UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia moves up to No. 4 in AP poll after concluding SEC play

Once-beaten Bulldogs sit behind undefeated Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M.
Georgia beat 35-10 on Saturday, vaulting them to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia beat 35-10 on Saturday, vaulting them to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia made an emphatic statement on Saturday night as it beat Texas 35-10 at home.

The win moved Georgia to 9-1 on the season and wrapped up SEC play with a 7-1 conference record.

Georgia moved up in the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 13 as the Bulldogs now sit as the No. 4 team in the poll. Georgia is also the No. 4 ranked team in the Coaches Poll this week.

The three teams ahead of Georgia — Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M — are all unbeaten. Thanks to Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma, Georgia is now the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country.

RELATED
Another big game at Sanford Stadium, another most predictable outcome

Georgia outscored Texas 21-0 in the fourth quarter, making a statement to not just the Longhorns, but also the rest of the SEC.

“We’re gonna dominate and try to win the fourth quarter,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s what we do in practice. It’s what we do in the offseason. It’s what we build our core culture around is being the more physical team. You have to recruit physical players, and they have to buy into that process.”

Georgia is still No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated on Tuesday night. While Georgia has concluded SEC play, it has games against Charlotte and No. 16 Georgia Tech still on the schedule.

With the win over Texas, Georgia actually finishes with a better conference record than it did last season, when Georgia won the SEC championship game.

RELATED
Kirby Smart knew risk of onside kick: ‘I was an idiot if it didn’t work’

As for this year’s trip to Atlanta, Georgia has not yet punched its ticket and won’t know if it will be able to until the final week of the regular season.

Georgia does not control its own path to Atlanta. The Bulldogs need Texas A&M or Alabama to lose their respective final SEC games to get to the SEC championship game for a fifth-straight time. Texas A&M faces Texas while Alabama visits Auburn. Georgia did beat both of those teams this season.

There are also scenarios that don’t require Texas A&M or Alabama to lose, but they involve Georgia’s conference opponents finishing with a higher winning percentage than Alabama’s.

Georgia takes on Charlotte on Saturday. The SEC Network will broadcast the game, which is set for a 12:45 p.m. start.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 13

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Ole Miss
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Oregon
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Vanderbilt
  13. Utah
  14. Miami
  15. Georgia Tech
  16. USC
  17. Texas
  18. Michigan
  19. Virginia
  20. Tennessee
  21. James Madison
  22. North Texas
  23. Missouri
  24. Tulane
  25. Houston

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia vs Texas
OPINION

Another big game at Sanford Stadium, another most predictable outcome

Kirby Smart: UGA players tough, ‘not just getting checks at our place’

Steve Sarkisian explains Texas’ fourth-quarter ‘disaster’ vs. Georgia

Keep Reading

Updated College Football Playoff rankings confirm Georgia-Texas as top-10 battle

New poll sets up Georgia for top-10 matchup against Texas

SEC standings, tiebreakers to know as UGA football enters final conference game

Featured

President Trump Swears In US Ambassador To India

Prosecutor takes helm of Georgia case against Trump. But will he move forward?

With some solar power tax breaks expiring, Georgians rush to catch the sun

‘Automatic for the People’: Weaver D’s still bonds Athens as era nears end