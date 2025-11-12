Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the first round

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2025 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|#1 (4-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|103.13
|90.01
|3.23
|930,661.31
|532,191.37
|456,067.05
|316,729.02
|2.16
|Buford
|#1 (8-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|99.77
|87.07
|3.60
|922,014.01
|795,917.65
|616,516.51
|295,838.58
|2.38
|Carrollton
|#1 (2-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|101.39
|89.82
|3.04
|955,521.35
|457,597.98
|379,344.90
|246,742.58
|3.05
|McEachern
|#1 (3-AAAAAA)
|10-0
|90.62
|89.01
|2.64
|919,590.29
|543,664.10
|180,164.23
|44,496.06
|21.47
|North Gwinnett
|#1 (7-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|89.99
|89.98
|2.12
|542,340.27
|494,449.15
|91,917.14
|31,369.42
|30.88
|Valdosta
|#1 (1-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|89.17
|89.65
|2.44
|867,030.48
|429,675.39
|128,287.64
|27,975.58
|34.75
|Lowndes
|#2 (1-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|89.95
|91.21
|1.88
|450,172.69
|407,907.41
|67,140.80
|22,837.61
|42.79
|Douglas County
|#2 (2-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|87.64
|91.16
|2.00
|785,388.19
|165,942.98
|67,290.75
|12,783.61
|77.23
|Colquitt County
|#3 (1-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|84.17
|96.42
|0.79
|59,797.14
|7,134.49
|2,468.99
|523.47
|1,909.32
|Newton
|#2 (4-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|78.17
|92.69
|0.88
|60,420.00
|18,665.09
|3,385.57
|248.62
|4,021.21
|North Cobb
|#1 (5-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|74.89
|91.60
|1.21
|210,390.41
|16,542.38
|2,441.41
|125.07
|7,994.32
|Hillgrove
|#3 (3-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|74.79
|91.39
|0.99
|384,531.43
|46,809.44
|1,449.63
|120.77
|8,278.86
|Harrison
|#2 (3-AAAAAA)
|9-1
|78.24
|95.95
|0.81
|39,508.48
|2,496.43
|570.10
|68.25
|14,650.58
|Brookwood
|#2 (7-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|74.88
|92.72
|0.68
|82,100.73
|13,341.76
|1,018.01
|52.14
|19,178.82
|North Paulding
|#2 (5-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|71.80
|91.29
|0.74
|270,974.21
|25,425.53
|560.61
|33.61
|29,754.01
|Archer
|#3 (4-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|73.29
|92.96
|0.47
|49,716.55
|7,021.92
|430.52
|18.43
|54,258.63
|Richmond Hill
|#4 (1-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|72.95
|93.50
|0.04
|11,422.04
|2,122.22
|225.52
|9.29
|107,612.12
|West Forsyth
|#1 (6-AAAAAA)
|8-2
|68.05
|90.44
|0.75
|199,963.57
|14,130.66
|228.82
|8.97
|111,470.90
|Mill Creek
|#2 (8-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|75.20
|96.69
|0.29
|8,918.93
|457.59
|80.70
|7.02
|142,389.71
|Westlake
|#4 (2-AAAAAA)
|4-6
|68.13
|91.52
|0.62
|144,530.80
|8,443.14
|118.08
|4.67
|214,194.81
|Denmark
|#2 (6-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|66.91
|92.36
|0.69
|42,620.04
|3,670.04
|120.06
|2.46
|406,600.55
|Collins Hill
|#3 (8-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|69.26
|93.49
|0.07
|5,394.28
|2,247.19
|36.25
|1.63
|612,969.95
|Peachtree Ridge
|#3 (7-AAAAAA)
|7-3
|68.47
|93.33
|0.21
|6,143.95
|745.65
|49.10
|1.21
|828,238.33
|Walton
|#4 (5-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|66.67
|92.66
|0.07
