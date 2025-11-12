AJC Varsity Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the first round The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago link copied

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2025 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Draw Depth Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson #1 (4-AAAAAA) 10-0 103.13 90.01 3.23 930,661.31 532,191.37 456,067.05 316,729.02 2.16 Buford #1 (8-AAAAAA) 10-0 99.77 87.07 3.60 922,014.01 795,917.65 616,516.51 295,838.58 2.38 Carrollton #1 (2-AAAAAA) 10-0 101.39 89.82 3.04 955,521.35 457,597.98 379,344.90 246,742.58 3.05 McEachern #1 (3-AAAAAA) 10-0 90.62 89.01 2.64 919,590.29 543,664.10 180,164.23 44,496.06 21.47 North Gwinnett #1 (7-AAAAAA) 9-1 89.99 89.98 2.12 542,340.27 494,449.15 91,917.14 31,369.42 30.88 Valdosta #1 (1-AAAAAA) 9-1 89.17 89.65 2.44 867,030.48 429,675.39 128,287.64 27,975.58 34.75 Lowndes #2 (1-AAAAAA) 9-1 89.95 91.21 1.88 450,172.69 407,907.41 67,140.80 22,837.61 42.79 Douglas County #2 (2-AAAAAA) 7-3 87.64 91.16 2.00 785,388.19 165,942.98 67,290.75 12,783.61 77.23 Colquitt County #3 (1-AAAAAA) 8-2 84.17 96.42 0.79 59,797.14 7,134.49 2,468.99 523.47 1,909.32 Newton #2 (4-AAAAAA) 7-3 78.17 92.69 0.88 60,420.00 18,665.09 3,385.57 248.62 4,021.21 North Cobb #1 (5-AAAAAA) 7-3 74.89 91.60 1.21 210,390.41 16,542.38 2,441.41 125.07 7,994.32 Hillgrove #3 (3-AAAAAA) 8-2 74.79 91.39 0.99 384,531.43 46,809.44 1,449.63 120.77 8,278.86 Harrison #2 (3-AAAAAA) 9-1 78.24 95.95 0.81 39,508.48 2,496.43 570.10 68.25 14,650.58 Brookwood #2 (7-AAAAAA) 8-2 74.88 92.72 0.68 82,100.73 13,341.76 1,018.01 52.14 19,178.82 North Paulding #2 (5-AAAAAA) 8-2 71.80 91.29 0.74 270,974.21 25,425.53 560.61 33.61 29,754.01 Archer #3 (4-AAAAAA) 6-4 73.29 92.96 0.47 49,716.55 7,021.92 430.52 18.43 54,258.63 Richmond Hill #4 (1-AAAAAA) 6-4 72.95 93.50 0.04 11,422.04 2,122.22 225.52 9.29 107,612.12 West Forsyth #1 (6-AAAAAA) 8-2 68.05 90.44 0.75 199,963.57 14,130.66 228.82 8.97 111,470.90 Mill Creek #2 (8-AAAAAA) 7-3 75.20 96.69 0.29 8,918.93 457.59 80.70 7.02 142,389.71 Westlake #4 (2-AAAAAA) 4-6 68.13 91.52 0.62 144,530.80 8,443.14 118.08 4.67 214,194.81 Denmark #2 (6-AAAAAA) 7-3 66.91 92.36 0.69 42,620.04 3,670.04 120.06 2.46 406,600.55 Collins Hill #3 (8-AAAAAA) 6-4 69.26 93.49 0.07 5,394.28 2,247.19 36.25 1.63 612,969.95 Peachtree Ridge #3 (7-AAAAAA) 7-3 68.47 93.33 0.21 6,143.95 745.65 49.10 1.21 828,238.33 Walton #4 (5-AAAAAA) 5-5 66.67 92.66 0.07 21,430.90 1,685.49 50.27 1.00 998,379.03 Marietta #3 (5-AAAAAA) 5-5 69.52 96.38 0.23 4,583.45 110.78 10.89 0.51 1,978,778.31 