Maxwell football projections: Computer gives Gainesville nod over Roswell

AJC Varsity The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. By Loren Maxwell 36 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Oct 24 87.92 AAAAA Gainesville 61.3% 28 - 24 4 Roswell AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 79.57 AAAAA Thomas County Central 88.3% 33 - 14 19 Houston County AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 75.00 AAAAAA Lowndes 93.9% 28 - 0 28 Richmond Hill AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 74.92 AAAAAA Hillgrove 79.0% 28 - 18 10 Harrison AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 72.70 AAAAA Rome 81.6% 29 - 17 12 New Manchester AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 71.87 AAAAAA North Gwinnett 92.4% 28 - 0 28 Norcross AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 70.24 AAAA Kell 54.6% 24 - 22 2 Cambridge AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 70.08 AAAAAA Walton 53.4% 24 - 23 1 North Paulding AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 68.43 AAAAAA Colquitt County 92.0% 35 - 14 21 Camden County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 65.27 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 84.6% 32 - 18 14 Griffin AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 64.72 AAAAAA Denmark 58.9% 24 - 21 3 Lambert AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 64.62 AAAAA Northgate 81.5% 27 - 14 13 Lovejoy AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 63.69 AAAAAA Westlake 82.4% 35 - 21 14 East Coweta AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 63.27 AAAAAA Grayson 99.6% 41 - 0 41 South Gwinnett AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 63.26 AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 77.6% 33 - 22 11 Parkview AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 62.91 AAA Public Peach County 73.6% 27 - 19 8 Cairo AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 62.87 AAAA Benedictine 90.6% 31 - 12 19 Perry AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 61.98 AAAAAA Valdosta 96.1% 38 - 13 25 Tift County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 60.86 AAAA North Oconee 96.6% 35 - 6 29 Flowery Branch AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 60.42 AAAA Marist 87.9% 27 - 7 20 Lithonia AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 59.42 AAA Public Sandy Creek 94.6% 34 - 7 27 Mary Persons AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 58.74 AAAAAA Collins Hill 86.5% 29 - 14 15 Dacula AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 58.53 AAAA Ola 65.4% 22 - 17 5 Hampton AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 58.36 A Division I Public Swainsboro 64.5% 26 - 21 5 Savannah Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 57.92 AAAAA River Ridge 71.3% 21 - 14 7 Creekview AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 56.96 AAAAAA West Forsyth 93.5% 35 - 13 22 North Atlanta AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 56.96 AAA Public West Laurens 76.4% 28 - 18 10 Aquinas Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 56.51 AAAAA Glynn Academy 51.2% 27 - 27 0 Effingham County AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 55.94 AAA Public Monroe Area 51.0% 17 - 16 1 Oconee County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 55.70 AAAA Cartersville 97.7% 42 - 12 30 Hiram AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 54.97 AAA Public Jefferson 93.1% 33 - 10 23 Cherokee Bluff AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 54.30 A Division I Public Northeast 63.9% 21 - 16 5 Dodge County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 54.15 A Division I Public Worth County 89.3% 35 - 19 16 Jeff Davis A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 54.04 AAAAAA Brookwood 93.2% 34 - 12 22 Duluth AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 53.35 AAA Public Pickens 50.6% 23 - 23 0 Greater Atlanta Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 52.79 AAA Public Calhoun 88.1% 31 - 14 17 Heritage (Ringgold) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 52.50 AAAAA East Paulding 86.7% 35 - 20 15 South Paulding AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 51.82 AAA Public Stephenson 67.4% 26 - 20 6 Luella AAA Public
