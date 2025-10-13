New top teams in lower classes in Maxwell summary after Week 9

AJC Varsity Carver of Columbus, Toombs County knock off region rivals to claim top spots in class.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 49 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,572 of 1,653 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.10%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.52 points and all game margins within 12.27 points.
Home advantage: 1.18
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 8-0 105.80 55.75 77 [39] 46.14 -19.48
2 [2] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 8-0 102.98 60.94 33 [21] 44.68 -18.13
3 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 8-0 100.44 36.81 285 [52] 46.91 -13.37
4 [3] Buford 8-AAAAAA 7-0 99.77 68.37 10 [10] 43.21 -16.39
5 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 7-0 97.81 54.77 88 [21] 46.41 -11.23
6 [4] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 8-0 95.67 64.35 20 [15] 39.30 -16.19
7 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 7-0 91.96 53.94 98 [26] 37.05 -14.75
8 [5] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 7-0 91.73 42.11 230 [55] 34.51 -17.05
9 [6] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 6-1 90.50 66.89 14 [12] 34.82 -15.51
10 [3] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 7-1 90.35 66.56 16 [3] 38.71 -11.46
11 [7] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 6-2 89.56 77.25 2 [2] 35.58 -13.81
12 [8] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 7-0 87.89 59.54 47 [29] 33.64 -14.08
13 [9] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 7-1 86.88 57.82 60 [33] 35.90 -10.81
14 [2] North Oconee 8-AAAA 8-0 86.67 52.27 112 [20] 32.96 -13.54
15 [10] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 6-2 85.43 75.67 4 [4] 33.78 -11.48
16 [4] Rome 5-AAAAA 5-2 84.92 67.99 11 [1] 35.68 -9.07
17 [5] Roswell 7-AAAAA 6-1 84.72 56.80 65 [14] 36.88 -7.67
18 [3] Cartersville 7-AAAA 8-0 84.03 52.75 107 [19] 38.73 -5.14
19 [6] Milton 7-AAAAA 6-2 82.05 62.68 27 [6] 29.39 -12.49
20 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 7-0 80.59 48.96 148 [15] 30.46 -9.96
21 [4] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 7-0 79.67 48.01 158 [31] 33.17 -6.33
22 [5] Benedictine 1-AAAA 4-2 79.64 66.65 15 [1] 32.15 -7.32
23 [11] Newton 4-AAAAAA 4-3 77.67 66.47 18 [13] 32.55 -4.96
24 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 5-2 77.03 67.69 12 [2] 34.34 -2.52
25 [8] Houston County 2-AAAAA 7-0 76.52 54.11 93 [22] 31.57 -4.78
26 [12] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 6-2 76.52 63.07 25 [17] 30.73 -5.62
27 [13] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-1 75.56 56.63 67 [35] 30.16 -5.23
28 [14] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 4-4 75.42 74.99 5 [5] 30.79 -4.46
29 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 7-1 75.10 55.99 76 [17] 30.00 -4.93
30 [15] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-3 75.07 71.32 8 [8] 28.68 -6.23
31 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 5-1 74.84 57.12 63 [1] 31.39 -3.28
32 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 7-1 74.56 55.13 85 [6] 26.85 -7.54
33 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 8-0 73.27 36.86 284 [29] 27.19 -5.91
34 [16] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-2 72.99 60.36 39 [23] 25.00 -7.83
35 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 6-1 72.97 45.34 188 [43] 25.72 -7.08
36 [17] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-2 72.94 59.65 46 [28] 29.21 -3.56
37 [18] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-5 72.33 76.36 3 [3] 29.20 -2.96
38 [19] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 6-1 72.19 52.29 111 [46] 29.68 -2.34
39 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 6-1 72.07 45.33 189 [7] 29.49 -2.41
40 [3] Troup 2-AAA 7-0 71.97 46.38 179 [20] 31.47 -0.33
41 [7] Ware County 1-AAAA 6-1 71.86 56.69 66 [10] 29.92 -1.77
42 [4] LaGrange 2-AAA 7-1 71.80 51.89 116 [10] 27.25 -4.39
43 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 6-1 71.80 47.79 161 [46] 26.71 -4.92
44 [8] Cambridge 6-AAAA 7-1 70.77 46.92 170 [35] 28.49 -2.11
45 [20] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 5-2 70.53 54.75 90 [44] 25.68 -4.68
46 [9] Kell 6-AAAA 6-2 70.47 60.31 40 [5] 26.84 -3.46
47 [21] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 5-2 70.45 60.78 36 [22] 24.97 -5.31
48 [22] Archer 4-AAAAAA 4-3 70.37 63.72 23 [16] 29.00 -1.20
49 [23] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-4 70.09 66.93 13 [11] 22.73 -7.19
50 [24] Walton 5-AAAAAA 4-4 69.97 70.09 9 [9] 27.55 -2.25
51 [10] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 4-3 69.91 50.72 124 [25] 24.80 -4.94
52 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 8-0 69.69 43.18 220 [14] 24.98 -4.54
53 [11] Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-0 69.45 41.53 241 [55] 26.13 -3.15
54 [12] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 7-1 69.30 48.81 150 [43] 28.99 -0.14
55 [5] Calhoun 7-AAA 5-2 69.19 52.97 105 [8] 28.08 -0.94
56 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 8-0 68.73 35.79 296 [25] 30.04 1.47
57 [6] Jenkins 3-AAA 6-1 68.70 45.06 192 [24] 31.55 3.03
58 [13] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 6-2 68.55 53.85 99 [27] 25.85 -2.53
59 [14] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 7-0 68.48 37.92 273 [58] 25.02 -3.30
