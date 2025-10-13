AJC Varsity

Lee County football coach returns to field after two-week leave

School placed Dean Fabrizio on leave for 2 weeks following DUI arrest
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio has returned to coach his team after a two-week absence following an arrest for DUI, a person familiar with the situation told the AJC. (Daniel Varnado/AJC)
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio has returned to coach his team after a two-week absence following an arrest for DUI, a person familiar with the situation told the AJC. (Daniel Varnado/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Lee County football coach Dean Fabrizio, placed on leave by his school Sept. 28 following a DUI arrest, was back in the classroom and running football practice Monday morning, a person familiar with the situation told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fabrizio, who has won two state titles and seven region championships at the South Georgia school, faces charges of DUI - alcohol less safe, failure to maintain lane and having an open container of alcohol, according to the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

Fabrizio made public the news of his leave on his Facebook page.

“In my 17 years as Head Coach at LCHS, we have always tried to hold the members of the football program to the highest standard,” the post read in part. “I hold myself to the same standard, but unfortunately, I have failed in that regard. I will be taking this time to address this and seek help.”

RELATED
Lee County places football coach Fabrizio on leave after DUI charge

Lee County’s next game is Friday at home against Veterans.

Assistant head coach John Flath was acting head coach for Lee County’s 35-15 victory over Coffee on Oct. 3. Lee County did not have a game last week.

The team stands 5-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 2-5A and ranked No. 7 in Class 5A.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

Pope volleyball 2025

Pope volleyball relies on ‘team-first’ senior duo in defense of state title

AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily’s flag football player of the week: Nalani Gainey

Georgia high school softball playoff brackets, state tournament info

Keep Reading

Vote: Week 5 Falcons High School Coach of the Week

FSU's Ethan Pritchard is 'alert, responsive and able to communicate' as his recovery continues

Kenderrick Bonner named Falcons High School Coach of the Week

Featured

Mayoral Election - Public Safety

Council president race highlights politics of policing in Atlanta

Why some Atlantans are saying ‘Hello’ again, or for first time, to landlines

I-85’s landmark piano in the sky to come down ahead of music shop’s move