Sat, Oct 25 51.75 AAAAAA Newton 97.3% 41 - 12 29 Rockdale County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 51.60 AAA Public Upson-Lee 63.3% 24 - 20 4 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 50.76 AAAA Ware County 93.7% 34 - 12 22 Warner Robins AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 49.94 AAAA Jones County 80.8% 29 - 18 11 Eagle's Landing AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 49.80 AAAAA Coffee 81.4% 27 - 14 13 Veterans AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 49.60 AAAAA Sprayberry 93.4% 37 - 15 22 Lassiter AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 49.32 AA Public Appling County 81.7% 27 - 14 13 Cook AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 49.25 Smaller Private Athens Academy 76.3% 31 - 21 10 Rabun County A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 23 49.23 AAAAAA North Cobb 97.1% 38 - 7 31 Etowah AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 48.71 AA Public Carver (Atlanta) 95.6% 28 - 0 28 Lovett Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 48.62 Smaller Private Fellowship Christian 93.7% 33 - 7 26 Wesleyan Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 48.62 AA Public Hart County 66.9% 24 - 18 6 Stephens County AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 48.17 AAAAAA Marietta 96.7% 38 - 10 28 Cherokee AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 47.75 Smaller Private Hebron Christian 97.3% 37 - 6 31 Franklin County AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 47.61 AAAA Tucker 73.8% 28 - 20 8 St. Pius X AAAA
Thu, Oct 23 47.11 AAA Public Troup 98.4% 39 - 0 39 Spalding AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 46.52 AAAAAA North Forsyth 88.0% 28 - 8 20 Alpharetta AAAAAA
Thu, Oct 23 46.19 AAA Public Douglass 95.0% 31 - 0 31 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 46.05 AAAA Cass 96.2% 35 - 7 28 Allatoona AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 45.92 Smaller Private Prince Avenue Christian 89.0% 34 - 16 18 East Jackson AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 45.85 AA Public Callaway 83.8% 27 - 13 14 Jackson AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 45.84 A Division II Wheeler County 66.3% 24 - 19 5 Wilcox County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 45.59 A Division I Public Lamar County 73.0% 26 - 17 9 Social Circle A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 45.22 AA Public Hapeville Charter 91.8% 27 - 0 27 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 45.19 AAAA Madison County 89.6% 28 - 7 21 Walnut Grove AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 45.02 AAAAA Statesboro 76.4% 27 - 15 12 South Effingham AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 44.70 A Division I Public Bleckley County 77.3% 30 - 20 10 ACE Charter A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 44.58 AAA Public Westside (Augusta) 94.3% 32 - 7 25 Baldwin AAA Public
Sat, Oct 25 44.31 AAAA Wayne County 57.2% 24 - 21 3 New Hampstead AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 44.03 AAA Public Westover 82.1% 31 - 19 12 Dougherty AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 43.70 AAAAA McIntosh 58.0% 20 - 15 5 Dutchtown AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 43.27 AAAAA Villa Rica 88.8% 30 - 13 17 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 43.15 AAA Public Gilmer 55.7% 26 - 23 3 Adairsville AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 42.98 AAAAA Woodward Academy 97.0% 34 - 0 34 Decatur AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 42.52 A Division I Public Fitzgerald 89.1% 26 - 6 20 Bacon County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 42.52 AAA Public Southeast Bulloch 67.2% 27 - 21 6 Long County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 42.17 A Division I Public Jasper County 84.3% 28 - 13 15 Putnam County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 42.16 AA Public Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 78.3% 30 - 20 10 North Cobb Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 40.94 AAA Public Liberty County 79.4% 24 - 13 11 Beach AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 40.56 A Division I Public Haralson County 63.2% 19 - 14 5 Bremen A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 40.41 AAAAA Chamblee 53.9% 22 - 21 1 Dunwoody AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 40.12 AAA Public Richmond Academy 79.8% 28 - 17 11 Hephzibah AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 39.93 AAA Public Bainbridge 51.7% 19 - 18 1 Monroe AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 39.69 A Division II Brooks County 80.6% 29 - 18 11 Charlton County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 39.25 AAAA Stockbridge 95.2% 36 - 13 23 Eagle's Landing Christian AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 39.10 AAAA Creekside 99.9% 49 - 0 49 Maynard Jackson AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 