East Coweta #3 (2-AAAAAA) 3-7 63.24 92.54 0.37 16,358.77 910.02 18.44 0.24 4,087,722.78 South Gwinnett #4 (4-AAAAAA) 5-5 64.80 93.46 0.04 2,092.76 587.47 5.51 0.15 6,761,699.21 Lambert #3 (6-AAAAAA) 6-4 60.44 93.13 0.03 4,117.52 63.82 1.70 0.02 62,188,714.89 Norcross #4 (7-AAAAAA) 6-4 63.64 96.87 0.01 622.62 8.94 0.47 0.01 90,690,911.54 Dacula #4 (8-AAAAAA) 5-5 55.83 92.96 0.02 1,152.25 31.28 0.26 0.00 697,276,383.84 North Forsyth #4 (6-AAAAAA) 6-4 58.17 96.37 0.00 386.72 2.41 0.07 0.00 1,182,379,875.84 Paulding County #4 (3-AAAAAA) 4-6 43.09 93.08 0.02 103.88 0.20 0.00 0.00 1,329,090,636,030.60 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes #1 (3-AAAAA) 10-0 96.08 80.38 3.81 935,892.02 790,878.28 673,775.83 424,884.33 1.35 Thomas County Central #1 (2-AAAAA) 10-0 93.74 77.52 3.93 968,943.29 937,393.89 666,262.21 361,317.77 1.77 Roswell #1 (7-AAAAA) 9-1 87.92 80.52 3.25 978,304.46 841,888.43 307,837.08 119,261.90 7.38 Rome #1 (5-AAAAA) 8-2 85.28 83.58 2.25 652,510.64 501,416.61 145,120.78 47,024.00 20.27 Gainesville #2 (7-AAAAA) 8-2 84.14 84.07 2.26 930,048.32 191,808.43 107,509.06 31,782.13 30.46 Houston County #2 (2-AAAAA) 9-1 79.46 85.20 1.51 326,733.57 199,422.42 31,989.50 6,265.55 158.60 Milton #3 (7-AAAAA) 7-3 78.40 84.76 1.84 638,709.91 213,301.02 29,615.41 5,248.51 189.53 Sequoyah #1 (6-AAAAA) 9-1 75.31 84.56 1.74 676,562.95 128,785.10 17,206.60 2,394.90 416.55 Jackson County #1 (8-AAAAA) 9-1 72.27 84.33 1.37 352,783.17 80,927.26 7,238.23 693.42 1,441.13 Lee County #3 (2-AAAAA) 7-3 75.33 87.51 0.71 47,467.39 12,683.39 3,867.53 507.17 1,970.71 Woodward Academy #1 (4-AAAAA) 8-2 68.55 84.06 1.46 673,416.27 40,688.36 5,174.05 361.82 2,762.79 Northgate #2 (3-AAAAA) 8-2 67.25 85.47 0.82 27,517.09 14,850.90 1,485.29 90.19 11,086.27 New Manchester #2 (5-AAAAA) 8-1 67.93 86.24 0.71 164,029.77 13,732.32 874.97 57.22 17,474.04 Newnan #3 (3-AAAAA) 8-2 67.97 86.35 0.62 142,595.66 11,897.48 753.53 49.48 20,210.56 Sprayberry #2 (6-AAAAA) 9-1 69.20 87.46 0.37 14,057.75 2,461.78 463.38 31.98 31,270.89 Lovejoy #4 (3-AAAAA) 8-2 67.81 87.16 0.11 18,354.67 4,510.05 207.11 12.28 81,434.25 Seckinger #4 (7-AAAAA) 6-4 61.21 85.27 0.46 194,122.27 4,860.52 253.90 7.81 128,089.81 Brunswick #1 (1-AAAAA) 8-2 61.88 85.65 1.02 69,272.13 1,945.16 189.69 5.78 173,069.82 Effingham County #2 (1-AAAAA) 8-2 58.53 85.86 0.88 20,719.09 3,176.33 82.67 1.86 537,244.70 Villa Rica #3 (5-AAAAA) 5-5 58.28 85.82 0.23 3,054.19 942.94 35.95 0.79 1,272,967.54 East Paulding #4 (5-AAAAA) 6-4 62.40 87.96 0.02 2,582.83 221.60 18.77 0.61 1,648,839.90 Coffee #4 (2-AAAAA) 4-6 57.48 86.44 0.10 16,811.62 490.65 11.15 0.22 4,508,544.04 Habersham Central #2 (8-AAAAA) 7-3 