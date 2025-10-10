Six Georgia football assistants reportedly receive contract extensions

Georgia receivers coach James Coley was all smiles prior to the Notre Dame game after getting the chance to share a quick word with several of his WR signees in the 2025 class who were with the team for the game. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, wide receivers coach James Coley, offensive line coach Stacy Searels, defensive line coach Tray Scott, defensive backs coach Donte Williams and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson all received one-year extensions before the start of the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs returned all 10 on-field assistant coaches from their 2024 season. And over the summer, Georgia gave extensions to six assistants, according to a report by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Schumann’s deal now will take him through June 30, 2028. Schumann is in his 10th season at Georgia, serving as Georgia’s defensive play-caller since the start of the 2022 season. Schumann’s extension also sees him earn a raise, as he is set to make $2.103 million in 2026 and $2.203 million in the 2027 season.

According to the USA Today Coaching Salaries database, Schumann was the seventh highest-paid assistant coach in the country last season. He will make $2.003 million this year. Per the same database, Smart is the highest-paid college football coach in the country this year, making $13,282,580.

Coley and Searels have their contracts now run through June 30, 2027. The other defensive assistants all see their deals run through June 30, 2028.

Searels has been with Georgia since 2022, while Coley, Williams and Robinson all were hired before the start of the 2024 season.