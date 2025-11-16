Georgia Bulldogs Greg Sankey: SEC playoff opportunities aplenty, league depth on display Sankey optimistic 9-game schedule can provide more opportunities next season SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey met with reporters before the Texas-Georgia showdown to tout the league's strength from top to bottom. (George Walker IV/AP)

ATHENS — SEC commissioner Greg Sankey isn’t ready to bang the table about the number of teams his league “deserves” to get into the College Football Playoff field. “There’s two and a half more Saturdays of football, so I don’t think you can use the word ‘deserve’ right now,” said Sankey, who saw five SEC teams projected in the most recent bracket that came out after the Week Two rankings on Tuesday night.

“I think we earn. We want to earn our opportunities (and) I think we’ve established ourself in both nonconference play and what happens week to week on the football field in a league with great strength.” RELATED Missouri coach questions CFP selection committee process The SEC’s depth was on display in College Station, where an undefeated No. 3-ranked Texas A&M team rallied from a 30-3 halftime deficit to defeat a South Carolina team that’s now 3-7 overall and 1-7 in league play. “I would expect (Texas A&M-South Carolina outcome) sends several signals …” Sankey said. “You look at the talent that exists across the rosters of our league, and the closeness of games, the competitiveness … you saw a team that is highly ranked that rallied, (and) that’s about the resilience and performance.” Perhaps, but to this point the CFP selection committee has not appeared to reward the SEC teams for the stronger strength of schedule metrics they are producing than schools from other conferences with similar records.

RELATED Second CFP rankings produce double standards Sankey would not elaborate on his thoughts on that when asked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the displeasure some SEC coaches have voiced with the rankings.