New top teams in lower classes in Maxwell summary after Week 9

Carver of Columbus, Toombs County knock off region rivals to claim top spots in class.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 8 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
49 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,572 of 1,653 total games including 0 tie(s) (95.10%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.52 points and all game margins within 12.27 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.18

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson8-0 105.801(1)Hughes7-097.81
2(3)Carrollton8-0 102.982(2)Thomas County Central7-091.96
3(2)Buford7-0 99.773(5)Gainesville7-190.35
4(4)Lowndes8-0 95.674(6)Rome5-284.92
5(10)Hillgrove7-0 91.735(4)Roswell6-184.72
6(5)North Gwinnett6-1 90.506(3)Milton6-282.05
7(6)Douglas County6-2 89.567(7)Lee County5-277.03
8(7)McEachern7-0 87.898(8)Houston County7-076.52
9(9)Valdosta7-1 86.889(9)Sequoyah7-175.10
10(8)Colquitt County6-2 85.4310(10)Jackson County6-171.80
11(12)Newton4-3 77.6711(13)Northgate7-069.45
12(14)Mill Creek6-2 76.5212(17)Sprayberry7-169.30
13(15)West Forsyth6-1 75.5613(11)Woodward Academy6-268.55
14(22)Marietta4-4 75.4214(20)New Manchester7-068.48
15(13)North Cobb4-3 75.0715(16)Lanier5-366.33



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside8-0100.441(1)Sandy Creek7-080.59
2(2)North Oconee8-086.672(2)Jefferson7-174.56
3(3)Cartersville8-084.033(3)Troup7-071.97
4(5)Central (Carrollton)7-079.674(4)LaGrange7-171.80
5(4)Benedictine4-279.645(7)Calhoun5-269.19
6(6)Marist6-172.976(5)Jenkins6-168.70
7(7)Ware County6-171.867(6)Peach County7-067.94
8(8)Cambridge7-170.778(8)North Hall7-066.98
9(9)Kell6-270.479(9)West Laurens7-065.24
10(10)Jonesboro4-369.9110(11)Douglass5-263.17
11(11)Cass6-268.2011(15)North Clayton7-160.76
12(12)Blessed Trinity4-366.6812(14)Westside (Augusta)7-060.16
13(16)Eastside4-464.5113(17)Harlem6-159.10
14(15)Locust Grove7-162.9814(13)Stephenson6-158.18
15(13)Southwest DeKalb6-262.9215(10)Cairo5-258.11



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Carver (Columbus)8-073.271(2)Toombs County6-172.07
2(1)Carver (Atlanta)8-069.692(1)Worth County8-068.73
3(4)Sumter County7-167.053(3)Thomasville5-361.62
4(3)Pierce County7-066.514(4)Swainsboro7-160.96
5(5)Morgan County7-064.235(5)Heard County7-057.61
6(8)North Murray7-061.426(6)Northeast5-256.97
7(6)Hapeville Charter3-460.387(9)Fitzgerald4-356.24
8(7)Rockmart6-160.228(7)Bleckley County6-155.42
9(10)Appling County4-357.039(10)Dublin5-252.85
10(11)Thomson5-356.6310(11)Dodge County6-151.78
11(9)Callaway6-256.3811(12)Jeff Davis6-150.47
12(12)Burke County6-252.6712(13)Lamar County7-047.59
13(15)Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe5-251.7313(8)Rabun County7-146.78
14(13)Franklin County6-151.5714(18)Social Circle5-245.94
15(16)Hart County2-550.7315(14)Jasper County7-045.91



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Bowdon6-255.231(1)Hebron Christian5-174.84
2(3)Lincoln County7-054.882(2)Fellowship Christian6-168.14
3(4)Clinch County8-053.633(3)Calvary Day6-163.41
4(2)Brooks County3-549.624(4)Prince Avenue Christian5-259.08
5(6)Johnson County8-049.425(5)Savannah Christian5-355.49
6(8)Screven County7-048.236(7)Holy Innocents5-354.50
7(5)Early County5-247.157(6)Athens Academy7-153.96
8(7)Wheeler County7-046.578(8)Greater Atlanta Christian5-252.49
9(10)Wilcox County6-243.289(10)Whitefield Academy6-151.38
10(9)Emanuel County Institute6-243.1710(12)Landmark Christian7-051.09
11(11)Seminole County5-139.2511(9)Aquinas5-251.02
12(13)Taylor County5-236.9712(11)Lovett5-248.86
13(19)Charlton County4-436.9513(13)Wesleyan6-248.29
14(16)Hawkinsville5-236.6614(14)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-648.02
15(17)Treutlen5-235.8615(16)Christian Heritage5-339.35



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy6-150.781(1)Brentwood School7-140.30
2(2)Deerfield-Windsor8-045.802(2)Southland Academy6-231.70
3(3)Brookstone7-141.293(3)Southwest Georgia Academy5-325.17
4(4)Stratford Academy6-241.284(5)Edmund Burke Academy5-317.54
5(7)Valwood School5-241.125(6)Robert Toombs Academy3-517.22



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian5-214.48
2(3)Cherokee Christian3-4-3.11
3(2)Creekside Christian5-3-4.13
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-6-40.71



Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA8-0105.8055.7577 [39]46.14-19.48
2 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAA8-0102.9860.9433 [21]44.68-18.13
3 [1]Creekside4-AAAA8-0100.4436.81285 [52]46.91-13.37
4 [3]Buford8-AAAAAA7-099.7768.3710 [10]43.21-16.39
5 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA7-097.8154.7788 [21]46.41-11.23
6 [4]Lowndes1-AAAAAA8-095.6764.3520 [15]39.30-16.19
7 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA7-091.9653.9498 [26]37.05-14.75
8 [5]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA7-091.7342.11230 [55]34.51-17.05
9 [6]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA6-190.5066.8914 [12]34.82-15.51
10 [3]Gainesville7-AAAAA7-190.3566.5616 [3]38.71-11.46
11 [7]Douglas County2-AAAAAA6-289.5677.252 [2]35.58-13.81
12 [8]McEachern3-AAAAAA7-087.8959.5447 [29]33.64-14.08
13 [9]Valdosta1-AAAAAA7-186.8857.8260 [33]35.90-10.81
14 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA8-086.6752.27112 [20]32.96-13.54
15 [10]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA6-285.4375.674 [4]33.78-11.48
16 [4]Rome5-AAAAA5-284.9267.9911 [1]35.68-9.07
17 [5]Roswell7-AAAAA6-184.7256.8065 [14]36.88-7.67
18 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA8-084.0352.75107 [19]38.73-5.14
19 [6]Milton7-AAAAA6-282.0562.6827 [6]29.39-12.49
20 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA7-080.5948.96148 [15]30.46-9.96
21 [4]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA7-079.6748.01158 [31]33.17-6.33
22 [5]Benedictine1-AAAA4-279.6466.6515 [1]32.15-7.32
23 [11]Newton4-AAAAAA4-377.6766.4718 [13]32.55-4.96
24 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA5-277.0367.6912 [2]34.34-2.52
25 [8]Houston County2-AAAAA7-076.5254.1193 [22]31.57-4.78
26 [12]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA6-276.5263.0725 [17]30.73-5.62
27 [13]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-175.5656.6367 [35]30.16-5.23
28 [14]Marietta5-AAAAAA4-475.4274.995 [5]30.79-4.46
29 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA7-175.1055.9976 [17]30.00-4.93
30 [15]North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-375.0771.328 [8]28.68-6.23
31 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #5-174.8457.1263 [1]31.39-3.28
32 [2]Jefferson8-AAA7-174.5655.1385 [6]26.85-7.54
33 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA8-073.2736.86284 [29]27.19-5.91
34 [16]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-272.9960.3639 [23]25.00-7.83
35 [6]Marist5-AAAA6-172.9745.34188 [43]25.72-7.08
36 [17]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-272.9459.6546 [28]29.21-3.56
37 [18]Westlake2-AAAAAA3-572.3376.363 [3]29.20-2.96
38 [19]Harrison3-AAAAAA6-172.1952.29111 [46]29.68-2.34
39 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I6-172.0745.33189 [7]29.49-2.41
40 [3]Troup2-AAA7-071.9746.38179 [20]31.47-0.33
41 [7]Ware County1-AAAA6-171.8656.6966 [10]29.92-1.77
42 [4]LaGrange2-AAA7-171.8051.89116 [10]27.25-4.39
43 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA6-171.8047.79161 [46]26.71-4.92
44 [8]Cambridge6-AAAA7-170.7746.92170 [35]28.49-2.11
45 [20]Brookwood7-AAAAAA5-270.5354.7590 [44]25.68-4.68
46 [9]Kell6-AAAA6-270.4760.3140 [5]26.84-3.46
47 [21]Norcross7-AAAAAA5-270.4560.7836 [22]24.97-5.31
48 [22]Archer4-AAAAAA4-370.3763.7223 [16]29.00-1.20
49 [23]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-470.0966.9313 [11]22.73-7.19
50 [24]Walton5-AAAAAA4-469.9770.099 [9]27.55-2.25
51 [10]Jonesboro3-AAAA4-369.9150.72124 [25]24.80-4.94
52 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA8-069.6943.18220 [14]24.98-4.54
53 [11]Northgate3-AAAAA7-069.4541.53241 [55]26.13-3.15
54 [12]Sprayberry6-AAAAA7-169.3048.81150 [43]28.99-0.14
55 [5]Calhoun7-AAA5-269.1952.97105 [8]28.08-0.94
56 [2]Worth County1-A Division I8-068.7335.79296 [25]30.041.47
57 [6]Jenkins3-AAA6-168.7045.06192 [24]31.553.03
58 [13]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA6-268.5553.8599 [27]25.85-2.53
59 [14]New Manchester5-AAAAA7-068.4837.92273 [58]25.02-3.30
60 [11]Cass7-AAAA6-268.2049.94134 [27]27.49-0.55
61 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #6-168.1437.19281 [12]26.41-1.56
62 [7]Peach County1-AAA7-067.9444.11206 [30]26.61-1.16
63 [25]Camden County1-AAAAAA5-367.5179.751 [1]28.551.21
64 [26]North Paulding5-AAAAAA5-267.1759.5448 [30]26.04-0.96
65 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAA4-367.1360.0144 [26]22.85-4.11
66 [3]Sumter County1-AA7-167.0532.25325 [34]22.82-4.06
67 [8]North Hall6-AAA7-066.9845.26190 [22]28.771.97
68 [12]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA4-366.6859.0949 [6]22.20-4.30
69 [4]Pierce County3-AA7-066.5138.25267 [24]24.76-1.58
70 [15]Lanier7-AAAAA5-366.3352.64108 [29]26.650.49
71 [16]Lovejoy3-AAAAA7-066.3237.26280 [59]23.82-2.33
72 [9]West Laurens4-AAA7-065.2436.32289 [49]24.57-0.51
73 [13]Eastside8-AAAA4-464.5158.2357 [9]24.13-0.21
74 [5]Morgan County2-AA7-064.2332.60321 [33]29.935.87
75 [17]Newnan3-AAAAA5-264.2153.9996 [24]24.290.25
76 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-263.7654.7789 [43]20.16-3.43
77 [18]Brunswick1-AAAAA6-263.4650.33128 [35]24.331.04
78 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #6-163.4137.60277 [11]24.831.59
79 [19]East Paulding5-AAAAA4-363.1855.3781 [18]24.951.94
80 [10]Douglass5-AAA5-263.1749.12144 [14]21.82-1.18
81 [20]River Ridge6-AAAAA6-263.0252.16114 [30]19.89-2.96
82 [14]Locust Grove2-AAAA7-162.9847.10167 [34]23.190.37
83 [15]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA6-262.9244.06209 [45]23.560.81
84 [29]Lambert6-AAAAAA4-362.5861.1532 [20]26.353.94
85 [16]Stockbridge2-AAAA6-262.4750.20130 [26]24.372.06
86 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I5-361.6253.18103 [1]25.253.80
87 [6]North Murray7-AA7-061.4242.08231 [15]22.651.40
88 [21]Coffee2-AAAAA3-461.2256.2072 [16]19.60-1.45
89 [17]Ola2-AAAA6-261.0747.40163 [33]20.79-0.11
90 [4]Swainsboro3-A Division I7-160.9650.07132 [2]21.480.68
91 [11]North Clayton5-AAA7-160.7635.82295 [51]25.364.77
92 [18]Perry1-AAAA4-360.5555.4780 [12]20.900.51
93 [7]Hapeville Charter5-AA3-460.3857.8759 [2]16.80-3.41
94 [8]Rockmart7-AA6-160.2244.75195 [10]23.323.27
95 [30]East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-660.2072.446 [6]26.436.40
96 [12]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA7-060.1628.77360 [59]17.13-2.86
97 [31]Parkview7-AAAAAA2-559.9765.3719 [14]25.195.38
98 [19]Jones County2-AAAA6-259.6746.21180 [41]23.013.52
99 [32]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-359.4457.6662 [34]18.26-1.01
100 [13]Harlem4-AAA6-159.1043.98210 [32]18.11-0.82
101 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #5-259.0845.39187 [5]24.235.32
102 [33]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-558.9672.127 [7]24.225.43
103 [34]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-558.5262.4428 [18]22.323.98
104 [20]Flowery Branch8-AAAA5-258.4652.98104 [18]22.474.18
105 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAA3-458.3258.3455 [32]23.575.42
106 [21]Madison County8-AAAA4-358.2855.2582 [13]20.842.73
107 [14]Stephenson5-AAA6-158.1845.20191 [23]21.563.55
108 [15]Cairo1-AAA5-258.1156.4868 [5]21.063.12
109 [22]Griffin3-AAAA5-258.0247.98159 [32]22.324.47
110 [16]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA6-258.0142.15228 [38]21.443.60
111 [5]Heard County6-A Division I7-057.6130.98336 [30]20.473.03
112 [22]Effingham County1-AAAAA5-257.1249.00146 [40]22.675.71
113 [9]Appling County3-AA4-357.0351.04120 [6]19.542.68
114 [23]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-557.0163.0226 [5]18.251.41
115 [23]Hampton2-AAAA6-257.0048.11157 [30]20.103.27
116 [6]Northeast2-A Division I5-256.9744.11205 [9]16.78-0.02
117 [17]Monroe Area8-AAA6-256.7741.97233 [40]18.782.18
118 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA4-456.7153.9797 [25]19.983.44
119 [10]Thomson4-AA5-356.6339.78259 [22]20.834.37
120 [25]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA5-356.5648.85149 [42]21.435.03
121 [11]Callaway2-AA6-256.3838.21268 [25]17.651.44
122 [7]Fitzgerald1-A Division I4-356.2445.44186 [6]16.690.62
123 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA4-355.6444.20203 [29]19.453.98
124 [5]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #5-355.4947.16166 [4]20.825.51
125 [8]Bleckley County2-A Division I6-155.4237.59278 [22]21.266.00
126 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II6-255.2341.90234 [4]21.146.09
127 [19]Oconee County8-AAA6-255.1646.92171 [18]16.091.10
128 [36]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-455.1350.52126 [47]18.943.98
129 [2]Lincoln County8-A Division II7-054.8833.34317 [16]18.583.87
130 [26]Seckinger7-AAAAA3-454.5860.6838 [10]19.485.08
131 [6]Holy Innocents5-AA #5-354.5043.93212 [6]18.654.32
132 [24]Lithonia5-AAAA6-154.4133.12319 [55]18.063.81
133 [27]Woodstock6-AAAAA5-354.1845.61184 [51]17.993.97
134 [7]Athens Academy8-A Division I #7-153.9633.85310 [15]21.097.30
135 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II8-053.6335.74298 [11]17.624.16
136 [37]Campbell3-AAAAAA4-353.4855.5379 [41]16.693.38
137 [20]Upson-Lee2-AAA4-353.1552.49110 [9]16.503.52
138 [38]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-353.0847.28164 [53]20.157.23
139 [21]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-353.0443.98211 [33]19.977.10
140 [9]Dublin2-A Division I5-252.8541.47242 [14]17.865.18
141 [12]Burke County4-AA6-252.6729.28356 [40]18.576.07
142 [22]Whitewater2-AAA3-452.6058.2258 [4]21.499.06
143 [23]Pickens6-AAA6-152.5743.21219 [36]17.895.48
144 [28]Shiloh4-AAAAA3-452.5550.69125 [33]14.892.50
145 [8]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #5-252.4942.85225 [7]19.667.34
146 [24]Lumpkin County6-AAA5-252.3238.65266 [46]18.546.39
147 [25]Tucker5-AAAA4-352.0141.55240 [48]19.477.63
148 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA5-251.9047.22165 [48]18.546.81
149 [10]Dodge County2-A Division I6-151.7834.71306 [27]18.346.73
150 [13]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA5-251.7340.95247 [20]18.276.71
151 [14]Franklin County8-AA6-151.5729.75350 [38]15.183.78
152 [26]Hiram7-AAAA4-451.4852.22113 [21]16.875.56
153 [9]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #6-151.3829.29355 [19]20.509.29
154 [10]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #7-051.0916.13414 [22]15.564.64
155 [11]Aquinas4-AAA #5-251.0238.94264 [10]19.178.32
156 [30]Habersham Central8-AAAAA6-251.0138.88265 [57]16.675.83
157 [25]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA5-250.8444.11207 [31]15.534.85
158 [26]Westover1-AAA4-250.8248.48154 [17]17.086.43
159 [39]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-550.8156.1973 [36]19.869.22
160 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-150.7837.31279 [1]16.956.34
161 [15]Hart County8-AA2-550.7357.6761 [3]16.215.64
162 [11]Jeff Davis1-A Division I6-150.4735.49300 [26]17.337.03
163 [40]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-550.1660.1143 [25]15.095.11
164 [16]Laney4-AA5-250.0933.73315 [32]16.516.59
165 [27]M.L. King4-AAAA7-149.9838.11270 [50]15.575.75
166 [17]Columbia6-AA2-649.7966.5017 [1]14.144.52
167 [41]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA3-349.7449.46138 [48]17.487.91
168 [27]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-349.6339.30260 [45]15.405.94
169 [4]Brooks County2-A Division II3-549.6250.91123 [1]13.383.93
170 [5]Johnson County5-A Division II8-049.4217.36411 [46]16.887.62
171 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAA3-449.4254.8787 [20]19.6610.41
172 [28]Liberty County3-AAA7-148.9532.54322 [56]13.694.91
173 [29]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-548.9346.80175 [19]17.228.46
174 [32]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-348.9241.83235 [54]18.239.48
175 [12]Lovett5-AA #5-248.8639.96258 [9]11.662.97
176 [18]Cook3-AA5-348.6344.79194 [9]14.646.18
177 [13]Wesleyan5-A Division I #6-248.2927.69370 [20]15.066.94
178 [6]Screven County3-A Division II7-048.2325.50378 [33]14.045.97
179 [28]Warner Robins1-AAAA3-448.1754.1292 [15]15.477.47
180 [14]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #2-648.0256.4069 [2]17.339.48
181 [33]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-447.9652.95106 [28]18.2710.48
182 [19]Ringgold7-AA5-347.8741.09244 [19]15.147.44
183 [20]Crisp County3-AA2-647.6953.77100 [4]16.408.88
184 [21]Stephens County8-AA3-447.6852.61109 [5]15.738.22
185 [12]Lamar County4-A Division I7-047.5921.81390 [41]12.424.99
186 [42]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA4-347.5749.25142 [49]16.889.48
187 [30]Luella5-AAA3-447.5048.63153 [16]14.006.67
188 [7]Early County1-A Division II5-247.1535.03304 [12]14.227.24
189 [29]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-247.0433.78312 [54]15.318.44
190 [30]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA4-446.8649.29141 [29]15.538.84
191 [13]Rabun County8-A Division I7-146.7832.25324 [29]16.089.48
192 [34]Veterans2-AAAAA2-546.7261.6531 [8]14.177.62
193 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-546.5958.3754 [12]10.994.56
194 [8]Wheeler County4-A Division II7-046.5721.03395 [42]13.937.53
195 [31]Spalding2-AAA2-646.5658.5752 [3]10.944.55
196 [31]Dalton7-AAAA2-646.5459.0150 [7]19.9313.56
197 [32]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-646.4260.8935 [3]14.698.44
198 [43]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-746.1259.7945 [27]16.6510.70
199 [14]Social Circle4-A Division I5-245.9430.39342 [32]16.7110.94
200 [15]Jasper County4-A Division I7-045.9118.89403 [44]13.557.80
201 [33]Wayne County1-AAAA1-645.8260.7537 [4]15.039.38
202 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA8-045.8017.15412 [16]12.376.73
203 [34]Allatoona7-AAAA3-545.5149.36139 [28]13.948.60
204 [44]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-645.3256.0175 [38]13.598.44
205 [32]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-445.2436.31290 [50]13.448.38
206 [16]Gordon Lee7-A Division I6-145.2125.57376 [39]15.0510.01
207 [35]Mays4-AAAA3-545.0556.2571 [11]10.946.07
208 [22]East Jackson8-AA5-244.9043.52214 [13]14.599.85
209 [36]Alexander5-AAAAA2-644.8658.7651 [11]14.009.31
210 [33]Baldwin4-AAA3-444.6544.87193 [25]17.7713.29
211 [36]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-244.5436.38286 [53]10.125.75
212 [34]Gilmer7-AAA4-344.2742.13229 [39]16.7512.65
213 [17]Elbert County8-A Division I4-443.9138.99263 [20]11.778.03
214 [18]Haralson County6-A Division I6-243.8727.82368 [37]9.675.97
215 [23]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-343.7436.91283 [28]12.939.36
216 [37]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-343.6445.71183 [42]11.017.54
217 [19]Pepperell6-A Division I5-343.5235.93293 [23]13.6410.29
218 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-243.2831.51329 [19]12.759.64
219 [38]McDonough2-AAAA2-643.2251.89117 [23]10.957.90
220 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-243.1731.86327 [18]14.0111.02
221 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA2-642.7652.02115 [22]11.498.91
222 [35]Dougherty1-AAA2-542.7051.85118 [11]15.2712.74
223 [36]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-542.6149.84135 [12]14.7212.28
224 [37]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-542.5151.84119 [31]13.3511.01
225 [38]Dutchtown3-AAAAA1-642.4362.2829 [7]13.3011.04
226 [24]Sonoraville7-AA4-442.0741.76237 [16]15.1513.25
227 [40]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-641.9958.3356 [8]10.608.78
228 [41]Harris County3-AAAA3-541.8653.23102 [17]10.568.88
229 [39]Decatur4-AAAAA2-541.8049.70136 [38]10.659.02
230 [40]South Effingham1-AAAAA3-441.7248.40155 [44]10.909.35
231 [3]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-141.2928.49362 [7]12.6111.48
232 [4]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-241.2829.75349 [4]12.8111.71
233 [5]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-241.1225.50377 [10]14.3813.43
234 [41]Dunwoody4-AAAAA4-441.0140.22256 [56]11.4110.56
235 [37]Monroe1-AAA2-541.0154.0994 [7]8.197.36
236 [38]Long County3-AAA5-240.9032.21326 [57]15.1014.37
237 [20]Putnam County4-A Division I5-340.4129.83348 [33]11.7011.46
238 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A7-140.3017.88409 [2]14.5314.41
239 [39]Chestatee6-AAA3-440.1741.80236 [41]13.1913.19
240 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-540.0650.27129 [36]14.0114.12
241 [25]Jackson2-AA3-440.0136.35287 [30]12.4612.62
242 [43]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-539.9044.44200 [52]12.2312.50
243 [21]ACE Charter2-A Division I4-339.8135.87294 [24]12.1912.55
244 [22]East Laurens2-A Division I3-439.8140.94248 [16]10.0310.39
245 [44]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-539.7049.31140 [39]11.7912.26
246 [23]Washington County2-A Division I2-539.5142.06232 [13]10.8511.51
247 [24]Bacon County1-A Division I4-339.5040.45251 [17]9.7810.45
248 [45]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-439.4435.75297 [60]14.3415.07
249 [25]Bremen6-A Division I4-339.3928.94359 [34]8.289.05
250 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-339.3729.43354 [6]10.6911.49
251 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #5-339.3532.39323 [16]13.2814.09
252 [11]Seminole County1-A Division II5-139.2523.98387 [39]10.3711.28
253 [26]Miller Grove6-AA6-239.1825.68375 [42]10.8811.87
254 [40]Bainbridge1-AAA0-739.1663.0824 [1]10.2611.27
255 [16]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-338.9435.01305 [14]12.5113.74
256 [27]Spencer1-AA3-438.9337.82274 [27]11.3712.62
257 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA2-638.6149.24143 [7]11.1312.69
258 [42]Cedartown7-AAAA2-638.2246.70176 [39]10.5612.51
259 [26]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I3-438.2042.92222 [10]9.5211.49
260 [43]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA6-237.9924.48383 [59]10.4712.65
261 [41]Beach3-AAA3-337.9037.61276 [47]8.8011.08
262 [42]East Hall8-AAA2-637.3244.62197 [27]15.8718.73
263 [45]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-537.2448.75152 [51]11.4014.33
264 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-237.2127.79369 [9]9.5612.52
265 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-637.0046.92172 [36]11.6414.81
266 [43]Adairsville7-AAA3-436.9743.29216 [35]9.7912.98
267 [12]Taylor County6-A Division II5-236.9712.84425 [50]12.2115.40
268 [13]Charlton County2-A Division II4-436.9537.05282 [8]15.0018.21
269 [46]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-736.7456.8664 [13]5.418.84
270 [45]Centennial6-AAAA5-236.7231.45330 [56]8.5511.99
271 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #2-536.7249.94133 [3]9.1312.58
272 [14]Hawkinsville4-A Division II5-236.6626.87373 [31]10.6214.13
273 [29]Columbus1-AA6-136.5919.91397 [45]6.5310.11
274 [47]Evans1-AAAAA1-636.0550.94121 [32]7.3811.49
275 [27]Commerce8-A Division I0-736.0449.09145 [3]10.8214.95
276 [44]Hephzibah4-AAA3-535.8640.42253 [44]9.7914.09
277 [15]Treutlen4-A Division II5-235.8625.33380 [35]7.9412.25
278 [46]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-535.5046.56177 [40]11.9516.62
279 [48]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-735.3860.9234 [9]9.9714.76
280 [46]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA2-535.3556.1474 [37]9.0013.82
281 [47]Paulding County3-AAAAAA2-535.3155.5978 [40]9.9314.80
282 [16]Atkinson County2-A Division II †7-134.861.68456 [57]13.2518.56
283 [17]Metter3-A Division II4-334.4029.88346 [24]6.7512.52
284 [8]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-334.3324.60382 [11]8.1113.94
285 [49]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-534.1245.96181 [50]9.5215.57
286 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-533.8346.88173 [37]5.0511.38
287 [18]Mitchell County1-A Division II4-233.7624.37384 [36]7.3713.77
288 [9]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-233.7321.20393 [13]9.9116.35
289 [19]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-333.6627.98366 [29]9.5916.10
290 [28]Berrien1-A Division I2-533.6244.13204 [8]10.9817.53
291 [48]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-633.2854.3891 [45]9.4116.31
292 [20]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-233.0021.63391 [40]7.3414.51
293 [48]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-732.9955.1584 [14]5.1212.30
294 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA8-032.952.01455 [27]6.8314.05
295 [45]White County6-AAA1-632.9449.58137 [13]6.5913.82
296 [46]Dawson County6-AAA2-532.5035.28302 [53]8.3616.04
297 [49]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-732.4962.0130 [19]8.5316.21
298 [30]Pike County2-AA3-532.2739.25262 [23]7.5115.41
299 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-432.1733.80311 [55]5.8513.85
300 [29]Southwest2-A Division I2-531.8041.02246 [15]6.1214.49
301 [21]Manchester7-A Division II2-531.7038.08272 [7]8.1816.65
302 [2]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A6-231.7018.24405 [1]8.8417.31
303 [31]Coahulla Creek7-AA2-531.6441.13243 [18]7.8816.41
304 [30]Temple6-A Division I4-431.5032.95320 [28]8.9517.61
305 [50]Pope6-AAAAA0-831.1656.2570 [15]6.8815.89
306 [31]Vidalia3-A Division I1-631.1542.88223 [11]5.7014.72
307 [22]Turner County2-A Division II2-431.0840.30255 [6]7.9817.06