52.09 85.12 0.71 90,888.45 905.56 17.52 0.18 5,457,262.90 Creekview #3 (6-AAAAA) 5-5 57.19 86.90 0.06 2,401.12 218.08 3.00 0.05 18,865,907.53 Statesboro #3 (1-AAAAA) 7-3 49.29 85.17 0.42 41,573.01 285.51 3.87 0.03 34,644,467.85 Shiloh #2 (4-AAAAA) 6-4 52.60 85.73 0.05 4,775.37 119.97 1.04 0.01 94,026,429.50 Woodstock #4 (6-AAAAA) 6-4 49.94 85.81 0.00 485.42 72.32 1.05 0.01 118,405,558.85 Glynn Academy #4 (1-AAAAA) 6-4 52.44 86.20 0.07 3,731.55 84.59 0.65 0.01 151,958,531.10 Clarke Central #3 (8-AAAAA) 5-5 45.19 86.02 0.14 820.79 27.65 0.16 0.00 1,345,464,471.77 Dunwoody #3 (4-AAAAA) 5-5 41.19 86.97 0.00 392.01 0.86 0.01 0.00 61,474,508,902.12 Chamblee #4 (4-AAAAA) 4-6 37.61 86.02 0.00 155.67 2.04 0.00 0.00 115,384,735,873.56 Winder-Barrow #4 (8-AAAAA) 4-6 39.72 87.02 0.05 287.54 0.50 0.00 0.00 158,719,866,997.86 Class AAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside #1 (4-AAAA) 10-0 102.19 70.55 4.74 992,187.07 983,689.19 911,398.71 851,169.33 0.17 North Oconee #1 (8-AAAA) 10-0 83.20 78.76 3.30 958,387.42 767,920.64 531,822.33 67,693.96 13.77 Cartersville #1 (7-AAAA) 10-0 83.32 81.08 2.82 923,047.50 768,985.42 78,871.64 46,907.60 20.32 Benedictine #1 (1-AAAA) 7-2 78.23 81.01 2.53 818,938.23 504,202.12 214,579.47 17,100.62 57.48 Central (Carrollton) #1 (3-AAAA) 10-0 76.58 81.52 2.25 749,214.16 384,726.12 146,497.55 9,933.91 99.67 Marist #1 (5-AAAA) 9-1 73.64 81.84 2.00 733,494.66 194,122.48 81,503.32 4,113.80 242.08 Kell #1 (6-AAAA) 8-2 72.62 83.59 1.79 714,960.79 180,382.97 6,719.93 1,988.23 501.96 Cambridge #2 (6-AAAA) 8-2 68.81 83.61 0.98 197,682.57 55,154.66 10,175.30 310.13 3,223.45 Locust Grove #1 (2-AAAA) 9-1 65.19 83.34 1.68 686,617.81 10,216.87 1,588.85 237.35 4,212.10 Cass #2 (7-AAAA) 8-2 66.54 83.38 1.18 177,153.19 48,021.64 7,163.12 170.86 5,851.84 Blessed Trinity #3 (6-AAAA) 6-4 67.45 83.81 0.76 167,109.60 23,678.63 5,450.30 143.49 6,968.03 Eastside #3 (8-AAAA) 6-4 65.72 85.33 0.85 69,690.54 25,587.51 457.44 72.04 13,880.60 Ware County #3 (1-AAAA) 8-2 64.83 85.02 0.61 5,507.78 2,796.68 374.83 53.99 18,521.90 Stockbridge #2 (2-AAAA) 8-2 64.25 83.84 0.55 98,769.43 10,691.07 1,860.43 34.53 28,958.17 Southwest DeKalb #2 (5-AAAA) 8-2 62.35 85.27 0.71 139,494.02 12,806.54 170.00 18.93 52,815.80 Griffin #2 (3-AAAA) 7-3 60.71 84.64 0.89 227,621.62 1,956.32 177.99 16.62 60,152.48 Jonesboro #3 (3-AAAA) 6-4 61.82 85.37 0.56 108,108.79 9,141.42 113.47 11.95 83,689.07 Ola #3 (2-AAAA) 8-2 62.65 84.09 0.34 47,083.84 7,401.82 742.69 11.53 86,705.40 Flowery Branch #2 (8-AAAA) 7-3 60.41 85.07 0.41 2,250.31 877.64 77.49 7.01 142,707.33 Lithonia #3 (5-AAAA) 8-2 56.62 84.80 0.43 84,665.81 458.42 26.66 1.58 632,326.39 Hampton #4 (2-AAAA) 7-3 57.31 85.48 0.16 37,436.40 1,925.12 15.11 0.97 1,031,444.39 Perry #4 (1-AAAA) 4-6 55.28 83.46 0.05 16,513.66 1,816.33 119.22 0.80 1,255,614.39 Warner Robins #2 (1-AAAA) 6-4 55.37 85.53 0.25 7,160.44 1,169.10 7.82 0.40 2,486,748.53 Hiram #3 (7-AAAA) 5-5 51.79 83.30 0.59 16,338.72 1,268.76 56.13 0.25 4,024,617.44 Tucker #4 (5-AAAA) 6-4 52.85 84.06 0.05 6,019.43 341.93 11.66 0.06 17,083,110.63 M.L. King #2 (4-AAAA) 9-1 48.37 83.27 0.44 8,760.19 494.18 15.30 0.05 22,181,409.05 East Forsyth #4 (8-AAAA) 6-4 49.09 83.99 0.03 2,762.61 121.90 2.70 0.01 115,456,122.17 Dalton #4 (7-AAAA) 3-7 44.22 85.15 0.00 54.85 4.35 0.06 0.00 1,206,374,447.73 Mays #3 (4-AAAA) 5-5 44.28 83.96 0.05 1,145.98 29.81 0.38 0.00 1,456,467,360.77 Starr's Mill #4 (3-AAAA) 3-7 41.27 83.94 0.02 626.30 7.91 0.10 0.00 8,015,373,341.30 Centennial #4 (6-AAAA) 6-4 35.96 84.78 0.02 1,094.76 0.53 0.00 0.00 73,155,512,773.37 Maynard Jackson #4 (4-AAAA) 7-3 36.65 85.58 0.00 101.52 1.92 0.00 0.00 126,945,664,867.32 Class AAA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek #3 (2-AAA) 10-0 86.37 62.84 4.43 972,926.05 916,578.08 833,964.35 706,728.59 0.41 Jefferson #1 (8-AAA) 9-1 73.43 68.16 2.83 899,813.13 503,277.16 351,828.83 88,556.90 10.29 Troup #9 (2-AAA) 9-1 75.16 70.52 2.54 773,952.94 430,702.39 295,977.11 84,580.73 10.82 Jenkins #5 (3-AAA) 9-1 69.87 70.14 2.11 666,864.18 390,357.51 153,199.86 29,255.09 33.18 North Hall #2 (6-AAA) 10-0 68.60 69.50 1.97 518,982.59 395,177.21 63,111.76 25,242.18 38.62 West Laurens #4 (4-AAA) 10-0 67.54 68.62 2.49 863,130.52 471,578.29 155,234.84 24,451.05 39.90 LaGrange #15 (2-AAA) 8-2 70.21 71.57 1.70 448,246.31 334,199.76 49,883.31 22,261.26 43.92 Calhoun #6 (7-AAA) 8-2 66.37 71.28 1.63 622,363.08 54,300.87 26,435.89 8,957.18 110.64 Peach County #12 (1-AAA) 9-1 62.93 71.83 1.19 263,346.33 103,465.49 20,674.78 2,164.57 460.99 Stephenson #7 (5-AAA) 9-1 61.49 70.89 1.39 468,862.30 134,098.25 9,224.51 2,061.09 484.18 Douglass #11 (5-AAA) 7-3 62.23 72.14 1.32 359,684.57 21,216.90 7,498.07 1,792.78 556.79 Cairo #8 (1-AAA) 8-2 62.73 72.34 1.23 215,809.87 51,725.99 17,425.12 1,791.02 557.34 Westside (Augusta) #10 (4-AAA) 9-1 60.22 70.89 1.50 456,797.57 116,947.41 7,126.14 1,414.50 705.96 Monroe Area #14 (8-AAA) 8-2 58.77 72.63 0.84 24,643.40 7,439.26 1,986.73 342.67 2,917.24 Harlem #17 (4-AAA) 8-2 57.65 72.94 0.86 89,046.68 12,996.54 2,767.91 173.41 5,765.69 North Clayton #18 (5-AAA) 8-2 57.49 73.56 0.20 31,216.08 12,128.60 540.98 82.16 12,170.57 Oconee County #20 (8-AAA) 6-4 54.25 71.80 0.76 101,079.86 17,346.96 1,421.11 62.38 16,029.56 Whitewater #28 (2-AAA) 5-5 55.61 72.92 0.18 41,088.90 8,988.40 852.79 43.26 23,115.45 Richmond