60 [11] Cass 7-AAAA 6-2 68.20 49.94 134 [27] 27.49 -0.55
61 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 6-1 68.14 37.19 281 [12] 26.41 -1.56
62 [7] Peach County 1-AAA 7-0 67.94 44.11 206 [30] 26.61 -1.16
63 [25] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-3 67.51 79.75 1 [1] 28.55 1.21
64 [26] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-2 67.17 59.54 48 [30] 26.04 -0.96
65 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 4-3 67.13 60.01 44 [26] 22.85 -4.11
66 [3] Sumter County 1-AA 7-1 67.05 32.25 325 [34] 22.82 -4.06
67 [8] North Hall 6-AAA 7-0 66.98 45.26 190 [22] 28.77 1.97
68 [12] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 4-3 66.68 59.09 49 [6] 22.20 -4.30
69 [4] Pierce County 3-AA 7-0 66.51 38.25 267 [24] 24.76 -1.58
70 [15] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-3 66.33 52.64 108 [29] 26.65 0.49
71 [16] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 7-0 66.32 37.26 280 [59] 23.82 -2.33
72 [9] West Laurens 4-AAA 7-0 65.24 36.32 289 [49] 24.57 -0.51
73 [13] Eastside 8-AAAA 4-4 64.51 58.23 57 [9] 24.13 -0.21
74 [5] Morgan County 2-AA 7-0 64.23 32.60 321 [33] 29.93 5.87
75 [17] Newnan 3-AAAAA 5-2 64.21 53.99 96 [24] 24.29 0.25
76 [28] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-2 63.76 54.77 89 [43] 20.16 -3.43
77 [18] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 6-2 63.46 50.33 128 [35] 24.33 1.04
78 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 6-1 63.41 37.60 277 [11] 24.83 1.59
79 [19] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-3 63.18 55.37 81 [18] 24.95 1.94
80 [10] Douglass 5-AAA 5-2 63.17 49.12 144 [14] 21.82 -1.18
81 [20] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-2 63.02 52.16 114 [30] 19.89 -2.96
82 [14] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 7-1 62.98 47.10 167 [34] 23.19 0.37
83 [15] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 6-2 62.92 44.06 209 [45] 23.56 0.81
84 [29] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 4-3 62.58 61.15 32 [20] 26.35 3.94
85 [16] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 6-2 62.47 50.20 130 [26] 24.37 2.06
86 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 5-3 61.62 53.18 103 [1] 25.25 3.80
87 [6] North Murray 7-AA 7-0 61.42 42.08 231 [15] 22.65 1.40
88 [21] Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-4 61.22 56.20 72 [16] 19.60 -1.45
89 [17] Ola 2-AAAA 6-2 61.07 47.40 163 [33] 20.79 -0.11
90 [4] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 7-1 60.96 50.07 132 [2] 21.48 0.68
91 [11] North Clayton 5-AAA 7-1 60.76 35.82 295 [51] 25.36 4.77
92 [18] Perry 1-AAAA 4-3 60.55 55.47 80 [12] 20.90 0.51
93 [7] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 3-4 60.38 57.87 59 [2] 16.80 -3.41
94 [8] Rockmart 7-AA 6-1 60.22 44.75 195 [10] 23.32 3.27
95 [30] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-6 60.20 72.44 6 [6] 26.43 6.40
96 [12] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 7-0 60.16 28.77 360 [59] 17.13 -2.86
97 [31] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-5 59.97 65.37 19 [14] 25.19 5.38
98 [19] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-2 59.67 46.21 180 [41] 23.01 3.52
99 [32] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-3 59.44 57.66 62 [34] 18.26 -1.01
100 [13] Harlem 4-AAA 6-1 59.10 43.98 210 [32] 18.11 -0.82
101 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 5-2 59.08 45.39 187 [5] 24.23 5.32
102 [33] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-5 58.96 72.12 7 [7] 24.22 5.43
103 [34] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-5 58.52 62.44 28 [18] 22.32 3.98
104 [20] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 5-2 58.46 52.98 104 [18] 22.47 4.18
105 [35] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 3-4 58.32 58.34 55 [32] 23.57 5.42
106 [21] Madison County 8-AAAA 4-3 58.28 55.25 82 [13] 20.84 2.73
107 [14] Stephenson 5-AAA 6-1 58.18 45.20 191 [23] 21.56 3.55
108 [15] Cairo 1-AAA 5-2 58.11 56.48 68 [5] 21.06 3.12
109 [22] Griffin 3-AAAA 5-2 58.02 47.98 159 [32] 22.32 4.47
110 [16] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 6-2 58.01 42.15 228 [38] 21.44 3.60
111 [5] Heard County 6-A Division I 7-0 57.61 30.98 336 [30] 20.47 3.03
112 [22] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 5-2 57.12 49.00 146 [40] 22.67 5.71
113 [9] Appling County 3-AA 4-3 57.03 51.04 120 [6] 19.54 2.68
114 [23] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-5 57.01 63.02 26 [5] 18.25 1.41
115 [23] Hampton 2-AAAA 6-2 57.00 48.11 157 [30] 20.10 3.27
116 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 5-2 56.97 44.11 205 [9] 16.78 -0.02
117 [17] Monroe Area 8-AAA 6-2 56.77 41.97 233 [40] 18.78 2.18
118 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 4-4 56.71 53.97 97 [25] 19.98 3.44
119 [10] Thomson 4-AA 5-3 56.63 39.78 259 [22] 20.83 4.37
120 [25] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 5-3 56.56 48.85 149 [42] 21.43 5.03
121 [11] Callaway 2-AA 6-2 56.38 38.21 268 [25] 17.65 1.44
122 [7] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 4-3 56.24 45.44 186 [6] 16.69 0.62
123 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-3 55.64 44.20 203 [29] 19.45 3.98
124 [5] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 5-3 55.49 47.16 166 [4] 20.82 5.51
125 [8] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 6-1 55.42 37.59 278 [22] 21.26 6.00
126 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 6-2 55.23 41.90 234 [4] 21.14 6.09
127 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 6-2 55.16 46.92 171 [18] 16.09 1.10
