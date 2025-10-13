Lee County football coach returns to field after two-week leave

Lee County football coach Dean Fabrizio, placed on leave by his school Sept. 28 following a DUI arrest, was back in the classroom and running football practice Monday morning, a person familiar with the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Lee County football coach Dean Fabrizio, placed on leave by his school Sept. 28 following a DUI arrest, was back in the classroom and running football practice Monday morning, a person familiar with the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Fabrizio, who has won two state titles and seven region championships at the South Georgia school, faces charges of DUI - alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and having an open container of alcohol, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.
Fabrizio made public the news of his leave on his Facebook page.
“In my 17 years as Head Coach at LCHS, we have always tried to hold the members of the football program to the highest standard,” the post read in part. “I hold myself to the same standard, but unfortunately, I have failed in that regard. I will be taking this time to address this and seek help.”