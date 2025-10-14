AJC Varsity Mia Johnson leads Archer softball into state playoffs Reigning Class 6A player of the year is committed to Arkansas. Archer third baseman/first baseman Mia Johnson, the Class 6A Player of the Year in 2024, is hitting .689 with 12 doubles, six homers and 37 RBIs heading into the state playoffs. (Stan Awtrey/AJC)

The first time Archer softball coach Emily Wilson saw Mia Johnson walk onto the field for tryouts, she knew this wasn’t going to be a typical freshman. The first impression was confirmed before that first practice was over after Johnson had lined missile after missile all over the park. “I was just talking about it with Bill Batchelor, the coach from Grayson. It was her freshman year and she hit a ball and he just turned around and said, ‘It’s a different sound,’” Wilson recalled. “And I said, ‘She’s only 14. Can you imagine in four years what it’s going to be like?’”

Those four years are now in the books, and Johnson's trajectory continues to rise. Now a Perfect Game All-American, Johnson has locked down a scholarship to play at Arkansas, but first she'll lead her Archer team into the state playoffs, which begin this week and conclude Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Columbus. Now a Perfect Game All-American, Johnson has locked down a scholarship to play at Arkansas, but first she'll lead her Archer team into the state playoffs, which begin this week and conclude Oct. 29-Nov. 1 in Columbus. "Those four years have gone by fast for me, but probably not for everybody else," Wilson said. "I definitely wish I had four more. She's just one of those kids." Johnson, who plays third base and first base, is a quiet young woman who isn't completely comfortable in the spotlight — unless it's on the field, where her bat speaks loudly.

A year ago, she was named the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s Class 6A Player of the Year after hitting .653 with 12 homers and 61 RBIs. As a senior she’s batting .689 with 12 doubles, six homers and 37 RBIs and has been walked 21 times, many of those intentionally.

"She's the kind of kid where, when she steps in the box, we're all waiting for something good to happen," Wilson said. "That's a lot of pressure, but you wouldn't know it from her facial expression." Despite the nickname "Fire," first baseman/third baseman Mia Johnson doesn't get too high or too low, Archer coach Emily Wilson said. (Stan Awtrey/AJC) While there are natural skills like hand-eye coordination and quickness involved, Johnson spends a lot of time in the batting cage. She hits every day, usually about 20 minutes per session, to keep her stroke dialed in. "Doing something every day keeps me active within it," she said. Johnson has been playing softball since she was 4. "My parents were just trying to put me in anything to see what I was good at or not good at," she said. She began by hitting off a tee and gradually moved up in competition, today sometimes battling against top pitchers who throw the baseball equivalent of 100 mph.