Falcons’ Matthew Bergeron, Leonard Floyd and Storm Norton will not play vs. Colts

Atlanta Falcons left guard Matthew Bergeron was injured in the loss to the Patriots last week and will not play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Berlin. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Bergeron and Floyd both exited the Patriots’ game with injuries and did not return.

BERLIN — Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and tackle Storm Norton (foot) were declared out of the game on Sunday against the Colts.

They did not travel with the team to Berlin.