1914.53
264 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-735.9245.71172 [44]14.4216.81
265 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-835.6047.80148 [33]10.9913.69
266 [16]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #7-335.5924.26363 [19]11.2713.98
267 [25]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-535.5735.20286 [22]11.1713.91
268 [6]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-335.4420.48391 [12]12.9115.78
269 [45]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-835.0251.11114 [21]13.0116.29
270 [46]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-734.9649.55132 [27]8.0611.40
271 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA3-734.3946.28166 [7]9.8513.76
272 [46]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-934.2853.6886 [43]10.7614.78
273 [47]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-1034.0657.8546 [4]6.0510.30
274 [47]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-733.7250.28123 [50]8.9913.57
275 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-333.6425.90355 [5]8.3913.06
276 [49]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-933.4846.94158 [38]9.5014.32
277 [45]Hephzibah4-AAA3-733.4242.69203 [30]10.2315.11
278 [8]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-233.4017.25403 [14]12.1017.00
279 [13]Charlton County2-A Division II5-533.2934.22296 [6]15.0220.03
280 [17]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-632.8435.50281 [11]12.9618.42
281 [48]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-932.6357.4750 [28]11.3517.03
282 [9]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-332.2918.36399 [13]7.8513.86
283 [26]Commerce8-A Division I2-832.1838.88245 [13]9.0015.13
284 [49]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-832.0548.11146 [53]10.3316.59
285 [50]Pope6-AAAAA1-932.0053.5189 [22]9.1815.48
286 [46]Chestatee6-AAA3-731.8141.08223 [35]11.1617.66
287 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I3-731.4838.24257 [15]6.0412.87
288 [29]Coahulla Creek7-AA3-731.4638.17260 [23]7.8514.69
289 [48]Cedartown7-AAAA2-831.3647.34154 [37]7.7114.65
290 [50]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-931.2262.0720 [17]11.1218.20
291 [14]Atkinson County2-A Division II †8-131.022.12447 [57]12.8420.12
292 [28]Berrien1-A Division I3-730.9041.68219 [7]10.8518.25
293 [30]Columbus1-AA7-330.8422.64375 [45]4.8512.31
294 [31]Union County7-AA3-730.6838.52248 [18]7.5415.17
295 [15]Manchester7-A Division II4-530.3632.14310 [8]9.3517.29
296 [32]Pike County2-AA4-630.3038.32254 [20]7.6615.66
297 [18]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #5-530.0427.86337 [18]7.5015.77
298 [10]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-529.8525.01360 [6]7.1315.58
299 [11]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-029.54-0.92451 [27]7.6116.37
300 [16]Treutlen4-A Division II6-429.5225.54356 [24]5.0313.82
301 [17]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-429.4823.83371 [27]8.5817.40
302 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-429.1116.59406 [15]7.7416.94
303 [18]Taylor County6-A Division II7-329.0414.13417 [46]6.7315.99
304 [49]Union Grove2-AAAA0-1028.7652.4999 [16]6.0815.63
305 [50]Druid Hills5-AAAA4-628.7436.51273 [51]5.3514.91
306 [51]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-728.4743.32197 [54]7.5817.42
307 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-628.3435.41282 [50]5.1315.10
308 [19]Metter3-A Division II5-528.2027.04348 [21]4.8214.93
309 [20]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-327.8021.59383 [32]6.5217.03
310 [29]Southwest2-A Division I3-727.7836.44276 [19]6.0616.58
311 [30]Vidalia3-A Division I1-927.6645.10180 [3]5.5616.20
312 [51]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-827.4344.34186 [42]7.7618.63
313 [21]Jenkins County3-A Division II6-427.2824.08367 [26]6.8017.83
314 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-727.0136.50275 [61]7.0118.30
315 [52]Pace Academy4-AAAA3-726.6438.33252 [48]2.2713.93
316 [48]Howard4-AAA2-826.6142.37208 [32]9.4521.14
317 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-826.6156.4758 [33]6.4918.18
318 [33]Tattnall County3-AA2-826.4841.92213 [12]6.9218.75
319 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-326.1611.94421 [3]5.5917.74
320 [31]Temple6-A Division I5-526.1527.63340 [34]7.7619.91
321 [53]Banneker3-AAAAA2-825.4551.19110 [26]2.6715.52
322 [22]Bryan County3-A Division II5-525.0625.31357 [25]4.2717.51
323 [19]Darlington6-A Division I #3-725.0035.03289 [12]8.2021.50
324 [23]Warren County8-A Division II5-524.9829.21329 [13]1.5814.90
325 [24]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-524.9723.12374 [29]2.5815.92
