Two battles of undefeated teams among top 10 high school football games

McEachern-Hillgrove and Northgate Hughes are battles of 7-0 teams, plus Troup, LaGrange face off ranked for 1st time since 2004.
Hillgrove — pictured celebrating a touchdown during its 30-23 win over McEachern in 2024 — hosts McEachern on Friday night, with the winner being the last undefeated team in Region 3-6A. Both teams are 7-0, 4-0 in 3-6A. (Jenn Finch/AJC 2024)
By
48 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 Georgia high school football games in Week 10.

Bleckley County at Dublin

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shamrock Bowl, Dublin

Records, rankings: Bleckley County is 6-1 overall, 5-1 in Region 2-A Division I and No. 4; Dublin is 5-2, 5-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Dublin won 48-17 in 2024.

Things to know: Four Region 2-A Division I teams are 5-1 in region play. The others are Dodge County and Northeast. On their chances of winning the region, the Maxwell Ratings rank them Bleckley County (39.5%), Northeast (31.6%), Dodge County (17.6%) and Dublin (11.3%). Interestingly, Dublin has nearly twice the region titles (19) as the other three combined. Dublin and Bleckley County are far apart stylistically on offense. Dublin has passed for only 206 yards this season. The Irish have three players with more than 500 yards rushing — Travion Bostic (668), Dontavious Cannon (561) and Jamarcus Knight (536). Dublin rushed for 427 yards against Bleckley County in the 2024 victory. Bleckley County gets 64% of its yards passing, as Brody Fleming has thrown for 1,397 yards and 18 touchdowns. Dublin leads the series 17-2, but Bleckley beat Dublin 42-28 in 2023 in a game that decided a region championship. Bleckley County’s average score is 38-14 against Class A Division I’s 25th-toughest schedule, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Dublin’s average score is 28-14 against the 16th-toughest schedule.

Elbert County at Athens Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Slaughter Field, Athens

Records, rankings: Elbert County is 4-4 overall, 4-0 in Region 8-A Division I and unranked; Athens Academy is 7-1, 4-0 and No. 7 in Class 3A-A Private.

Last meeting: Athens Academy won 35-34 in 2024.

Things to know: These became the only Region 8-A Division I teams without a region loss after Rabun County was upset last week by Oglethorpe County. In the 2024 game between these two, Athens Academy’s Keyon Standifer blocked an extra point with 44 seconds left to preserve a one-point victory. Standifer had two receiving touchdowns in that game and remains one of the state’s more prolific all-around playmakers with 1,335 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns. He committed to Georgia Tech on Sept. 28. Athens Academy also gets big performances from Chap Chapman (1,614 passing yards) and Zay Prince (1,236 rushing yards). Elbert County has won four consecutive games after going 0-4 in nonregion play, each loss against a bigger school or top-10 opponent. Brody Baker, a freshman quarterback, has thrown for 1,356 yards. He threw for 338 yards against Stephens County in his second varsity game. Da’Khovin Winn has six TD receptions. Elbert County’s average score is 24-16 against Class A Division I’s 20th-toughest schedule. Athens Academy’s average score is 43-18 against the 33rd-toughest schedule.

Landmark Christian at Whitefield Academy

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, WolfPack Stadium, Smyrna

Records, rankings: Landmark Christian is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 5-A Division I Subregion B and unranked; Whitefield Academy is 6-1, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Whitefield Academy won 34-0 in 2024.

Things to know: For lack of a signature victory, neither is ranked by the AJC, although the other five polls in the GHSF Daily composite rankings disagree in most cases. In the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings, which will help seed the playoffs, Landmark Christian is No. 2 and Whitefield Academy is No. 5. Landmark Christian leads GHSF Daily’s Improvement Tracker among winning Class 3A-A Private schools. Whitefield Academy is third. Whitefield Academy can clinch first place in the subregion with a victory, while Landmark Christian likely would need to handle Mount Paran Christian (4-3, 1-1) down the road to win it. The subregion champion will play a region championship game during Halloween week against Fellowship Christian or Wesleyan. Whitefield Academy’s go-to player is Mason Hollingsworth, who has rushed for 1,487 yards, the most among Class 3A-A players, and 23 touchdowns. Landon Ryan has thrown for 1,001 yards and 14 touchdowns without an interception. Parker Shim has 638 all-purpose yards. Landmark depends on quarterback Skylar Hamilton, who has passed for 1,248 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns. Jo’Van Freeney has 11 touchdown receptions. Landmark Christian’s average score is 36-6 against Class A Division I’s 58th-toughest schedule. Whitefield Academy’s average score is 48-20 against the classification’s 43rd-toughest schedule.