|21,430.90
|1,685.49
|50.27
|1.00
|998,379.03
|Marietta
|#3 (5-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|69.52
|96.38
|0.23
|4,583.45
|110.78
|10.89
|0.51
|1,978,778.31
|East Coweta
|#3 (2-AAAAAA)
|3-7
|63.24
|92.54
|0.37
|16,358.77
|910.02
|18.44
|0.24
|4,087,722.78
|South Gwinnett
|#4 (4-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|64.80
|93.46
|0.04
|2,092.76
|587.47
|5.51
|0.15
|6,761,699.21
|Lambert
|#3 (6-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|60.44
|93.13
|0.03
|4,117.52
|63.82
|1.70
|0.02
|62,188,714.89
|Norcross
|#4 (7-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|63.64
|96.87
|0.01
|622.62
|8.94
|0.47
|0.01
|90,690,911.54
|Dacula
|#4 (8-AAAAAA)
|5-5
|55.83
|92.96
|0.02
|1,152.25
|31.28
|0.26
|0.00
|697,276,383.84
|North Forsyth
|#4 (6-AAAAAA)
|6-4
|58.17
|96.37
|0.00
|386.72
|2.41
|0.07
|0.00
|1,182,379,875.84
|Paulding County
|#4 (3-AAAAAA)
|4-6
|43.09
|93.08
|0.02
|103.88
|0.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1,329,090,636,030.60
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|#1 (3-AAAAA)
|10-0
|96.08
|80.38
|3.81
|935,892.02
|790,878.28
|673,775.83
|424,884.33
|1.35
|Thomas County Central
|#1 (2-AAAAA)
|10-0
|93.74
|77.52
|3.93
|968,943.29
|937,393.89
|666,262.21
|361,317.77
|1.77
|Roswell
|#1 (7-AAAAA)
|9-1
|87.92
|80.52
|3.25
|978,304.46
|841,888.43
|307,837.08
|119,261.90
|7.38
|Rome
|#1 (5-AAAAA)
|8-2
|85.28
|83.58
|2.25
|652,510.64
|501,416.61
|145,120.78
|47,024.00
|20.27
|Gainesville
|#2 (7-AAAAA)
|8-2
|84.14
|84.07
|2.26
|930,048.32
|191,808.43
|107,509.06
|31,782.13
|30.46
|Houston County
|#2 (2-AAAAA)
|9-1
|79.46
|85.20
|1.51
|326,733.57
|199,422.42
|31,989.50
|6,265.55
|158.60
|Milton
|#3 (7-AAAAA)
|7-3
|78.40
|84.76
|1.84
|638,709.91
|213,301.02
|29,615.41
|5,248.51
|189.53
|Sequoyah
|#1 (6-AAAAA)
|9-1
|75.31
|84.56
|1.74
|676,562.95
|128,785.10
|17,206.60
|2,394.90
|416.55
|Jackson County
|#1 (8-AAAAA)
|9-1
|72.27
|84.33
|1.37
|352,783.17
|80,927.26
|7,238.23
|693.42
|1,441.13
|Lee County
|#3 (2-AAAAA)
|7-3
|75.33
|87.51
|0.71
|47,467.39
|12,683.39
|3,867.53
|507.17
|1,970.71
|Woodward Academy
|#1 (4-AAAAA)
|8-2
|68.55
|84.06
|1.46
|673,416.27
|40,688.36
|5,174.05
|361.82
|2,762.79
|Northgate
|#2 (3-AAAAA)
|8-2
|67.25
|85.47
|0.82
|27,517.09
|14,850.90
|1,485.29
|90.19
|11,086.27
|New Manchester
|#2 (5-AAAAA)
|8-1
|67.93
|86.24
|0.71
|164,029.77
|13,732.32
|874.97
|57.22
|17,474.04
|Newnan
|#3 (3-AAAAA)
|8-2
|67.97
|86.35
|0.62
|142,595.66
|11,897.48
|753.53
|49.48
|20,210.56
|Sprayberry
|#2 (6-AAAAA)
|9-1
|69.20
|87.46
|0.37
|14,057.75
|2,461.78
|463.38
|31.98
|31,270.89
|Lovejoy
|#4 (3-AAAAA)
|8-2
|67.81
|87.16
|0.11
|18,354.67
|4,510.05
|207.11
|12.28
|81,434.25
|Seckinger
|#4 (7-AAAAA)
|6-4
|61.21
|85.27
|0.46
|194,122.27
|4,860.52
|253.90
|7.81
|128,089.81
|Brunswick
|#1 (1-AAAAA)
|8-2
|61.88
|85.65
|1.02
|69,272.13
|1,945.16
|189.69
|5.78
|173,069.82
|Effingham County
|#2 (1-AAAAA)
|8-2
|58.53
|85.86
|0.88
|20,719.09
|3,176.33
|82.67
|1.86
|537,244.70
|Villa Rica
|#3 (5-AAAAA)
|5-5
|58.28
|85.82
|0.23
|3,054.19
|942.94
|35.95
|0.79
|1,272,967.54
|East Paulding
|#4 (5-AAAAA)
|6-4
|62.40
|87.96
|0.02
|2,582.83
|221.60
|18.77
|0.61
|1,648,839.90
|Coffee
|#4 (2-AAAAA)
|4-6
|57.48
|86.44
|0.10
|16,811.62
|490.65
|11.15
|0.22
|4,508,544.04
|Habersham Central
|#2 (8-AAAAA)
|7-3
|52.09
|85.12
|0.71
|90,888.45
|905.56
|17.52
|0.18
|5,457,262.90
|Creekview
|#3 (6-AAAAA)
|5-5
|57.19
|86.90
|0.06
|2,401.12
|218.08
|3.00
|0.05
|18,865,907.53
|Statesboro
|#3 (1-AAAAA)
|7-3
|49.29
|85.17
|0.42
|41,573.01
|285.51
|3.87
|0.03
|34,644,467.85
|Shiloh
|#2 (4-AAAAA)
|6-4
|52.60
|85.73
|0.05
|4,775.37
|119.97
|1.04
|0.01
|94,026,429.50
|Woodstock
|#4 (6-AAAAA)
|6-4
|49.94
|85.81
|0.00
|485.42
|72.32
|1.05
|0.01
|118,405,558.85
|Glynn Academy
|#4 (1-AAAAA)
|6-4
|52.44
|86.20
|0.07
|3,731.55
|84.59
|0.65
|0.01
|151,958,531.10
|Clarke Central
|#3 (8-AAAAA)
|5-5
|45.19
|86.02
|0.14
|820.79
|27.65
|0.16
|0.00
|1,345,464,471.77
|Dunwoody
|#3 (4-AAAAA)
|5-5
|41.19
|86.97
|0.00
|392.01
|0.86
|0.01
|0.00
|61,474,508,902.12
|Chamblee
|#4 (4-AAAAA)
|4-6
|37.61
|86.02
|0.00
|155.67
|2.04
|0.00
|0.00
|115,384,735,873.56
|Winder-Barrow
|#4 (8-AAAAA)
|4-6
|39.72
|87.02
|0.05
|287.54
|0.50
|0.00
|0.00
|158,719,866,997.86
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|#1 (4-AAAA)
|10-0
|102.19
|70.55
|4.74
|992,187.07
|983,689.19
|911,398.71
|851,169.33
|0.17
|North Oconee
|#1 (8-AAAA)
|10-0
|83.20
|78.76
|3.30
|958,387.42
|767,920.64
|531,822.33
|67,693.96
|13.77
|Cartersville
|#1 (7-AAAA)
|10-0
|83.32
|81.08
|2.82
|923,047.50
|768,985.42
|78,871.64
|46,907.60
|20.32
|Benedictine
|#1 (1-AAAA)
|7-2
|78.23
|81.01
|2.53
|818,938.23
|504,202.12
|214,579.47
|17,100.62
|57.48
|Central (Carrollton)
|#1 (3-AAAA)
|10-0
|76.58
|81.52
|2.25
|749,214.16
|384,726.12
|146,497.55
|9,933.91
|99.67
|Marist
|#1 (5-AAAA)
|9-1
|73.64
|81.84
|2.00
|733,494.66
|194,122.48
|81,503.32
|4,113.80
|242.08
|Kell
|#1 (6-AAAA)
|8-2
|72.62
|83.59
|1.79
|714,960.79
|180,382.97
|6,719.93
|1,988.23
|501.96
|Cambridge
|#2 (6-AAAA)
|8-2
|68.81
|83.61
|0.98
|197,682.57
|55,154.66
|10,175.30
|310.13
|3,223.45
|Locust Grove
|#1 (2-AAAA)
|9-1
|65.19
|83.34
|1.68
|686,617.81
|10,216.87
|1,588.85
|237.35
|4,212.10
|Cass
|#2 (7-AAAA)
|8-2
|66.54
|83.38
|1.18
|177,153.19
|48,021.64
|7,163.12
|170.86
|5,851.84
|Blessed Trinity
|#3 (6-AAAA)
|6-4
|67.45
|83.81
|0.76
|167,109.60
|23,678.63
|5,450.30
|143.49
|6,968.03
|Eastside
|#3 (8-AAAA)
|6-4
|65.72
|85.33
|0.85
|69,690.54
|25,587.51
|457.44
|72.04
|13,880.60
|Ware County
|#3 (1-AAAA)
|8-2
|64.83
|85.02
|0.61
|5,507.78
|2,796.68
|374.83
|53.99
|18,521.90
|Stockbridge
|#2 (2-AAAA)
|8-2
|64.25
|83.84
|0.55
|98,769.43
|10,691.07
|1,860.43
|34.53
|28,958.17
|Southwest DeKalb
|#2 (5-AAAA)
|8-2
|62.35
|85.27
|0.71
|139,494.02
|12,806.54
|170.00
|18.93
|52,815.80
|Griffin
|#2 (3-AAAA)
|7-3
|60.71
|84.64
|0.89
|227,621.62
|1,956.32
|177.99
|16.62
|60,152.48
|Jonesboro
|#3 (3-AAAA)
|6-4
|61.82
|85.37
|0.56
|108,108.79
|9,141.42
|113.47
|11.95
|83,689.07
|Ola
|#3 (2-AAAA)
|8-2
|62.65
|84.09
|0.34
|47,083.84
|7,401.82
|742.69
|11.53
|86,705.40
|Flowery Branch
|#2 (8-AAAA)
|7-3
|60.41
|85.07
|0.41
|2,250.31
|877.64
|77.49
|7.01
|142,707.33
|Lithonia
|#3 (5-AAAA)
|8-2
|56.62
|84.80
|0.43
|84,665.81
|458.42
|26.66
|1.58
|632,326.39
|Hampton
|#4 (2-AAAA)
|7-3
|57.31
|85.48
|0.16
|37,436.40
|1,925.12
|15.11
|0.97
|1,031,444.39
|Perry
|#4 (1-AAAA)
|4-6
|55.28
|83.46
|0.05
|16,513.66
|1,816.33
|119.22
|0.80
|1,255,614.39
|Warner Robins
|#2 (1-AAAA)
|6-4
|55.37
|85.53
|0.25
|7,160.44
|1,169.10
|7.82
|0.40
|2,486,748.53
|Hiram
|#3 (7-AAAA)
|5-5
|51.79
|83.30
|0.59
|16,338.72
|1,268.76
|56.13
|0.25
|4,024,617.44
|Tucker
|#4 (5-AAAA)
|6-4
|52.85
|84.06
|0.05
|6,019.43
|341.93
|11.66
|0.06
|17,083,110.63
|M.L. King
|#2 (4-AAAA)
|9-1
|48.37
|83.27
|0.44
|8,760.19
|494.18
|15.30