326 [25]Telfair County4-A Division II3-724.8231.81312 [10]3.5917.07
327 [26]Schley County6-A Division II6-424.7616.65405 [43]4.0617.61
328 [52]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-823.7943.93192 [56]3.3517.86
329 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I5-523.5924.14365 [36]4.2718.99
330 [54]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-923.5846.91159 [39]1.4916.21
331 [53]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-923.5254.2479 [40]1.1715.95
332 [27]Turner County2-A Division II2-723.3936.69272 [4]4.1119.02
333 [53]Midtown4-AAAA3-722.9536.50274 [52]2.0917.44
334 [28]Macon County6-A Division II5-522.8717.24404 [42]5.3520.79
335 [34]Redan6-AA4-622.8629.76326 [32]4.0019.44
336 [29]Trion7-A Division II4-622.7827.85338 [16]3.9019.42
337 [30]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-4-122.6618.24400 [40]6.0521.69
338 [55]Loganville8-AAAAA1-922.6545.95169 [43]-0.8214.83
339 [33]McNair4-A Division I3-722.5730.40322 [30]3.9819.72
340 [13]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-521.9624.20364 [8]1.8218.17
341 [34]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-821.8039.34240 [11]2.0718.57
342 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-1021.6759.8932 [1]2.8319.47
343 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA4-621.6632.61308 [57]3.6020.24
344 [20]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #7-321.5911.00424 [23]3.3820.09
345 [35]Shaw1-AA3-721.5130.62319 [30]2.5619.35
346 [36]Rutland2-AA0-1021.1644.83183 [10]0.0317.17
347 [37]Therrell5-AA1-921.0944.90181 [9]1.0318.24
348 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-520.9014.97409 [17]2.5419.94
349 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-820.8942.07210 [55]1.3818.79
350 [3]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A6-420.7614.72412 [1]4.3621.90
351 [21]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-520.7222.16380 [21]4.1621.74
352 [38]South Atlanta6-AA3-720.5828.27332 [34]0.1617.88
353 [15]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-619.7521.39386 [10]2.4721.02
354 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-819.6934.16297 [54]2.2920.90
355 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A5-518.8514.43414 [2]1.4520.90
356 [35]Model6-A Division I2-818.7736.02277 [20]4.6524.19
357 [57]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-918.6247.61150 [34]3.1522.83
358 [31]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-618.2823.67372 [28]6.2126.23
359 [32]Lanier County2-A Division II2-818.2632.63307 [7]2.6222.66
360 [51]Riverdale5-AAA2-818.1837.72263 [46]-2.7817.34
361 [33]Miller County1-A Division II3-717.8526.67352 [22]3.5924.04
362 [16]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-417.8014.25416 [20]1.1621.66
363 [34]Portal3-A Division II4-617.7921.19388 [35]4.5025.01
364 [52]West Hall8-AAA2-817.6943.14199 [27]1.0421.66
365 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-917.6850.93116 [49]3.0323.65
366 [58]Morrow3-AAAAA1-917.6551.87104 [25]0.3320.99
367 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-1017.5559.3338 [2]1.8122.56
368 [35]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-617.5127.11345 [19]2.4223.21
369 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I7-317.5112.11420 [46]0.7721.57
370 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-1016.7345.10179 [48]-0.3421.23
371 [36]Irwin County2-A Division II1-915.9638.01261 [3]-0.6821.66
372 [37]Dooly County4-A Division II1-815.6238.32255 [2]-1.4421.24
373 [39]Murray County7-AA2-815.2334.88290 [28]-2.8220.25
374 [37]Chattooga7-A Division I3-714.2321.98381 [41]-0.3623.72
375 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-813.8035.09287 [52]0.0324.54
376 [38]Towns County8-A Division II †7-313.583.08445 [56]0.8325.55
377 [55]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-1013.5155.3165 [35]-0.7424.05
378 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-413.2610.50426 [21]-0.0225.02
379 [55]Northview5-AAAA2-813.1438.17259 [49]-0.5524.61
380 [38]Towers4-A Division I4-613.0123.88370 [38]-2.1623.13
381 [39]Crawford County6-A Division II4-612.8511.28422 [48]0.7926.24
382 [39]Dade County7-A Division I2-812.6822.60376 [39]-2.3723.25
383 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA2-812.4844.74184 [49]0.6426.47
384 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-812.4630.47321 [16]-1.5124.34
385 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A6-411.846.92435 [7]-5.3621.11
386 [56]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-911.3452.5598 [47]-1.2025.77
387 [40]Washington5-AA2-811.0238.23258 [22]-6.3820.90
388 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA2-710.8631.65313 [57]-3.1324.31
