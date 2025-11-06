Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron, Leonard Floyd and Storm Norton will not play vs. Colts

BERLIN — Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and tackle Storm Norton (foot) were declared out of the game on Sunday against the Colts.
They did not travel with the team to Berlin.
BERLIN — Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and tackle Storm Norton (foot) were declared out of the game on Sunday against the Colts.
They did not travel with the team to Berlin.
Bergeron and Floyd did not finish the last game against the Patriots on Sunday, a 24-23 loss. Norton was injured in the exhibition season and was placed on injured reserve. He had a setback last Friday during his 21-day return-to-play window.
Kyle Hinton took over for Bergeron in the Patriots’ loss. Floyd has 1.5 sacks on the season.