128 [36] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-4 55.13 50.52 126 [47] 18.94 3.98
129 [2] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 7-0 54.88 33.34 317 [16] 18.58 3.87
130 [26] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-4 54.58 60.68 38 [10] 19.48 5.08
131 [6] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 5-3 54.50 43.93 212 [6] 18.65 4.32
132 [24] Lithonia 5-AAAA 6-1 54.41 33.12 319 [55] 18.06 3.81
133 [27] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 5-3 54.18 45.61 184 [51] 17.99 3.97
134 [7] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 7-1 53.96 33.85 310 [15] 21.09 7.30
135 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 8-0 53.63 35.74 298 [11] 17.62 4.16
136 [37] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 4-3 53.48 55.53 79 [41] 16.69 3.38
137 [20] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-3 53.15 52.49 110 [9] 16.50 3.52
138 [38] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-3 53.08 47.28 164 [53] 20.15 7.23
139 [21] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-3 53.04 43.98 211 [33] 19.97 7.10
140 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 5-2 52.85 41.47 242 [14] 17.86 5.18
141 [12] Burke County 4-AA 6-2 52.67 29.28 356 [40] 18.57 6.07
142 [22] Whitewater 2-AAA 3-4 52.60 58.22 58 [4] 21.49 9.06
143 [23] Pickens 6-AAA 6-1 52.57 43.21 219 [36] 17.89 5.48
144 [28] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 3-4 52.55 50.69 125 [33] 14.89 2.50
145 [8] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 5-2 52.49 42.85 225 [7] 19.66 7.34
146 [24] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 5-2 52.32 38.65 266 [46] 18.54 6.39
147 [25] Tucker 5-AAAA 4-3 52.01 41.55 240 [48] 19.47 7.63
148 [29] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 5-2 51.90 47.22 165 [48] 18.54 6.81
149 [10] Dodge County 2-A Division I 6-1 51.78 34.71 306 [27] 18.34 6.73
150 [13] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 5-2 51.73 40.95 247 [20] 18.27 6.71
151 [14] Franklin County 8-AA 6-1 51.57 29.75 350 [38] 15.18 3.78
152 [26] Hiram 7-AAAA 4-4 51.48 52.22 113 [21] 16.87 5.56
153 [9] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 6-1 51.38 29.29 355 [19] 20.50 9.29
154 [10] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 7-0 51.09 16.13 414 [22] 15.56 4.64
155 [11] Aquinas 4-AAA # 5-2 51.02 38.94 264 [10] 19.17 8.32
156 [30] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 6-2 51.01 38.88 265 [57] 16.67 5.83
157 [25] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 5-2 50.84 44.11 207 [31] 15.53 4.85
158 [26] Westover 1-AAA 4-2 50.82 48.48 154 [17] 17.08 6.43
159 [39] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-5 50.81 56.19 73 [36] 19.86 9.22
160 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 6-1 50.78 37.31 279 [1] 16.95 6.34
161 [15] Hart County 8-AA 2-5 50.73 57.67 61 [3] 16.21 5.64
162 [11] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 6-1 50.47 35.49 300 [26] 17.33 7.03
163 [40] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-5 50.16 60.11 43 [25] 15.09 5.11
164 [16] Laney 4-AA 5-2 50.09 33.73 315 [32] 16.51 6.59
165 [27] M.L. King 4-AAAA 7-1 49.98 38.11 270 [50] 15.57 5.75
166 [17] Columbia 6-AA 2-6 49.79 66.50 17 [1] 14.14 4.52
167 [41] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 3-3 49.74 49.46 138 [48] 17.48 7.91
168 [27] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-3 49.63 39.30 260 [45] 15.40 5.94
169 [4] Brooks County 2-A Division II 3-5 49.62 50.91 123 [1] 13.38 3.93
170 [5] Johnson County 5-A Division II 8-0 49.42 17.36 411 [46] 16.88 7.62
171 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-4 49.42 54.87 87 [20] 19.66 10.41
172 [28] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-1 48.95 32.54 322 [56] 13.69 4.91
173 [29] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-5 48.93 46.80 175 [19] 17.22 8.46
174 [32] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-3 48.92 41.83 235 [54] 18.23 9.48
175 [12] Lovett 5-AA # 5-2 48.86 39.96 258 [9] 11.66 2.97
176 [18] Cook 3-AA 5-3 48.63 44.79 194 [9] 14.64 6.18
177 [13] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 6-2 48.29 27.69 370 [20] 15.06 6.94
178 [6] Screven County 3-A Division II 7-0 48.23 25.50 378 [33] 14.04 5.97
179 [28] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-4 48.17 54.12 92 [15] 15.47 7.47
180 [14] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 2-6 48.02 56.40 69 [2] 17.33 9.48
181 [33] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-4 47.96 52.95 106 [28] 18.27 10.48
182 [19] Ringgold 7-AA 5-3 47.87 41.09 244 [19] 15.14 7.44
183 [20] Crisp County 3-AA 2-6 47.69 53.77 100 [4] 16.40 8.88
184 [21] Stephens County 8-AA 3-4 47.68 52.61 109 [5] 15.73 8.22
185 [12] Lamar County 4-A Division I 7-0 47.59 21.81 390 [41] 12.42 4.99
186 [42] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 4-3 47.57 49.25 142 [49] 16.88 9.48
187 [30] Luella 5-AAA 3-4 47.50 48.63 153 [16] 14.00 6.67
188 [7] Early County 1-A Division II 5-2 47.15 35.03 304 [12] 14.22 7.24
189 [29] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-2 47.04 33.78 312 [54] 15.31 8.44
190 [30] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 4-4 46.86 49.29 141 [29] 15.53 8.84
191 [13] Rabun County 8-A Division I 7-1 46.78 32.25 324 [29] 16.08 9.48
192 [34] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-5 46.72 61.65 31 [8] 14.17 7.62
193 [35] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-5 46.59 58.37 54 [12] 10.99 4.56