|0.05
|22,181,409.05
|East Forsyth
|#4 (8-AAAA)
|6-4
|49.09
|83.99
|0.03
|2,762.61
|121.90
|2.70
|0.01
|115,456,122.17
|Dalton
|#4 (7-AAAA)
|3-7
|44.22
|85.15
|0.00
|54.85
|4.35
|0.06
|0.00
|1,206,374,447.73
|Mays
|#3 (4-AAAA)
|5-5
|44.28
|83.96
|0.05
|1,145.98
|29.81
|0.38
|0.00
|1,456,467,360.77
|Starr's Mill
|#4 (3-AAAA)
|3-7
|41.27
|83.94
|0.02
|626.30
|7.91
|0.10
|0.00
|8,015,373,341.30
|Centennial
|#4 (6-AAAA)
|6-4
|35.96
|84.78
|0.02
|1,094.76
|0.53
|0.00
|0.00
|73,155,512,773.37
|Maynard Jackson
|#4 (4-AAAA)
|7-3
|36.65
|85.58
|0.00
|101.52
|1.92
|0.00
|0.00
|126,945,664,867.32
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|#3 (2-AAA)
|10-0
|86.37
|62.84
|4.43
|972,926.05
|916,578.08
|833,964.35
|706,728.59
|0.41
|Jefferson
|#1 (8-AAA)
|9-1
|73.43
|68.16
|2.83
|899,813.13
|503,277.16
|351,828.83
|88,556.90
|10.29
|Troup
|#9 (2-AAA)
|9-1
|75.16
|70.52
|2.54
|773,952.94
|430,702.39
|295,977.11
|84,580.73
|10.82
|Jenkins
|#5 (3-AAA)
|9-1
|69.87
|70.14
|2.11
|666,864.18
|390,357.51
|153,199.86
|29,255.09
|33.18
|North Hall
|#2 (6-AAA)
|10-0
|68.60
|69.50
|1.97
|518,982.59
|395,177.21
|63,111.76
|25,242.18
|38.62
|West Laurens
|#4 (4-AAA)
|10-0
|67.54
|68.62
|2.49
|863,130.52
|471,578.29
|155,234.84
|24,451.05
|39.90
|LaGrange
|#15 (2-AAA)
|8-2
|70.21
|71.57
|1.70
|448,246.31
|334,199.76
|49,883.31
|22,261.26
|43.92
|Calhoun
|#6 (7-AAA)
|8-2
|66.37
|71.28
|1.63
|622,363.08
|54,300.87
|26,435.89
|8,957.18
|110.64
|Peach County
|#12 (1-AAA)
|9-1
|62.93
|71.83
|1.19
|263,346.33
|103,465.49
|20,674.78
|2,164.57
|460.99
|Stephenson
|#7 (5-AAA)
|9-1
|61.49
|70.89
|1.39
|468,862.30
|134,098.25
|9,224.51
|2,061.09
|484.18
|Douglass
|#11 (5-AAA)
|7-3
|62.23
|72.14
|1.32
|359,684.57
|21,216.90
|7,498.07
|1,792.78
|556.79
|Cairo
|#8 (1-AAA)
|8-2
|62.73
|72.34
|1.23
|215,809.87
|51,725.99
|17,425.12
|1,791.02
|557.34
|Westside (Augusta)
|#10 (4-AAA)
|9-1
|60.22
|70.89
|1.50
|456,797.57
|116,947.41
|7,126.14
|1,414.50
|705.96
|Monroe Area
|#14 (8-AAA)
|8-2
|58.77
|72.63
|0.84
|24,643.40
|7,439.26
|1,986.73
|342.67
|2,917.24
|Harlem
|#17 (4-AAA)
|8-2
|57.65
|72.94
|0.86
|89,046.68
|12,996.54
|2,767.91
|173.41
|5,765.69
|North Clayton
|#18 (5-AAA)
|8-2
|57.49
|73.56
|0.20
|31,216.08
|12,128.60
|540.98
|82.16
|12,170.57
|Oconee County
|#20 (8-AAA)
|6-4
|54.25
|71.80
|0.76
|101,079.86
|17,346.96
|1,421.11
|62.38
|16,029.56
|Whitewater
|#28 (2-AAA)
|5-5
|55.61
|72.92
|0.18
|41,088.90
|8,988.40
|852.79
|43.26
|23,115.45
|Richmond Academy
|#26 (4-AAA)
|5-5
|52.58
|72.26
|0.30
|65,701.01
|7,025.23
|185.48
|16.79
|59,567.75
|Cherokee Bluff
|#21 (8-AAA)
|6-4
|52.92
|72.78
|0.23
|28,700.60
|4,949.83
|350.48
|13.33
|75,022.58
|Northwest Whitfield
|#13 (7-AAA)
|7-3
|48.52
|71.92
|0.40
|33,301.05
|3,249.47
|142.60
|3.32
|300,874.76
|Westover
|#24 (1-AAA)
|6-3
|51.37
|74.15
|0.05
|9,207.41
|742.28
|84.02
|2.70
|371,053.34
|Pickens
|#19 (6-AAA)
|7-3
|48.61
|73.35
|0.20
|2,071.04
|239.07
|22.01
|1.28
|782,951.25
|Lumpkin County
|#27 (6-AAA)
|6-4
|48.04
|73.43
|0.10
|13,610.01
|179.80
|15.48
|0.84
|1,187,468.12
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|#16 (7-AAA)
|7-3
|47.38
|73.23
|0.26
|10,166.43
|514.73
|38.62
|0.79
|1,266,003.70
|Long County
|#23 (3-AAA)
|7-3
|41.71
|72.14
|0.09
|8,639.12
|270.10
|2.05
|0.05
|18,774,319.29
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|#31 (5-AAA)
|4-6
|42.97
|73.34
|0.04
|1,555.01
|153.45
|1.35
|0.04
|24,586,148.59
|Gilmer
