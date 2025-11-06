6A football program reportedly parts with coach after worst season since 2012

The Lions went 9-13 in two seasons under Mitchell, who was promoted from defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. The coaching change follows a 4-7 season, which ended with a 49-28 elimination loss at West Forsyth last Friday.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
