QB corner: Michael Penix Jr. on the 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix had to say about the 49ers defense:

Q: How will they look without Fred Warner?

A: “Obviously, you’ve got Fred Warner, he’s out — just prayers up to him and what he’s going through. But, the guy that’s coming in, (Tatum) Bethune, I feel like they all can run side-to-side. They have really good lateral movement.”

Q: How do you know when to go down the field?

A: “Well, when we put in plays, I just play the play true. We know what we’re hunting up in certain looks. If we don’t get that look, and I don’t get the look that I want, I know I can check it down. We can live to see another day.”