|#22 (7-AAA)
|6-4
|41.87
|73.36
|0.07
|4,342.33
|28.86
|1.25
|0.03
|30,248,535.16
|Cedar Grove
|#30 (5-AAA)
|5-5
|40.67
|73.32
|0.00
|359.52
|17.16
|0.64
|0.01
|68,141,854.41
|Liberty County
|#25 (3-AAA)
|7-3
|40.49
|74.02
|0.05
|1,029.77
|25.73
|0.86
|0.01
|126,654,813.03
|Beach
|#29 (3-AAA)
|5-4
|37.15
|72.02
|0.02
|2,488.58
|64.06
|0.72
|0.00
|227,037,109.31
|Dougherty
|#32 (1-AAA)
|2-8
|37.26
|73.32
|0.01
|973.77
|15.18
|0.35
|0.00
|467,800,459.21
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|#3 (1-AA)
|10-0
|76.39
|56.65
|4.22
|962,485.34
|902,507.93
|790,414.40
|564,152.07
|0.77
|Morgan County
|#4 (2-AA)
|10-0
|68.42
|61.14
|3.18
|965,557.02
|750,904.31
|347,020.60
|128,441.82
|6.79
|Carver (Atlanta)
|#1 (5-AA)
|10-0
|69.59
|62.60
|2.87
|916,335.76
|509,759.68
|320,395.36
|127,802.93
|6.82
|Sumter County
|#9 (1-AA)
|9-1
|70.32
|64.04
|2.74
|896,586.77
|467,560.57
|275,859.51
|115,109.49
|7.69
|Rockmart
|#2 (7-AA)
|9-1
|61.83
|60.36
|2.71
|866,144.45
|662,480.99
|143,162.80
|42,941.34
|22.29
|Hapeville Charter
|#12 (5-AA)
|6-4
|60.59
|65.73
|1.76
|579,586.55
|157,324.30
|35,605.89
|7,434.47
|133.51
|Thomson
|#6 (4-AA)
|7-3
|56.75
|64.06
|1.49
|539,808.23
|51,228.00
|21,689.91
|4,094.86
|243.21
|Burke County
|#10 (4-AA)
|8-2
|55.69
|63.27
|1.79
|632,222.65
|222,207.53
|23,773.97
|4,043.77
|246.29
|Appling County
|#5 (3-AA)
|7-3
|58.18
|65.82
|1.34
|395,623.67
|87,695.06
|17,684.90
|3,025.49
|329.52
|Callaway
|#11 (2-AA)
|7-3
|55.32
|64.99
|1.01
|313,723.80
|26,054.14
|9,510.13
|1,558.03
|640.84
|Columbia
|#7 (6-AA)
|4-6
|49.78
|63.85
|1.05
|283,177.66
|63,050.59
|3,905.24
|356.73
|2,802.26
|Crisp County
|#14 (3-AA)
|4-6
|51.64
|65.40
|0.62
|23,697.14
|8,702.50
|2,395.23
|267.54
|3,736.77
|Franklin County
|#22 (8-AA)
|7-3
|51.14
|65.61
|0.47
|123,390.84
|6,559.08
|1,713.10
|181.36
|5,512.96
|Pierce County
|#16 (3-AA)
|8-2
|52.56
|67.78
|0.92
|79,270.46
|10,566.80
|1,581.30
|162.55
|6,151.06
|North Murray
|#8 (7-AA)
|9-1
|51.78
|67.12
|0.88
|91,787.10
|11,435.95
|1,683.32
|160.51
|6,229.07
|Stephens County
|#19 (8-AA)
|5-5
|49.98
|65.68
|0.43
|13,786.32
|4,455.32
|1,054.14
|98.41
|10,160.29
|Laney
|#18 (4-AA)
|7-3
|48.01
|64.58
|0.59
|69,058.75
|22,994.68
|1,146.02
|85.95
|11,633.67
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|#15 (7-AA)
|7-3
|47.06
|64.50
|0.59
|64,635.26
|20,011.86
|905.42
|61.07
|16,373.44
|East Jackson
|#26 (8-AA)
|5-5
|43.95
|64.64
|0.37
|62,734.49
|7,730.22
|246.55
|11.64
|85,912.56
|Hart County
|#28 (8-AA)
|3-7
|46.22
|67.50
|0.19
|23,738.40
|1,789.14
|89.96
|4.87
|205,340.03
|Jackson
|#27 (2-AA)
|4-6
|42.50
|65.63
|0.15
|23,077.13
|492.50
|56.83
|2.27
|441,082.85
|Cook
|#25 (3-AA)
|5-5
|42.79
|68.25
|0.23
|8,355.53
|391.08
|20.58
|0.77
|1,302,096.11
|Sonoraville
|#23 (7-AA)
|5-5
|38.46
|64.63
|0.12
|21,865.20
|1,521.16
|26.25
|0.65
|1,540,441.44
|Spencer
|#20 (1-AA)
|6-4
|38.96
|66.36
|0.49
|14,564.39
|1,031.96
|22.41
|0.54
|1,841,759.78
|Miller Grove
|#13 (6-AA)
|8-2
|38.60
|66.32
|0.54
|15,573.01
|1,059.85
|22.49
|0.52
|1,913,195.55
|Ringgold
|#17 (7-AA)
|6-4
|41.08
|68.26
|0.18
|4,393.05
|192.91
|8.37
|0.26
|3,873,082.45
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|#24 (5-AA)
|5-5
|38.32
|68.25
|0.02
|3,270.61
|93.02
|2.93
|0.07
|15,150,800.07
|Westside (Macon)
|#29 (2-AA)
|3-7
|34.39
|66.43
|0.02
|4,305.58
|177.19
|2.23
|0.03
|31,492,487.81
|Columbus
|#21 (1-AA)
|7-3
|30.84
|67.37
|0.02
|1,051.39
|18.19
|0.15
