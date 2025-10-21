AJC Varsity

Morgan County QB describes 25-of-26 passing night as team reaches 8-0

‘This year’s team is very experienced,’ says former first-team AJC all-state player Davis Strickland.
Morgan County is 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2A — a similar spot as last season when the Bulldogs started 9-0, reached the quarterfinals and finished 11-2. (AJC File)
Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Morgan County quarterback Davis Strickland, who completed 25 consecutive passes Friday in a 42-18 victory over Jackson. He was incomplete on his first pass but finished 25-of-26 for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Strickland was a first-team AJC all-state player in 2024. He committed to West Georgia in September. Morgan County is 8-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 2A — a similar spot as last season when the Bulldogs started 9-0, reached the quarterfinals and finished 11-2.

1. Were you aware that you’d completed every pass since the first one? How were you and the team able to accomplish that? And if you’d known you were going to complete 25 in a row, would you have tried a little harder to make that first one (kidding, of course)?

“I was not aware that I had this streak going. For me, my mind was more focused on just executing the next play. We were able to accomplish this from a good week of practice. Everyone was doing their job at a high level, which led to this. The incompletion was an overthrown corner route. If it was a foot lower it would’ve been perfect. I would really like it back.”

2. What was the most memorable single pass?

“The play that comes to mind as the most memorable pass was when we had a fourth-down look on the goal line and we called a good short-yard pass play that we have, and I was able to find my tight end Drew Ainslie in the back of the end zone for a TD.”

3. How does this year’s team compare to last year’s team? How is the offense different without Jaylen Elder, an all-state receiver now at UAB?

“This year’s team is very experienced. We had a lot of guys return, most importantly our entire offensive line. Obviously losing Jaylen was brutal, but we are able to rely more on other guys like Christian Monfort, Ty Tillery and Drew Ainslie.”

Note: Monfort has rushed for 1,174 yards. Tillery and Ainslie have 14 TD receptions between them. Another senior, Wyatt Singleton, has six TD receptions.

4. What made you decide to commit to West Georgia? Are there pros/cons to committing in September for a QB? How is QB recruiting perhaps a little different than for other positions?

“What made me decide to commit to West Georgia was how honest the coaches were with me. They always told me the truth, and I really respect that. They have a great operation going on over there, it is close to home and I fit their scheme. Committing in September for me was a great thing, I was able to get this monkey off of my back and be able to play my games on Friday stress free. QB recruiting is hard knowing that teams are most likely just taking one guy. So for them to tell me I am their No. 1 guy in this class means a lot and is a big reason I committed to them.”

