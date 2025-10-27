AJC Varsity

Northwest Georgia football team clinches school’s first region title since 1978

25 teams have clinched region titles with 1 week left in regular season
(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Twenty-five teams clinched region championships last week. Thirty-one titles remain unclaimed. Gordon Lee’s championship is the school’s first since 1978.

In class 4A, only one region title is still up for grabs.

Here are the teams that have secured their region titles:

Class 6A

R3 - McEachern

R7 - North Gwinnett

Class 5A

R2 - Thomas County Central

R4 - Woodward Academy

R5 - Rome

Class 4A

R1 - Benedictine

R3 - Central-Carrollton

R4 - Creekside

R5 - Marist

R6 - Kell

R7 - Cartersville

R8 - North Oconee

Class 3A

R3 - Jenkins

R6 - North Hall

R7 - Calhoun

Class 2A

R1 - Carver-Columbus

R4 - Thomson

R5 - Carver-Atlanta

R6 - Columbia

Class A Division I

R1 - Worth County

R7 - Gordon Lee

R8 - Athens Academy

Class A Division II

R1 - Early County

R2 - Clinch County

R8 - Lincoln County

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

