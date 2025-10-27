Northwest Georgia football team clinches school’s first region title since 1978

Twenty-five teams clinched region championships last week. Thirty-one titles remain unclaimed. Gordon Lee’s championship is the school’s first since 1978.
In class 4A, only one region title is still up for grabs.
Here are the teams that have secured their region titles:
Class 6A
R3 - McEachern
R7 - North Gwinnett
Class 5A
R2 - Thomas County Central
R4 - Woodward Academy
R5 - Rome
Class 4A
R1 - Benedictine
R3 - Central-Carrollton
R4 - Creekside
R5 - Marist
R6 - Kell
R7 - Cartersville
R8 - North Oconee
Class 3A
R3 - Jenkins
R6 - North Hall
R7 - Calhoun
Class 2A
R1 - Carver-Columbus
R4 - Thomson
R5 - Carver-Atlanta
R6 - Columbia
Class A Division I
R1 - Worth County
R7 - Gordon Lee
R8 - Athens Academy
Class A Division II
R1 - Early County
R2 - Clinch County
R8 - Lincoln County