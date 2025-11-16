Georgia moves up to No. 4 in AP poll after concluding SEC play

Georgia beat 35-10 on Saturday, vaulting them to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The win moved Georgia to 9-1 on the season and wrapped up SEC play with a 7-1 conference record.

ATHENS — Georgia made an emphatic statement on Saturday night as it beat Texas 35-10 at home.

Georgia moved up in the AP Top 25 Poll for Week 13 as the Bulldogs now sit as the No. 4 team in the poll. Georgia is also the No. 4 ranked team in the Coaches Poll this week.

The three teams ahead of Georgia — Ohio State, Indiana and Texas A&M — are all unbeaten. Thanks to Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma, Georgia is now the highest-ranked one-loss team in the country.

Georgia outscored Texas 21-0 in the fourth quarter, making a statement to not just the Longhorns, but also the rest of the SEC.

“We’re gonna dominate and try to win the fourth quarter,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s what we do in practice. It’s what we do in the offseason. It’s what we build our core culture around is being the more physical team. You have to recruit physical players, and they have to buy into that process.”