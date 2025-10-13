Vote: Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week
The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week (Courtesy)
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago
As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.
Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the fifth Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
Know a coach who deserves the spotlight? Nominate a high school varsity tackle head coach who’s making a difference on and off the field. Submit your nomination here, open through noon Wednesday.
Tyler Aurandt, North Oconee
From the nominator: Coach Aurandt is the best of the best as a coach, teacher, father and spouse. He is always responsive to his players and coaches to give them support in school and life. Coach Aurandt demonstrates professionalism daily and has a built a program that builds good young people. Our players are better people because of coach Aurandt.
Positive impact on players: Coach Aurandt provides all players high achievable expectations on how to play the game the right way. He listens to players and helps give guidance to make them better. He works hard to know each player outside the lines and give them encouragement and guidance. The NOHS football program led by coach Aurandt puts student-athletes first when it comes to teaching good work ethic, respect for others and leadership. We are a better athletic program having coach Aurandt as a peer leader.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Aurandt provides many opportunities for his players to give back to our community. One way is our Titans Love Titans program that mentors younger student in Oconee County. His players are assigned to youth football players in elementary and middle school to provide an opportunity for them to mentor and coach them on how to be a leader. The team also assists with projects in the community and the school during the year.
Ron Duncan, Screven County
From the nominator: For 14 years, coach Duncan has gone above and beyond to help students at Screven County H.S. develop into becoming positive, productive citizens of this community.
Positive impact on players: Coach Duncan always has a positive attitude and tries to develop meaningful relationships with all players on the team. He encourages students to be respectful to all and to do their best academically, as well as teaching them the positive impacts and life lessons that high school sports teaches.
Positive impact on the community: He encourages players to be positive role models in our high school, as well as in our small hometown community. Coach Duncan has organized players who have volunteered at our community soup kitchen program, volunteered to read to our elementary students and helped various other events that our community offers.
Sean Pender, North Hall
From the nominator: Coach Sean Pender has brought an infectious energy and passion for leadership to North Hall High School, and his impact is felt throughout our school and athletic department.
Positive impact on players: Coach Pender’s expertise with the Air Raid going back to his days as a Hall of Fame wide receiver at Valdosta State has brought an exciting brand of football to North Hall’s Brickyard on Friday nights. Our players are being taught advanced concepts of the spread attack and put in countless hours of study and preparation, teaching discipline and attention to detail.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Pender serves on our school Leadership Team, working on our School Improvement Plan with academics and the whole student in mind. He also teaches an athletic leadership class in the mornings through the months of January and February in preparation for our full athletic program “Mayhem” program, where high school and middle school athletes, male and female, participate in a fun and intense morning workout environment.