389 [40]Greenville7-A Division II3-710.2621.46385 [34]-0.7127.34
390 [40]Banks County8-A Division I0-109.9240.67227 [8]-1.2127.17
391 [6]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A7-39.544.50442 [11]-1.7427.03
392 [41]Greene County8-A Division II2-89.1931.41315 [11]1.9131.03
393 [55]Islands3-AAA1-99.1835.55280 [49]-3.5125.61
394 [57]North Springs5-AAAA1-99.1342.78202 [43]-5.8423.33
395 [42]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-58.815.86438 [53]-4.2825.22
396 [18]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-48.803.96444 [25]-4.9324.57
397 [41]Coosa7-A Division I3-78.5517.64402 [45]-2.5527.20
398 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-108.1143.85193 [4]-6.9023.29
399 [43]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-97.9930.65318 [12]-1.9628.35
400 [44]Savannah3-A Division II1-87.7926.46353 [23]-5.6924.82
401 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A6-27.65-2.41453 [14]-2.1628.49
402 [41]Salem6-AA3-77.5923.93369 [43]-0.4030.31
403 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-67.387.26434 [23]-3.8927.04
404 [45]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-66.6914.70413 [45]-5.5626.05
405 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †4-56.655.85439 [54]-7.6324.02
406 [43]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †7-16.222.29446 [47]-5.4226.66
407 [47]Pelham1-A Division II1-95.4832.01311 [9]-5.3027.52
408 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-54.739.71429 [5]-5.5228.05
409 [20]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-74.6914.88410 [18]-3.3930.22
410 [48]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-84.3820.34393 [38]-11.5222.40
411 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-33.57-4.87455 [1]-8.8025.93
412 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-83.5321.22387 [11]-5.8928.88
413 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-103.5040.30233 [9]-5.6329.18
414 [42]Butler4-AA2-83.1826.96350 [38]-7.0928.03
415 [9]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A4-72.956.60436 [8]-7.4627.89
416 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #3-72.9022.29379 [20]-9.0726.34
417 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-61.866.27437 [24]-9.0627.38
418 [49]Glascock County5-A Division II3-71.2811.27423 [49]-5.0931.94
419 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-91.1243.83194 [24]-9.5027.68
420 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-60.6219.24396 [46]-9.3828.30
421 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-80.0013.49418 [60]-7.1931.12
422 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-5-0.110.94449 [12]-8.4929.92
423 [59]Drew4-AAAA0-10-0.2039.14241 [47]-4.6533.86
424 [57]Groves3-AAA0-10-0.4640.77226 [37]-3.6735.10
425 [50]Claxton3-A Division II0-10-1.8127.54342 [17]-10.4229.69
426 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A5-6-1.94-1.98452 [13]-7.8632.38
427 [51]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-7-2.539.28430 [51]-7.1133.73
428 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-9-2.6627.29344 [37]-9.9731.00
429 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-10-3.4843.53196 [25]-6.2835.51
430 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-4.121.07448 [26]-8.9133.51
431 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-10-4.3531.24317 [1]-14.7127.94
432 [52]Terrell County1-A Division II1-8-5.3920.92389 [36]-12.0031.69
433 [25]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-9-5.7327.71339 [3]-10.9133.13
434 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-10-6.1641.88214 [44]-11.7732.69
435 [26]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-7-6.4814.38415 [19]-7.8336.96
436 [53]Marion County6-A Division II1-9-6.8117.66401 [41]-5.7339.38
437 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-9-6.8325.28358 [59]-10.7934.34
438 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-4-6.95-13.58457 [3]-9.7435.52
439 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-9-7.6910.08428 [4]-11.5234.47
440 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-9-8.8619.45395 [43]-12.7734.39
441 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-5-9.600.13450 [58]-13.8634.05
442 [13]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-3-10.38-15.55459 [15]-14.5234.16
443 [14]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A2-9-10.564.63441 [10]-14.2734.60
444 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-9-10.5718.76397 [44]-16.6232.25
445 [45]Josey4-AA2-8-10.9914.85411 [47]-13.8535.44
446 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-9-11.257.59433 [22]-10.6338.92
447 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-5-13.26-12.06456 [2]-10.5940.97
