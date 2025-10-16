Two battles of undefeated teams among top 10 high school football games

Things to know: These became the only Region 8-A Division I teams without a region loss after Rabun County was upset last week by Oglethorpe County. In the 2024 game between these two, Athens Academy’s Keyon Standifer blocked an extra point with 44 seconds left to preserve a one-point victory. Standifer had two receiving touchdowns in that game and remains one of the state’s more prolific all-around playmakers with 1,335 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns. He committed to Georgia Tech on Sept. 28. Athens Academy also gets big performances from Chap Chapman (1,614 passing yards) and Zay Prince (1,236 rushing yards). Elbert County has won four consecutive games after going 0-4 in nonregion play, each loss against a bigger school or top-10 opponent. Brody Baker, a freshman quarterback, has thrown for 1,356 yards. He threw for 338 yards against Stephens County in his second varsity game. Da’Khovin Winn has six TD receptions. Elbert County’s average score is 24-16 against Class A Division I’s 20th-toughest schedule. Athens Academy’s average score is 43-18 against the 33rd-toughest schedule.

Things to know: For lack of a signature victory, neither is ranked by the AJC, although the other five polls in the GHSF Daily composite rankings disagree in most cases. In the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings , which will help seed the playoffs, Landmark Christian is No. 2 and Whitefield Academy is No. 5. Landmark Christian leads GHSF Daily’s Improvement Tracker among winning Class 3A-A Private schools. Whitefield Academy is third. Whitefield Academy can clinch first place in the subregion with a victory, while Landmark Christian likely would need to handle Mount Paran Christian (4-3, 1-1) down the road to win it. The subregion champion will play a region championship game during Halloween week against Fellowship Christian or Wesleyan. Whitefield Academy’s go-to player is Mason Hollingsworth, who has rushed for 1,487 yards, the most among Class 3A-A players, and 23 touchdowns. Landon Ryan has thrown for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception. Parker Shim has 638 all-purpose yards. Landmark depends on quarterback Skylar Hamilton, who has passed for 1,248 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns. Jo’Van Freeney has 11 touchdown receptions. Landmark Christian’s average score is 36-6 against Class A Division I’s 58th-toughest schedule. Whitefield Academy’s average score is 48-20 against the classification’s 43rd-toughest schedule.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium, Powder Springs

Records, rankings: McEachern is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 3-6A and No. 5; Hillgrove is 7-0, 4-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Hillgrove won 30-23 in 2024.

Things to know: These Powder Springs schools are three miles apart, and the winner will be the only Region 3-6A team without a region loss. One or the other has won a region title 12 of the past 16 seasons, though Harrison (6-1, 3-1 this season) was this region’s champion last season. This will be the first time Hillgrove and McEachern have met as top-10 or undefeated teams since 2019, when McEachern won. In the 2024 game, Hillgrove’s Jaiden Moore rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He’s back, with 544 rushing yards, as is McEachern’s Calvin Pittman, who passed for 297 yards in that game. Pittman has passed for 871 yards and rushed for 398 this season. McEachern gets 70% of its offense rushing. Henry Pullen has rushed for 910 yards and 14 touchdowns. For Hillgrove, Donovan Mack has passed for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Jameson McCollough has 16 tackles for loss on a senior-dominated defense. Chris Carbin, an edge rusher committed to Georgia Tech, has a team-leading five sacks. Hillgrove leads Class 6A in points per game (46.4) and points allowed (1.9), but that has come against Class 6A’s 55th-toughest schedule. McEachern’s average score is 40-10 against the classification’s 29th-toughest schedule.