Academy #26 (4-AAA) 5-5 52.58 72.26 0.30 65,701.01 7,025.23 185.48 16.79 59,567.75 Cherokee Bluff #21 (8-AAA) 6-4 52.92 72.78 0.23 28,700.60 4,949.83 350.48 13.33 75,022.58 Northwest Whitfield #13 (7-AAA) 7-3 48.52 71.92 0.40 33,301.05 3,249.47 142.60 3.32 300,874.76 Westover #24 (1-AAA) 6-3 51.37 74.15 0.05 9,207.41 742.28 84.02 2.70 371,053.34 Pickens #19 (6-AAA) 7-3 48.61 73.35 0.20 2,071.04 239.07 22.01 1.28 782,951.25 Lumpkin County #27 (6-AAA) 6-4 48.04 73.43 0.10 13,610.01 179.80 15.48 0.84 1,187,468.12 Heritage (Ringgold) #16 (7-AAA) 7-3 47.38 73.23 0.26 10,166.43 514.73 38.62 0.79 1,266,003.70 Long County #23 (3-AAA) 7-3 41.71 72.14 0.09 8,639.12 270.10 2.05 0.05 18,774,319.29 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #31 (5-AAA) 4-6 42.97 73.34 0.04 1,555.01 153.45 1.35 0.04 24,586,148.59 Gilmer #22 (7-AAA) 6-4 41.87 73.36 0.07 4,342.33 28.86 1.25 0.03 30,248,535.16 Cedar Grove #30 (5-AAA) 5-5 40.67 73.32 0.00 359.52 17.16 0.64 0.01 68,141,854.41 Liberty County #25 (3-AAA) 7-3 40.49 74.02 0.05 1,029.77 25.73 0.86 0.01 126,654,813.03 Beach #29 (3-AAA) 5-4 37.15 72.02 0.02 2,488.58 64.06 0.72 0.00 227,037,109.31 Dougherty #32 (1-AAA) 2-8 37.26 73.32 0.01 973.77 15.18 0.35 0.00 467,800,459.21 Class AA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) #3 (1-AA) 10-0 76.39 56.65 4.22 962,485.34 902,507.93 790,414.40 564,152.07 0.77 Morgan County #4 (2-AA) 10-0 68.42 61.14 3.18 965,557.02 750,904.31 347,020.60 128,441.82 6.79 Carver (Atlanta) #1 (5-AA) 10-0 69.59 62.60 2.87 916,335.76 509,759.68 320,395.36 127,802.93 6.82 Sumter County #9 (1-AA) 9-1 70.32 64.04 2.74 896,586.77 467,560.57 275,859.51 115,109.49 7.69 Rockmart #2 (7-AA) 9-1 61.83 60.36 2.71 866,144.45 662,480.99 143,162.80 42,941.34 22.29 Hapeville Charter #12 (5-AA) 6-4 60.59 65.73 1.76 579,586.55 157,324.30 35,605.89 7,434.47 133.51 Thomson #6 (4-AA) 7-3 56.75 64.06 1.49 539,808.23 51,228.00 21,689.91 4,094.86 243.21 Burke County #10 (4-AA) 8-2 55.69 63.27 1.79 632,222.65 222,207.53 23,773.97 4,043.77 246.29 Appling County #5 (3-AA) 7-3 58.18 65.82 1.34 395,623.67 87,695.06 17,684.90 3,025.49 329.52 Callaway #11 (2-AA) 7-3 55.32 64.99 1.01 313,723.80 26,054.14 9,510.13 1,558.03 640.84 Columbia #7 (6-AA) 4-6 49.78 63.85 1.05 283,177.66 63,050.59 3,905.24 356.73 2,802.26 Crisp County #14 (3-AA) 4-6 51.64 65.40 0.62 23,697.14 8,702.50 2,395.23 267.54 3,736.77 Franklin County #22 (8-AA) 7-3 51.14 65.61 0.47 123,390.84 6,559.08 1,713.10 181.36 5,512.96 Pierce County #16 (3-AA) 8-2 52.56 67.78 0.92 79,270.46 10,566.80 1,581.30 162.55 6,151.06 North Murray #8 (7-AA) 9-1 51.78 67.12 0.88 91,787.10 11,435.95 1,683.32 160.51 6,229.07 Stephens County #19 (8-AA) 