448 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-10-13.5458.5540 [9]-15.1236.73
449 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-9-13.6722.31378 [40]-16.2635.72
450 [55]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-7-14.258.82432 [52]-14.5138.04
451 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-8-15.7610.78425 [24]-14.6639.40
452 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-10-17.245.73440 [9]-10.7144.83
453 [56]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-10-17.4116.30408 [44]-12.4743.25
454 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-7-25.414.39443 [55]-17.6346.08
455 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-10-28.6224.70361 [42]-22.3544.57
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-10-29.4827.60341 [36]-17.9749.81
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-34.5412.14419 [47]-28.2044.65
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †1-9-43.00-4.79454 [61]-33.0748.23
459 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-8-47.22-14.00458 [4]-28.8556.68

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA683.0577.80
22-AAAAAA581.4068.78
34-AAAAAA775.7764.59
42-AAAAA674.9665.30
58-AAAAAA769.3255.70
67-AAAAA768.9352.59
75-AAAAAA767.0561.64
87-AAAAAA867.0055.66
93-AAAAA866.6354.26
102-AAA865.9757.15
116-AAAA564.2056.18
123-AAAAAA863.7450.73
138-AAAA763.7155.74
145-AAAAA863.4355.15
151-AAAA662.9756.31
168-AA462.0847.82
176-AAAAA859.8851.53
183-A Division I359.6153.12
196-AAAAAA859.3052.73
208-AAA657.7849.21
213-AAAA757.2348.06
222-AAAA1056.4250.31
237-AAAA755.4949.79
241-AAA654.8949.34
251-A Division I753.8844.49
264-AAAA852.9536.47
274-AAA852.8643.01
285-AA552.4240.12
293-AA551.3246.33
302-AA650.9542.02
311-AAAAA950.6445.20
325-AAA750.0746.68
336-AAA749.6838.71
347-AAA748.6341.37
358-AAAAA748.4938.78
364-AAAAA847.1439.20
377-AA845.5539.70
383-AAA945.3130.49
395-AAAA944.8536.92
402-A Division I1044.4636.93
411-AA842.9225.81
428-A Division I541.1133.01
436-A Division I640.6536.28
444-A Division I739.3828.94
452-A Division II638.1231.10
465-A Division I137.66-10.57
474-AA637.2920.67
487-A Division II536.2628.87
49GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA535.8725.46
504-A Division II735.7629.01
516-AA535.4827.88
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA533.0530.29
533-A Division II930.5923.74
54GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA530.4920.62
558-A Division II529.6921.84
56GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.1819.74
577-A Division I725.9215.84
58GIAA District 3-AA-A421.3217.62
591-A Division II720.7521.71
605-A Division II618.918.49
616-A Division II717.418.14
62GIAA District 4-AA-A615.907.15
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA814.087.91
64GIAA District 1-AA-A50.16-4.40
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-6.87-15.96
Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2141.8099.4%0.122
09/26Warner RobinsWayne County10 - 3215.5187.1%0.146
10/24Locust GroveUnion Grove18 - 1437.6499.0%0.171
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2113.9384.7%0.181
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4929.1897.3%0.202
08/22Mill CreekNorcross28 - 4512.7682.8%0.205
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2019.5691.7%0.206
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 039.0599.2%0.210
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1434.4198.6%0.223
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2413.9684.8%0.225
09/05East ForsythChestatee20 - 2616.0887.8%0.230
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 3515.3286.8%0.231
09/19Briarwood AcademyWindsor Academy15 - 3410.2878.0%0.246
08/22Toombs CountyDougherty12 - 634.8198.6%0.247
10/24West ForsythNorth Atlanta17 - 3111.0579.6%0.251

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
90.1610/31ValdostaLowndes23 - 140.4351.3%
90.1009/05BufordRoswell65 - 2113.0583.3%
89.8909/05HughesDouglas County44 - 319.6476.6%
89.8009/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2613.3383.8%
89.6910/31CarrolltonDouglas County55 - 2214.9586.3%
88.6508/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 212.3657.2%
88.5408/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2114.9086.2%
88.4708/15CreeksideRome48 - 2815.7087.3%
87.3009/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2116.0487.8%
86.8410/03ValdostaColquitt County17 - 183.8061.5%
86.4310/24RoswellGainesville37 - 352.5857.9%
86.2608/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 77.0270.3%
86.2509/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 146.9870.2%
81.7010/03McEachernHarrison48 - 2111.1879.8%
81.4710/24Thomas County CentralHouston County31 - 715.4887.0%

