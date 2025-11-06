Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron, Leonard Floyd and Storm Norton will not play vs. Colts

Bergeron and Floyd both exited the Patriots’ game with injuries and did not return.
Atlanta Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron was injured in the loss to the Patriots last week and will not play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Berlin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron was injured in the loss to the Patriots last week and will not play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Berlin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
17 minutes ago

BERLIN — Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and tackle Storm Norton (foot) were declared out of the game on Sunday against the Colts.

They did not travel with the team to Berlin.

Bergeron and Floyd did not finish the last game against the Patriots on Sunday, a 24-23 loss. Norton was injured in the exhibition season and was placed on injured reserve. He had a setback last Friday during his 21-day return-to-play window.

Kyle Hinton took over for Bergeron in the Patriots’ loss. Floyd has 1.5 sacks on the season.

RELATED
Falcons have embraced NFL’s international game, marketing initiatives

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Cowbells
OPINION

Weekend Predictions: Falcons, Georgia hit road, only one returns with win

Falcons have embraced NFL’s international game, marketing initiatives

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Grace for Morris, Robinson?

Keep Reading

Falcons injury report: Lindstrom, Bergeron both hope to play against Colts

Falcons injury report: Michael Penix Jr., Drake London set to return vs. Patriots

Patriots hang on to beat Falcons 24-23 after late extra point miss by Atlanta

Featured

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

1h ago

Metro Atlanta’s water smells, tastes weird again. Blame fall and Lake Lanier.

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend