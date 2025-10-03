Atlanta Falcons Quarterly report card: Will the real Falcons stand up? Are they the team that beat two playoffs teams? Or the team that lost 30-0 to Carolina? Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris waves to fans as he walks off the field after the Falcons beat the Washington Commanders 34-27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — After the Falcons’ Jekyll-and-Hyde opening to the 2025 season, it’s time to figure out who this team really is and what can they accomplish over their remaining 13 games. The Falcons, who didn’t play their starters in the exhibition games, expectedly stumbled out of the gate.

They appeared shaky and disorganized at times in the first three games before putting some things together in their fourth game. The Falcons reached their early bye week with a 2-2 record. A 34-27 win over the Commanders washed away the stench from the 30-0 loss to the lowly Panthers. When the Falcons return they are set to face AFC-power Buffalo on “Monday Night Football” Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A 34-27 win over the Commanders washed away the stench from the 30-0 loss to the lowly Panthers. When the Falcons return they are set to face AFC-power Buffalo on “Monday Night Football” Oct. 13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “We are going to get hot,” safety Jessie Bates III said. “I know that we will.” RELATED Read more about the Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom also is high on the team’s future.

“I’m just excited for where we are going,” Lindstrom said. “The results come from our belief in each other. Jessie verbalized it in a different way, but I think it’s the same belief we have in this team.”

Bates and Lindstrom are captains and must keep the team grounded. “It’s our job, Jessie, myself, (Michael Penix Jr.), Jake (Matthews), Kaden (Elliss) and Bradley (Pinion) to make sure that we know it’s one game at a time,” Lindstrom said while naming all of the captains. “Just like that (Carolina loss) counts as one. This (win over the Commanders) only counts as one, as good as it feels and as bad as the Panthers loss felt. That’s the challenge of the NFL season.” Here’s the Falcons’ quarterly report card: Quarterback Penix and the offense had issues with getting the plays in and play-called in two games. They had to waste timeouts. It was a bad look. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson moved down to the sidelines against the Commanders, and things went smoothly. Penix has completed 78 of 125 passes (62.4%) for 918 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 82.7% passer rating. His completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio must improve. Grade: C-plus Penix and the offense had issues with getting the plays in and play-called in two games. They had to waste timeouts. It was a bad look. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson moved down to the sidelines against the Commanders, and things went smoothly. Penix has completed 78 of 125 passes (62.4%) for 918 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 82.7% passer rating. His completion percentage and touchdown-to-interception ratio must improve. Grade: C-plus Running backs Bijan Robinson is off to a spectacular start. He has 82 touches for 584 yards and two touchdowns. He has taken simple swing passes for 50 and 69 yards because he’s too fast for most linebackers. has contributed with 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Grade: A Bijan Robinson is off to a spectacular start. He has 82 touches for 584 yards and two touchdowns. He has taken simple swing passes for 50 and 69 yards because he’s too fast for most linebackers. has contributed with 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Grade: A

