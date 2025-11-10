AJC Varsity

Coach who ended Apalachee’s 29-game losing streak steps down

Kevin Saunders resigns, citing long commute; school promotes defensive coordinator Chuck Kenyon.
Kevin Saunders was hired as Apalachee's football coach in March, 2025. He led the team to a 2-8 finish in 2025. (Courtesy of Kevin Saunders)
Kevin Saunders was hired as Apalachee's football coach in March, 2025. He led the team to a 2-8 finish in 2025. (Courtesy of Kevin Saunders)
By
6 minutes ago

Kevin Saunders, the football coach who ended Apalachee’s 29-game losing streak in his first season this year, has resigned, and the Barrow County school has promoted defensive coordinator Chuck Kenyon as his replacement.

“The drive just got too much for me in the evenings, and I just needed to do what was best for me,” said Saunders, a Woodstock resident who was commuting more than an hour each way.

He got the job in March after the previous coach, Mike Hancock, resigned while citing anxiety, grief and depression in the wake of the Sept. 7 school shooting that left two students and two educators dead. Among those was Hancock’s close friend and defensive coordinator, Ricky Aspinwall.

RELATED
Apalachee coach says first win since 2021 was ‘just a relief’

Saunders took the job with a reputation as a rebuilder, a coach who had turned around several downtrodden programs, including Gilmer, where he ended a 32-game losing streak in his first season in 2019.

“We did a great job of getting the program headed in the right direction,” he said. “The kids are tremendous. I can’t say enough about how hard they worked. The groundwork has been laid to have a good team coming back.”

Apalachee won its opening game with a 29-9 victory over Chattahoochee, the school’s first win since 2021. Apalachee finished 2-8. Saunders said that only five of the team’s 22 starters were seniors.

Apalachee let parents know of the change last week and confirmed the coaching change Monday.

Kenyon came to Apalachee last season after serving three seasons as head coach at Royal Palm Beach High School, Florida. He had been head coach at Martin County and Sebastian River in Florida and was an assistant at Windsor Forest and Veterans high schools in Georgia.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 091225 sprayberry at sequoyah

GHSA playoffs first round (5A): 10 teams meet for the first time

23m ago

Everything to know about the 6A first-round playoff matchups

1h ago

GHSA to hear 52 appeals to play down in new classifications

Keep Reading

UGA’s ‘Cardiac Kids’ give sports bettors heart palpitations

One of the top pass rushers in college football? He plays for Mercer

Falcons report card: Defense tried to carry team to victory

Featured

Anxiety abounds during first day of FAA flight cuts at Hartsfield-Jackson

Prolonged shutdown could force 20% flight cuts, U.S. officials warn

With SNAP benefits in limbo, Atlanta residents step up to help

Study: Rents for low-wage Atlantans rose 9 times faster than for high earners