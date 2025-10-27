AJC Varsity Unbeaten Buford ‘hungry’ for redemption after 2024 loss in state title game Buford is led by its four Division I signees on the roster. Four seniors have led the Buford softball team to a perfect record heading into the state championship tournament: (L-R) Kadyn Gabrels, Caroline Stanton, Addie Rackley and Summer Castorri. (Courtesy of Paige Ewing)

By Stan Awtrey 51 minutes ago link copied

The Buford softball team may need to achieve perfection to obtain the redemption it has been seeking for the last year. Buford is 32-0 and needs four more victories to complete the second undefeated season and 13th state championship in program history. It may be necessary to eradicate the distaste that still exists from losing in the Class 6A championship game a year ago. Buford is 32-0 and needs four more victories to complete the second undefeated season and 13th state championship in program history. It may be necessary to eradicate the distaste that still exists from losing in the Class 6A championship game a year ago.

Last fall, the Wolves were beaten in the title game by East Coweta. It was a gut punch for a program that had won two consecutive titles, and the setback immediately became a rallying point for the 2025 season. “We met back in November, and we had a long talk about it,” Buford coach Trent Adams said. “And, you know, they’ve been hungry, ready to get back down there and have a chance. The first thing we had to do is get an opportunity, and now we’ve got to make the most of it.” The state fast-pitch softball tournament for all classifications will again be held at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus. The teams that reached the Elite Eight will play in double-elimination tournaments that begin Wednesday and conclude with all finals Saturday. All defending champions qualified for the tournament: East Coweta in 6A, Creekview in 5A, Harris County in 4A, Heritage-Catoosa in 3A, Morgan County in 2A, Gordon Lee in Class A Division 1, Emanuel County Institute in Class A Division 2 and Wesleyan in Private. Wesleyan has won four consecutive state championships, and Heritage has won two in a row. The state fast-pitch softball tournament for all classifications will again be held at the South Commons Softball Complex in Columbus. The teams that reached the Elite Eight will play in double-elimination tournaments that begin Wednesday and conclude with all finals Saturday. All defending champions qualified for the tournament: East Coweta in 6A, Creekview in 5A, Harris County in 4A, Heritage-Catoosa in 3A, Morgan County in 2A, Gordon Lee in Class A Division 1, Emanuel County Institute in Class A Division 2 and Wesleyan in Private. Wesleyan has won four consecutive state championships, and Heritage has won two in a row. Buford is led by its four Division I signees on the roster — pitcher/first baseman Addie Rackley (LSU), pitcher Caroline Stanton (Florida), outfielder Summer Castorri (Georgia Tech) and third baseman Kadyn Gabrels (South Carolina).

“All four have been unbelievable and do a great job leading on the field, in the locker room and in the classroom,” Adams said. “They do a great job representing our program.”