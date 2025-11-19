Atlanta United Atlanta United has ideas to improve roster Right fullback, goalkeeper are areas of need, and central defender may be as well. Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson — pictured at manager Gerardo Martino’s introductory press conference last week — didn't share too much about the team's strategy as the trade window and free agency begin in early December. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta United will likely need to sell some players to buy others to strengthen its roster for next season, Sporting Director Chris Henderson said Wednesday. The team announced Tuesday which player contract options it had exercised and denied.

RELATED MLS changing schedule for 2027-28 season “Those are ongoing discussions, decisions, and working with our recruitment team, our data analysts … and Tata (manager Gerardo Martino) and his staff on what pieces we’d like to add, what profiles we want to bring in, and then do those deals complement what we want?” Henderson said. Henderson said Martino is happy with the roster as it’s currently constructed. The team has three Designated Players, Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk, whom Martino said he thinks can play well together. After Tuesday’s decisions, the team has seven of its 13 senior roster slots open and at least two of its three Under 22 slots open, depending upon what happens with on-loan winger Edwin Mosquera. The team also has two buyout slots that Henderson said he hopes it doesn’t have to use. Atlanta United cleared more than $1.6 million in cap space from its senior roster Tuesday with decisions to not continue with Brooks Lennon, Ronald Hernandez and Josh Cohen, as well as Brad Guzan’s retirement.

Henderson said he didn’t want to discuss Atlanta United’s strategy for building the roster. The MLS trade window is scheduled to open Dec. 9, free agency on Dec. 10 and the transfer window in January.

RELATED Atlanta United managerial finalists included one surprise Henderson acknowledged that right fullback, where Matthew Edwards is the only player remaining after the team declined the options on Lennon and Hernandez, is an area to strengthen. Henderson said they want to re-sign Hernandez. Goalkeeping will be another area. Because of Guzan’s retirement and the team not exercising the option on Cohen, Jayden Hibbert is the only goalkeeper on the roster. Henderson said the team will sign two more. Central defender may be another area. The team has just three: Stian Gregersen, Enea Mihaj and Juan Berrocal. It is waiting for Colorado to decide if it will keep Noah Cobb, who was sent on loan during the summer window. Henderson implied that Atlanta United will work to sign players in the Under 22 slots, a roster mechanism it hasn’t had success with in the past under different leadership. “I think the history of Tata and working with U22 has been really good,” Henderson said. “It’s advantageous to have a player who can contribute and play, and … from a (salary) cap perspective, it’s a good category to work with if you can get the signing correct.”