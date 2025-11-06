AJC Varsity

6A football program reportedly parts with coach after worst season since 2012

Westlake has reportedly parted ways with Morris Mitchell after a 4-7 season and first-round playoff loss.
Westlake has reportedly parted ways with head coach Morris Mitchell, who was 9-13 in his two seasons at the helm. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution 2022)
20 minutes ago

Westlake is reportedly in the market for a new head coach after parting ways with Morris Mitchell, according to Score Atlanta’s Graham David.

The Lions went 9-13 in two seasons under Mitchell, who was promoted from defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. The coaching change follows a 4-7 season, which ended with a 49-28 elimination loss at West Forsyth last Friday.

Morris released a short statement following the decision on social media.

“Thank you Westlake!” Mitchell posted on X.

This was Mitchell’s first head coaching job.

While the Lions, which play in the five-team Region 2-6A, extended their playoff streak to 13 years under Mitchell, they went 0-2 in postseason games.

Westlake’s 4-7 mark this season was its lowest since an 0-10 year in 2012.

The Lions are now searching for their fifth head coach in the last decade.

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

