AJC Varsity

Maxwell football projections: Computer gives Gainesville nod over Roswell

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
36 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Oct 2487.92AAAAAGainesville61.3%28 - 244RoswellAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2479.57AAAAAThomas County Central88.3%33 - 1419Houston CountyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2475.00AAAAAALowndes93.9%28 - 028Richmond HillAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2474.92AAAAAAHillgrove79.0%28 - 1810HarrisonAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2472.70AAAAARome81.6%29 - 1712New ManchesterAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2471.87AAAAAANorth Gwinnett92.4%28 - 028NorcrossAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2470.24AAAAKell54.6%24 - 222CambridgeAAAA
Fri, Oct 2470.08AAAAAAWalton53.4%24 - 231North PauldingAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2468.43AAAAAAColquitt County92.0%35 - 1421Camden CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2465.27AAAACentral (Carrollton)84.6%32 - 1814GriffinAAAA
Fri, Oct 2464.72AAAAAADenmark58.9%24 - 213LambertAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2464.62AAAAANorthgate81.5%27 - 1413LovejoyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2463.69AAAAAAWestlake82.4%35 - 2114East CowetaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2463.27AAAAAAGrayson99.6%41 - 041South GwinnettAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2463.26AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge77.6%33 - 2211ParkviewAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2462.91AAA PublicPeach County73.6%27 - 198CairoAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2462.87AAAABenedictine90.6%31 - 1219PerryAAAA
Fri, Oct 2461.98AAAAAAValdosta96.1%38 - 1325Tift CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2460.86AAAANorth Oconee96.6%35 - 629Flowery BranchAAAA
Fri, Oct 2460.42AAAAMarist87.9%27 - 720LithoniaAAAA
Fri, Oct 2459.42AAA PublicSandy Creek94.6%34 - 727Mary PersonsAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2458.74AAAAAACollins Hill86.5%29 - 1415DaculaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2458.53AAAAOla65.4%22 - 175HamptonAAAA
Fri, Oct 2458.36A Division I PublicSwainsboro64.5%26 - 215Savannah ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2457.92AAAAARiver Ridge71.3%21 - 147CreekviewAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2456.96AAAAAAWest Forsyth93.5%35 - 1322North AtlantaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2456.96AAA PublicWest Laurens76.4%28 - 1810AquinasSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2456.51AAAAAGlynn Academy51.2%27 - 270Effingham CountyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2455.94AAA PublicMonroe Area51.0%17 - 161Oconee CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2455.70AAAACartersville97.7%42 - 1230HiramAAAA
Fri, Oct 2454.97AAA PublicJefferson93.1%33 - 1023Cherokee BluffAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2454.30A Division I PublicNortheast63.9%21 - 165Dodge CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2454.15A Division I PublicWorth County89.3%35 - 1916Jeff DavisA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2454.04AAAAAABrookwood93.2%34 - 1222DuluthAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2453.35AAA PublicPickens50.6%23 - 230Greater Atlanta ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2452.79AAA PublicCalhoun88.1%31 - 1417Heritage (Ringgold)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 2452.50AAAAAEast Paulding86.7%35 - 2015South PauldingAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2451.82AAA PublicStephenson67.4%26 - 206LuellaAAA Public
Sat, Oct 2551.75AAAAAANewton97.3%41 - 1229Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2451.60AAA PublicUpson-Lee63.3%24 - 204Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 2450.76AAAAWare County93.7%34 - 1222Warner RobinsAAAA
Fri, Oct 2449.94AAAAJones County80.8%29 - 1811Eagle's LandingAAAA
Fri, Oct 2449.80AAAAACoffee81.4%27 - 1413VeteransAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2449.60AAAAASprayberry93.4%37 - 1522LassiterAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2449.32AA PublicAppling County81.7%27 - 1413CookAA Public
Fri, Oct 2449.25Smaller PrivateAthens Academy76.3%31 - 2110Rabun CountyA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 2349.23AAAAAANorth Cobb97.1%38 - 731EtowahAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2448.71AA PublicCarver (Atlanta)95.6%28 - 028LovettSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2448.62Smaller PrivateFellowship Christian93.7%33 - 726WesleyanSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2448.62AA PublicHart County66.9%24 - 186Stephens CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 2448.17AAAAAAMarietta96.7%38 - 1028CherokeeAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2447.75Smaller PrivateHebron Christian97.3%37 - 631Franklin CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 2447.61AAAATucker73.8%28 - 208St. Pius XAAAA
