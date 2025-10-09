Top 10 Georgia high school football games in Week 9

Things to know: Carver has won 19 consecutive games. None of the 15 Class 2A victims have come within 21 points of beating the Tigers, whose average score this season is 50-6. (It was 47-10 in the 2024 playoffs). This season, Carver is getting things done with a freshman quarterback, Sebastian Heard, who has thrown for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Carver’s running backs are elite. Preseason all-state choice Jakobe Caslin has 479 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Kelston Tarver has 840 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Zach Watts, a freshman, has 982 all-purpose yards (379 rushing, 117 receiving, 486 returning). Sumter County is 7-0 for the second straight season, but last year’s team scored a pair of one-point victories. This one is winning by an average score of 48-7. Sumter coach Will Rogers is 22-7 in his three seasons. The program was 3-24 in the previous three. Sumter County’s best player is Aaron Kearse, the leading rusher, with 493 yards and 10 touchdowns, and third-leading tackler with 23 stops, six tackles for loss with two interceptions. In the 2024 game between the two, Carver forced five turnovers and held Sumter County to 86 total yards, including minus-29 rushing.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Clinch County is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-A Division I and No. 2; Brooks County is 3-4, 2-0 and No. 5.

Last meeting: Brooks County won 42-12 in 2024.

Things to know: These teams’ win-loss records are better to be ignored. The Maxwell Ratings view Brooks County as a 4-point favorite. Brooks’ losses are to bigger schools, including three ranked in the top three of their classes (Worth County, Thomasville and Pierce County). Brooks’ 21-3 victory over Fitzgerald last month is probably more impressive than any of Clinch’s victories. In the 2024 game between these two, Brooks County’s Junior Burrus threw six touchdown passes, three to George Lamons. Both are back, though Lamons didn’t play last week because of a minor injury. Brooks County’s best all-around player is WR/DB Trae Stevenson, a cornerback/wide receiver committed to Georgia Tech. He has 676 all-purpose yards. Clinch is fairly balanced offensively but unpredictable. Traviian Miller, a sophomore, passed for 402 yards and eight touchdowns (both school records) against Irwin County and 284 yards and three touchdowns against Berrien. But he’s thrown for less than 60 yards in four other games and rushed for more than 100 in two others. Brooks County, a bigger school, has won four straight in this series, which it leads 16-9. This is the 16th consecutive time these teams have met when at least one was ranked. Both have been ranked in nine of those.

