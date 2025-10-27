Vote: Week 2 Falcons High School Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week

Positive impact on the community: Coach Austin emphasizes the importance of service and character. He encourages his athletes to be role models in the community by participating in school events, mentoring younger athletes, and showing pride in representing Long County. His leadership instills in the girls the understanding that success is not only measured by wins and losses but also by how they positively influence others around them.

Positive impact on players: Coach Austin pushes his players to reach their full potential while creating a supportive environment where they can thrive. He focuses on fundamentals, strategy, and personal growth, ensuring every athlete develops confidence in their role. His ability to motivate while also teaching life lessons helps players succeed both in competition and in the classroom.

From the nominator: Coach Austin is dedicated to the success and growth of the Long County Girls Flag Football program. He works tirelessly to hold players accountable on and off the field while teaching the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. Under his leadership, the team has earned a playoff spot in each year of its existence, and last season advanced to the Final Four, setting a new standard for the program. His passion, commitment, and leadership make him truly deserving of this recognition.

Positive impact on the community: Coach Austin emphasizes the importance of service and character. He encourages his athletes to be role models in the community by participating in school events, mentoring younger athletes, and showing pride in representing Long County. His leadership instills in the girls the understanding that success is not only measured by wins and losses but also by how they positively influence others around them.

Positive impact on players: Coach Austin pushes his players to reach their full potential while creating a supportive environment where they can thrive. He focuses on fundamentals, strategy, and personal growth, ensuring every athlete develops confidence in their role. His ability to motivate while also teaching life lessons helps players succeed both in competition and in the classroom.

From the nominator: Coach Austin is dedicated to the success and growth of the Long County Girls Flag Football program. He works tirelessly to hold players accountable on and off the field while teaching the values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. Under his leadership, the team has earned a playoff spot in each year of its existence, and last season advanced to the Final Four, setting a new standard for the program. His passion, commitment, and leadership make him truly deserving of this recognition.

From the nominator: Coach Beadles is our third coach in three years for flag football. Coach Beadles went back to school to become a certified teacher and was already part of our football staff and basketball staff. When I asked coach Beadles to coach flag football last year, he didn’t hesitate in accepting the job even though he was going to have to pull double duty with ninth grade football and flag. To make it work this season, coach Beadles has been practicing flag football before school at 6 a.m. and then coaching ninth grade football after school.

Positive impact on players: Coach Beadles is a former football player at the University of Georgia. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the football field, along with positivity and discipline. He is bringing a sense of personal development to the program, with the girls having to be fully bought in and committed with 6 a.m. practices. He offers guidance to several student-athletes in the school, not just the flag football team.

Positive impact on the community: This past summer coach Beadles organized a flag football camp for our community in which the players worked. This allowed the girls to interact and build relationships with the future East Coweta Indians. Coach Beadles actually teaches at the middle school where he helps coach basketball and chooses to drive to the high school to help coach three sports here. He has a servant’s heart when it comes to impacting the lives of teenagers in the community.

From the nominator: Coach Beadles is our third coach in three years for flag football. Coach Beadles went back to school to become a certified teacher and was already part of our football staff and basketball staff. When I asked coach Beadles to coach flag football last year, he didn’t hesitate in accepting the job even though he was going to have to pull double duty with ninth grade football and flag. To make it work this season, coach Beadles has been practicing flag football before school at 6 a.m. and then coaching ninth grade football after school.

Positive impact on players: Coach Beadles is a former football player at the University of Georgia. He brings a wealth of knowledge to the football field, along with positivity and discipline. He is bringing a sense of personal development to the program, with the girls having to be fully bought in and committed with 6 a.m. practices. He offers guidance to several student-athletes in the school, not just the flag football team.