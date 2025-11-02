High school football rankings: Valdosta jumps into top 5 ahead of playoffs

Valdosta celebrates its Region 1-6A championship after a 23-14 defeat of Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)

Valdosta jumped to No. 5 from No. 9 in Class 6A, making the Wildcats the biggest risers in the final football rankings of the regular season.

Valdosta’s victory over arch rival Lowndes earn the Wildcats their highest ranking entering the playoffs since 2019.

Valdosta defeated then-No. 4 Lowndes 23-14 for the Region 1-6A championship. The title is Valdosta’s first since 2016. Lowndes fell to No. 6.

Seven 10-0 teams and an 8-1 defending state champion enter the playoffs ranked No. 1.

Unbeaten are Grayson (6A), Hughes (5A), Creekside (4A), Sandy Creek (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Worth County (A Division I) and Lincoln County (A Division II).

Hebron Christian (8-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private — in which it won a state title in 2024 — with a loss to Tennessee’s McCallie School.