McEachern at Hillgrove

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium, Powder Springs

Records, rankings: McEachern is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 3-6A and No. 5; Hillgrove is 7-0, 4-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Hillgrove won 30-23 in 2024.

Things to know: These Powder Springs schools are three miles apart, and the winner will be the only Region 3-6A team without a region loss. One or the other has won a region title 12 of the past 16 seasons, though Harrison (6-1, 3-1 this season) was this region’s champion last season. This will be the first time Hillgrove and McEachern have met as top-10 or undefeated teams since 2019, when McEachern won. In the 2024 game, Hillgrove’s Jaiden Moore rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He’s back, with 544 rushing yards, as is McEachern’s Calvin Pittman, who passed for 297 yards in that game. Pittman has passed for 871 yards and rushed for 398 this season. McEachern gets 70% of its offense rushing. Henry Pullen has rushed for 910 yards and 14 touchdowns. For Hillgrove, Donovan Mack has passed for 710 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions and rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns. Jameson McCollough has 16 tackles for loss on a senior-dominated defense. Chris Carbin, an edge rusher committed to Georgia Tech, has a team-leading five sacks. Hillgrove leads Class 6A in points per game (46.4) and points allowed (1.9), but that has come against Class 6A’s 55th-toughest schedule. McEachern’s average score is 40-10 against the classification’s 29th-toughest schedule.

North Clayton at Douglass

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta

Records, rankings: North Clayton is 7-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 5-3A and unranked; Douglass is 5-2, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Douglass won 50-8 in 2024.

Things to know: The winner of this game will stand alone in first place in Region 5-3A. North Clayton is chasing its first region title since 2008. Douglass is seeking its first since 2004. North Clayton has a leg up because of its 42-41 victory over 2024 region champion Stephenson (6-1, 2-1) and can clinch the title with a victory here and one Oct. 30 against Mount Zion of Jonesboro. North Clayton relies on the passing and running of quarterback Justin Murphy, a top-100 national junior prospect with 1,136 passing yards and 888 rushing yards. Dre’Von Glass, a sophomore, has rushed for 672 yards and starts at cornerback. Linebacker Cayden Burnett has 90 total tackles. North Clayton lost a fumble at the goal line in the final minute of its only loss, 28-22 to West Laurens. Douglass is a defensive-minded team that averages only 242 total yards per game. Andreco Griggs, a senior linebacker, and John Amofah, a junior defensive lineman, are returning first-team all-region players. The Astros’ only losses are against Class 6A teams Westlake and West Forsyth. They are allowing 3.5 points per game against Class 2A opponents. Douglass’ average score is 27-11 against Class 3A’s 14th-toughest schedule. North Clayton’s average score is 36-19 against the 51st-toughest schedule.

Northgate at Hughes

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Cannon Field, Fairburn

Records, rankings: Northgate is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 3-5A and No. 10; Hughes is 7-0, 4-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Hughes won 46-0 in 2024.

Things to know: These are two of three Region 3-5A teams that are 7-0 overall and 4-0 in region play. The other is Lovejoy. Only Hughes is unsurprising in that regard, as the others had losing records in 2024. Northgate was 2-8 in coach Kevin Whitley’s first season, but the Vikings have avenged five 2024 losses and lead the GHSF Daily’s Improvement Tracker for winning teams in Class 5A. They are a young team sparked by sophomores Woody Schettini (1,173 yards rushing), Ledger Clements (801 passing) and Treveon Gill (440 receiving). The team leader is senior linebacker Brysen Davies, who is committed to Marshall. Hughes’ offensive players to watch are Darnell Kelly (1,139 yards passing), Qwantavius Wiggins (599 yards rushing), Carsyn Baker (539 rushing) and Jamarion McKinney (450 receiving). Kelsey Adams, committed to Georgia, is the latest offensive line star for Hughes, which has a pair, Dontrell Glover and Bo Hughley, playing significant minutes at Georgia. Hughes’ average score is 47-12 against Class 5A’s 21st-toughest schedule. Northgate’s average score is 33-11 against the 55th-toughest schedule.

Peachtree Ridge at Brookwood

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday, Brookwood Community Stadium, Snellville

Records, rankings: Peachtree Ridge is 5-2 overall, 3-1 in Region 7-6A and unranked; Brookwood is 5-2, 3-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Brookwood won 32-29 in 2024.

