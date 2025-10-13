Vote: Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week

From the nominator: Coach Aurandt is the best of the best as a coach, teacher, father and spouse. He is always responsive to his players and coaches to give them support in school and life. Coach Aurandt demonstrates professionalism daily and has a built a program that builds good young people. Our players are better people because of coach Aurandt.

Positive impact on players: Coach Aurandt provides all players high achievable expectations on how to play the game the right way. He listens to players and helps give guidance to make them better. He works hard to know each player outside the lines and give them encouragement and guidance. The NOHS football program led by coach Aurandt puts student-athletes first when it comes to teaching good work ethic, respect for others and leadership. We are a better athletic program having coach Aurandt as a peer leader.

Positive impact on the community: Coach Aurandt provides many opportunities for his players to give back to our community. One way is our Titans Love Titans program that mentors younger student in Oconee County. His players are assigned to youth football players in elementary and middle school to provide an opportunity for them to mentor and coach them on how to be a leader. The team also assists with projects in the community and the school during the year.