38.12 AAAAA Alexander 78.3% 28 - 17 11 Lithia Springs AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 38.07 AA Public Spencer 57.2% 21 - 19 2 Columbus AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 37.55 AAA Public Lumpkin County 88.1% 31 - 14 17 Dawson County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 37.49 AAAAAA Paulding County 71.7% 27 - 18 9 Pebblebrook AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 37.28 AAAA McDonough 71.8% 20 - 12 8 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 36.89 A Division II Hawkinsville 53.6% 21 - 20 1 Treutlen A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 36.69 AAAA Jonesboro 96.2% 35 - 6 29 Northside (Columbus) AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 36.45 AAAAA Greenbrier 64.2% 22 - 18 4 Evans AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 36.11 AAAAA Lee County 99.5% 41 - 0 41 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 35.76 AAAA Blessed Trinity 98.5% 35 - 0 35 Centennial AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 34.82 A Division II Early County 87.5% 28 - 10 18 Mitchell County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 34.21 AAAAAA Archer 99.3% 42 - 0 42 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 33.71 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 76.1% 28 - 18 10 Strong Rock Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 33.58 AA Public Sonoraville 77.4% 28 - 19 9 Union County AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 33.56 AAA Public Chestatee 56.9% 23 - 21 2 White County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 33.42 AA Public Morgan County 98.6% 42 - 7 35 Pike County AA Public
Thu, Oct 23 33.29 A Division I Public Washington County 79.7% 27 - 14 13 Southwest A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 33.15 A Division I Public Toombs County 99.2% 41 - 0 41 Vidalia A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 33.11 AAAAAA South Forsyth 64.1% 27 - 21 6 Forsyth Central AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 32.85 AAAAAA Buford 100.0% 52 - 0 52 Mountain View AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 32.49 AAA Public Harlem 96.5% 36 - 7 29 Howard AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 32.45 A Division II Mount Zion (Carroll) 52.4% 21 - 21 0 Manchester A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 32.42 Smaller Private Landmark Christian 90.7% 28 - 6 22 Mount Paran Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 32.36 GIAA AAAA-AAA Westfield School 75.4% 24 - 14 10 St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA AAAA-AAA
Thu, Oct 23 32.08 AAAA Eastside 98.8% 36 - 0 36 Cedar Shoals AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 31.55 Smaller Private Darlington 53.1% 27 - 27 0 Temple A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 31.49 AAAAA Bradwell Institute 88.4% 34 - 16 18 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 31.09 AA Public Pierce County 96.7% 35 - 7 28 Tattnall County AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 30.82 A Division II Jenkins County 50.1% 21 - 21 0 Metter A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 30.68 Smaller Private Christian Heritage 78.0% 29 - 20 9 Fannin County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 30.63 AAAAA Sequoyah 99.6% 42 - 0 42 Pope AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 30.53 AA Public North Murray 97.3% 36 - 6 30 Coahulla Creek AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 29.66 AAAAA Woodstock 95.5% 31 - 0 31 Riverwood AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 29.24 A Division II Lincoln County 96.5% 33 - 0 33 Warren County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 28.76 AAAA Locust Grove 98.8% 39 - 0 39 Union Grove AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 28.69 AAAAA Shiloh 96.6% 33 - 0 33 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 28.47 A Division II Clinch County 96.4% 34 - 0 34 Turner County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 28.40 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 67.3% 21 - 14 7 Bethlehem Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 27.88 Smaller Private Mount Vernon 65.4% 26 - 20 6 King's Ridge Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 27.60 AAAA Mays 92.3% 26 - 0 26 Midtown AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 27.27 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 78.2% 28 - 17 11 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 27.23 A Division II Seminole County 87.0% 30 - 14 16 Randolph-Clay A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 