194 [8] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 7-0 46.57 21.03 395 [42] 13.93 7.53
195 [31] Spalding 2-AAA 2-6 46.56 58.57 52 [3] 10.94 4.55
196 [31] Dalton 7-AAAA 2-6 46.54 59.01 50 [7] 19.93 13.56
197 [32] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-6 46.42 60.89 35 [3] 14.69 8.44
198 [43] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-7 46.12 59.79 45 [27] 16.65 10.70
199 [14] Social Circle 4-A Division I 5-2 45.94 30.39 342 [32] 16.71 10.94
200 [15] Jasper County 4-A Division I 7-0 45.91 18.89 403 [44] 13.55 7.80
201 [33] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-6 45.82 60.75 37 [4] 15.03 9.38
202 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 8-0 45.80 17.15 412 [16] 12.37 6.73
203 [34] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-5 45.51 49.36 139 [28] 13.94 8.60
204 [44] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-6 45.32 56.01 75 [38] 13.59 8.44
205 [32] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-4 45.24 36.31 290 [50] 13.44 8.38
206 [16] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 6-1 45.21 25.57 376 [39] 15.05 10.01
207 [35] Mays 4-AAAA 3-5 45.05 56.25 71 [11] 10.94 6.07
208 [22] East Jackson 8-AA 5-2 44.90 43.52 214 [13] 14.59 9.85
209 [36] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-6 44.86 58.76 51 [11] 14.00 9.31
210 [33] Baldwin 4-AAA 3-4 44.65 44.87 193 [25] 17.77 13.29
211 [36] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-2 44.54 36.38 286 [53] 10.12 5.75
212 [34] Gilmer 7-AAA 4-3 44.27 42.13 229 [39] 16.75 12.65
213 [17] Elbert County 8-A Division I 4-4 43.91 38.99 263 [20] 11.77 8.03
214 [18] Haralson County 6-A Division I 6-2 43.87 27.82 368 [37] 9.67 5.97
215 [23] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-3 43.74 36.91 283 [28] 12.93 9.36
216 [37] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-3 43.64 45.71 183 [42] 11.01 7.54
217 [19] Pepperell 6-A Division I 5-3 43.52 35.93 293 [23] 13.64 10.29
218 [9] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 6-2 43.28 31.51 329 [19] 12.75 9.64
219 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 2-6 43.22 51.89 117 [23] 10.95 7.90
220 [10] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 6-2 43.17 31.86 327 [18] 14.01 11.02
221 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 2-6 42.76 52.02 115 [22] 11.49 8.91
222 [35] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-5 42.70 51.85 118 [11] 15.27 12.74
223 [36] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-5 42.61 49.84 135 [12] 14.72 12.28
224 [37] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-5 42.51 51.84 119 [31] 13.35 11.01
225 [38] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 1-6 42.43 62.28 29 [7] 13.30 11.04
226 [24] Sonoraville 7-AA 4-4 42.07 41.76 237 [16] 15.15 13.25
227 [40] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-6 41.99 58.33 56 [8] 10.60 8.78
228 [41] Harris County 3-AAAA 3-5 41.86 53.23 102 [17] 10.56 8.88
229 [39] Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-5 41.80 49.70 136 [38] 10.65 9.02
230 [40] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 3-4 41.72 48.40 155 [44] 10.90 9.35
231 [3] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 7-1 41.29 28.49 362 [7] 12.61 11.48
232 [4] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 6-2 41.28 29.75 349 [4] 12.81 11.71
233 [5] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5-2 41.12 25.50 377 [10] 14.38 13.43
234 [41] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 4-4 41.01 40.22 256 [56] 11.41 10.56
235 [37] Monroe 1-AAA 2-5 41.01 54.09 94 [7] 8.19 7.36
236 [38] Long County 3-AAA 5-2 40.90 32.21 326 [57] 15.10 14.37
237 [20] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-3 40.41 29.83 348 [33] 11.70 11.46
238 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-1 40.30 17.88 409 [2] 14.53 14.41
239 [39] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-4 40.17 41.80 236 [41] 13.19 13.19
240 [42] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-5 40.06 50.27 129 [36] 14.01 14.12
241 [25] Jackson 2-AA 3-4 40.01 36.35 287 [30] 12.46 12.62
242 [43] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-5 39.90 44.44 200 [52] 12.23 12.50
243 [21] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 4-3 39.81 35.87 294 [24] 12.19 12.55
244 [22] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-4 39.81 40.94 248 [16] 10.03 10.39
245 [44] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-5 39.70 49.31 140 [39] 11.79 12.26
246 [23] Washington County 2-A Division I 2-5 39.51 42.06 232 [13] 10.85 11.51
247 [24] Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-3 39.50 40.45 251 [17] 9.78 10.45
248 [45] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-4 39.44 35.75 297 [60] 14.34 15.07
249 [25] Bremen 6-A Division I 4-3 39.39 28.94 359 [34] 8.28 9.05
250 [6] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 6-3 39.37 29.43 354 [6] 10.69 11.49
251 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 5-3 39.35 32.39 323 [16] 13.28 14.09
252 [11] Seminole County 1-A Division II 5-1 39.25 23.98 387 [39] 10.37 11.28
253 [26] Miller Grove 6-AA 6-2 39.18 25.68 375 [42] 10.88 11.87
254 [40] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-7 39.16 63.08 24 [1] 10.26 11.27
255 [16] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-3 38.94 35.01 305 [14] 12.51 13.74
256 [27] Spencer 1-AA 3-4 38.93 37.82 274 [27] 11.37 12.62
257 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 2-6 38.61 49.24 143 [7] 11.13 12.69
