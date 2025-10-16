Sports The ‘prettiest little’ game day experience. How one Georgia G5 woos donors. Pay-to-play era of college football has kneecapped lower-profile programs. Here’s Georgia Southern’s strategy to bring big-time football to an under-resourced locale. Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero watches a play on the video board during a game against the University of Southern Mississippi on Oct. 9 in Statesboro. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

No huddle: How Georgia’s top-tier college football programs are navigating the fast-changing competitive landscape College sports is fast becoming professionalized. Star quarterbacks and pass rushers now attract seven-figure paychecks through revenue-sharing deals with their schools. Players in search of better compensation or playing time can now switch teams through a quasi-free agency process known as the transfer portal. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will explore how Georgia schools at various competition levels are navigating this changing landscape in this periodic series.

RELATED What to expect in new collegiate athletics world of revenue sharing Marrero, now in his seventh year leading the school, has pinpointed the game day experience as where Georgia Southern can stand out — and, in doing so, increase donor giving. The Eagles lag their major college peers in fundraising, a gap that only continues to grow in today’s landscape. They’ll spend anywhere from $1.1 million to $1.5 million this year on player compensation, also called revenue share, far below the $20.5 million their higher-profile peers will dole out.

But in recent years they’ve put in the infrastructure to attract big donors. game day tailgate suites are designed into a covered practice facility across from the stadium. Scoreboards, lighting and sound systems, fireworks and other pyrotechnics turn team entrances and timeouts into a show. And then there’s Marrero, an ambassador du jour for all things Georgia Southern Eagles. But in recent years they’ve put in the infrastructure to attract big donors. game day tailgate suites are designed into a covered practice facility across from the stadium. Scoreboards, lighting and sound systems, fireworks and other pyrotechnics turn team entrances and timeouts into a show. And then there’s Marrero, an ambassador du jour for all things Georgia Southern Eagles. “Every touch matters,” Marrero said, punctuating each word. Game day glow up The shed-like practice facility bears Anthony Tippins’ name, but the crowd in his tailgate suite is so shoulder to shoulder that he stands outside the gate. And as Marrero approaches, Tippins is the first to greet him. Tippins and his wife, Theresa, run Tippins Enterprises, a Savannah-based general contractor. They contributed $2 million, at the time the largest gift in Georgia Southern athletics history, toward construction of the Tippins Family Training Facility, which opened in 2023. The practice complex includes a full-length artificial field, all under roof — a must in South Georgia, a region plagued by late afternoon thunderstorms during football season. Football teams typically practice in the hours before sunset.

But on game day, the 31 tailgate suites that ring the practice field are put to use. The playing surface is dedicated to recruit hospitality and a play area for suite owners’ and guests’ kids, who throw footballs, hit blocking sleds and tackling dummies, and burn off young energy. “When we decided to incorporate these into the facility design, we were concerned we wouldn’t be able to sell them,” Tippins said. “Then they all sold, and we were still getting calls. We should have done a second deck.” The tailgate suites, modeled after the tailgate “balconies” off Mississippi State’s baseball venue, Davis Wade Stadium, are a value-added revenue stream for Georgia Southern, fetching as much as $16,500 apiece each season. More important, the suites give Georgia Southern a premium game day feel, in contrast to the blue-collar persona that’s long marked a program where the team arrives at the stadium in dirty yellow school buses and sprinkles water from a drainage ditch, affectionately called “beautiful Eagle Creek,” on the field turf for luck. Georgia Southern has been able to thread the needle between those grassroots traditions and the economic realities of today’s college football landscape. The team still arrives via the buses — the dirtier and more mildewed the better — but at the far end of what they call “The Tip,” where the players can parade past the tailgate suites. The team, led by the cheerleaders and marching band, walk the length of The Tip, past statues of coach Russell and Freedom, the recently deceased bald eagle mascot, before entering the stadium. The parade is a game day highlight for alumni and fans, rivaling that of the students’ pregaming at The Blue Room, a bar and event venue next to the stadium. The tailgate suites, modeled after the tailgate “balconies” off Mississippi State’s baseball venue, Davis Wade Stadium, are a value-added revenue stream for Georgia Southern, fetching as much as $16,500 apiece each season. More important, the suites give Georgia Southern a premium game day feel, in contrast to the blue-collar persona that’s long marked a program where the team arrives at the stadium in dirty yellow school buses and sprinkles water from a drainage ditch, affectionately called “beautiful Eagle Creek,” on the field turf for luck. Georgia Southern has been able to thread the needle between those grassroots traditions and the economic realities of today’s college football landscape. The team still arrives via the buses — the dirtier and more mildewed the better — but at the far end of what they call “The Tip,” where the players can parade past the tailgate suites. The team, led by the cheerleaders and marching band, walk the length of The Tip, past statues of coach Russell and Freedom, the recently deceased bald eagle mascot, before entering the stadium. The parade is a game day highlight for alumni and fans, rivaling that of the students’ pregaming at The Blue Room, a bar and event venue next to the stadium. At the center of it all is Marrero. “We are at a watershed moment for college football — either you keep up with the Joneses or you don’t, and if you don’t what do you do to make your program special?” Tippins said. “President Marrero is our answer. He’s the best president in America.”

Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero hugs football coach Clay Helton during the Eagle Walk on Oct. 9 in Statesboro. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) Making game day memorable Up in the president’s stadium skybox, Marrero moves from guest to guest like a running back picking his way through defenders and into the open field. The game has kicked off, and the suite is packed. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who handled the pregame coin toss duties, is taking some of the social pressure off Marrero. Jones is in full politician mode — the Republican is running for governor in the 2026 elections — and many of the VIPs want to interact with him. Marrero keeps a mental tally of who he’s yet to greet and thank before ducking down to the field. He’s a participant in most of the tributes that happen in the end zones during each first half timeout. A salute to the athletic department’s top academic performers. Presenting awards to the members of the Eagles’ women’s rifle team, NCAA championship qualifiers last academic year. Thank yous to faculty and staff. Marrero keeps a mental tally of who he’s yet to greet and thank before ducking down to the field. He’s a participant in most of the tributes that happen in the end zones during each first half timeout. A salute to the athletic department’s top academic performers. Presenting awards to the members of the Eagles’ women’s rifle team, NCAA championship qualifiers last academic year. Thank yous to faculty and staff. In between, he turns his attention to the football performance. The Eagles came into the game with a 2-3 record, below many fans’ expectations. For the first time this season, fourth-year coach Clay Helton is under scrutiny.

At a news conference earlier in the week, Helton fielded questions about his team’s play by acknowledging fan frustrations and offering reassurance: “A championship remains the goal; that needs to be the standard here.” Georgia Southern is not meeting that mark on this night. By halftime, the Eagles are down 28-3 to a conference opponent. Fans aren’t booing or chanting “fire the coach,” but they are leaving for home early. Asked about dealing with disgruntled fans, particularly the generous ones who can help build the program, Marrero says the backlash to this point is limited to criticism on social media. But for Georgia Southern to increase its recent fundraising success — $41 million for athletics over the past four years — requires what Marrero and other university leaders call “alignment” between the athletic department, university administration and foundation boards. There’s no bigger potential wedge than the coach of an underperforming team. As one donor said earlier that night, the biggest sin is not to win. RELATED Fans are bananas for the Savannah Bananas. Will they embrace the team's sister clubs? Georgia Southern University football players run onto the field before the game against the University of Southern Mississippi on Oct. 9 in Statesboro. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)