308 [49]Pace Academy4-AAAA2-630.9443.84213 [46]4.2613.49
309 [51]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-830.9047.60162 [47]8.0117.28
310 [50]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-730.8854.9586 [42]7.7217.01
311 [32]Union County7-AA1-630.4944.59198 [11]5.9215.59
312 [23]Schley County6-A Division II4-429.8829.88347 [25]5.2615.55
313 [24]Warren County8-A Division II4-429.7230.92337 [20]4.3114.76
314 [18]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #3-529.7130.47341 [18]6.2316.70
315 [19]Darlington6-A Division I #2-529.6541.05245 [8]10.4720.99
316 [20]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #4-329.6324.76381 [21]4.9015.44
317 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-429.5831.06335 [61]6.6117.21
318 [50]Druid Hills5-AAAA2-529.4944.09208 [44]5.3416.02
319 [33]Tattnall County3-AA2-629.3740.31254 [21]7.3918.19
320 [25]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-428.9129.20357 [27]2.4113.67
321 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I4-328.8427.14372 [38]6.7318.06
322 [53]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-728.7850.34127 [34]3.9215.32
323 [51]Union Grove2-AAAA0-828.3450.93122 [24]5.7417.57
324 [48]Howard4-AAA1-628.2845.95182 [21]10.2022.08
325 [11]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-328.0315.59416 [18]7.1319.27
326 [26]Bryan County3-A Division II4-427.6127.31371 [30]3.7416.30
327 [27]Trion7-A Division II3-527.3030.08345 [23]5.9218.79
328 [12]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-527.2235.34301 [2]3.8816.82
329 [28]Telfair County4-A Division II2-627.1033.32318 [17]3.8616.93
330 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #6-227.0013.88421 [23]5.5118.68
331 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-626.6760.1142 [24]5.4218.92
332 [13]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-526.3227.87367 [8]4.6818.53
333 [33]McNair4-A Division I1-726.3140.06257 [18]5.7419.60
334 [34]South Atlanta6-AA3-526.2031.61328 [35]2.0416.01
335 [52]Midtown4-AAAA3-526.0229.20358 [58]1.6715.82
336 [29]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-3-125.9018.74404 [44]5.7219.99
337 [30]Irwin County2-A Division II1-725.5343.23218 [3]3.1517.79
338 [49]West Hall8-AAA2-625.3643.38215 [34]6.2921.10
339 [14]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-225.3116.73413 [17]2.2517.11
340 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-625.3048.80151 [50]1.7016.57
341 [3]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A5-325.1712.20427 [5]3.4418.44
342 [15]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-324.9011.79429 [21]2.9018.16
343 [31]Macon County6-A Division II2-524.8229.54353 [26]5.8621.20
344 [54]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-623.9842.80226 [53]2.6118.80
345 [32]Miller County1-A Division II2-523.6633.73313 [14]5.7822.28
346 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-523.5733.73314 [56]2.2418.85
347 [55]Banneker3-AAAAA1-723.2554.0395 [23]1.5218.44
348 [16]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-423.1523.63388 [12]1.8718.89
349 [33]Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-622.7533.62316 [15]6.8324.24
350 [34]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-522.4534.47307 [13]5.9423.66
351 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-622.3134.28308 [54]2.0919.95
352 [53]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-722.1453.46101 [16]9.1327.15
353 [35]Shaw1-AA1-621.9544.45199 [12]0.0418.26
354 [36]Therrell5-AA1-721.9441.59239 [17]0.1618.38
355 [37]Rutland2-AA0-721.8446.94169 [8]-1.0817.25
356 [34]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-621.4642.61227 [12]1.2119.92
357 [56]Morrow3-AAAAA1-621.4150.08131 [37]2.1120.86
358 [35]Gordon Central7-A Division I5-221.4114.66420 [46]1.7520.51
359 [35]Lanier County2-A Division II1-720.8636.04292 [10]3.4622.77
360 [36]Dooly County4-A Division II1-520.7044.23202 [2]1.1220.59
361 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-820.3763.9322 [2]1.9921.80
362 [36]Banks County8-A Division I0-720.2645.58185 [5]1.6121.52
363 [37]Crawford County6-A Division II4-420.2510.82435 [53]3.8323.75
364 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-519.7731.27333 [58]1.8222.22
365 [37]Model6-A Division I1-619.7639.29261 [19]3.6824.09
366 [52]Windsor Forest3-AAA1-619.4444.71196 [26]4.4225.15
367 [38]Chattooga7-A Division I2-619.1328.07365 [36]0.4221.45
368 [57]Loganville8-AAAAA0-818.5746.46178 [49]-3.9717.63
369 [58]Alcovy8-AAAAA0-718.4155.1683 [19]1.1522.91
370 [38]Towns County8-A Division II †5-318.2613.04424 [49]-0.6421.27
371 [55]Northview5-AAAA1-617.8442.88224 [47]-0.7421.59
372 [38]Murray County7-AA2-617.8233.98309 [31]-1.2321.12
373 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-317.6315.02419 [19]1.7424.27
374 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A5-317.5410.64436 [8]-4.3018.33
375 [39]Redan6-AA2-517.2331.08334 [36]-0.3922.56
376 [39]Dade County7-A Division I1-617.2230.53340 [31]-2.8020.15
377 [5]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A3-517.2217.50410 [3]0.4723.42