27.03 GIAA AA-A Southland Academy 50.4% 22 - 22 0 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24 26.83 AAAA Cedartown 84.6% 34 - 20 14 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 25.77 AAAAA Clarke Central 89.6% 31 - 14 17 Alcovy AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 25.42 AA Public Westside (Macon) 89.8% 28 - 7 21 Rutland AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 25.37 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 90.6% 30 - 12 18 Calvary Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 25.03 A Division II Telfair County 59.7% 21 - 17 4 Dooly County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 24.47 AAA Public East Hall 84.8% 36 - 23 13 West Hall AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 24.30 AAAAAA Douglas County 100.0% 48 - 0 48 Chapel Hill AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 24.14 AAAAAA McEachern 100.0% 49 - 0 49 South Cobb AAAAAA
Thu, Oct 23 23.91 AA Public Columbia 96.9% 32 - 0 32 Redan AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 23.69 A Division I Public East Laurens 89.6% 28 - 7 21 Jefferson County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 23.59 AAA Public Northwest Whitfield 97.6% 36 - 0 36 Ridgeland AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 23.05 A Division II Taylor County 90.6% 35 - 16 19 Crawford County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 22.99 AAAAA Newnan 99.7% 43 - 0 43 Banneker AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 22.86 A Division II Irwin County 61.0% 24 - 21 3 Lanier County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 22.16 AAAAA Habersham Central 97.4% 35 - 0 35 Apalachee AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 21.62 AAA Public Johnson (Savannah) 54.1% 24 - 22 2 Windsor Forest AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 21.20 A Division I Public Oglethorpe County 93.0% 31 - 7 24 Providence Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 21.12 AAAA Harris County 94.4% 33 - 7 26 Mundy's Mill AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 20.08 AAAAA Hughes 100.0% 56 - 0 56 Morrow AAAAA
Thu, Oct 23 18.48 A Division I Public Chattooga 53.7% 20 - 17 3 Dade County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 18.21 AAA Public Whitewater 98.9% 44 - 7 37 Fayette County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 18.08 A Division I Public Commerce 89.3% 31 - 14 17 Banks County A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 23 17.94 AAAAA Arabia Mountain 90.3% 30 - 12 18 Tri-Cities AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 17.74 A Division II Screven County 98.3% 39 - 0 39 Portal A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 17.43 AAA Public Cedar Grove 95.6% 34 - 6 28 Riverdale AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 17.08 AA Public Rockmart 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Murray County AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 17.07 AAAAAA Campbell 97.8% 35 - 0 35 Osborne AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 16.41 A Division I Public Heard County 99.5% 42 - 0 42 Model A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 16.39 AAAAA Jackson County 99.9% 42 - 0 42 Loganville AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 16.37 A Division II Wilkinson County 78.0% 30 - 20 10 Georgia Military Prep A Division II
Thu, Oct 23 16.24 A Division I Public McNair 84.1% 32 - 19 13 Towers A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 15.85 A Division II Bowdon 99.3% 42 - 0 42 Greenville A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 15.82 GIAA AAAA-AAA Loganville Christian 53.1% 26 - 24 2 Lakeview Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 14.73 AAAAAA Meadowcreek 84.4% 31 - 18 13 Berkmar AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 14.71 AAA Public Jenkins 99.9% 49 - 0 49 Islands AAA Public
Sat, Oct 25 14.26 Smaller Private Holy Innocents 99.4% 37 - 0 37 Washington AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 13.90 AAAA Southwest DeKalb 99.8% 43 - 0 43 Northview AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 13.54 AAAAAA Central Gwinnett 99.1% 42 - 0 42 Discovery AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 13.20 GIAA AA-A Edmund Burke Academy 70.5% 20 - 13 7 Briarwood Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24 12.95 AAAA Pace Academy 92.7% 28 - 0 28 Forest Park AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 12.94 AAAAA Seckinger 99.6% 42 - 0 42 Chattahoochee AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 12.69 GIAA AA-A Robert Toombs Academy 78.7% 27 - 14 13 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24 11.72 A Division II Miller County 84.2% 31 - 18 13 Pelham A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 11.28 A Division II McIntosh County Academy 94.5% 27 - 0 27 Savannah A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 11.01 AAAAA Milton 100.0% 49 - 0 49 Johns Creek AAAAA