Thu, Oct 2347.11AAA PublicTroup98.4%39 - 039SpaldingAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2446.52AAAAAANorth Forsyth88.0%28 - 820AlpharettaAAAAAA
Thu, Oct 2346.19AAA PublicDouglass95.0%31 - 031Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 2446.05AAAACass96.2%35 - 728AllatoonaAAAA
Fri, Oct 2445.92Smaller PrivatePrince Avenue Christian89.0%34 - 1618East JacksonAA Public
Fri, Oct 2445.85AA PublicCallaway83.8%27 - 1314JacksonAA Public
Fri, Oct 2445.84A Division IIWheeler County66.3%24 - 195Wilcox CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2445.59A Division I PublicLamar County73.0%26 - 179Social CircleA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2445.22AA PublicHapeville Charter91.8%27 - 027KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA Public
Fri, Oct 2445.19AAAAMadison County89.6%28 - 721Walnut GroveAAAA
Fri, Oct 2445.02AAAAAStatesboro76.4%27 - 1512South EffinghamAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2444.70A Division I PublicBleckley County77.3%30 - 2010ACE CharterA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2444.58AAA PublicWestside (Augusta)94.3%32 - 725BaldwinAAA Public
Sat, Oct 2544.31AAAAWayne County57.2%24 - 213New HampsteadAAAA
Fri, Oct 2444.03AAA PublicWestover82.1%31 - 1912DoughertyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2443.70AAAAAMcIntosh58.0%20 - 155DutchtownAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2443.27AAAAAVilla Rica88.8%30 - 1317Kennesaw MountainAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2443.15AAA PublicGilmer55.7%26 - 233AdairsvilleAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2442.98AAAAAWoodward Academy97.0%34 - 034DecaturAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2442.52A Division I PublicFitzgerald89.1%26 - 620Bacon CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2442.52AAA PublicSoutheast Bulloch67.2%27 - 216Long CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2442.17A Division I PublicJasper County84.3%28 - 1315Putnam CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2442.16AA PublicLakeview Ft. Oglethorpe78.3%30 - 2010North Cobb ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2440.94AAA PublicLiberty County79.4%24 - 1311BeachAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2440.56A Division I PublicHaralson County63.2%19 - 145BremenA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2440.41AAAAAChamblee53.9%22 - 211DunwoodyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2440.12AAA PublicRichmond Academy79.8%28 - 1711HephzibahAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2439.93AAA PublicBainbridge51.7%19 - 181MonroeAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2439.69A Division IIBrooks County80.6%29 - 1811Charlton CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2439.25AAAAStockbridge95.2%36 - 1323Eagle's Landing ChristianAAAA
Fri, Oct 2439.10AAAACreekside99.9%49 - 049Maynard JacksonAAAA
Fri, Oct 2438.12AAAAAAlexander78.3%28 - 1711Lithia SpringsAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2438.07AA PublicSpencer57.2%21 - 192ColumbusAA Public
Fri, Oct 2437.55AAA PublicLumpkin County88.1%31 - 1417Dawson CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2437.49AAAAAAPaulding County71.7%27 - 189PebblebrookAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2437.28AAAAMcDonough71.8%20 - 128Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
Fri, Oct 2436.89A Division IIHawkinsville53.6%21 - 201TreutlenA Division II
Fri, Oct 2436.69AAAAJonesboro96.2%35 - 629Northside (Columbus)AAAA
Fri, Oct 2436.45AAAAAGreenbrier64.2%22 - 184EvansAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2436.11AAAAALee County99.5%41 - 041Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 2435.76AAAABlessed Trinity98.5%35 - 035CentennialAAAA
Fri, Oct 2434.82A Division IIEarly County87.5%28 - 1018Mitchell CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2434.21AAAAAAArcher99.3%42 - 042Heritage (Conyers)AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2433.71GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone76.1%28 - 1810Strong Rock ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 2433.58AA PublicSonoraville77.4%28 - 199Union CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 2433.56AAA PublicChestatee56.9%23 - 212White CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2433.42AA PublicMorgan County98.6%42 - 735Pike CountyAA Public
Thu, Oct 2333.29A Division I PublicWashington County79.7%27 - 1413SouthwestA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2433.15A Division I PublicToombs County99.2%41 - 041VidaliaA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2433.11AAAAAASouth Forsyth64.1%27 - 216Forsyth CentralAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2432.85AAAAAABuford100.0%52 - 052Mountain ViewAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2432.49AAA PublicHarlem96.5%36 - 729HowardAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2432.45A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)52.4%21 - 210ManchesterA Division II
Fri, Oct 2432.42Smaller PrivateLandmark Christian90.7%28 - 622Mount Paran ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2432.36GIAA AAAA-AAAWestfield School75.4%24 - 1410St. Anne-PacelliGIAA AAAA-AAA
