AJC Varsity Region titles, playoff seeding at stake in top-10 HS football games of Week 12 From Lowndes at Valdosta to Douglas County at Carrollton, Georgia’s top Week 12 games will decide region champs and playoff seeds. Roswell quarter back Trey Smith carries the ball for a touchdown against Walton Friday, August 29, 2025 at Walton High School. Roswell takes on Milton Friday night with the region championship title on the line. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

With nearly 50 games scheduled for Thursday, this week marks the final week of the Georgia high school football regular season. Here are the top 10 games of Week 12.

Callaway at Morgan County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bill Corry Stadium, Madison Records, rankings: Callaway is 7-2 overall, 4-0 in Region 2-2A and No. 5; Morgan County is 9-0, 4-0 and No. 3. Last meeting: Callaway won 33-26 in 2024. Things to know: This is for the region title for the second year in a row between peculiar region mates, as they are 120 miles apart, with Morgan County near Athens and Callaway on the Alabama border. In the 2024 game, Callaway held Class 2A’s leading passing attack to 79 passing yards and won with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Morgan County’s Christian Monfort rushed for 199 yards, and he’s back, with 1,338 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Quarterback Davis Strickland also returns for redemption. A West Georgia commit, he has thrown for 1,743 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception. Callaway runs its offense through Blake Harrington, who has 1,222 passing yards and 577 rushing yards with 15 total touchdowns. Callaway’s average score is 33-13 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Morgan County’s average score is 49-16 against the 37th-hardest schedule.

RELATED UGA-Florida game, Halloween cause referee shortage, uptick in Thursday games Douglas County at Carrollton When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: Douglas County is 7-2 overall, 3-0 in Region 2-6A and No. 6; Carrollton is 9-0, 3-0 and No. 3. Last meeting: Carrollton won 49-28 in 2024. Things to know: This is for the region title, as it was in 2024, when both teams went on to reach the Class 6A semifinals or better. Carrollton can win its fourth consecutive region title, the program’s best run since coach Charlie Grisham’s glory days in the 1970s. Carrollton is the second-leading scorer in 6A this season (behind Buford) despite graduating quarterback Julian Lewis to Colorado. Freshman C.J. Cypher (1,473 yards, 18 touchdowns) and junior Mason Holtzclaw (780 yards, four touchdowns) share the position for a team that averages 270.3 yards passing and 133.6 rushing per game. Carrollton has an elite pair of receivers. Ryan Mosely (committed to Georgia) has 636 yards receiving. Peyton Zachary has 881 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. Cameron Wood (743 rushing yards, 20 touchdowns) is the feature back. Douglas County also has an elite WR pair, the most star-studded in the state with Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M) and Devin Carter (Florida State). Mike Johnson (Utah) has thrown for 1,502 yards. Zamarcus Lindley has rushed for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns. Jordan Carter (16 tackles for losses, 13 sacks) is playing like the Texas A&M commit that he is. Carrollton’s average score is 47-13 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Douglas County’s average score is 30-17 against the fifth-hardest schedule. Hebron Christian at Prince Avenue Christian When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Brad Akins Field, Bogart Records, rankings: Hebron Christian is 7-1 overall, 4-0 in Region 8-2A and No. 1 in Class 3A-A Private; Prince Avenue Christian is 7-2, 3-1 and No. 2 in 3A-A Private.