378 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-817.2049.00147 [41]-1.7121.26
379 [56]North Springs5-AAAA1-716.9846.87174 [38]-2.5320.65
380 [39]Portal3-A Division II2-516.6524.01386 [38]3.7327.25
381 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-716.3860.1941 [2]1.7925.58
382 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-616.1743.23217 [54]-0.1323.87
383 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #1-615.8135.13303 [13]0.8625.22
384 [40]Towers4-A Division I3-415.7828.45363 [35]0.9725.36
385 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-615.7248.11156 [45]0.1324.58
386 [40]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-615.5724.14385 [37]-5.8918.71
387 [41]Greenville7-A Division II3-414.7917.89408 [45]1.1826.56
388 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-214.482.12454 [3]-4.5321.15
389 [40]Washington5-AA2-614.2638.09271 [26]-5.3820.53
390 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-614.2147.93160 [52]0.7326.69
391 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A5-214.043.77450 [14]-1.1025.03
392 [41]Salem6-AA3-413.9821.07394 [43]2.3628.55
393 [18]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-413.8318.21406 [15]-0.6225.72
394 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-413.6815.56417 [47]-2.6923.80
395 [54]Islands3-AAA1-613.4435.57299 [52]-0.7725.96
396 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-713.3058.5553 [31]1.1127.98
397 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-413.2211.71431 [22]-1.2825.67
398 [41]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †6-113.148.38440 [47]-3.4523.58
399 [7]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-312.7512.13428 [6]-3.3224.10
400 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-712.2764.0021 [4]-2.1025.80
401 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA2-511.4830.34343 [57]-4.2524.44
402 [55]Riverdale5-AAA1-610.9940.68250 [43]-6.8822.30
403 [43]Pelham1-A Division II0-710.8440.44252 [5]-2.4326.90
404 [42]Coosa7-A Division I2-510.6817.96407 [45]-2.3527.14
405 [8]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A5-310.008.09442 [10]-4.0526.12
406 [20]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-49.629.40439 [24]-6.0724.48
407 [44]Savannah3-A Division II1-59.4426.25374 [32]-7.6423.09
408 [45]Greene County8-A Division II1-69.4436.23291 [9]1.9432.67
409 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-69.2519.54398 [14]-4.4426.48
410 [46]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-79.1730.26344 [22]-2.4028.60
411 [22]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-38.634.04449 [25]-6.2325.30
412 [47]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-48.377.30444 [54]-6.3525.46
413 [9]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A3-58.3410.98434 [7]-5.6926.14
414 [42]Butler4-AA2-58.0820.31396 [44]-5.1226.97
415 [43]Brantley County1-A Division I0-77.8947.07168 [4]-10.5521.73
416 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-77.6344.25201 [28]-5.6126.93
417 [48]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-67.4319.00402 [43]-2.8329.91
418 [10]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-17.26-18.42459 [15]-6.4626.45
419 [11]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A4-46.427.77443 [11]-5.4328.32
420 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-36.3711.19433 [47]-9.1324.67
421 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-75.4838.12269 [21]-6.0228.67
422 [57]Groves3-AAA0-74.8543.18221 [37]-2.9032.42
423 [49]Terrell County1-A Division II1-63.9125.45379 [34]-9.8926.37
424 [50]Glascock County5-A Division II2-62.6913.30423 [48]-5.2632.22
425 [23]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-72.1831.34332 [3]-7.3930.60
426 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #1-71.8831.34331 [17]-11.4026.89
427 [51]Claxton3-A Division II0-81.3330.67338 [21]-8.8230.02
428 [58]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-61.1015.25418 [60]-9.9429.13
429 [44]Hardaway1-AA0-70.3629.61352 [39]-9.2430.58
430 [12]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A2-60.265.82448 [13]-7.5132.39
431 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-70.1541.67238 [42]-7.3732.65
432 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-80.0429.72351 [5]-12.3427.79
433 [13]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-7-0.4516.02415 [4]-7.9932.63
434 [59]Clarkston5-AAAA0-7-0.5740.84249 [49]-9.2531.49
435 [52]Marion County6-A Division II0-7-1.4228.14364 [28]-5.1136.48
436 [60]Drew4-AAAA0-8-1.5237.77275 [51]-6.0935.60
437 [25]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-6-1.923.64452 [26]-8.9633.13
438 [2]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-4-3.113.33453 [2]-8.0235.26
439 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †0-8-3.3336.34288 [48]-10.4933.00
440 [26]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-5-3.4711.21432 [23]-7.7835.86
441 [3]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-3-4.13-10.94458 [4]-9.2135.08
442 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-7-4.3113.69422 [20]-9.0235.46