|0.00
|714,476,075.42
|Redan
|#30 (6-AA)
|4-6
|22.86
|65.67
|0.00
|31.20
|0.52
|0.01
|0.00
|41,977,322,879.13
|South Atlanta
|#31 (6-AA)
|3-7
|20.58
|64.64
|0.01
|161.54
|2.99
|0.01
|0.00
|58,363,711,215.52
|Butler
|#32 (4-AA)
|2-8
|3.18
|68.19
|0.00
|0.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19,944,340,986,304,100.00
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|#4 (3-A Division I)
|9-1
|73.27
|56.41
|3.72
|833,718.79
|742,358.53
|668,339.63
|479,285.21
|1.09
|Worth County
|#3 (1-A Division I)
|10-0
|68.14
|51.17
|3.93
|907,636.22
|877,727.51
|768,407.34
|378,054.74
|1.65
|Fitzgerald
|#9 (1-A Division I)
|7-3
|58.09
|58.74
|2.04
|596,693.05
|381,780.67
|81,056.68
|26,759.01
|36.37
|Thomasville
|#13 (1-A Division I)
|7-3
|61.60
|62.28
|1.32
|165,827.50
|98,047.75
|63,300.45
|26,212.65
|37.15
|Lamar County
|#2 (4-A Division I)
|10-0
|54.37
|55.41
|2.35
|725,247.00
|521,902.18
|126,962.57
|24,775.96
|39.36
|Heard County
|#1 (6-A Division I)
|10-0
|54.25
|56.76
|2.25
|823,244.89
|391,521.42
|68,623.16
|17,193.25
|57.16
|Swainsboro
|#12 (3-A Division I)
|8-2
|58.42
|60.88
|1.60
|502,288.00
|87,807.99
|48,682.82
|16,445.29
|59.81
|Northeast
|#5 (2-A Division I)
|8-2
|56.46
|60.31
|1.60
|493,211.37
|71,700.17
|38,579.34
|11,367.45
|86.97
|Dublin
|#8 (2-A Division I)
|8-2
|54.15
|59.37
|1.48
|380,812.59
|202,845.30
|30,673.57
|7,627.57
|130.10
|Jasper County
|#7 (4-A Division I)
|9-1
|49.54
|56.65
|2.12
|769,822.02
|315,754.14
|44,943.93
|5,699.65
|174.45
|Bleckley County
|#14 (2-A Division I)
|8-2
|51.58
|59.12
|0.78
|65,784.95
|49,135.48
|23,582.03
|3,611.98
|275.86
|Gordon Lee
|#6 (7-A Division I)
|9-1
|43.17
|56.74
|1.69
|653,134.83
|41,877.03
|11,798.69
|784.69
|1,273.39
|Jeff Davis
|#19 (1-A Division I)
|7-3
|48.30
|59.83
|0.42
|26,491.80
|17,616.71
|6,671.26
|750.49
|1,331.46
|Dodge County
|#18 (2-A Division I)
|7-3
|46.44
|58.99
|0.67
|130,788.54
|56,831.40
|6,042.16
|564.70
|1,769.86
|Rabun County
|#15 (8-A Division I)
|8-2
|46.00
|58.82
|0.73
|138,672.40
|58,558.73
|5,996.05
|536.23
|1,863.87
|Pepperell
|#10 (6-A Division I)
|6-4
|41.76
|58.08
|0.91
|178,751.75
|40,102.54
|2,932.30
|167.44
|5,971.43
|Elbert County
|#11 (8-A Division I)
|4-6
|39.61
|57.64
|0.84
|224,156.45
|9,891.13
|1,855.26
|83.53
|11,970.47
|Haralson County
|#16 (6-A Division I)
|7-3
|40.17
|60.09
|0.63
|86,619.18
|9,985.53
|311.67
|22.18
|45,079.03
|Social Circle
|#17 (4-A Division I)
|6-4
|40.42
|60.17
|0.56
|78,950.47
|9,346.87
|300.57
|21.96
|45,530.62
|Oglethorpe County
|#22 (8-A Division I)
|6-4
|37.33
|58.00
|0.52
|121,980.51
|3,744.07
|538.27
|18.71
|53,441.69
|Bremen
|#23 (6-A Division I)
|5-5
|36.58
|58.58
|0.37
|50,567.48
|6,254.78
|256.81
|8.20
|121,954.14
|Washington County
|#25 (2-A Division I)
|5-5
|40.53
|61.49
|0.16
|16,222.81
|3,238.02
|105.33
|7.78
|128,596.45
|ACE Charter
|#24 (2-A Division I)
|5-5
|35.57
|61.42
|0.06
|6,271.55
|794.34
|14.45
|0.63
|1,581,729.35
|Bacon County
|#21 (1-A Division I)
|5-5
|36.30
|63.09
|0.06
|4,215.87
|58.35
|4.76
|0.23
|4,432,418.45
|Berrien
|#31 (1-A Division I)
|3-7
|30.90
|59.14
|0.05
|5,292.06
|584.05
|13.07
|0.21
|4,659,188.90
|East Laurens
|#32 (2-A Division I)
|3-7
|31.48
|60.28
|0.06
|11,185.47
|487.86
|5.44
|0.15
|6,626,234.18
|Putnam County
|#20 (4-A Division I)
|5-5
|36.31
|64.64
|0.04
|407.70
|25.50
|2.08
|0.10
|10,133,692.29
|McNair
|#30 (4-A Division I)
|3-7
|22.57
|59.72
|0.00
|87.03
|6.84
|0.19
|0.00
