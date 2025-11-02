AJC Varsity

High school football rankings: Valdosta jumps into top 5 ahead of playoffs

Valdosta celebrates its Region 1-6A championship after a 23-14 defeat of Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)
Valdosta celebrates its Region 1-6A championship after a 23-14 defeat of Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)
48 minutes ago

Valdosta’s victory over arch rival Lowndes earn the Wildcats their highest ranking entering the playoffs since 2019.

Valdosta jumped to No. 5 from No. 9 in Class 6A, making the Wildcats the biggest risers in the final football rankings of the regular season.

Valdosta defeated then-No. 4 Lowndes 23-14 for the Region 1-6A championship. The title is Valdosta’s first since 2016. Lowndes fell to No. 6.

‘Twas the night before Winnersville, one of Georgia’s biggest rivalries

Seven 10-0 teams and an 8-1 defending state champion enter the playoffs ranked No. 1.

Unbeaten are Grayson (6A), Hughes (5A), Creekside (4A), Sandy Creek (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Worth County (A Division I) and Lincoln County (A Division II).

Hebron Christian (8-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private — in which it won a state title in 2024 — with a loss to Tennessee’s McCallie School.

Three previously undefeated teams dropped from the rankings, each after losing region championship games against other top-10 opponents.

West Laurens beat Westside-Augusta 27-3 in Class 3A. Cairo took Westside’s place.

Rockmart beat North Murray 42-7 in Class 2A. Appling County took North Murray’s place

Lamar County beat Jasper County 20-7 in Class A Division I. Bleckley County took Jasper County’s place.

GHSA football playoffs: First-round pairings set for 6A, 5A, 4A, A-II

The playoffs begin Nov. 14.

Number in parentheses next to ranking is previous week’s ranking.

Class 6A

  1. (1) Grayson (10-0)
  2. (2) Buford (10-0)
  3. (3) Carrollton (10-0)
  4. (5) McEachern (10-0)
  5. (9) Valdosta (9-1)
  6. (4) Lowndes (9-1)
  7. (6) Douglas County (7-3)
  8. (7) North Gwinnett (9-1)
  9. (8) Colquitt County (8-2)
  10. (10) Harrison (9-1)

Class 5A

  1. (1) Hughes (10-0)
  2. (2) Thomas County Central (10-0)
  3. (3) Roswell (9-1)
  4. (4) Gainesville (8-2)
  5. (8) Houston County (9-1)
  6. (5) Milton (7-3)
  7. (7) Rome (8-2)
  8. (6) Lee County (7-3)
  9. (9) Sequoyah (9-1)
  10. (10) Sprayberry (9-1)

Class 4A

  1. (1) Creekside (10-0)
  2. (2) Cartersville (10-0)
  3. (3) North Oconee (10-0)
  4. (4) Benedictine (7-2)
  5. (5) Kell (8-2)
  6. (6) Marist (9-1)
  7. (7) Central-Carrollton (10-0)
  8. (9) Cambridge (8-2)
  9. (8) Blessed Trinity (6-4)
  10. (10) Cass (8-2)

Class 3A

  1. (1) Sandy Creek (10-0)
  2. (2) Calhoun (8-2)
  3. (3) Jefferson (9-1)
  4. (5) North Hall (10-0)
  5. (4) Troup (9-1)
  6. (6) Jenkins (9-1)
  7. (7) West Laurens (10-0)
  8. (9) LaGrange (8-2)
  9. (NR) Cairo (8-2)
  10. (10) Peach County (9-1)

Out: No. 8 Westside-Augusta (9-1)

Class 2A

  1. (1) Carver-Columbus (10-0)
  2. (2) Carver-Atlanta (10-0)
  3. (3) Morgan County (10-0)
  4. (4) Rockmart (9-1)
  5. (6) Sumter County (9-1)
  6. (5) Callaway (7-3)
  7. (7) Hapeville Charter (6-4)
  8. (9) Thomson (7-3)
  9. (10) Burke County (8-2)
  10. (NR) Appling County (7-3)

Out: No. 8 North Murray (9-1)

Class A Division I

  1. (1) Worth County (10-0)
  2. (2) Toombs County (9-1)
  3. (3) Heard County (10-0)
  4. (4) Northeast (8-2)
  5. (5) Thomasville (7-3)
  6. (6) Lamar County (10-0)
  7. (7) Swainsboro (8-2)
  8. (8) Fitzgerald (7-3)
  9. (9) Dublin (8-2)
  10. (NR) Bleckley County (8-2)

Out: No. 10 Jasper County (9-1)

Class A Division II

  1. (1) Lincoln County (10-0)
  2. (2) Clinch County (10-0)
  3. (3) Bowdon (8-2)
  4. (4) Johnson County (10-0)
  5. (5) Brooks County (5-5)
  6. (7) Wheeler County (10-0)
  7. (8) Screven County (10-0)
  8. (6) Early County (7-3)
  9. (9) Seminole County (8-1)
  10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (7-3)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. (1) Hebron Christian (8-1)
  2. (2) Fellowship Christian (8-1)
  3. (3) Calvary Day (9-1)
  4. (4) Savannah Christian (6-4)
  5. (6) Athens Academy (9-1)
  6. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)
  7. (8) Holy Innocents’ (7-3)
  8. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-2)
  9. (7) Aquinas (6-4)
  10. (9) Whitefield Academy (8-2)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

