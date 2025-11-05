‘Electric’ rivalry win gives team first region title in 60-year history

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Wheeler County coach Thomas Smith, whose team won its first region title in its 60th season of varsity football with a 58-14 victory over Treutlen last week. Smith began rebuilding Wheeler County, a southeast Georgia school, in 2020, inheriting a program on a 2-18 run.
The 2024 team was the first with a winning season since 2016. This year’s team is about to play its first home state-playoff game, against Manchester, since 1999.
1. Tell us about the response you’ve gotten from the community, school, etc. What has it been like?
“Our community has been tremendous. We have had a lot of churches, businesses and families donate time and money to feed the team. We’ve had a lot of excitement in the community with football and softball winning region championships. The environment Friday was electric — rivalry game, packed house with a lot of former players in attendance. I’ve heard from a lot of former players and coaches letting us know how proud they were. Georgia Tech called Saturday to congratulate us on our first region title.”
2. What is different about this year’s team and last year’s that put you over the top? Looks like you pass more and no longer have your star runner, Alvin Ricks, at quarterback.
“Last season, our quarterback was injured in July, so we went to more of a wildcat set with Alvin Ricks and Justin Culver rotating as the QB, and we averaged around 350 yards a game rushing. This season Reco Wooten came back healthy and has done a tremendous job of running the offense and has been dangerous as a runner and passer. He has 10 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions and has a 60% completion rate. Alvin Ricks has rushed for 1,495 yards. We have been able to be a lot more versatile and make it harder for the defense. We have five different guys that have scored two touchdowns in a single game. But we still line up with Ricks and Culver in the wildcat at times. We have had to replace four offensive linemen from last year, but coach Drew Collins has done a tremendous job with turning that into a strength. Defensively, coach Wesley Lowery has done an outstanding job of getting our guys to fly to the ball and play as a unit.”
3. What’s something interesting about your team or program that no one would know unless they were close to it?
“We have a tremendous chaplain in Kevin Hammons. Mr. Hammons teaches elementary school at Wheeler, so he has had our guys in elementary school and has relationships built. But he does a great job in our pregame devotions of incorporating biblical character traits that will help our young men in football but, more importantly, in life. He also has ‘played hurt.’ He gave our devotion last week while battling pneumonia. He also shoots off our fireworks after touchdowns.”
4. I’m sure there are many outside of southeast Georgia that could not find Wheeler County on a map. Can you tell us about it? Where is it? What’s it like? If I came to visit, where should I eat and what should I make sure that I see?
“Location-wise, I usually tell people we are about 45 minutes from Dublin and about 45 minutes from Lyons. Our community values hard work and helping out your neighbor. As far as what it’s known for would probably be logging, farming and church. I like the small-town feel and that the people take care of each other. You would be limited on restaurants between The Bulldog Grill and Lori’s Dive-In, but they are both very good.”
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.