Ron Duncan named Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week

His team’s performance on the field also deserves recognition. The Screven County Gamecocks, who compete in Class A, Division II in the Georgia High School Association, have won their first seven games this season.

Coach Ron Duncan’s work to develop meaningful relationships with his players and encourage them to be respectful and do their best academically hasn’t gone unnoticed in Screven County.

Duncan is the winner in this week’s Falcons High School Coach of the Week voting, the fifth in an eight-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.