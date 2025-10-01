Peachtree Ridge coach: Game with North Gwinnett will be ‘won in the trenches’

3. You’ve lost some prominent transfers since you’ve been there, notably Darnell Kelly (to Hughes) and Dorian Barney (to Carrollton), both major Division I prospects. As a coach, how do you deal with what we might call modern high school football, where a team’s fortunes might be heavily impacted by player movement? How do you take it in stride?

“The game has definitely changed over the last decade, with players and families moving all over the place. Football games are only 10-15 days out of the year for these kids. So, we’ve decided to give these kids an experience while playing here. We’ve gotten on a plane the last few years and traveled out of state for games. We go on campus bus tours every June and have gone as far as Indiana, Virginia and Mississippi. We do a bunch of 7-on-7s on college campuses, and we’ve had unbelievable experiences at the (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) camps. Plus, we’re winning games, and I don’t think anyone in the state does more for their kids than we do when it comes to exposure and getting kids offers. If a father thinks that’s not good enough for their son, then there’s not much we can do, and we’ve got no choice but to take it in stride. There’s movement all over the place. So, no one is going to feel sorry for the Lions. Looking at all the things the new rules require, I’d assume that’ll help cut down on some of the movement. But yeah, things can change quickly for a high school team when their ‘best’ players take off.”

Note: New rules in effect this academic year include making second-time transfer athletes ineligible and requiring schools to send the GHSA copies of driver’s licenses, utility bills and lease agreements from the families of transferring athletes to prove they have moved into their new school zones and relinquished previous residences.

4. Your new quarterback, also a transfer, is having a big year. RayShaun Parks has thrown for 1,365 yards and 16 touchdowns. Is this a surprise, and what are his talents that have allowed him to be successful?

“On the flip side, families do move in, and we were lucky to have RayShaun and his family move in (from Jackson) last spring. His two brothers, a running back (Sincere Stevens) and a linebacker (R.J. Parks), are also big-time contributors. He’s an extremely quiet kid who does well in the classroom, taking AP classes. We had to really pull it out of him. But he’s shown he can lead this team. And he’s shown extreme toughness in running the football as well as completing 70% of his passes. He’s leading 6A in total offense at 300-plus yards a game, and he has been extremely efficient. His quarterbacks coach, Quartell Wright, has done a great job getting him ready each week. And it helps to have six skill guys on offense with offers and an offensive line that’s really starting to gel.”

