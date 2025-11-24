AJC Varsity Douglass had different mindset in avenging ‘humbling’ loss to Calhoun Douglass avenged a 38-14 loss in the second round to Calhoun last season. Douglass head coach Stanley Pritchett holds the trophy and celebrates with Douglass players in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Douglass coach Stanley Pritchett, whose team upset second-ranked Calhoun 12-0 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. The Astros were the first team to shut out Calhoun, the reigning Class 3A champion, since the 2022 state playoffs. It was a high-powered Calhoun offense that boasted the state’s leader in receiving yards, Justin Beasley. Douglass avenged a 38-14 loss in the second round to Calhoun last season.

Pritchett was a fullback at the University of South Carolina before a nine-year NFL career ending with the Atlanta Falcons in 2004. His Douglass teams have improved their victory total in each of his five seasons, including this one, with a 9-3 record. 1. How was your defense able to shut out one of the top passing offenses in the state? “I just want to give hats off to my defensive coordinator (John Amofah) and my defensive staff. They did a great job coming up with an outstanding game plan. We challenged our defensive backs to stop number three (Beasley). We knew he was the leading receiver in the state, and we wanted to be physical with him, knock him around. And we also wanted to hit their quarterback. We saw on film that he hadn’t been hit a lot, so we wanted to get after him a little bit and get him off his spot, put some pressure on him, hit him and make him make bad mistakes. It worked out for us at the end of the game, and also, it was a little wet. It was raining, so that helped out a lot, too.” Note: Beasley had four receptions for 35 yards. Calhoun quarterback Trace Hawkins, who led Calhoun to the 2024 state title as a freshman, had minus-52 rushing yards because of sacks. Douglass safety Jaiveon Jackson returned a midfield interception for a touchdown and a 12-0 lead with 11:01 left.

2. What was Douglass' approach going into the Calhoun game, and how did it feel to upset a state champion?