5-5 49.98 65.68 0.43 13,786.32 4,455.32 1,054.14 98.41 10,160.29 Laney #18 (4-AA) 7-3 48.01 64.58 0.59 69,058.75 22,994.68 1,146.02 85.95 11,633.67 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #15 (7-AA) 7-3 47.06 64.50 0.59 64,635.26 20,011.86 905.42 61.07 16,373.44 East Jackson #26 (8-AA) 5-5 43.95 64.64 0.37 62,734.49 7,730.22 246.55 11.64 85,912.56 Hart County #28 (8-AA) 3-7 46.22 67.50 0.19 23,738.40 1,789.14 89.96 4.87 205,340.03 Jackson #27 (2-AA) 4-6 42.50 65.63 0.15 23,077.13 492.50 56.83 2.27 441,082.85 Cook #25 (3-AA) 5-5 42.79 68.25 0.23 8,355.53 391.08 20.58 0.77 1,302,096.11 Sonoraville #23 (7-AA) 5-5 38.46 64.63 0.12 21,865.20 1,521.16 26.25 0.65 1,540,441.44 Spencer #20 (1-AA) 6-4 38.96 66.36 0.49 14,564.39 1,031.96 22.41 0.54 1,841,759.78 Miller Grove #13 (6-AA) 8-2 38.60 66.32 0.54 15,573.01 1,059.85 22.49 0.52 1,913,195.55 Ringgold #17 (7-AA) 6-4 41.08 68.26 0.18 4,393.05 192.91 8.37 0.26 3,873,082.45 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #24 (5-AA) 5-5 38.32 68.25 0.02 3,270.61 93.02 2.93 0.07 15,150,800.07 Westside (Macon) #29 (2-AA) 3-7 34.39 66.43 0.02 4,305.58 177.19 2.23 0.03 31,492,487.81 Columbus #21 (1-AA) 7-3 30.84 67.37 0.02 1,051.39 18.19 0.15 0.00 714,476,075.42 Redan #30 (6-AA) 4-6 22.86 65.67 0.00 31.20 0.52 0.01 0.00 41,977,322,879.13 South Atlanta #31 (6-AA) 3-7 20.58 64.64 0.01 161.54 2.99 0.01 0.00 58,363,711,215.52 Butler #32 (4-AA) 2-8 3.18 68.19 0.00 0.73 0.00 0.00 0.00 19,944,340,986,304,100.00 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County #4 (3-A Division I) 9-1 73.27 56.41 3.72 833,718.79 742,358.53 668,339.63 479,285.21 1.09 Worth County #3 (1-A Division I) 10-0 68.14 51.17 3.93 907,636.22 877,727.51 768,407.34 378,054.74 1.65 Fitzgerald #9 (1-A Division I) 7-3 58.09 58.74 2.04 596,693.05 381,780.67 81,056.68 26,759.01 36.37 Thomasville #13 (1-A Division I) 7-3 61.60 62.28 1.32 165,827.50 98,047.75 63,300.45 26,212.65 37.15 Lamar County #2 (4-A Division I) 10-0 54.37 55.41 2.35 725,247.00 521,902.18 126,962.57 24,775.96 39.36 Heard County #1 (6-A Division I) 10-0 54.25 56.76 2.25 823,244.89 391,521.42 68,623.16 17,193.25 57.16 Swainsboro #12 (3-A Division I) 8-2 58.42 60.88 1.60 502,288.00 87,807.99 48,682.82 16,445.29 59.81 Northeast #5 (2-A Division I) 8-2 56.46 60.31 1.60 493,211.37 71,700.17 38,579.34 11,367.45 86.97 Dublin #8 (2-A Division I) 8-2 54.15 59.37 1.48 380,812.59 202,845.30 30,673.57 7,627.57 130.10 Jasper County #7 (4-A Division I) 9-1 49.54 56.65 2.12 769,822.02 315,754.14 44,943.93 5,699.65 174.45 Bleckley County #14 (2-A Division I) 8-2 51.58 59.12 0.78 65,784.95 49,135.48 23,582.03 3,611.98 275.86 Gordon Lee #6 (7-A Division I) 