Thu, Oct 2332.08AAAAEastside98.8%36 - 036Cedar ShoalsAAAA
Fri, Oct 2431.55Smaller PrivateDarlington53.1%27 - 270TempleA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2431.49AAAAABradwell Institute88.4%34 - 1618Lakeside (Evans)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 2431.09AA PublicPierce County96.7%35 - 728Tattnall CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 2430.82A Division IIJenkins County50.1%21 - 210MetterA Division II
Fri, Oct 2430.68Smaller PrivateChristian Heritage78.0%29 - 209Fannin CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2430.63AAAAASequoyah99.6%42 - 042PopeAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2430.53AA PublicNorth Murray97.3%36 - 630Coahulla CreekAA Public
Fri, Oct 2429.66AAAAAWoodstock95.5%31 - 031RiverwoodAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2429.24A Division IILincoln County96.5%33 - 033Warren CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2428.76AAAALocust Grove98.8%39 - 039Union GroveAAAA
Fri, Oct 2428.69AAAAAShiloh96.6%33 - 033Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 2428.47A Division IIClinch County96.4%34 - 034Turner CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2428.40GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy67.3%21 - 147Bethlehem ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 2427.88Smaller PrivateMount Vernon65.4%26 - 206King's Ridge ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2427.60AAAAMays92.3%26 - 026MidtownAAAA
Fri, Oct 2427.27GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy78.2%28 - 1711Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 2427.23A Division IISeminole County87.0%30 - 1416Randolph-ClayA Division II
Fri, Oct 2427.03GIAA AA-ASouthland Academy50.4%22 - 220Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 2426.83AAAACedartown84.6%34 - 2014Woodland (Cartersville)AAAA
Fri, Oct 2425.77AAAAAClarke Central89.6%31 - 1417AlcovyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2425.42AA PublicWestside (Macon)89.8%28 - 721RutlandAA Public
Fri, Oct 2425.37GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy90.6%30 - 1218Calvary ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 2425.03A Division IITelfair County59.7%21 - 174Dooly CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2424.47AAA PublicEast Hall84.8%36 - 2313West HallAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2424.30AAAAAADouglas County100.0%48 - 048Chapel HillAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2424.14AAAAAAMcEachern100.0%49 - 049South CobbAAAAAA
Thu, Oct 2323.91AA PublicColumbia96.9%32 - 032RedanAA Public
Fri, Oct 2423.69A Division I PublicEast Laurens89.6%28 - 721Jefferson CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2423.59AAA PublicNorthwest Whitfield97.6%36 - 036RidgelandAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2423.05A Division IITaylor County90.6%35 - 1619Crawford CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2422.99AAAAANewnan99.7%43 - 043BannekerAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2422.86A Division IIIrwin County61.0%24 - 213Lanier CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 2422.16AAAAAHabersham Central97.4%35 - 035ApalacheeAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2421.62AAA PublicJohnson (Savannah)54.1%24 - 222Windsor ForestAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2421.20A Division I PublicOglethorpe County93.0%31 - 724Providence ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 2421.12AAAAHarris County94.4%33 - 726Mundy's MillAAAA
Fri, Oct 2420.08AAAAAHughes100.0%56 - 056MorrowAAAAA
Thu, Oct 2318.48A Division I PublicChattooga53.7%20 - 173Dade CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2418.21AAA PublicWhitewater98.9%44 - 737Fayette CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2418.08A Division I PublicCommerce89.3%31 - 1417Banks CountyA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 2317.94AAAAAArabia Mountain90.3%30 - 1218Tri-CitiesAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2417.74A Division IIScreven County98.3%39 - 039PortalA Division II
Fri, Oct 2417.43AAA PublicCedar Grove95.6%34 - 628RiverdaleAAA Public
Fri, Oct 2417.08AA PublicRockmart99.7%42 - 042Murray CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 2417.07AAAAAACampbell97.8%35 - 035OsborneAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2416.41A Division I PublicHeard County99.5%42 - 042ModelA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2416.39AAAAAJackson County99.9%42 - 042LoganvilleAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2416.37A Division IIWilkinson County78.0%30 - 2010Georgia Military PrepA Division II
Thu, Oct 2316.24A Division I PublicMcNair84.1%32 - 1913TowersA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2415.85A Division IIBowdon99.3%42 - 042GreenvilleA Division II
Fri, Oct 2415.82GIAA AAAA-AAALoganville Christian53.1%26 - 242Lakeview AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 2414.73AAAAAAMeadowcreek84.4%31 - 1813BerkmarAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2414.71AAA PublicJenkins99.9%49 - 049IslandsAAA Public