443 [45]Josey4-AA1-7-4.5819.06401 [46]-11.9432.82
444 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-6-7.0219.27400 [43]-11.7535.44
445 [14]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-7-7.077.22446 [12]-13.1334.11
446 [53]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †1-5-9.3911.77430 [52]-21.5228.04
447 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-4-9.797.28445 [55]-15.3934.57
448 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-7-11.6919.46399 [42]-19.3432.51
449 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-8-13.9121.22392 [41]-12.2041.88
450 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-7-15.419.69438 [9]-13.1742.40
451 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-6-16.0310.00437 [24]-14.0442.15
452 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-7-16.9823.37389 [40]-20.0137.14
453 [56]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-5-19.833.67451 [56]-20.5039.49
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-8-20.4430.65339 [37]-19.9640.64
455 [47]Jordan1-AA0-7-20.5228.66361 [41]-13.0247.67
456 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-5-37.730.30457 [58]-20.7657.13
457 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-6-40.715.87447 [1]-27.4953.39
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-8-44.338.22441 [61]-36.3548.15
459 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-5-53.9112.54426 [51]-47.4146.67

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA684.2877.90
22-AAAAAA582.8270.08
34-AAAAAA775.7464.08
42-AAAAA674.6565.03
57-AAAAA772.1558.00
68-AAAAAA770.5457.30
77-AAAAAA868.5457.18
85-AAAAAA768.5363.30
93-AAAAA866.6353.93
103-AAAAAA865.9251.96
111-AAAA665.6758.74
126-AAAA564.5457.33
138-AAAA764.2455.58
142-AAA863.8856.09
155-AAAAA863.6055.41
166-AAAAAA861.4354.16
176-AAAAA861.1553.40
188-AA460.5648.72
193-AAAA759.5249.73
203-A Division I358.9054.72
218-AAA658.4650.37
227-AAAA756.7550.87
233-AA555.7849.84
241-AAA655.5949.96
252-AAAA1055.3349.24
261-A Division I754.6845.44
275-AA553.8142.00
284-AAAA853.4237.55
294-AAA852.9043.73
301-AAAAA952.5247.26
317-AAA752.4744.82
325-AAA751.4547.55
332-AA650.3342.22
346-AAA750.0139.66
357-AA849.2042.91
364-AAAAA848.1340.59
378-AAAAA747.6137.96
383-AAA946.8033.24
392-A Division I1046.7939.49
405-AAAA946.0339.23
416-A Division I644.0939.28
421-AA843.3128.00
438-A Division I542.7837.04
442-A Division II642.4736.28
455-A Division I139.48-11.69
467-A Division II539.3732.40
474-A Division I738.9129.28
484-AA638.5923.74
49GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA537.6128.14
504-A Division II737.1431.33
516-AA536.4329.28
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA535.0031.55
533-A Division II934.3127.04
54GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA534.2226.03
558-A Division II533.5826.41
567-A Division I729.4919.35
57GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA428.8521.94
58GIAA District 3-AA-A425.5421.71
595-A Division II624.0313.68
601-A Division II722.4526.35
616-A Division II721.469.28
62GIAA District 4-AA-A619.9711.44
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA818.8112.64
64GIAA District 1-AA-A57.152.51
65GAPPS Region 1-AA41.27-8.37
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2024.6595.3%0.147
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 5914.4085.4%0.192
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 040.9599.3%0.196
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2131.6097.9%0.201
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4928.4897.0%0.210
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2413.4183.8%0.236
10/10North OconeeEastside14 - 1320.9892.9%0.278
09/05Southland AcademyGatewood School28 - 2524.5495.3%0.279
10/03Loganville ChristianRiverside Prep34 - 3320.7392.7%0.282
09/19Briarwood AcademyWindsor Academy15 - 348.5674.0%0.285
10/03Fannin CountyChattooga10 - 278.5273.9%0.293
09/05Dodge CountyACE Charter15 - 2013.1583.3%0.294
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1426.9496.4%0.303
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 217.8072.2%0.306
08/15ChambleePace Academy12 - 2110.1577.6%0.306

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
93.7909/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2111.4680.2%
91.8309/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2611.3980.1%
91.8209/05HughesDouglas County44 - 319.4376.0%
91.6610/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 14.6085.7%
90.2110/31LowndesValdosta - 7.6171.7%
90.0008/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 210.9452.9%
89.6510/17HillgroveMcEachern - 5.0264.9%
88.2208/15CreeksideRome48 - 2814.3485.3%
88.0008/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2116.8888.8%
87.6909/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 1411.4280.2%
87.4108/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 76.2668.3%
86.7810/24GainesvilleRoswell - 6.8169.7%
86.7410/03ValdostaColquitt County17 - 180.2750.8%
86.6809/05BufordRoswell65 - 2116.2387.9%
85.3310/10GainesvilleMilton28 - 167.1270.5%

