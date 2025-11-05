AJC Varsity ‘Electric’ rivalry win gives team first region title in 60-year history Four Questions with Wheeler County coach Thomas Smith. Wheeler County beat rival Treutlen 58-14 last week, winning Class A Division II's Region 4 and earning the right to play its first home state playoff game since 1999. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Wheeler County coach Thomas Smith, whose team won its first region title in its 60th season of varsity football with a 58-14 victory over Treutlen last week. Smith began rebuilding Wheeler County, a southeast Georgia school, in 2020, inheriting a program on a 2-18 run. The 2024 team was the first with a winning season since 2016. This year’s team is about to play its first home state-playoff game, against Manchester, since 1999.

1. Tell us about the response you've gotten from the community, school, etc. What has it been like? "Our community has been tremendous. We have had a lot of churches, businesses and families donate time and money to feed the team. We've had a lot of excitement in the community with football and softball winning region championships. The environment Friday was electric — rivalry game, packed house with a lot of former players in attendance. I've heard from a lot of former players and coaches letting us know how proud they were. Georgia Tech called Saturday to congratulate us on our first region title." 2. What is different about this year's team and last year's that put you over the top? Looks like you pass more and no longer have your star runner, Alvin Ricks, at quarterback. "Last season, our quarterback was injured in July, so we went to more of a wildcat set with Alvin Ricks and Justin Culver rotating as the QB, and we averaged around 350 yards a game rushing. This season Reco Wooten came back healthy and has done a tremendous job of running the offense and has been dangerous as a runner and passer. He has 10 passing touchdowns and only two interceptions and has a 60% completion rate. Alvin Ricks has rushed for 1,495 yards. We have been able to be a lot more versatile and make it harder for the defense. We have five different guys that have scored two touchdowns in a single game. But we still line up with Ricks and Culver in the wildcat at times. We have had to replace four offensive linemen from last year, but coach Drew Collins has done a tremendous job with turning that into a strength. Defensively, coach Wesley Lowery has done an outstanding job of getting our guys to fly to the ball and play as a unit."

3. What’s something interesting about your team or program that no one would know unless they were close to it?