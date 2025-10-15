AJC Varsity

Ron Duncan named Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week

The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Coach Ron Duncan’s work to develop meaningful relationships with his players and encourage them to be respectful and do their best academically hasn’t gone unnoticed in Screven County.

His team’s performance on the field also deserves recognition. The Screven County Gamecocks, who compete in Class A, Division II in the Georgia High School Association, have won their first seven games this season.

Duncan is the winner in this week’s Falcons High School Coach of the Week voting, the fifth in an eight-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the High School Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

081424 hs douglass

Maxwell football projections: LaGrange slight favorite over Troup in key 3A battle

McEachern-Hillgrove game ‘feels like we are turning back the clock a bit’

1h ago

Maxwell playoff projections: 4A Creekside heaviest favorite in all classes

2h ago

Keep Reading

Kenderrick Bonner named Falcons High School Coach of the Week

Vote: Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week

Von Lassiter named Falcons High School Coach of the Week

Featured

DELTA EMPLOYEE
EXCLUSIVE

Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution

Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash