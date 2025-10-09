Top 10 Georgia high school football games in Week 9

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Finklea-Robinson Field at Alton Shell Stadium, Americus
Records, rankings: Carver is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 1-2A and No. 1; Sumter County is 7-0, 4-0 and No. 7.
Last meeting: Carver won 31-0 in 2024.
Things to know: Carver has won 19 consecutive games. None of the 15 Class 2A victims have come within 21 points of beating the Tigers, whose average score this season is 50-6. (It was 47-10 in the 2024 playoffs). This season, Carver is getting things done with a freshman quarterback, Sebastian Heard, who has thrown for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions. Carver’s running backs are elite. Preseason all-state choice Jakobe Caslin has 479 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Kelston Tarver has 840 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Zach Watts, a freshman, has 982 all-purpose yards (379 rushing, 117 receiving, 486 returning). Sumter County is 7-0 for the second straight season, but last year’s team scored a pair of one-point victories. This one is winning by an average score of 48-7. Sumter coach Will Rogers is 22-7 in his three seasons. The program was 3-24 in the previous three. Sumter County’s best player is Aaron Kearse, the leading rusher, with 493 yards and 10 touchdowns, and third-leading tackler with 23 stops, six tackles for loss with two interceptions. In the 2024 game between the two, Carver forced five turnovers and held Sumter County to 86 total yards, including minus-29 rushing.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman
Records, rankings: Clinch County is 7-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 2-A Division I and No. 2; Brooks County is 3-4, 2-0 and No. 5.
Last meeting: Brooks County won 42-12 in 2024.
Things to know: These teams’ win-loss records are better to be ignored. The Maxwell Ratings view Brooks County as a 4-point favorite. Brooks’ losses are to bigger schools, including three ranked in the top three of their classes (Worth County, Thomasville and Pierce County). Brooks’ 21-3 victory over Fitzgerald last month is probably more impressive than any of Clinch’s victories. In the 2024 game between these two, Brooks County’s Junior Burrus threw six touchdown passes, three to George Lamons. Both are back, though Lamons didn’t play last week because of a minor injury. Brooks County’s best all-around player is WR/DB Trae Stevenson, a cornerback/wide receiver committed to Georgia Tech. He has 676 all-purpose yards. Clinch is fairly balanced offensively but unpredictable. Traviian Miller, a sophomore, passed for 402 yards and eight touchdowns (both school records) against Irwin County and 284 yards and three touchdowns against Berrien. But he’s thrown for less than 60 yards in four other games and rushed for more than 100 in two others. Brooks County, a bigger school, has won four straight in this series, which it leads 16-9. This is the 16th consecutive time these teams have met when at least one was ranked. Both have been ranked in nine of those.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, James R. Hallford Stadium, Clarkston
Records, rankings: Columbia is 1-6 overall, 1-0 in Region 6-2A and unranked; Miller Grove is 6-1, 1-0 and unranked.
Last meeting: Columbia won 34-0 in 2024.
Things to know: These are the only two among 19 DeKalb County Schools teams without a region loss and the only ones controlling their destinies toward a region title. Their won-lost records disguise which team is which. The 1-6 team, Columbia, is the defending region champion and a 7-point favorite in this game, according to the Maxwell Ratings. The 6-1 team, Miller Grove, has never won seven games in a season or earned a home playoff game in its 21-year existence. But Miller Grove is a fun and up-and-coming team under fifth-year coach Melvin Brown. Thomas Winston IV has thrown for 1,639 yards, the most in DeKalb County. The Wolverines have avenged two 2024 losses decisively and are projected to finish 8-2 and host and win a playoff game, according to Maxwell. Columbia’s statistics aren’t worth pointing out, as they are what comes to little schools that dare to schedule Douglas County, Carrollton, Cartersville, Callaway and Kell before region play. The strategy worked last year and got Columbia its first region title in 43 years and a first-round playoff victory.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles’ Nest, Milton
Records, rankings: Gainesville is 6-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-5A and No. 4; Milton is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 3.
Last meeting: Milton won 42-24 in 2024.
Things to know: Milton has won 42 consecutive region games. Gainesville will be the second top-five team that Milton has faced during this streak. The other was No. 5 Roswell in 2020. (Roswell, currently ranked No. 6, also is in this region and stands 5-1 overall, 2-0 in region play.) In the 2024 Milton-Gainesville game, Milton put up 484 total yards and held Gainesville to 54 rushing yards. Gainesville’s Kharim Hughley, who is back, passed for 242 yards. Milton graduated all but a handful of starters from that 15-0 team, which had nine Power 4 Conference signees. The 2025 team might have only one P4 signee, linebacker Billy Weivoda, who is committed to Iowa. Tristan Lester, the best all-around player, is committed to Marshall. Sophomore Ben Halevi has emerged as the starting quarterback, leading Milton to four straight wins since coming off the bench to lead a comeback victory against Blessed Trinity. Halevi is 35-of-54 passing for 605 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception. Gainesville’s Hughley is committed to Clemson. A junior, he is 94-of-145 passing for 1,426 yards and 18 touchdowns. Gainesville is rich in P4 players with LB Xavier Griffin and DE Jamarion Matthews (both Alabama), DL Ayden Cain (Duke) and OL Krew Moledor (Louisville).
