Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

QB corner: Michael Penix Jr. on the 49ers

‘I know they are a fast-flowing defense.’
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass in the second half of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass in the second half of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix had to say about the 49ers defense:

Q: What are the characteristics of the 49ers’ defense?

A: “I feel like they’re definitely a sound defense. They don’t want to give up the big shots. I feel like that’s every defense in the league now. You don’t want to give up those big plays, so just taking what they give us. I know they are a fast-flowing defense. Those guys can run sideline to sideline.”

RELATED
Falcons defense took oath to focus on ‘getting population’ to the football

Q: How will they look without Fred Warner?

A: “Obviously, you’ve got Fred Warner, he’s out — just prayers up to him and what he’s going through. But, the guy that’s coming in, (Tatum) Bethune, I feel like they all can run side-to-side. They have really good lateral movement.”

Q: How do you know when to go down the field?

A: “Well, when we put in plays, I just play the play true. We know what we’re hunting up in certain looks. If we don’t get that look, and I don’t get the look that I want, I know I can check it down. We can live to see another day.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons minicamp

Falcons activate Ta’Quon Graham, place Clark Phillips III on injured reserve

Robinson, McCaffrey go from workout buddies to opponents Sunday night

Falcons injury report: Key defensive rusher to miss Sunday’s 49ers game

Keep Reading

Dirty Birds Dispatch: The NFL’s top-ranked defense

Cris Collinsworth on Falcons: ‘Win over Buffalo is like seismic for the organization’

Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons’ big victory over Bills

Featured

no kings rally atlanta

‘No Kings’ protest in Atlanta concludes after march to Capitol

OPINION

Herschel Walker and Bill White bid Buckhead goodbye

Delta fans line up to buy vintage airline merch at this monthly event