9-1 43.17 56.74 1.69 653,134.83 41,877.03 11,798.69 784.69 1,273.39 Jeff Davis #19 (1-A Division I) 7-3 48.30 59.83 0.42 26,491.80 17,616.71 6,671.26 750.49 1,331.46 Dodge County #18 (2-A Division I) 7-3 46.44 58.99 0.67 130,788.54 56,831.40 6,042.16 564.70 1,769.86 Rabun County #15 (8-A Division I) 8-2 46.00 58.82 0.73 138,672.40 58,558.73 5,996.05 536.23 1,863.87 Pepperell #10 (6-A Division I) 6-4 41.76 58.08 0.91 178,751.75 40,102.54 2,932.30 167.44 5,971.43 Elbert County #11 (8-A Division I) 4-6 39.61 57.64 0.84 224,156.45 9,891.13 1,855.26 83.53 11,970.47 Haralson County #16 (6-A Division I) 7-3 40.17 60.09 0.63 86,619.18 9,985.53 311.67 22.18 45,079.03 Social Circle #17 (4-A Division I) 6-4 40.42 60.17 0.56 78,950.47 9,346.87 300.57 21.96 45,530.62 Oglethorpe County #22 (8-A Division I) 6-4 37.33 58.00 0.52 121,980.51 3,744.07 538.27 18.71 53,441.69 Bremen #23 (6-A Division I) 5-5 36.58 58.58 0.37 50,567.48 6,254.78 256.81 8.20 121,954.14 Washington County #25 (2-A Division I) 5-5 40.53 61.49 0.16 16,222.81 3,238.02 105.33 7.78 128,596.45 ACE Charter #24 (2-A Division I) 5-5 35.57 61.42 0.06 6,271.55 794.34 14.45 0.63 1,581,729.35 Bacon County #21 (1-A Division I) 5-5 36.30 63.09 0.06 4,215.87 58.35 4.76 0.23 4,432,418.45 Berrien #31 (1-A Division I) 3-7 30.90 59.14 0.05 5,292.06 584.05 13.07 0.21 4,659,188.90 East Laurens #32 (2-A Division I) 3-7 31.48 60.28 0.06 11,185.47 487.86 5.44 0.15 6,626,234.18 Putnam County #20 (4-A Division I) 5-5 36.31 64.64 0.04 407.70 25.50 2.08 0.10 10,133,692.29 McNair #30 (4-A Division I) 3-7 22.57 59.72 0.00 87.03 6.84 0.19 0.00 882,463,262.11 Temple #29 (6-A Division I) 5-5 26.15 64.58 0.00 46.02 0.87 0.02 0.00 3,013,283,644.66 Gordon Central #26 (7-A Division I) 7-3 17.51 58.52 0.02 858.75 12.17 0.06 0.00 5,368,995,773.99 Fannin County #28 (7-A Division I) 5-5 23.59 63.01 0.02 284.75 0.85 0.02 0.00 5,703,611,447.16 Towers #27 (4-A Division I) 4-6 13.01 57.97 0.02 728.21 1.22 0.01 0.00 50,076,995,375.21 Class A Division II AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Bowdon #1 (7-A Division II) 8-2 53.13 41.59 3.13 770,593.77 748,656.97 462,665.50 285,505.56 2.50 Lincoln County #1 (8-A Division II) 10-0 53.13 41.88 3.32 893,110.35 669,951.54 493,017.10 280,184.12 2.57 Clinch County #1 (2-A Division II) 10-0 50.35 43.10 2.72 832,008.50 491,325.61 259,805.49 139,975.35 6.14 Wheeler County #1 (4-A Division II) 10-0 49.16 43.07 2.58 866,772.10 452,466.16 225,381.62 113,695.61 7.80 Screven County #1 (3-A Division II) 10-0 45.93 42.35 2.65 868,763.62 514,332.92 196,765.85 70,675.91 13.15 Early County #1 (1-A Division II) 7-3 44.35 42.56 2.51 878,289.14 440,244.47 150,187.83 47,698.96 19.96 