|882,463,262.11
|Temple
|#29 (6-A Division I)
|5-5
|26.15
|64.58
|0.00
|46.02
|0.87
|0.02
|0.00
|3,013,283,644.66
|Gordon Central
|#26 (7-A Division I)
|7-3
|17.51
|58.52
|0.02
|858.75
|12.17
|0.06
|0.00
|5,368,995,773.99
|Fannin County
|#28 (7-A Division I)
|5-5
|23.59
|63.01
|0.02
|284.75
|0.85
|0.02
|0.00
|5,703,611,447.16
|Towers
|#27 (4-A Division I)
|4-6
|13.01
|57.97
|0.02
|728.21
|1.22
|0.01
|0.00
|50,076,995,375.21
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|#1 (7-A Division II)
|8-2
|53.13
|41.59
|3.13
|770,593.77
|748,656.97
|462,665.50
|285,505.56
|2.50
|Lincoln County
|#1 (8-A Division II)
|10-0
|53.13
|41.88
|3.32
|893,110.35
|669,951.54
|493,017.10
|280,184.12
|2.57
|Clinch County
|#1 (2-A Division II)
|10-0
|50.35
|43.10
|2.72
|832,008.50
|491,325.61
|259,805.49
|139,975.35
|6.14
|Wheeler County
|#1 (4-A Division II)
|10-0
|49.16
|43.07
|2.58
|866,772.10
|452,466.16
|225,381.62
|113,695.61
|7.80
|Screven County
|#1 (3-A Division II)
|10-0
|45.93
|42.35
|2.65
|868,763.62
|514,332.92
|196,765.85
|70,675.91
|13.15
|Early County
|#1 (1-A Division II)
|7-3
|44.35
|42.56
|2.51
|878,289.14
|440,244.47
|150,187.83
|47,698.96
|19.96
|Johnson County
|#1 (5-A Division II)
|10-0
|44.64
|45.28
|1.71
|514,217.81
|161,949.56
|80,912.73
|26,308.49
|37.01
|Brooks County
|#2 (2-A Division II)
|5-5
|45.36
|46.38
|1.59
|463,468.69
|140,816.38
|68,423.82
|23,525.90
|41.51
|Seminole County
|#2 (1-A Division II)
|8-1
|37.53
|44.36
|1.24
|151,506.25
|125,062.29
|22,665.98
|4,732.08
|210.32
|Wilcox County
|#4 (4-A Division II)
|7-3
|39.51
|46.51
|0.30
|76,599.63
|64,087.95
|13,843.91
|3,457.44
|288.23
|Emanuel County Institute
|#2 (3-A Division II)
|7-3
|38.47
|46.98
|1.21
|167,727.77
|44,839.14
|10,902.48
|2,480.96
|402.07
|Hawkinsville
|#2 (4-A Division II)
|8-2
|36.48
|46.78
|0.99
|99,132.04
|25,448.21
|6,318.71
|986.54
|1,012.64
|Charlton County
|#3 (2-A Division II)
|5-5
|33.29
|46.06
|0.91
|118,742.19
|27,884.25
|3,033.26
|342.82
|2,915.98
|Jenkins County
|#3 (3-A Division II)
|6-4
|27.28
|43.87
|1.20
|439,171.27
|32,012.62
|1,969.54
|142.16
|7,033.12
|Schley County
|#1 (6-A Division II)
|6-4
|24.76
|43.03
|1.13
|382,968.65
|24,925.54
|1,343.85
|72.95
|13,707.93
|Mitchell County
|#3 (1-A Division II)
|5-4
|29.48
|46.99
|0.67
|63,304.17
|5,631.45
|661.41
|60.91
|16,417.10
|Treutlen
|#3 (4-A Division II)
|6-4
|29.52
|46.17
|0.59
|67,576.14
|9,673.13
|701.08
|52.96
|18,881.41
|Manchester
|#4 (7-A Division II)
|4-5
|30.36
|47.47
|0.13
|42,739.42
|4,175.18
|515.89
|52.26
|19,135.30
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|#2 (7-A Division II)
|7-3
|27.80
|46.06
|0.54
|53,318.32
|6,699.29
|418.41
|26.17
|38,205.41
|Taylor County
|#3 (6-A Division II)
|7-3
|29.04
|48.40
|0.12
|15,628.65
|1,075.65
|129.28
|9.28
|107,805.67
|Warren County
|#2 (8-A Division II)
|5-5
|24.98
|46.99
|0.43
|27,184.32
|1,558.82
|128.31
|7.14
|139,977.65
|Wilkinson County
|#2 (5-A Division II)
|4-6
|18.28
|44.02
|0.38
|97,354.21
|2,785.54
|62.98
|1.60
|623,472.43
|Macon County
|#2 (6-A Division II)
|5-5
|22.87
|46.35
|0.26
|12,402.08
|1,153.14
|41.17
|1.47
|678,287.21
|Lanier County
|#4 (2-A Division II)
|2-8
|18.26
|44.24
|0.36
|80,505.87
|2,097.71
|45.54
|1.16
|864,215.12
|McIntosh County Academy
|#4 (3-A Division II)
|5-5
|24.97
|48.34
|0.08
|6,684.84
|299.15
|22.96
|1.05
|956,900.20
|Trion
|#3 (7-A Division II)
|4-6
|22.78
|47.71
|0.14
|4,181.59
|250.53
|15.30
|0.54
|1,844,041.60
