5 defending state champions take part in Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic
8 players from AJC’s preseason watch lists of Georgia’s best will participate.
Tri-Cities head coach Omari Forts reacts to a play during the first half against Woodward Academy in the GHSA Boys 5A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March, 7, 2025, in Macon. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Five reigning basketball state champions and eight of the 22 players featured in the AJC’s preseason watch lists of Georgia’s best are playing Saturday in the six-game Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic at Holy Innocents’.
The defending champions are River Ridge girls (Class 5A), Creekside girls (4A), Holy Innocents’ girls and boys (3A-A Private) and Tri-Cities boys (5A).
River Ridge and Creekside are playing each other in the noon opener. Holy Innocents’ girls will play the next game against North Paulding, a top-10 Class 6A team.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
