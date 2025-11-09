Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ report card: Michael Penix Jr. needs to figure out third downs Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

BERLIN – Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a bad day in Germany. The Falcons dropped their fourth game in a row and Penix had an intentional grounding penalty for the third time this season with the game on the line.

“We’ve just got to stay together,” Penix said. “We’ve got to stay together, continue to trust in our game plan each and every week. We’ve just got to execute when it’s needed the most.” Here are the Falcons grades after the 31-25 loss to the Colts: Quarterback Penix continued to struggle on third downs. They were 0 of 8 and that stifled several drives. Penix completed only 12 of 28 passes (42.8%) for 177 yards and a touchdown. He finished with a subpar passer rating of 76. He was also sacked three times and took a big hit on a blitz when tight end Kyle Pitts didn’t run the hot route he was expecting. “I don’t know,” Penix said when asked about their third down woes. “It’s something we’ve got to figure out... it starts with me.” Grade: F

Running backs

The Falcons got their rushing attack back on track after behind held under 100 yards rushing in the past three games. Bijan Robinson had 17 carries for 84 yards and Tyler Allgeier had 11 rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons ran 29 times for 140 yards. Robinson caught only two passes for two yards. He was blown up on a screen with Drake London missed his block. Grade: B Wide receivers/tight ends London caught 6-of-8 targets for 104 yards and a touchdown. Mooney had eight targets and caught only one pass. He had a key drop with under a minute to play when the Falcons were trying to quickly get into field goal range with 25 seconds to play. Pitts also had a drop early in the game that could have been a big gainer. Grade: C Offensive line Right guard Chris Lindstrom made the start and Kyle Hinton held things down for Matthew Bergeron at the left guard spot. The Falcons paved the way in the run game, but gave up three sacks and three quarterback hits. The line paved the way on the punishing touchdown drive to take the lead with 1:44 to go. Grade: C-plus

Defensive line David Onyemata led the way up front with seven tackles. Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison both had sacks. They played well in pass rushing situation, but couldn’t get off their blocks to help more against Taylor. Grade: C Linebackers James Pearce had a sack/strip and Jalon Walker recovered the fumble. The two rookies are starting to figure things out. Inside linebacker J.D. Bertrand had a big stop of Jonathan Taylor on a fourth down. Elliss was a factor and probably did the best job of Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who caught 8 of 10 targets for 99 yards. But they didn’t do enough in the run game against Taylor. Grade: D Secondary

Dee Alford, who started outside with Mike Hughes out with a neck injury, was in coverage along with rookie safety Xavier Watts on the Colts first touchdown play. The Colts were kept under wraps after that touchdown pass. Alec Pierce got free for four catches for 84 yards. Keith Taylor came in for Alford after he left with a concussion. Watts led the Falcons with 12 tackles and Bates had nine as Taylor was rumbling through the defense. Grade: C Special teams The Colts gashed the Falcons coverage units. With the game on the line, Ameer Abdullah broke free for a 49-yard return to set up the Colts on the fringe of game-tying field goal range. The Colts averaged 10.7 yards on three punt returns and 34.8 yards on four kickoff returns. “We have to make tackles,” Morris said. “We have to hold leverage. We can’t punt the ball down the middle of the field. There are bunch of different things that go down there. We have to go down there and make tackles, get those guys on the ground particularly when it’s winning time and we had an opportunity to win and we give them a big (kickoff) return, allowed those guys to get in field goal range and put that thing in overtime.” Special teamer Mike Ford had one special teams tackle. “He just made a play,” Ford said. “Made some cuts and got up the field. We’ve got to be better staying in our lane and maintaining lane integrity. Just making those plays that come to us.”