Tight ends/wide receivers Drake London and Kyle Pitts lead the receiving group, while Darnell Mooney has battled a shoulder and now a hamstring injury. London leads the team with 24 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown. Pitts has 20 receptions and a touchdown. Pitts ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards for tight ends, behind Indianapolis’ Tyler Warren (263 yards), Arizona’s Trey McBride (234), Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers (225) and Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft (225). Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud or Casey Washington will need to step up their production. Tight end Charlie Woerner has been doing his job. Grade: B Drake London and Kyle Pitts lead the receiving group, while Darnell Mooney has battled a shoulder and now a hamstring injury. London leads the team with 24 catches for 269 yards and a touchdown. Pitts has 20 receptions and a touchdown. Pitts ranks fifth in the NFL in receiving yards for tight ends, behind Indianapolis’ Tyler Warren (263 yards), Arizona’s Trey McBride (234), Las Vegas’ Brock Bowers (225) and Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft (225). Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud or Casey Washington will need to step up their production. Tight end Charlie Woerner has been doing his job. Grade: B Offensive line The line has paved the way for the rushing attack and has protected Penix at a high level. Everyone was worried about Elijah Wilkinson taking over for Kaleb McGary at right tackle, but he has preformed admirably. “Elijah’s done a great job,” left guard Matthew Bergeron said. “I’m super proud of him. He has this confidence about him.” Also, Ryan Neuzil has done a good job taking over at center for Drew Dalman, who left in free agency. Grade: A The line has paved the way for the rushing attack and has protected Penix at a high level. Everyone was worried about Elijah Wilkinson taking over for Kaleb McGary at right tackle, but he has preformed admirably. “Elijah’s done a great job,” left guard Matthew Bergeron said. “I’m super proud of him. He has this confidence about him.” Also, Ryan Neuzil has done a good job taking over at center for Drew Dalman, who left in free agency. Grade: A Defensive line Zach Harrison has stepped forward and leads the team with 2.5 sacks. There are nine players with at least a half of a sack. Also, Brandon Dorlus has been a pleasant surprise after not playing much as a rookie last season. “Just stick together,” Dorlus said. “We have to keep doing the same thing. Can’t be out there searching for sacks. Searching for plays. Stick to the game plan. Brick (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich) is drawing up some great plays. At the end of the day, it’s our job to get the quarterback down and make plays in the backfield.” David Onyemata and Ruke Orhorhoro also have played strong. The Falcons need to turn more of their pressures into sacks. Grade: B-minus Zach Harrison has stepped forward and leads the team with 2.5 sacks. There are nine players with at least a half of a sack. Also, Brandon Dorlus has been a pleasant surprise after not playing much as a rookie last season. “Just stick together,” Dorlus said. “We have to keep doing the same thing. Can’t be out there searching for sacks. Searching for plays. Stick to the game plan. Brick (defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich) is drawing up some great plays. At the end of the day, it’s our job to get the quarterback down and make plays in the backfield.” David Onyemata and Ruke Orhorhoro also have played strong. The Falcons need to turn more of their pressures into sacks. Grade: B-minus Linebackers Inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo have played well and added some teeth of the middle of the defense. Elliss ranks second on the team with 23 tackles, has played well in the pass rush and has four tackles for loss. Deablo plays the run well and has three pass breakups. “They’ve been playing extremely well,” Morris said. They’ve done a nice job in the middle of our defense, and they’re really holding us down really well.” Arnold Ebiketie, Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have been playing in a rotation at the outside linebacker spots. The rookies have not stuck out like a sore thumb, but have combined for only 1.5 sacks. Grade: B-plus Inside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Divine Deablo have played well and added some teeth of the middle of the defense. Elliss ranks second on the team with 23 tackles, has played well in the pass rush and has four tackles for loss. Deablo plays the run well and has three pass breakups. “They’ve been playing extremely well,” Morris said. They’ve done a nice job in the middle of our defense, and they’re really holding us down really well.” Arnold Ebiketie, Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. have been playing in a rotation at the outside linebacker spots. The rookies have not stuck out like a sore thumb, but have combined for only 1.5 sacks. Grade: B-plus Secondary Rookies Xavier Watts has two interceptions, and Billy Bowman Jr. has one. Both have come up with big plays. Bates leads the team in tackles with 24. Cornerback Dee Alford started two games for A.J. Terrell, who suffered a hamstring injury, in the second quarter of the second game of the season at Minnesota. Right cornerback Mike Hughes has played well overall. Grade: B-minus Rookies Xavier Watts has two interceptions, and Billy Bowman Jr. has one. Both have come up with big plays. Bates leads the team in tackles with 24. Cornerback Dee Alford started two games for A.J. Terrell, who suffered a hamstring injury, in the second quarter of the second game of the season at Minnesota. Right cornerback Mike Hughes has played well overall. Grade: B-minus