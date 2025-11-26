AJC Varsity

Gainesville High School takes legal action to overturn player suspensions

School makes filings to Hall County court in hopes that 34 suspended players will be able to play Friday.
Gainesville is hoping to have all of its suspended players back as it takes on Hughes in the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Gainesville is hoping to have all of its suspended players back as it takes on Hughes in the Class 5A quarterfinals Friday. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Gainesville City Schools filed for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order in Hall County Superior Court on Wednesday to stop the Georgia High School Association from enforcing suspensions of 34 players ahead of Friday night’s Class 5A football playoff game between Gainesville and Hughes.

Gainesville High athletic director Adam Lindsey deferred comments to school attorneys until there was a ruling, which he hoped would be Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED
Gainesville AD says GHSA ruling on suspensions ‘sending a dangerous message’

The request was made to Clint G. Bearden, superior court judge for the Northeastern Judicial Circuit, he said.

The GHSA on Monday suspended 39 Gainesville players and 41 Brunswick players after an altercation in a playoff game Friday night in Brunswick.

Gainesville on Tuesday appealed to have 35 of the 39 players reinstated. The GHSA reinstated four of those 35. Gainesville’s online roster shows 91 players.

Lindsey spoke after Tuesday’s decision by the GHSA’s board of trustees to uphold the suspensions of all but four players.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” he said. “We really felt like this was a great opportunity for that group (the board) to take a commonsense approach to the ruling and to the bylaw they’re trying to invoke. We pointed out that nowhere in the bylaws does it say that if you step on the field that you’re immediately ejected.”

According to GHSA bylaws, “All players who are involved in a fight and any substitutes who leave the bench area during a fight or potential fight and are ejected from the current contest, will be subject to the sit-out rule.”

Game officials did not eject any Gainesville players. Lindsey argued Tuesday that since none were ejected, they should not automatically be subject to the sit-out rule and should be considered for reinstatement.

Video showed that a Brunswick player initiated the altercation by pulling the helmets off two Gainesville players and striking one of them.

All players who left the bench area and seven of the 11 Gainesville players who were on the field when the altercation began are suspended. The four who were reinstated were on the field, including the two whose helmets were ripped off.

Gainesville coach Josh Niblett defended his players during Tuesday’s appeal, saying those who threw punches should be suspended but not those who tried only to help and did not engage in fighting.

RELATED
GHSA sanctions Brunswick with postseason ban after fight with Gainesville

Niblett agreed that any players who threw punches should be ejected but defended those he argued were protecting their teammates.

“If you got siblings, if you’ve got a wife, you’ve got a husband, and they were on that field, and they got their helmet ripped and then got jabbed in the face, what would you do?” Niblett said. “Or you might stay on the sideline. Well, let me tell you this. When your brother doesn’t have a helmet on, and a guy takes a 40-yard sprint and hits him and sideswipes him, you’re just going to stand on the sideline? No, you’re going to do what’s natural. You’re going to protect your brothers. And this is the way I’ve raised these kids.”

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Gainesville Milton

Gainesville high school football suspensions: What we know, what’s next

12m ago

Walton continues unlikely playoff journey behind QB-WR brothers’ leadership

1h ago

Everything to know about Class A Division II quarterfinal playoff matchups

Keep Reading

Gainesville high school football suspensions: What we know, what’s next

12m ago

GHSA suspends 39 Gainesville football players for brawl that ended playoff game

Gainesville to consider legal action after GHSA ruling on players’ suspensions

Featured

An auction to remember: Red Baron's Antiques

Atlanta antique appraiser made $20M selling fakes, lawsuit says

How an ex-Texan and a university helped change the face of a Georgia city

Thanksgiving to bring chilly, dry, overall delightful weather to metro Atlanta

2h ago