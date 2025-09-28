Lee County places football coach Fabrizio on leave

Lee County football coach Lee Fabrizio, whose teams have won seven region titles and two state championships in his 17 seasons, has been placed on a leave of absence, the coach announced on Lee County football’s X account Sunday afternoon.
“Due to mistakes that have been made on my behalf, as well as some personal issues that I need to attend to, I have been placed on a leave of absence as Head Football Coach at Lee County High School for the immediate future,” Fabrizio said in his post on X (formerly Twitter). “In my 17 years as Head Coach at LCHS, we have always tried to hold the members of the football program to the highest standard. I hold myself to the same standard, but unfortunately, I have failed in that regard. I will be taking this time to address this and seek help.”
Reached by phone Sunday, Fabrizio declined further comment and did not say if Lee County had named an interim head coach.
Lee County is 4-2 this season and ranked No. 7 in Class 5A. Lee County lost to No. 2 Thomas County Central 35-21 on Friday night.
He came to Lee County, an Albany-area school, in 2009 from DeLand, Florida, and inherited a team that had just gone 0-10. His 16-year record is 150-52 with state titles in 2017 and 2018. In a July article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fabrizio’s hire was ranked the third-best this century in Georgia.
