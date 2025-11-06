6A football program reportedly parts with coach after worst season since 2012

Westlake has reportedly parted ways with head coach Morris Mitchell, who was 9-13 in his two seasons at the helm. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution 2022)

Westlake is reportedly in the market for a new head coach after parting ways with Morris Mitchell, according to Score Atlanta’s Graham David.

The Lions went 9-13 in two seasons under Mitchell, who was promoted from defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. The coaching change follows a 4-7 season, which ended with a 49-28 elimination loss at West Forsyth last Friday.