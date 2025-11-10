Coach who ended Apalachee’s 29-game losing streak steps down

Kevin Saunders, the football coach who ended Apalachee’s 29-game losing streak in his first season this year, has resigned, and the Barrow County school has promoted defensive coordinator Chuck Kenyon as his replacement.
“The drive just got too much for me in the evenings, and I just needed to do what was best for me,” said Saunders, a Woodstock resident who was commuting more than an hour each way.
Saunders took the job with a reputation as a rebuilder, a coach who had turned around several downtrodden programs, including Gilmer, where he ended a 32-game losing streak in his first season in 2019.
“We did a great job of getting the program headed in the right direction,” he said. “The kids are tremendous. I can’t say enough about how hard they worked. The groundwork has been laid to have a good team coming back.”
Apalachee won its opening game with a 29-9 victory over Chattahoochee, the school’s first win since 2021. Apalachee finished 2-8. Saunders said that only five of the team’s 22 starters were seniors.
Apalachee let parents know of the change last week and confirmed the coaching change Monday.
Kenyon came to Apalachee last season after serving three seasons as head coach at Royal Palm Beach High School, Florida. He had been head coach at Martin County and Sebastian River in Florida and was an assistant at Windsor Forest and Veterans high schools in Georgia.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