Johnson County #1 (5-A Division II) 10-0 44.64 45.28 1.71 514,217.81 161,949.56 80,912.73 26,308.49 37.01 Brooks County #2 (2-A Division II) 5-5 45.36 46.38 1.59 463,468.69 140,816.38 68,423.82 23,525.90 41.51 Seminole County #2 (1-A Division II) 8-1 37.53 44.36 1.24 151,506.25 125,062.29 22,665.98 4,732.08 210.32 Wilcox County #4 (4-A Division II) 7-3 39.51 46.51 0.30 76,599.63 64,087.95 13,843.91 3,457.44 288.23 Emanuel County Institute #2 (3-A Division II) 7-3 38.47 46.98 1.21 167,727.77 44,839.14 10,902.48 2,480.96 402.07 Hawkinsville #2 (4-A Division II) 8-2 36.48 46.78 0.99 99,132.04 25,448.21 6,318.71 986.54 1,012.64 Charlton County #3 (2-A Division II) 5-5 33.29 46.06 0.91 118,742.19 27,884.25 3,033.26 342.82 2,915.98 Jenkins County #3 (3-A Division II) 6-4 27.28 43.87 1.20 439,171.27 32,012.62 1,969.54 142.16 7,033.12 Schley County #1 (6-A Division II) 6-4 24.76 43.03 1.13 382,968.65 24,925.54 1,343.85 72.95 13,707.93 Mitchell County #3 (1-A Division II) 5-4 29.48 46.99 0.67 63,304.17 5,631.45 661.41 60.91 16,417.10 Treutlen #3 (4-A Division II) 6-4 29.52 46.17 0.59 67,576.14 9,673.13 701.08 52.96 18,881.41 Manchester #4 (7-A Division II) 4-5 30.36 47.47 0.13 42,739.42 4,175.18 515.89 52.26 19,135.30 Mount Zion (Carroll) #2 (7-A Division II) 7-3 27.80 46.06 0.54 53,318.32 6,699.29 418.41 26.17 38,205.41 Taylor County #3 (6-A Division II) 7-3 29.04 48.40 0.12 15,628.65 1,075.65 129.28 9.28 107,805.67 Warren County #2 (8-A Division II) 5-5 24.98 46.99 0.43 27,184.32 1,558.82 128.31 7.14 139,977.65 Wilkinson County #2 (5-A Division II) 4-6 18.28 44.02 0.38 97,354.21 2,785.54 62.98 1.60 623,472.43 Macon County #2 (6-A Division II) 5-5 22.87 46.35 0.26 12,402.08 1,153.14 41.17 1.47 678,287.21 Lanier County #4 (2-A Division II) 2-8 18.26 44.24 0.36 80,505.87 2,097.71 45.54 1.16 864,215.12 McIntosh County Academy #4 (3-A Division II) 5-5 24.97 48.34 0.08 6,684.84 299.15 22.96 1.05 956,900.20 Trion #3 (7-A Division II) 4-6 22.78 47.71 0.14 4,181.59 250.53 15.30 0.54 1,844,041.60 Randolph-Clay #4 (1-A Division II) 4-4-1 22.66 47.75 0.02 3,576.03 208.97 12.41 0.43 2,304,819.88 Washington-Wilkes #3 (8-A Division II) 4-6 17.51 45.77 0.07 1,300.35 371.38 7.46 0.17 5,772,251.11 Greene County #4 (8-A Division II) 2-8 9.19 46.27 0.01 816.40 12.12 0.08 0.00 1,758,987,925.59 Chattahoochee County #4 (6-A Division II) 5-5 8.81 48.23 0.01 156.17 2.32 0.03 0.00 3,883,792,628.55 Georgia Military Prep #3 (5-A Division II) 4-6 6.69 48.20 0.02 107.57 1.33 0.01 0.00 10,675,202,694.86 Glascock County #4 (5-A Division II) 3-7 1.28 46.48 0.00 92.11 0.68 0.00 0.00 215,447,906,496.52 Smaller Private AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.