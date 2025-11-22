AJC Varsity Douglas County rallies from early 21-point deficit, beats North Cobb in OT 1 / 25 Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Douglas County wide receiver Aaron Gregory (4) and Tiger teammates celebrate their 30-24 win over North Cobb in a second round play off game Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at North Cobb. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Sixth-ranked Douglas County overcame a 21-point first-half deficit, survived North Cobb’s potential game-winning field goal on the final play of regulation and scored on its second play of overtime for a 30-24 victory in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at North Cobb’s Emory Sewell Stadium. Douglas County (9-3) eliminated North Cobb in the second round for the second consecutive season and advanced to the quarterfinals for a school-best third straight year. The Tigers will travel to second-ranked Buford next weekend for a rematch of their Sept. 12 game, which Buford won 34-26.

North Cobb (8-4), the Region 5 champion, has been knocked out of the playoffs in the first or second round in seven consecutive seasons. All but one of those losses — a 35-7 loss to Colquitt County in 2019 — have come at home. RELATED Playoff football recap: Jackson County, Douglass eliminate defending champs North Cobb had a chance to win the game in regulation when it took possession at the Douglas County 37-yard line with the score tied 24-24 and 1:32 remaining after a bad snap on a Douglas County punt. The Warriors got to the 22 in three plays and then spiked the ball to stop the clock with 5.8 seconds left. Michael Hill’s 40-yard field-goal attempt was just wide to the left. North Cobb got the ball first in overtime but failed to score when Douglas County’s Adryan Cole intercepted a Teddy Jarrard pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-6 play from the 11-yard line. Douglas County scored on the second play of its overtime possession. Zamarcus Lindley ran 4 yards on the first play, then ended the game with an 11-yard touchdown run.

“It’s definitely harder because they want some get-back,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said of playing North Cobb in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. “And they’ve seen the things that they’ve done well, and they were trying to get back to us. They’re a well-coached football team, so it’s hard as heck to get out of here, but I’m glad we’re outta here.”

Douglas County running back Zamarcus Lindley (2) carries the ball for a touchdown during the second half of a second round play off game Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at North Cobb. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Lindley, an uncommitted three-star running back, led the way for the Tigers with 86 yards rushing, putting him over 1,000 for the season, and two touchdowns on 20 carries. North Cobb scored on three of its first four possessions and led 21-0 after an 11-yard touchdown pass from Teddy Jarrard to Zach Belyeu with 6:35 remaining in the second quarter. Douglas County got back in the game with two short touchdown runs by quarterback Michael Johnson in the final 2:52 of the first half that cut the deficit to 21-14. Johnson, committed to Utah, also had 150 of his 181 passing yards in the first half. “When you’re up 21-0, you’ve got to keep your foot down. “ North Cobb coach Shane Queen said. “I thought we played as well as we could, but they made a couple of more plays than we did. That’s a good football team. They’ve got 22 Division I kids.”

Lindley scored on a 10-yard run on the Tigers’ first possession of the second half to tie the game, and Emmanuel Boras-Perez kicked a 30-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter to give Douglas County its first lead. “I don’t know what gave us the momentum, but we’re just happy to get out of here with a win,” White said. “Coach Queen always does a good job with his team. When we were down 21-0, I just liked the fight in our boys.” North Cobb answered on its next possession, driving from its 20-yard line to the Douglas County 18 in nine plays and settling for a 35-yard field goal by Hill that tied the game 24-24. North Cobb’s offense was led by Belyeu, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown. Douglas County - 0-14-7-3-6 - 30 North Cobb - 7-14-0-3-0 - 24 First quarter

N - Zach Belyeu 1 run (Michael Hill kick), 4:36 Second quarter N - Quavy Echols 3 run (Hill kick), 9:08 N - Belyeu 11 pass from Teddy Jarrard (Hill kick), 6:35 D - Michael Johnson 7 run (Emmanuel Boras-Perez kick), 2:52

D - Johnson 4 run (Boras-Perez kick), 0:23 Third quarter D - Zamarcus Lindley 10 run (Boras-Perez kick), 5:10 Fourth quarter D - Boras-Perez 30 field goal, 11:09