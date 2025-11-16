Ken Sugiura Another big game at Sanford Stadium, another most predictable outcome ‘That’s why they’ve kind of been the standard of college football for the last 10 years,’ Texas coach Steve Sarkisian says after loss. Georgia linebacker Zayden Walker (left) hits Texas quarterback Arch Manning (center), causing a fumble during the second half Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The Longhorns recovered the fumble. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Was there any reason to doubt? For its first visit to Sanford Stadium, No. 10 Texas brought a vaunted defense and the biggest name in college football at quarterback.

“That’s why they’ve kind of been the standard of college football for the last 10 years,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Pitted against the No. 2 rushing defense in Football Bowl Subdivision, Georgia outgained Texas 128-23 in the run game. The Longhorns committed nine penalties to one by the Bulldogs. “We always take pride in saying at Georgia, if we do what we’re supposed to do, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing or who’s on the other side of the ball,” right tackle Earnest Greene III said. “We’ll do what we’re supposed to and be successful.” On top of that, Georgia seized moments with deft fourth-down conversions, well-timed blitzes and, most memorably, a surprise onside kick that caught the Longhorns flat-footed. In so doing, Smart’s well-prepared Bulldogs brought the twin objectives of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff and winning the SEC championship closer than ever. On a bonkers Saturday, Sanford Stadium offered a sanctuary of predictable sameness.

Saturday night, Bulldogs players were fueled by a phrase driven home by Smart during the week — “down and dirty.” “That’s our persona; that’s who we are,” Smart said. “If you’re willing to get down and dirty, if you want to get down in the weeds and you want to go in there and hit people, stop people, crack people — if you’re wiling to get down and dirty, then we’re going to take it down there and we’re going to see how long you’re willing to stay down there with us and how long you want to do it.” Georgia’s willingness to be the tougher team revealed itself most clearly in the fourth quarter. Leading 14-10 going into it, the Bulldogs outscored the Longhorns 21-0, outgaining them 119-64 and holding the ball for 11:18 of the 15 minutes. “It’s the approach we take — we’re going to dominate and try to win the fourth quarter,” Smart said. The chef’s kiss moment was the surprise onside kick early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Gunner Stockton had led the offense on a 10-play, 73-yard touchdown drive extended by two fourth-down conversions that put the Bulldogs up 21-10.

