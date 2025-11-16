Georgia Bulldogs CJ Allen dealing with knee injury following Georgia win over Texas Georgia linebacker CJ Allen (3) reacts after making a tackle during the first quarter against Texas in their NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia’s defense delivered one of its finest performances of the season, holding Texas to 10 points in a 35-10 win over the Longhorns. And it did so without its defensive leader, as linebacker CJ Allen was ruled out for the game with a leg injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Allen following the win. “Something to do with his knee,” Smart said. “They were taking him to get an MRI. I don’t know the results, but he was saying they were good after the game.” Allen left the game in the second quarter with Georgia leading 14-3. He went to the locker room. Allen was replaced in the lineup by Chris Cole.

Prior to exiting the game, Allen had 3 tackles including a tackle for loss on third down to force a Texas punt on its second drive of the game.

Georgia’s defense finished the game with three sacks and an interception, as KJ Bolden picked off Arch Manning in the first half. Texas went 2-of-12 on third down and scored just one touchdown on the night. The Longhorns finished with 274 yards of offense and 39 yards rushing without the sacks. Coming into Saturday, Allen ranked second in the SEC in tackles with 75. He also led Georgia in sacks with 3.0 and tackles for loss with 6.0. Allen was named a semifinalist for the Butkus and Bednarik Award this week. Georgia does have good depth at linebacker, as Raylen Wilson is one of the key pieces on the Georgia defense. Cole and Justin Williams have played meaningful snaps throughout the season.

“I was concerned,” Smart said. “He is the leader and centerpiece of the group. Raylen Wilson stepped up. Zayden Walker got a chance to rush.” Walker picked up his first career sack in the win. In the fourth quarter, running back Chauncey Bowens went down with a leg injury. He was able to walk off the field but did so rather slowly and with the assistance of trainers. With Bowens out, Georgia leaned on Nate Frazier to close things out. He was Georgia’s leading rusher with 16 carries for 72 yards. Bowens had 8 carries for 19 yards and 3 receptions for 22 yards. One of those was for a 10-yard gain to convert a fourth-down attempt in the third quarter.