Fri, Oct 24 10.71 A Division I Public Berrien 95.6% 33 - 0 33 Brantley County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 10.06 AA Public Miller Grove 98.1% 40 - 6 34 Salem AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 9.33 AA Public Shaw 88.1% 27 - 7 20 Kendrick AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 9.02 A Division I Public Gordon Lee 98.9% 42 - 0 42 Coosa A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 8.96 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tiftarea Academy 91.7% 31 - 10 21 Terrell Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 8.82 AA Public Burke County 99.6% 42 - 0 42 Butler AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 8.68 GIAA AAAA-AAA Piedmont Academy 54.1% 16 - 14 2 Athens Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 8.00 A Division II Lake Oconee Academy 79.3% 28 - 15 13 Greene County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 7.57 GIAA AA-A Brentwood School 98.6% 40 - 0 40 Gatewood School GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24 7.11 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 99.6% 42 - 0 42 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA
Thu, Oct 23 6.64 A Division I Public Dublin 99.8% 43 - 0 43 Central (Macon) A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 6.17 Smaller Private Calvary Day 99.9% 50 - 0 50 Groves AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 2.55 A Division II Johnson County 99.7% 45 - 0 45 Glascock County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 2.23 A Division II Towns County 90.0% 27 - 6 21 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
Thu, Oct 23 1.88 AA Public Sumter County 100.0% 48 - 0 48 Hardaway AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 1.27 A Division II Emanuel County Institute 99.5% 41 - 0 41 Claxton A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 0.07 AAAA M.L. King 99.8% 45 - 0 45 Drew AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 -0.54 AAA Public North Hall 100.0% 53 - 0 53 Johnson (Gainesville) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 24 -0.57 A Division II Schley County 97.9% 40 - 6 34 Marion County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 -1.43 GIAA AAAA-AAA First Presbyterian 99.4% 37 - 0 37 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 -1.71 GIAA AAAA-AAA Valwood School 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Brookwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Thu, Oct 23 -1.98 AAAA Druid Hills 98.4% 36 - 0 36 Clarkston AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 -2.48 GIAA AAAA-AAA Frederica Academy 99.2% 42 - 0 42 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 -2.83 GIAA AAAA-AAA Riverside Prep 55.7% 27 - 24 3 King's Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 24 -2.96 GIAA AA-A Central Fellowship Christian 71.5% 27 - 20 7 Cherokee Christian GAPPS AA
Fri, Oct 24 -4.85 GIAA AA-A Thomas Jefferson 64.4% 24 - 20 4 Augusta Prep GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24 -5.59 AA Public Thomson 100.0% 48 - 0 48 Josey AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 -6.05 A Division II Baconton Charter 88.5% 24 - 3 21 Pataula Charter A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 -7.36 A Division I Public Gordon Central 97.0% 35 - 0 35 Armuchee A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 24 -12.29 A Division II Hancock Central 93.1% 36 - 14 22 Twiggs County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 -15.02 Smaller Private Whitefield Academy 100.0% 55 - 0 55 Walker Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 24 -15.02 GIAA AA-A Windsor Academy 91.0% 34 - 14 20 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 24 -15.29 A Division II Atkinson County 99.8% 46 - 0 46 Calhoun County A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 -21.37 AA Public Laney 100.0% 49 - 0 49 Glenn Hills AA Public
Thu, Oct 23 -24.34 AA Public Carver (Columbus) 100.0% 61 - 0 61 Jordan AA Public
Fri, Oct 24 -33.03 A Division II Chattahoochee County 99.4% 43 - 0 43 Southwest Georgia STEM A Division II
Fri, Oct 24 -42.55 GAPPS AA Skipstone Academy 56.7% 21 - 19 2 Cross Keys AAAA
Fri, Oct 24 -49.87 A Division II Macon County 100.0% 45 - 0 45 Central (Talbotton) A Division II