Sat, Oct 2514.26Smaller PrivateHoly Innocents99.4%37 - 037WashingtonAA Public
Fri, Oct 2413.90AAAASouthwest DeKalb99.8%43 - 043NorthviewAAAA
Fri, Oct 2413.54AAAAAACentral Gwinnett99.1%42 - 042DiscoveryAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2413.20GIAA AA-AEdmund Burke Academy70.5%20 - 137Briarwood AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 2412.95AAAAPace Academy92.7%28 - 028Forest ParkAAAA
Fri, Oct 2412.94AAAAASeckinger99.6%42 - 042ChattahoocheeAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2412.69GIAA AA-ARobert Toombs Academy78.7%27 - 1413Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 2411.72A Division IIMiller County84.2%31 - 1813PelhamA Division II
Fri, Oct 2411.28A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy94.5%27 - 027SavannahA Division II
Fri, Oct 2411.01AAAAAMilton100.0%49 - 049Johns CreekAAAAA
Fri, Oct 2410.71A Division I PublicBerrien95.6%33 - 033Brantley CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 2410.06AA PublicMiller Grove98.1%40 - 634SalemAA Public
Fri, Oct 249.33AA PublicShaw88.1%27 - 720KendrickAA Public
Fri, Oct 249.02A Division I PublicGordon Lee98.9%42 - 042CoosaA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 248.96GIAA AAAA-AAATiftarea Academy91.7%31 - 1021Terrell AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 248.82AA PublicBurke County99.6%42 - 042ButlerAA Public
Fri, Oct 248.68GIAA AAAA-AAAPiedmont Academy54.1%16 - 142Athens ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 248.00A Division IILake Oconee Academy79.3%28 - 1513Greene CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 247.57GIAA AA-ABrentwood School98.6%40 - 040Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 247.11GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy99.6%42 - 042Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
Thu, Oct 236.64A Division I PublicDublin99.8%43 - 043Central (Macon)A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 246.17Smaller PrivateCalvary Day99.9%50 - 050GrovesAAA Public
Fri, Oct 242.55A Division IIJohnson County99.7%45 - 045Glascock CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 242.23A Division IITowns County90.0%27 - 621Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
Thu, Oct 231.88AA PublicSumter County100.0%48 - 048HardawayAA Public
Fri, Oct 241.27A Division IIEmanuel County Institute99.5%41 - 041ClaxtonA Division II
Fri, Oct 240.07AAAAM.L. King99.8%45 - 045DrewAAAA
Fri, Oct 24-0.54AAA PublicNorth Hall100.0%53 - 053Johnson (Gainesville)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24-0.57A Division IISchley County97.9%40 - 634Marion CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 24-1.43GIAA AAAA-AAAFirst Presbyterian99.4%37 - 037Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24-1.71GIAA AAAA-AAAValwood School99.4%42 - 042Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Thu, Oct 23-1.98AAAADruid Hills98.4%36 - 036ClarkstonAAAA
Fri, Oct 24-2.48GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy99.2%42 - 042St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24-2.83GIAA AAAA-AAARiverside Prep55.7%27 - 243King's AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24-2.96GIAA AA-ACentral Fellowship Christian71.5%27 - 207Cherokee ChristianGAPPS AA
Fri, Oct 24-4.85GIAA AA-AThomas Jefferson64.4%24 - 204Augusta PrepGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24-5.59AA PublicThomson100.0%48 - 048JoseyAA Public
Fri, Oct 24-6.05A Division IIBaconton Charter88.5%24 - 321Pataula CharterA Division II
Fri, Oct 24-7.36A Division I PublicGordon Central97.0%35 - 035ArmucheeA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24-12.29A Division IIHancock Central93.1%36 - 1422Twiggs CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 24-15.02Smaller PrivateWhitefield Academy100.0%55 - 055WalkerSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 24-15.02GIAA AA-AWindsor Academy91.0%34 - 1420Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24-15.29A Division IIAtkinson County99.8%46 - 046Calhoun CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 24-21.37AA PublicLaney100.0%49 - 049Glenn HillsAA Public
Thu, Oct 23-24.34AA PublicCarver (Columbus)100.0%61 - 061JordanAA Public
Fri, Oct 24-33.03A Division IIChattahoochee County99.4%43 - 043Southwest Georgia STEMA Division II
Fri, Oct 24-42.55GAPPS AASkipstone Academy56.7%21 - 192Cross KeysAAAA
Fri, Oct 24-49.87A Division IIMacon County100.0%45 - 045Central (Talbotton)A Division II

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

121724 hs milton

Georgia HS football programs under new coaches struggling in Year 1

1h ago

Private school to leave for GIAA after nearly 70 years in GHSA

Creekside, Thomas County Central keep statewide lead in scoring through Week 10

Keep Reading

Maxwell summary after Week 10: McEachern downs Hillgrove to move into 6A top 5

Projecting the College Football Playoff: Georgia, Georgia Tech appear worthy

Louisville intercepts 4 of Beck's passes, tops No. 2 Miami 24-21 to end Hurricanes' home streak

Featured

History of MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

Buckhead HOA can’t keep neglecting historic Black cemetery, judge says