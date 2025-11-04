Georgia Tech Georgia Tech freshmen make an impact in 2025 Members of highly touted recruiting class contribute to Yellow Jackets’ 8-1 season. Georgia Tech wide receiver Jordan Allen (center) runs for a long first down during the second half of a game against Gardner-Webb at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 59-12 over Gardner-Webb. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Georgia Tech football had one of its better recruiting classes in the history of the program coming into the 2025 season. The 24 signees, 23 of which made it to campus, were ranked 21st nationally by the 247Sports Composite and third in the ACC. It was a class that included one five-star prospect and five four-star recruits.

Here’s a look some of those signees, now freshmen, who’ve made the biggest impact so far for the Yellow Jackets through nine games of the 2025 season: RELATED Georgia Tech ‘took disciplinary measures’ after highly touted freshman’s arrest Safety Tae Harris In the two-deep rotation at safety, Harris (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) has logged 142 snaps over six games for the Jackets. He has registered 13 tackles (nine solo and four assists), broken up two passes and forced a fumble, which came in the win over Syracuse on Oct. 25. Harris’ overall defensive grade of 73.3, according to Pro Football Focus, ranks as Tech’s fourth best among defenders with at least 100 plays. His coverage grade of 77.1 is third-best among all Jackets. The Cedartown High School graduate also has seen action on 44 kickoff returns and 21 punt returns.

Wide receiver Jordan Allen Allen has seen his role increase in recent weeks because of injuries to fellow wide receivers Bailey Stockton and Malik Rutherford.

A 5-9, 180-pound graduate of Buford High School, Allen ranks third on the team in receiving yards (275) and leads Tech in receiving yards per game (45.8). Allen had five catches for 110 yards in the loss at North Carolina State on Saturday. He also has two rushes for 12 yards this season. Allen has logged 84 offensive plays and, according to Pro Football Focus, has a grade of 81.9 on offense, which is the second-best mark on the team. Defensive end Andre Fuller Fuller (6-3, 240) has played in every game except for the Sept. 20 matchup with Temple. The Grayson High School graduate has seven solo tackles and six assists and recorded a tackle for loss against Colorado (Aug. 29) and against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 6). Fuller also recorded a quarterback hurry in the Virginia Tech win (Oct. 11). He has logged 17 special-teams plays as well. Among Jackets who have logged 200 defensive snaps, Fuller ranks fifth, according to Pro Football Focus, in tackling grade.

RELATED After first loss, Brent Key says there is ‘some pressure lifted off’ Tech Running back J.P. Powell A 5-foot-10, 200-pound graduate of Miller County High School, Powell has been handed the ball five times and has totaled 72 yards on the ground. He scored his first career touchdown Sept. 6 against Gardner-Webb and had a 61-yard run in the win over Temple on Sept. 20. Powell has played a total of eight offensive snaps. He has also been a key member of special teams, logging 52 plays on kickoff return and four on punt return. Running back Shane Marshall A 5-foot-11, 205-pound graduate of Irwin County High School, Marshall had an 8-yard run against Syracuse on Oct. 25 and a 2-yard run against Gardner-Webb on Sept. 6. Marshall has seen action on six offensive snaps. On special teams, Marshall has logged 41 plays: 31 on kickoff return, seven on kickoffs and three on punt return. Defensive tackle Christian Garrett A Prince Avenue Christian School graduate, Garrett (6-4, 265) had logged 48 snaps through three games but hasn’t played since Tech beat Temple on Sept. 20.