Last meeting: Hebron Christian won 56-28 in the 2024 Class 3A-A Private championship game. Things to know: These teams played twice last season, once for the region title (Prince Avenue won) and once for the state title (Hebron Christian won). An injury that limited all-state Prince Avenue running back Andrew Beard was detrimental in the Class 3A-A final, but he’s back, a top-100 national junior recruit with 929 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Ben Musser, another junior, has thrown for 1,941 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 395 yards as the full-time starting quarterback, which he was not last year. Hebron’s only loss is to Tennessee’s McCallie. Prince Avenue, the underdog this time, was upset by Hart County 31-28 in region play. Hebron’s Devon Caldwell has rushed for 1,291 yards and 19 touchdowns in only eight games. Jarvis Mathurin, a receiver/returner, has 1,081 all-purpose yards. Hebron Christian’s average score is 39-17 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Prince Avenue Christian’s average score is 42-21 against the 12th-hardest schedule. Their schedules are actually harder than that, as the Maxwell Ratings does not measure both teams’ strong out-of-state competition. Lamar County at Jasper County When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Field, Monticello Records, rankings: Lamar County is 9-0 overall, 5-0 in Region 4-A Division I and No. 6; Jasper County is 9-0, 5-0 and No. 10. Last meeting: Lamar County won 28-6 in 2024.

Things to know: Ashley Henderson became Jasper County’s coach in 2022, inheriting an 0-10 team, and is on the brink of his school’s first 10-0 regular season since 1988 and first region title since 1992. This is the first game played in Monticello between top-10 teams since 1996 (Lincoln County). Lamar County won region titles in 2022 and 2023, but this could be the Trojans’ first 10-0 team since the 2013 Class 2A runner-up. Lamar County has won nine straight in this series. In the 2024 game, Lamar County held Jasper County to 141 total yards and rushed for 268 yards while going 0-for-1 passing. Kaden Carter, the quarterback, rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Now committed to Maryland, he’s a senior with 857 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and only seven completed passes. He leads the team with 55 solo tackles at linebacker, his projected college position. Jasper County passes a bit more. JaMarkus Thomas has rushed for 526 yards and passed for 529. Chance Ross has rushed for 1,175 yards and 13 touchdowns. Lamar County’s average score is 30-11 against the 46th-hardest schedule in Class Division I. Jasper County’s average score is 37-12 against the 50th-hardest schedule. RELATED 16 high school football games this week that decide region championships Lowndes at Valdosta When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Cleveland Field at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, Valdosta Records, rankings: Lowndes is 9-0 overall, 4-0 in Region 1-6A and No. 4; Valdosta is 8-1, 3-1 and No. 9. Last meeting: Lowndes won 30-20 in 2024. Things to know: Lowndes will win the region title with a victory, and so will Valdosta if the Wildcats hold Lowndes to 30 points or less in a victory, in case there’s a three-way tie with Colquitt County (7-2, 3-1). That 30-point bar will rise with every point that Colquitt allows vs. Richmond Hill on Friday, so Valdosta is pretty safe if the Wildcats just win. This is the first time since 2007 that the Lowndes-Valdosta game likely will decide the region title and the first since 2001 that it’s happening in the final region contest. But more important to both teams is simply the city championship in what’s called the Winnersville Classic, Georgia’s most famous rivalry. Both teams must brace against strong running games. Lowndes is averaging 277.3 rushing yards per game and 104.1 passing. Mason Woods has rushed for 1,137 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jayce Johnson, a junior quarterback committed to Texas A&M, has thrown for 868 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 438 yards and 10 touchdowns. Valdosta averages 274.8 yards rushing and 215.1 passing. Deron Foster (1,112 rushing yards) and Marquis Fennell (869) have 31 rushing touchdowns between them, and Fennell has another 525 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Tyrieke Wade threw six TD passes last week (nearly half his season total) against Richmond Hill. Lowndes’s average score is 41-10 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 6A. Valdosta’s average score is 45-14 against the 28th-hardest schedule.