258 [42] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-6 38.22 46.70 176 [39] 10.56 12.51
259 [26] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 3-4 38.20 42.92 222 [10] 9.52 11.49
260 [43] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 6-2 37.99 24.48 383 [59] 10.47 12.65
261 [41] Beach 3-AAA 3-3 37.90 37.61 276 [47] 8.80 11.08
262 [42] East Hall 8-AAA 2-6 37.32 44.62 197 [27] 15.87 18.73
263 [45] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-5 37.24 48.75 152 [51] 11.40 14.33
264 [7] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-2 37.21 27.79 369 [9] 9.56 12.52
265 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-6 37.00 46.92 172 [36] 11.64 14.81
266 [43] Adairsville 7-AAA 3-4 36.97 43.29 216 [35] 9.79 12.98
267 [12] Taylor County 6-A Division II 5-2 36.97 12.84 425 [50] 12.21 15.40
268 [13] Charlton County 2-A Division II 4-4 36.95 37.05 282 [8] 15.00 18.21
269 [46] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-7 36.74 56.86 64 [13] 5.41 8.84
270 [45] Centennial 6-AAAA 5-2 36.72 31.45 330 [56] 8.55 11.99
271 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 2-5 36.72 49.94 133 [3] 9.13 12.58
272 [14] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 5-2 36.66 26.87 373 [31] 10.62 14.13
273 [29] Columbus 1-AA 6-1 36.59 19.91 397 [45] 6.53 10.11
274 [47] Evans 1-AAAAA 1-6 36.05 50.94 121 [32] 7.38 11.49
275 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-7 36.04 49.09 145 [3] 10.82 14.95
276 [44] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-5 35.86 40.42 253 [44] 9.79 14.09
277 [15] Treutlen 4-A Division II 5-2 35.86 25.33 380 [35] 7.94 12.25
278 [46] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-5 35.50 46.56 177 [40] 11.95 16.62
279 [48] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-7 35.38 60.92 34 [9] 9.97 14.76
280 [46] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 2-5 35.35 56.14 74 [37] 9.00 13.82
281 [47] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 2-5 35.31 55.59 78 [40] 9.93 14.80
282 [16] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 7-1 34.86 1.68 456 [57] 13.25 18.56
283 [17] Metter 3-A Division II 4-3 34.40 29.88 346 [24] 6.75 12.52
284 [8] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-3 34.33 24.60 382 [11] 8.11 13.94
285 [49] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-5 34.12 45.96 181 [50] 9.52 15.57
286 [47] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-5 33.83 46.88 173 [37] 5.05 11.38
287 [18] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 4-2 33.76 24.37 384 [36] 7.37 13.77
288 [9] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 6-2 33.73 21.20 393 [13] 9.91 16.35
289 [19] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-3 33.66 27.98 366 [29] 9.59 16.10
290 [28] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-5 33.62 44.13 204 [8] 10.98 17.53
291 [48] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-6 33.28 54.38 91 [45] 9.41 16.31
292 [20] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 7-2 33.00 21.63 391 [40] 7.34 14.51
293 [48] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-7 32.99 55.15 84 [14] 5.12 12.30
294 [10] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8-0 32.95 2.01 455 [27] 6.83 14.05
295 [45] White County 6-AAA 1-6 32.94 49.58 137 [13] 6.59 13.82
296 [46] Dawson County 6-AAA 2-5 32.50 35.28 302 [53] 8.36 16.04
297 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-7 32.49 62.01 30 [19] 8.53 16.21
298 [30] Pike County 2-AA 3-5 32.27 39.25 262 [23] 7.51 15.41
299 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-4 32.17 33.80 311 [55] 5.85 13.85
300 [29] Southwest 2-A Division I 2-5 31.80 41.02 246 [15] 6.12 14.49
301 [21] Manchester 7-A Division II 2-5 31.70 38.08 272 [7] 8.18 16.65
302 [2] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 6-2 31.70 18.24 405 [1] 8.84 17.31
303 [31] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 2-5 31.64 41.13 243 [18] 7.88 16.41
304 [30] Temple 6-A Division I 4-4 31.50 32.95 320 [28] 8.95 17.61
305 [50] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-8 31.16 56.25 70 [15] 6.88 15.89
306 [31] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-6 31.15 42.88 223 [11] 5.70 14.72
307 [22] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-4 31.08 40.30 255 [6] 7.98 17.06
308 [49] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-6 30.94 43.84 213 [46] 4.26 13.49
309 [51] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-8 30.90 47.60 162 [47] 8.01 17.28
310 [50] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-7 30.88 54.95 86 [42] 7.72 17.01
311 [32] Union County 7-AA 1-6 30.49 44.59 198 [11] 5.92 15.59
312 [23] Schley County 6-A Division II 4-4 29.88 29.88 347 [25] 5.26 15.55
313 [24] Warren County 8-A Division II 4-4 29.72 30.92 337 [20] 4.31 14.76
314 [18] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 3-5 29.71 30.47 341 [18] 6.23 16.70
315 [19] Darlington 6-A Division I # 2-5 29.65 41.05 245 [8] 10.47 20.99
316 [20] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 4-3 29.63 24.76 381 [21] 4.90 15.44
317 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-4 29.58 31.06 335 [61] 6.61 17.21
318 [50] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-5 29.49 44.09 208 [44] 5.34 16.02
319 [33] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-6 29.37 40.31 254 [21] 7.39 18.19
320 [25] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 3-4 28.91 29.20 357 [27] 2.41 13.67
321 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 4-3 28.84 27.14 372 [38] 6.73 18.06
322 [53] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-7 28.78 50.34 127 [34] 3.92 15.32
323 [51] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-8 28.34 50.93 122 [24] 5.74 17.57
324 [48] Howard 4-AAA 1-6 28.28 45.95 182 [21] 10.20 22.08
325 [11] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-3 28.03 15.59 416 [18] 7.13 19.27
326 [26] Bryan County 3-A Division II 4-4 27.61 27.31 371 [30] 3.74 16.30
327 [27] Trion 7-A Division II 3-5 27.30 30.08 345 [23] 5.92 18.79
328 [12] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 2-5 27.22 35.34 301 [2] 3.88 16.82
329 [28] Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-6 27.10 33.32 318 [17] 3.86 16.93
330 [21] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 6-2 27.00 13.88 421 [23] 5.51 18.68
331 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-6 26.67 60.11 42 [24] 5.42 18.92
332 [13] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 3-5 26.32 27.87 367 [8] 4.68 18.53
333 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 1-7 26.31 40.06 257 [18] 5.74 19.60
334 [34] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-5 26.20 31.61 328 [35] 2.04 16.01
335 [52] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-5 26.02 29.20 358 [58] 1.67 15.82
336 [29] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-3-1 25.90 18.74 404 [44] 5.72 19.99
337 [30] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-7 25.53 43.23 218 [3] 3.15 17.79
338 [49] West Hall 8-AAA 2-6 25.36 43.38 215 [34] 6.29 21.10
339 [14] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 6-2 25.31 16.73 413 [17] 2.25 17.11
340 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-6 25.30 48.80 151 [50] 1.70 16.57
341 [3] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-3 25.17 12.20 427 [5] 3.44 18.44
342 [15] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-3 24.90 11.79 429 [21] 2.90 18.16
343 [31] Macon County 6-A Division II 2-5 24.82 29.54 353 [26] 5.86 21.20
344 [54] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-6 23.98 42.80 226 [53] 2.61 18.80
345 [32] Miller County 1-A Division II 2-5 23.66 33.73 313 [14] 5.78 22.28
346 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-5 23.57 33.73 314 [56] 2.24 18.85
347 [55] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-7 23.25 54.03 95 [23] 1.52 18.44
348 [16] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4-4 23.15 23.63 388 [12] 1.87 18.89
349 [33] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 2-6 22.75 33.62 316 [15] 6.83 24.24
350 [34] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 3-5 22.45 34.47 307 [13] 5.94 23.66
351 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-6 22.31 34.28 308 [54] 2.09 19.95
352 [53] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-7 22.14 53.46 101 [16] 9.13 27.15
353 [35] Shaw 1-AA 1-6 21.95 44.45 199 [12] 0.04 18.26
354 [36] Therrell 5-AA 1-7 21.94 41.59 239 [17] 0.16 18.38
355 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-7 21.84 46.94 169 [8] -1.08 17.25
356 [34] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-6 21.46 42.61 227 [12] 1.21 19.92
357 [56] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-6 21.41 50.08 131 [37] 2.11 20.86
358 [35] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 5-2 21.41 14.66 420 [46] 1.75 20.51
359 [35] Lanier County 2-A Division II 1-7 20.86 36.04 292 [10] 3.46 22.77
360 [36] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-5 20.70 44.23 202 [2] 1.12 20.59
361 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-8 20.37 63.93 22 [2] 1.99 21.80
362 [36] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-7 20.26 45.58 185 [5] 1.61 21.52
363 [37] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-4 20.25 10.82 435 [53] 3.83 23.75
364 [51] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-5 19.77 31.27 333 [58] 1.82 22.22
365 [37] Model 6-A Division I 1-6 19.76 39.29 261 [19] 3.68 24.09
366 [52] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-6 19.44 44.71 196 [26] 4.42 25.15
367 [38] Chattooga 7-A Division I 2-6 19.13 28.07 365 [36] 0.42 21.45
368 [57] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-8 18.57 46.46 178 [49] -3.97 17.63
369 [58] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-7 18.41 55.16 83 [19] 1.15 22.91
370 [38] Towns County 8-A Division II † 5-3 18.26 13.04 424 [49] -0.64 21.27
371 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 1-6 17.84 42.88 224 [47] -0.74 21.59
372 [38] Murray County 7-AA 2-6 17.82 33.98 309 [31] -1.23 21.12
373 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-3 17.63 15.02 419 [19] 1.74 24.27
374 [4] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 5-3 17.54 10.64 436 [8] -4.30 18.33
375 [39] Redan 6-AA 2-5 17.23 31.08 334 [36] -0.39 22.56
376 [39] Dade County 7-A Division I 1-6 17.22 30.53 340 [31] -2.80 20.15
377 [5] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 3-5 17.22 17.50 410 [3] 0.47 23.42
378 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-8 17.20 49.00 147 [41] -1.71 21.26
379 [56] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-7 16.98 46.87 174 [38] -2.53 20.65
380 [39] Portal 3-A Division II 2-5 16.65 24.01 386 [38] 3.73 27.25
381 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-7 16.38 60.19 41 [2] 1.79 25.58
382 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-6 16.17 43.23 217 [54] -0.13 23.87
383 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 1-6 15.81 35.13 303 [13] 0.86 25.22
384 [40] Towers 4-A Division I 3-4 15.78 28.45 363 [35] 0.97 25.36
385 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-6 15.72 48.11 156 [45] 0.13 24.58
386 [40] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-6 15.57 24.14 385 [37] -5.89 18.71
387 [41] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-4 14.79 17.89 408 [45] 1.18 26.56
388 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 5-2 14.48 2.12 454 [3] -4.53 21.15
389 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-6 14.26 38.09 271 [26] -5.38 20.53
390 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-6 14.21 47.93 160 [52] 0.73 26.69
391 [6] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-2 14.04 3.77 450 [14] -1.10 25.03
392 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-4 13.98 21.07 394 [43] 2.36 28.55
393 [18] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-4 13.83 18.21 406 [15] -0.62 25.72
394 [42] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-4 13.68 15.56 417 [47] -2.69 23.80
395 [54] Islands 3-AAA 1-6 13.44 35.57 299 [52] -0.77 25.96
396 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-7 13.30 58.55 53 [31] 1.11 27.98
397 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-4 13.22 11.71 431 [22] -1.28 25.67
398 [41] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 6-1 13.14 8.38 440 [47] -3.45 23.58
399 [7] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-3 12.75 12.13 428 [6] -3.32 24.10
400 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-7 12.27 64.00 21 [4] -2.10 25.80
401 [57] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-5 11.48 30.34 343 [57] -4.25 24.44
402 [55] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-6 10.99 40.68 250 [43] -6.88 22.30
403 [43] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-7 10.84 40.44 252 [5] -2.43 26.90
404 [42] Coosa 7-A Division I 2-5 10.68 17.96 407 [45] -2.35 27.14
405 [8] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 5-3 10.00 8.09 442 [10] -4.05 26.12
406 [20] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-4 9.62 9.40 439 [24] -6.07 24.48
407 [44] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-5 9.44 26.25 374 [32] -7.64 23.09
408 [45] Greene County 8-A Division II 1-6 9.44 36.23 291 [9] 1.94 32.67
409 [21] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-6 9.25 19.54 398 [14] -4.44 26.48
410 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-7 9.17 30.26 344 [22] -2.40 28.60
411 [22] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-3 8.63 4.04 449 [25] -6.23 25.30
412 [47] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 3-4 8.37 7.30 444 [54] -6.35 25.46
413 [9] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-5 8.34 10.98 434 [7] -5.69 26.14
414 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-5 8.08 20.31 396 [44] -5.12 26.97
415 [43] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-7 7.89 47.07 168 [4] -10.55 21.73
416 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-7 7.63 44.25 201 [28] -5.61 26.93
417 [48] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-6 7.43 19.00 402 [43] -2.83 29.91
418 [10] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-1 7.26 -18.42 459 [15] -6.46 26.45
419 [11] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-4 6.42 7.77 443 [11] -5.43 28.32
420 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-3 6.37 11.19 433 [47] -9.13 24.67
421 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-7 5.48 38.12 269 [21] -6.02 28.67
422 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-7 4.85 43.18 221 [37] -2.90 32.42
423 [49] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-6 3.91 25.45 379 [34] -9.89 26.37
424 [50] Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-6 2.69 13.30 423 [48] -5.26 32.22
425 [23] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-7 2.18 31.34 332 [3] -7.39 30.60
426 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 1-7 1.88 31.34 331 [17] -11.40 26.89
427 [51] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-8 1.33 30.67 338 [21] -8.82 30.02
428 [58] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-6 1.10 15.25 418 [60] -9.94 29.13
429 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 0-7 0.36 29.61 352 [39] -9.24 30.58
430 [12] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 2-6 0.26 5.82 448 [13] -7.51 32.39
431 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-7 0.15 41.67 238 [42] -7.37 32.65
432 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-8 0.04 29.72 351 [5] -12.34 27.79
433 [13] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-7 -0.45 16.02 415 [4] -7.99 32.63
434 [59] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-7 -0.57 40.84 249 [49] -9.25 31.49
435 [52] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-7 -1.42 28.14 364 [28] -5.11 36.48
436 [60] Drew 4-AAAA 0-8 -1.52 37.77 275 [51] -6.09 35.60
437 [25] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-6 -1.92 3.64 452 [26] -8.96 33.13
438 [2] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-4 -3.11 3.33 453 [2] -8.02 35.26
439 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 0-8 -3.33 36.34 288 [48] -10.49 33.00
440 [26] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-5 -3.47 11.21 432 [23] -7.78 35.86
441 [3] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 5-3 -4.13 -10.94 458 [4] -9.21 35.08
442 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-7 -4.31 13.69 422 [20] -9.02 35.46
443 [45] Josey 4-AA 1-7 -4.58 19.06 401 [46] -11.94 32.82
444 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-6 -7.02 19.27 400 [43] -11.75 35.44
445 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-7 -7.07 7.22 446 [12] -13.13 34.11
446 [53] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 1-5 -9.39 11.77 430 [52] -21.52 28.04
447 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 2-4 -9.79 7.28 445 [55] -15.39 34.57
448 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-7 -11.69 19.46 399 [42] -19.34 32.51
449 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-8 -13.91 21.22 392 [41] -12.20 41.88
450 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-7 -15.41 9.69 438 [9] -13.17 42.40
451 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-6 -16.03 10.00 437 [24] -14.04 42.15
452 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-7 -16.98 23.37 389 [40] -20.01 37.14
453 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-5 -19.83 3.67 451 [56] -20.50 39.49
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-8 -20.44 30.65 339 [37] -19.96 40.64
455 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-7 -20.52 28.66 361 [41] -13.02 47.67
456 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-5 -37.73 0.30 457 [58] -20.76 57.13
457 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-6 -40.71 5.87 447 [1] -27.49 53.39
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-8 -44.33 8.22 441 [61] -36.35 48.15
459 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-5 -53.91 12.54 426 [51] -47.41 46.67
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 84.28 77.90
2 2-AAAAAA 5 82.82 70.08
3 4-AAAAAA 7 75.74 64.08
4 2-AAAAA 6 74.65 65.03
5 7-AAAAA 7 72.15 58.00
6 8-AAAAAA 7 70.54 57.30
7 7-AAAAAA 8 68.54 57.18
8 5-AAAAAA 7 68.53 63.30
9 3-AAAAA 8 66.63 53.93
10 3-AAAAAA 8 65.92 51.96
11 1-AAAA 6 65.67 58.74
12 6-AAAA 5 64.54 57.33
13 8-AAAA 7 64.24 55.58
14 2-AAA 8 63.88 56.09
15 5-AAAAA 8 63.60 55.41
16 6-AAAAAA 8 61.43 54.16
17 6-AAAAA 8 61.15 53.40
18 8-AA 4 60.56 48.72
19 3-AAAA 7 59.52 49.73
20 3-A Division I 3 58.90 54.72
21 8-AAA 6 58.46 50.37
22 7-AAAA 7 56.75 50.87
23 3-AA 5 55.78 49.84
24 1-AAA 6 55.59 49.96
25 2-AAAA 10 55.33 49.24
26 1-A Division I 7 54.68 45.44
27 5-AA 5 53.81 42.00
28 4-AAAA 8 53.42 37.55
29 4-AAA 8 52.90 43.73
30 1-AAAAA 9 52.52 47.26
31 7-AAA 7 52.47 44.82
32 5-AAA 7 51.45 47.55
33 2-AA 6 50.33 42.22
34 6-AAA 7 50.01 39.66
35 7-AA 8 49.20 42.91
36 4-AAAAA 8 48.13 40.59
37 8-AAAAA 7 47.61 37.96
38 3-AAA 9 46.80 33.24
39 2-A Division I 10 46.79 39.49
40 5-AAAA 9 46.03 39.23
41 6-A Division I 6 44.09 39.28
42 1-AA 8 43.31 28.00
43 8-A Division I 5 42.78 37.04
44 2-A Division II 6 42.47 36.28
45 5-A Division I 1 39.48 -11.69
46 7-A Division II 5 39.37 32.40
47 4-A Division I 7 38.91 29.28
48 4-AA 6 38.59 23.74
49 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 37.61 28.14
50 4-A Division II 7 37.14 31.33
51 6-AA 5 36.43 29.28
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 35.00 31.55
53 3-A Division II 9 34.31 27.04
54 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 34.22 26.03
55 8-A Division II 5 33.58 26.41
56 7-A Division I 7 29.49 19.35
57 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 28.85 21.94
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 25.54 21.71
59 5-A Division II 6 24.03 13.68
60 1-A Division II 7 22.45 26.35
61 6-A Division II 7 21.46 9.28
62 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 19.97 11.44
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 18.81 12.64
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 7.15 2.51
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 1.27 -8.37 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 24.65 95.3% 0.147
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 14.40 85.4% 0.192
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 40.95 99.3% 0.196
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 31.60 97.9% 0.201
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 28.48 97.0% 0.210
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 13.41 83.8% 0.236
10/10 North Oconee Eastside 14 - 13 20.98 92.9% 0.278
09/05 Southland Academy Gatewood School 28 - 25 24.54 95.3% 0.279
10/03 Loganville Christian Riverside Prep 34 - 33 20.73 92.7% 0.282
09/19 Briarwood Academy Windsor Academy 15 - 34 8.56 74.0% 0.285
10/03 Fannin County Chattooga 10 - 27 8.52 73.9% 0.293
09/05 Dodge County ACE Charter 15 - 20 13.15 83.3% 0.294
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 26.94 96.4% 0.303
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 7.80 72.2% 0.306
08/15 Chamblee Pace Academy 12 - 21 10.15 77.6% 0.306 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
93.79 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 11.46 80.2%
91.83 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 11.39 80.1%
91.82 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 9.43 76.0%
91.66 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 14.60 85.7%
90.21 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta - 7.61 71.7%
90.00 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 0.94 52.9%
89.65 10/17 Hillgrove McEachern - 5.02 64.9%
88.22 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 14.34 85.3%
88.00 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 16.88 88.8%
87.69 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 11.42 80.2%
87.41 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 6.26 68.3%
86.78 10/24 Gainesville Roswell - 6.81 69.7%
86.74 10/03 Valdosta Colquitt County 17 - 18 0.27 50.8%
86.68 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 16.23 87.9%
85.33 10/10 Gainesville Milton 28 - 16 7.12 70.5%