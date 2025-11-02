High school football rankings: Valdosta jumps into top 5 ahead of playoffs

Valdosta celebrates its Region 1-6A championship after a 23-14 defeat of Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)
Valdosta’s victory over arch rival Lowndes earn the Wildcats their highest ranking entering the playoffs since 2019.
Valdosta jumped to No. 5 from No. 9 in Class 6A, making the Wildcats the biggest risers in the final football rankings of the regular season.
Valdosta defeated then-No. 4 Lowndes 23-14 for the Region 1-6A championship. The title is Valdosta’s first since 2016. Lowndes fell to No. 6.
Seven 10-0 teams and an 8-1 defending state champion enter the playoffs ranked No. 1.
Unbeaten are Grayson (6A), Hughes (5A), Creekside (4A), Sandy Creek (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Worth County (A Division I) and Lincoln County (A Division II).
Hebron Christian (8-1) is No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private — in which it won a state title in 2024 — with a loss to Tennessee’s McCallie School.
Three previously undefeated teams dropped from the rankings, each after losing region championship games against other top-10 opponents.
West Laurens beat Westside-Augusta 27-3 in Class 3A. Cairo took Westside’s place.
Rockmart beat North Murray 42-7 in Class 2A. Appling County took North Murray’s place
Lamar County beat Jasper County 20-7 in Class A Division I. Bleckley County took Jasper County’s place.
The playoffs begin Nov. 14.
Number in parentheses next to ranking is previous week’s ranking.
Class 6A
- (1) Grayson (10-0)
- (2) Buford (10-0)
- (3) Carrollton (10-0)
- (5) McEachern (10-0)
- (9) Valdosta (9-1)
- (4) Lowndes (9-1)
- (6) Douglas County (7-3)
- (7) North Gwinnett (9-1)
- (8) Colquitt County (8-2)
- (10) Harrison (9-1)
Class 5A
- (1) Hughes (10-0)
- (2) Thomas County Central (10-0)
- (3) Roswell (9-1)
- (4) Gainesville (8-2)
- (8) Houston County (9-1)
- (5) Milton (7-3)
- (7) Rome (8-2)
- (6) Lee County (7-3)
- (9) Sequoyah (9-1)
- (10) Sprayberry (9-1)
Class 4A
- (1) Creekside (10-0)
- (2) Cartersville (10-0)
- (3) North Oconee (10-0)
- (4) Benedictine (7-2)
- (5) Kell (8-2)
- (6) Marist (9-1)
- (7) Central-Carrollton (10-0)
- (9) Cambridge (8-2)
- (8) Blessed Trinity (6-4)
- (10) Cass (8-2)
Class 3A
- (1) Sandy Creek (10-0)
- (2) Calhoun (8-2)
- (3) Jefferson (9-1)
- (5) North Hall (10-0)
- (4) Troup (9-1)
- (6) Jenkins (9-1)
- (7) West Laurens (10-0)
- (9) LaGrange (8-2)
- (NR) Cairo (8-2)
- (10) Peach County (9-1)
Out: No. 8 Westside-Augusta (9-1)
Class 2A
- (1) Carver-Columbus (10-0)
- (2) Carver-Atlanta (10-0)
- (3) Morgan County (10-0)
- (4) Rockmart (9-1)
- (6) Sumter County (9-1)
- (5) Callaway (7-3)
- (7) Hapeville Charter (6-4)
- (9) Thomson (7-3)
- (10) Burke County (8-2)
- (NR) Appling County (7-3)
Out: No. 8 North Murray (9-1)
Class A Division I
- (1) Worth County (10-0)
- (2) Toombs County (9-1)
- (3) Heard County (10-0)
- (4) Northeast (8-2)
- (5) Thomasville (7-3)
- (6) Lamar County (10-0)
- (7) Swainsboro (8-2)
- (8) Fitzgerald (7-3)
- (9) Dublin (8-2)
- (NR) Bleckley County (8-2)
Out: No. 10 Jasper County (9-1)
Class A Division II
- (1) Lincoln County (10-0)
- (2) Clinch County (10-0)
- (3) Bowdon (8-2)
- (4) Johnson County (10-0)
- (5) Brooks County (5-5)
- (7) Wheeler County (10-0)
- (8) Screven County (10-0)
- (6) Early County (7-3)
- (9) Seminole County (8-1)
- (10) Emanuel County Institute (7-3)
Class 3A-A Private
- (1) Hebron Christian (8-1)
- (2) Fellowship Christian (8-1)
- (3) Calvary Day (9-1)
- (4) Savannah Christian (6-4)
- (6) Athens Academy (9-1)
- (5) Prince Avenue Christian (7-3)
- (8) Holy Innocents’ (7-3)
- (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (8-2)
- (7) Aquinas (6-4)
- (9) Whitefield Academy (8-2)
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
