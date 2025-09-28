AJC Varsity

Lee County places football coach Fabrizio on leave

Coach announces news on social media, cites ‘mistakes that have been made on my behalf’
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of his Class 6A football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio reacts to a referee’s call during the first half of his Class 6A football final Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
By
6 minutes ago

Lee County football coach Lee Fabrizio, whose teams have won seven region titles and two state championships in his 17 seasons, has been placed on a leave of absence, the coach announced on Lee County football’s X account Sunday afternoon.

“Due to mistakes that have been made on my behalf, as well as some personal issues that I need to attend to, I have been placed on a leave of absence as Head Football Coach at Lee County High School for the immediate future,” Fabrizio said in his post on X (formerly Twitter). “In my 17 years as Head Coach at LCHS, we have always tried to hold the members of the football program to the highest standard. I hold myself to the same standard, but unfortunately, I have failed in that regard. I will be taking this time to address this and seek help.”

RELATED
High school football rankings: South Georgia county rivals move into top 5

Reached by phone Sunday, Fabrizio declined further comment and did not say if Lee County had named an interim head coach.

Lee County is 4-2 this season and ranked No. 7 in Class 5A. Lee County lost to No. 2 Thomas County Central 35-21 on Friday night.

He came to Lee County, an Albany-area school, in 2009 from DeLand, Florida, and inherited a team that had just gone 0-10. His 16-year record is 150-52 with state titles in 2017 and 2018. In a July article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fabrizio’s hire was ranked the third-best this century in Georgia.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

092525 central jonesboro

High school football rankings: South Georgia county rivals move into top 5

West Laurens senior rushes for state-record 615 yards Friday

Friday football recap: Hart County, North Clayton deliver upsets

Keep Reading

Everything to know about the Alabama-Georgia showdown on Saturday

Falcons’ Raheem Morris contends Ike Hilliard’s firing was ‘performance based’

After 424-yard performance, state’s leader in rushing yards gets 1st offer

Featured

Housing market fed interest rates

Valuable exemption left off of some Gwinnett County tax bills

OPINION

Despite tragedy, home burglary is a crime that’s fading away

President forced out at Truett McConnell after sex abuse probe findings