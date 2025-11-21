AJC Varsity 21 games between top-10 teams headline second round of GHSA playoffs Seven AJC Super 11 players are still playing. North Gwinnett will host Lowndes in one of 21 games between top-10 teams in the second round of the GHSA playoffs on Friday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Two of South Georgia’s best football teams will be in Gwinnett County for blockbuster games Friday night as the football playoffs resume with 64 second-round games in eight classifications. In Class 6A, the highest, No. 6 Lowndes is playing at No. 8 North Gwinnett while No. 9 Colquitt County plays at No. 1 Grayson.

No. 8 Lee County, another South Georgia power, will be at No. 1 Hughes in Fairburn for a Class 5A game. RELATED GHSA playoff predictions: Who are the Maxwell second round favorites? In Class 4A, No. 9 Blessed Trinity plays at No. 6 Marist in a game between elite metro Atlanta Catholic school teams. Ranked teams skated through the first round, as 76 of the 80 advanced, but 21 are guaranteed to lose Friday. The 21 is the number of games between top-10 teams. Another 55 top-10 teams will take their chances against unranked opponents. The second-round storylines also include nine teams trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Here’s a closer look at the second round.