Things to know: The Brookwood-Peachtree Ridge game is a Gwinnett County affair that could settle second place in Region 7 behind seventh-ranked North Gwinnett, which has decisive victories over both teams. Brookwood beat Peachtree Ridge last season on Brayden Tyson’s 4-yard run with 3:56 left and a defensive stop at the Brookwood 21. Tyson rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns and had four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in that game. He finished with 2,124 rushing yards on the season. He’s run for 607 yards this season as a junior. Peachtree Ridge has one of Class 6A’s leading passers, RayShaun Parks, who has thrown for 1,560 yards and 17 touchdowns. Peachtree Ridge’s average score is 33-18 against Class 6A’s 28th-toughest schedule. Brookwood’s average score is 29-14 against 6A’s 44th-toughest schedule. Their game is one of two this week between Class 6A teams with at least five victories. The other is Hillgrove vs. McEachern.

Perry at Ware County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Waycross

Records, rankings: Perry is 4-3 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-4A and unranked; Ware County is 6-1, 1-1 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Perry won 31-21 in 2024.

Things to know: Perry is the defending champion in Region 1-4A, Class 4A’s toughest league according to the Maxwell Ratings. Perry is tied with Benedictine (4-2, 2-0) for first place. Ware County lost to Benedictine 30-27 on Sept. 26. In the 2024 Ware County-Perry game, Perry held Ware to minus-21 rushing yards. With the same primary running backs, Ware has been much more solid running the ball this season. Tayshaun Franklin has rushed for 702 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jamir Boyd has rushed for 461 yards. Ware has passed for more than 100 yards in every game with first-year starting quarterback Isaiah White. Jamario Rice is fifth in Class 4A with 582 receiving yards. Perry gets 58% of its total yards passing. Reid Ginn has thrown for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns. Leading rusher Decorrion Daniels has 639 yards from scrimmage. He’s a three-year starter with 37 career touchdowns. Ware County’s average score is 41-16 against Class 4A’s 10th-toughest schedule. Perry’s average score is 28-21 against the 12th-toughest schedule.

Social Circle at Jasper County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Field, Monticello

Records, rankings: Social Circle is 5-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 4-A Division I and unranked; Jasper County is 7-0, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Jasper County won 31-29 in 2024.

Things to know: These teams are tied with Lamar County (7-0, 3-0) for first place in Region 4-A Division I. Social Circle and Jasper County have played tight games the past two seasons. In 2023, Social Circle’s Preston Guy kicked a 31-yard field goal for the game-winner with 1:01 left. In 2024, Jasper County won in three overtimes, once keeping the game going with a 13-yard two-point conversion. Despite that heartbreaker, Social Circle wound up with the 2024 region title, its first since 2005, as Jasper County lost to Putnam County and Lamar County down the stretch. The current Jasper County team is 7-0 for the first time since 1988. Its most recent region title was 1992. Chance Ross has rushed for 971 yards and 11 touchdowns in an offense that gets 72% of its yards on the ground. Ross has been held to less than 100 yards just once, in a running-clock game during which he scored three first-half touchdowns. Social Circle’s leading yardage players are juniors Remi Farmer (895 passing), Kayden Fears (507) and Elliot Hamilton (616). Social Circle’s average score is 39-19 against Class A Division I’s 32nd-toughest schedule. Jasper County’s average score is 37-12 against the 44th-toughest schedule.

Troup at LaGrange

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Troup is 7-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 2-3A and No. 7; LaGrange is 7-1, 5-1 and No. 6.

Last meeting: LaGrange won 49-21 in 2024.

Things to know: Though both of these Troup County teams are good more times than not, this will be the first time they have faced each other when both were ranked since 2004. Troup is tied for first place in Region 2-3A with No. 1-ranked Sandy Creek (7-0, 5-0), which defeated LaGrange 23-7 on Aug. 29. LaGrange won handily last season behind Malachi Fannin-Render’s 268 rushing yards. He is now at Liberty University. LaGrange’s offense now goes more squarely through quarterback Dylan Barber, who has thrown for 708 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 517 yards and six touchdowns. Jardon Stringer, a cornerback and wide receiver, is committed to Georgia State. Troup also employs a quarterback-centric offense with Garrison Edwards, who has passed for 937 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 620 yards and 11 touchdowns. Troup’s average score is 42-14 against Class 3A’s 20th-toughest schedule. LaGrange’s average score is 34-15 against the 10th-toughest schedule. LaGrange has won three straight in this series, the Grangers’ longest streak against Troup since 2004-09.