|Randolph-Clay
|#4 (1-A Division II)
|4-4-1
|22.66
|47.75
|0.02
|3,576.03
|208.97
|12.41
|0.43
|2,304,819.88
|Washington-Wilkes
|#3 (8-A Division II)
|4-6
|17.51
|45.77
|0.07
|1,300.35
|371.38
|7.46
|0.17
|5,772,251.11
|Greene County
|#4 (8-A Division II)
|2-8
|9.19
|46.27
|0.01
|816.40
|12.12
|0.08
|0.00
|1,758,987,925.59
|Chattahoochee County
|#4 (6-A Division II)
|5-5
|8.81
|48.23
|0.01
|156.17
|2.32
|0.03
|0.00
|3,883,792,628.55
|Georgia Military Prep
|#3 (5-A Division II)
|4-6
|6.69
|48.20
|0.02
|107.57
|1.33
|0.01
|0.00
|10,675,202,694.86
|Glascock County
|#4 (5-A Division II)
|3-7
|1.28
|46.48
|0.00
|92.11
|0.68
|0.00
|0.00
|215,447,906,496.52
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|#2 (8-AA)
|8-1
|79.99
|56.98
|4.47
|976,027.12
|920,687.38
|887,399.39
|689,458.32
|0.45
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (5-A Division I)
|8-1
|72.23
|61.54
|3.69
|989,305.97
|841,220.11
|640,171.95
|220,517.23
|3.53
|Calvary Day
|#4 (3-AAA)
|9-1
|65.23
|63.29
|3.21
|986,930.68
|867,452.79
|291,120.16
|60,442.53
|15.54
|Prince Avenue Christian
|#7 (8-AA)
|7-3
|59.57
|65.93
|1.94
|821,917.05
|67,038.66
|42,626.95
|10,444.07
|94.75
|Savannah Christian
|#8 (3-A Division I)
|6-4
|59.71
|67.16
|2.18
|957,701.22
|157,384.07
|57,393.23
|7,736.43
|128.26
|Athens Academy
|#3 (8-A Division I)
|9-1
|55.62
|65.05
|1.96
|569,284.15
|363,207.96
|26,870.39
|4,579.61
|217.36
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#6 (6-AAA)
|8-2
|53.80
|64.73
|2.22
|822,005.49
|370,993.34
|23,172.51
|3,304.47
|301.62
|Holy Innocents
|#14 (5-AA)
|7-3
|54.73
|65.89
|1.67
|430,566.29
|234,850.42
|14,871.92
|2,325.39
|429.04
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|#18 (2-AAA)
|4-6
|52.82
|68.00
|0.74
|20,796.42
|6,875.95
|2,868.28
|370.67
|2,696.80
|Whitefield Academy
|#5 (5-A Division I)
|8-2
|50.05
|67.11
|1.61
|532,951.67
|68,059.47
|5,915.16
|340.30
|2,937.60
|Aquinas
|#12 (4-AAA)
|6-4
|50.68
|67.38
|1.50
|465,715.16
|63,335.64
|5,326.89
|325.59
|3,070.36
|Wesleyan
|#10 (5-A Division I)
|7-3
|48.45
|67.41
|1.17
|178,056.70
|4,890.97
|1,534.62
|125.33
|7,978.25
|Landmark Christian
|#11 (5-A Division I)
|8-2
|42.64
|65.85
|1.20
|177,984.08
|30,945.03
|550.51
|23.48
|42,592.21
|Lovett
|#15 (5-AA)
|6-4
|44.52
|68.27
|0.30
|3,176.45
|507.04
|105.43
|5.57
|179,549.47
|Savannah Country Day
|#17 (3-A Division I)
|4-6
|38.38
|68.76
|0.72
|9,303.41
|738.75
|36.22
|0.61
|1,644,270.54
|Christian Heritage
|#9 (7-A Division I)
|7-3
|35.59
|68.69
|1.04
|42,298.78
|610.19
|23.20
|0.28
|3,535,287.61
|North Cobb Christian
|#20 (7-AA)
|4-6
|32.84
|67.45
|0.79
|12,177.77
|1,117.27
|12.20
|0.11
|9,261,317.22
|Mount Vernon
|#16 (5-A Division I)
|5-5
|30.04
|68.81
|0.29
|1,390.62
|46.88
|0.89
|0.01
|177,941,645.89
|Darlington
|#21 (6-A Division I)
|3-7
|25.00
|67.96
|0.04
|1,333.17
|12.62
|0.05
|0.00
|5,377,095,042.24
|King's Ridge Christian
|#13 (5-A Division I)
|7-3
|21.59
|67.48
|0.23
|891.55
|22.21
|0.06
|0.00
|6,937,487,033.53
|Mount Paran Christian
|#19 (5-A Division I)
|5-5
|20.72
|67.01
|0.01
|149.56
|3.24
|0.00
|0.00
|77,979,290,264.12
|Providence Christian
|#23 (8-A Division I)
|2-8
|12.46
|67.95
|0.01
|26.25
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|17,139,097,128,022.20
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|#22 (5-A Division I)
|3-7
|2.90
|66.28
|0.01
|10.43
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|1,402,641,071,330,860.00