Milton at Roswell When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Ray Manus Stadium, Roswell Records, rankings: Milton is 7-2 overall, 4-1 in Region 7-5A and No. 5; Roswell is 8-1, 5-0 and No. 3. Last meeting: Milton won 35-20 in 2024. Things to know: Roswell will be the region champion with a victory. Milton will get the No. 2 seed with a victory and make Gainesville (8-2, 5-1) the region champion. The loser gets the No. 3 seed regardless and will play on the road in the first round. Then there’s the rivalry part of it, as these are north Fulton County’s oldest schools, each dating its football team to the 1950s. Roswell can win its seventh region title in 11 seasons, though this would be the first since 2015 in which Milton was a region opponent. Roswell has the classification’s second-best offense when weighted for schedule strength, according to the MaxPreps. Trey Smith has passed for 1,855 yards and rushed for 884 with 26 total touchdowns. Nick Peal has rushed for 894 yards. Wills Campbell has 831 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Milton has the classification’s third-best defense when weighted for schedule. Junior linebacker Blaize Battaglia (59 solo tackles) and senior safety Tristan Lester (10.5 tackles for losses, committed to Marshall) are some of the leaders there. Sophomore quarterback Ben Halevi has thrown for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception in six games (5-1 record) since becoming the primary quarterback. Milton’s average score is 32-10 against the 20th-hardest schedule in Class 5A. Roswell’s average score is 44-22 against the 10th-hardest schedule. Sandy Creek at Troup When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange

Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 9-0 overall, 7-0 in Region 2-3A and No. 1; Troup is 9-0, 7-0 and No. 4. Last meeting: Sandy Creek won 55-48 in 2024. Things to know: The 2024 game between these two was a wild one as Troup, despite its 4-5 record, came from 28-0 down in the first half to lead 48-47 in the final minute. Sandy Creek quarterback Caleb Hill scored on an 18-yard run to save the Patriots. This season, Troup is 9-0, chasing its first 10-0 regular season in history. Sandy Creek can complete a 10-0 regular season for the first time since 2013. (The 2022 state champion and 2024 region champion were 9-1.) Sandy Creek is led by Amari Latimer, a Wisconsin-committed running back with 1,517 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns. Hill, a junior, has thrown for 1,552 yards in an offense that gets 43% of its offense passing. Troup quarterback Garrison Edwards, committed to Murray State for football and baseball, has passed for 1,175 yards and rushed for 820 yards with 29 total touchdowns. Troup gets 66% of its yard rushing. Sandy Creek’s average score is 40-9 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Troup’s average score is 42-15 against the 14th-hardest schedule. Savannah Christian at Toombs County When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Booster Stadium, Lyons Records, rankings: Savannah Christian is 6-3 overall, 3-0 in Region 3-A Division I and No. 4 in Class 3A-A Private; Toombs County is 8-1, 3-0 and No. 2 in A Division I.

Last meeting: Savannah Christian won 14-7 in 2024. Things to know: This is for the region title, as it was last season. In 2024, both teams entered ranked No. 1 — Toombs County in Class A Division I, Savannah Christian in 3A-A Private. Savannah Christian’s victory sent Toombs to the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, but Toombs won the title anyway, and Savannah Christian was upset in the private quarterfinals. But the seeding ramifications of this game remain. Both graduated a large chunk of their star power, such as Savannah Christian’s Elijah Griffin (Georgia) and Toombs’ Lagonza Hayward (Florida), meaning both teams have a new character. Justin Powell has emerged as Toombs County’s top offensive weapon. The senior has rushed for 846 yards and 18 touchdowns in a nearly evenly balanced offense. Savannah Christian relies on Blaise Thomas (1,677 yards passing, 711 rushing, 24 total touchdowns) and freshman Wesley Dinkins (756 rushing). Savannah Christian’s average score is 32-24 against the second-hardest schedule in Class A Division I. Toombs County’s average score is 41-13 against the 11th-hardest schedule. RELATED Multiple 5-TD nights stand out among high school football top performances Screven County at Emanuel County Institute When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Rountree Stadium, Twin City Records, rankings: Screven County is 9-0 overall, 7-0 in Region 3-A Division II and No. 8; Emanuel County Institute is 7-2, 7-0 and No. 10. Last meeting: Emanuel County Institute won 35-14 in 2024.