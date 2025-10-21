Morgan County QB describes 25-of-26 passing night as team reaches 8-0

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Morgan County quarterback Davis Strickland, who completed 25 consecutive passes Friday in a 42-18 victory over Jackson. He was incomplete on his first pass but finished 25-of-26 for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Strickland was a first-team AJC all-state player in 2024. He committed to West Georgia in September. Morgan County is 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2A — a similar spot as last season when the Bulldogs started 9-0, reached the quarterfinals and finished 11-2.

1. Were you aware that you’d completed every pass since the first one? How were you and the team able to accomplish that? And if you’d known you were going to complete 25 in a row, would you have tried a little harder to make that first one (kidding, of course)?

“I was not aware that I had this streak going. For me, my mind was more focused on just executing the next play. We were able to accomplish this from a good week of practice. Everyone was doing their job at a high level, which led to this. The incompletion was an overthrown corner route. If it was a foot lower it would’ve been perfect. I would really like it back.”

